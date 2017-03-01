Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo (8729 Views)

Controversial Senator Dino Melaye who is facing accusations from Sahara Reporters over an alleged report of not graduating from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The Senator took to twitter to share photo from his nysc. The Senator is pictured wearing blue short in the picture.

Greatest Abusite!

saharareporters ntoor

the controversy continues

Dino 1 Vs Shara reporters 0



Wearing blue short alone is enough to proof that Dino is a toronto student

I would've reminded him how he was busy circulating the pictures of our president's classmates in place of a certificate.



Dino, pls make sure you drag SR by the balls, ensure that somebody wears his uniform, and that nobody will use computer to clear grass in IDP again..

The Game got juicer, hope Dino can find a Judge to make that 5BN Libel stick.

Where's Sahara reporters?

A guy that was practically pushed out of school, how do you expect he had a complete kit



#Showusurcertificate

No proof of graduation





Dino don buy market.

In anticipation of my share of the 5 Billion Naira damages against Sahara Reporters. Go Dino Go Dino Go Dino.

To come to think that pple believed Sahara reporters story on that otobo prostitute makes me know that Nigerians are indeed gullible

Pix cant address the issue raised. Shenanigans is involved in ur graduation matter. Perhaps, U manipulated ur wayout with the connivance of the then HOD. Certificate is required to prove Saharateporters wrong.

I had a roommate at NYSC camp in Rivers State - Nonwa Gbam Tai -- he had a complete NYSC kit but his colleagues from school said he never graduated from the school.



Just show us your transcript and certificate.

Laughing at Dino? or SR..



I am a huge fan of Dino.. I hope your crew won't persecute me for that

To come to think that pple believed Sahara reporters story on that otobo prostitute makes me know that Nigerians are indeed gullible

They know that Nigerians are gullible..



People that believed they will be paid N5000 monthly

truly speaking some thing is wrong why blue short

Laughing at Dino? or SR..



I am a huge fan of Dino.. I hope your crew won't persecute me for that

How can you possibly be laughing when there is a big Elephant in the the room to deal with..



Tell Dino to go to court so we could quickly perform the funeral of his political career..but if he chicken out, your account should be deactivated otherwise....BTW, have you heard that ABU are in an emergency meeting because of Dino?

Kiss the truth! How can you possibly be laughing when there is a big Elephant in the the room to deal with..Tell Dino to go to court so we could quickly perform the funeral of his political career..but if he chicken out, your account should be deactivated otherwise....BTW, have you heard that ABU are in an emergency meeting because of Dino?Kiss the truth!

How can you possibly be laughing when there is a big Elephant in the the room to deal with..



Tell Dino to go to court so we could quickly perform the funeral of his political career..but if he chicken out, your account should be deactivated otherwise....BTW, have you heard that ABU are in an emergency meeting because of Dino?

Kiss the truth!

You guys are only concerned about my account deactivation.



Let us remind you that Dino is your party member

na only Dino reason to where blue

seems the guy was always meant to stand out.

Looking different as a rugged and dogged student that year.

Photoshop !!!!!!



Anyway Sahara Reporters said he graduated with 3rd class





how dose NYSC picture equal certificate for heaven sake ? lol this dino na real chaff...how dose NYSC picture equal certificate for heaven sake

