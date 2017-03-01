₦airaland Forum

Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by JohnieWalker(m): 6:36am
Controversial Senator Dino Melaye who is facing accusations from Sahara Reporters over an alleged report of not graduating from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The Senator took to twitter to share photo from his nysc. The Senator is pictured wearing blue short in the picture.


Source: https://cokoxtra.blogspot.nl/2017/03/senator-dino-melaye-shares-his-nysc.html?m=1

https://mobile.twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/844689674165800960

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by ademasta(m): 6:38am
I can't find him o...


Ok, i think I saw him


Greatest Abusite!

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by ambrosini593(m): 6:38am
saharareporters ntoor

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by spafu(m): 6:38am
Hmmmm?
Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by Adaodogwu(f): 6:39am
the controversy continues

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by Lucy001(f): 6:40am
Dino 1 Vs Shara reporters 0

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by madridguy(m): 6:41am
Wearing blue short alone is enough to proof that Dino is a toronto student tongue

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by dunkem21(m): 6:43am
cheesy If I follow the person above me talk, they will seize my phone again..

I would've reminded him how he was busy circulating the pictures of our president's classmates in place of a certificate.

Let me keep quiet.

Dino, pls make sure you drag SR by the balls, ensure that somebody wears his uniform, and that nobody will use computer to clear grass in IDP again..

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by bmxshop: 6:45am
The Game got juicer, hope Dino can find a Judge to make that 5BN Libel stick.

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by ruggedized1: 6:45am
Where's Sahara reporters? cheesy

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by TimeManager(m): 6:57am
madridguy:
Wearing blue short alone is enough to proof that Dino is a toronto student tongue
Wicked grin grin
A guy that was practically pushed out of school, how do you expect he had a complete kit smiley

Truth is mine!

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by 2kass(m): 7:01am
Beht he looks like a friend of one of the Corp members.

Or was NYSC short of Khaki ever blue, with a matching white and blue shirt.

#Showusurcertificate

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by TimeManager(m): 7:01am
dunkem21:
cheesy
Bros, I greet you. why are you laughing at Dino? Aren't you one of Dino Media Center cheesy cheesy
Truth is mine!
Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by Ngasky(m): 7:06am
No proof of graduation

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by madridguy(m): 7:06am
Dino don buy market. tongue

TimeManager:
Wicked grin grin
A guy that was practically pushed out of school, how do you expect he had a complete kit smiley

Truth is mine!

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by potent5: 7:09am
In anticipation of my share of the 5 Billion Naira damages against Sahara Reporters. Go Dino Go Dino Go Dino.

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by omogin(f): 7:10am
To come to think that pple believed Sahara reporters story on that otobo prostitute makes me know that Nigerians are indeed gullible

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by hardywaltz(m): 7:12am
Show us ur certificates
Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by Sufisunni: 7:12am
Pix cant address the issue raised. Shenanigans is involved in ur graduation matter. Perhaps, U manipulated ur wayout with the connivance of the then HOD. Certificate is required to prove Saharateporters wrong.

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by SuperS1Panther: 7:17am
I had a roommate at NYSC camp in Rivers State - Nonwa Gbam Tai -- he had a complete NYSC kit but his colleagues from school said he never graduated from the school.

Just show us your transcript and certificate.

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by dunkem21(m): 7:18am
TimeManager:
Bros, I greet you. why are you laughing at Dino? Aren't you one of Dino Media Center cheesy cheesy
Truth is mine!

Laughing at Dino? or SR..

I am a huge fan of Dino.. I hope your crew won't persecute me for that

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by dunkem21(m): 7:23am
omogin:
To come to think that pple believed Sahara reporters story on that otobo prostitute makes me know that Nigerians are indeed gullible

They know that Nigerians are gullible..

People that believed they will be paid N5000 monthly grin

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by disumusa: 7:27am
madridguy:
Wearing blue short alone is enough to proof that Dino is a toronto student tongue
truly speaking some thing is wrong why blue short

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by TimeManager(m): 7:36am
dunkem21:


Laughing at Dino? or SR..

I am a huge fan of Dino.. I hope your crew won't persecute me for that
How can you possibly be laughing when there is a big Elephant in the the room to deal with.. tongue

Tell Dino to go to court so we could quickly perform the funeral of his political career..but if he chicken out, your account should be deactivated otherwise....BTW, have you heard that ABU are in an emergency meeting because of Dino? grin grin
Kiss the truth!
Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by dunkem21(m): 7:43am
TimeManager:
How can you possibly be laughing when there is a big Elephant in the the room to deal with.. tongue

Tell Dino to go to court so we could quickly perform the funeral of his political career..but if he chicken out, your account should be deactivated otherwise....BTW, have you heard that ABU are in an emergency meeting because of Dino? grin grin
Kiss the truth!

You guys are only concerned about my account deactivation.

Let us remind you that Dino is your party member cheesy

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by Solmax(m): 7:49am
hahaha everyone wore whites
na only Dino reason to where blue
seems the guy was always meant to stand out.

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by ahamonyeka(m): 7:50am
Looking different as a rugged and dogged student that year.

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by Kemperor: 7:51am
Photoshop !!!!!!

Anyway Sahara Reporters said he graduated with 3rd class

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by vecman22(m): 7:55am
lol this dino na real chaff...

how dose NYSC picture equal certificate for heaven sake?

Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by amiibaby(f): 8:03am
Okay
Re: Dino Melaye As A Corper. See His NYSC Throwback Photo by savcy(m): 8:05am
Why not just post your transcript and certificate and lay this matter to rest?

