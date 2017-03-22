₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by xynerise(m): 8:34am
Before fans of Funke Akindele start throwing plastic chairs at me, take a seat and read carefully.
Is Jenifa's Diary rated PG? If no, then the problem starts from the censor board.
Originally, Jenifa's accent could be traced to the Ibadan people in Oyo state but she really exaggerated , but that is not the point though.
My point is, people who already know the right grammar to use may not be a victim of this but people especially children who are still learning The English language should not be viewing that movie.
I heard a little girl speaking exactly like Jenifa. She was telling another kid "Joe, ava? and he replied "I is fine". Think of the damage it will cause to their English speaking ability on the long run.
Jenifa's Diary is not for school children but people watch it with kids around and you know kids learn things fast and if they know it, it is hard for them to forget it.
My advice is, don't watch Jenifa's Diary around kids.
Your insult is welcomed.
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by LAFO(f): 8:35am
OP,
Nic One!
I think PG isn't just about sexuality and shooting guns.
You've put up a nice writeup
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by yusasiv(m): 8:36am
it should be rated PG20
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by vizkiz: 8:40am
Op has got a valid point...these are parental duties. They (parents) are responsible for whatever their kids watch on TV
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by xynerise(m): 8:42am
yusasiv:
Seriously.
The worst is, even mature ladies now emulate Jenifa's accent. Very dumb
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by Cutehector(m): 8:49am
Lol yes is pronounced as Yelx
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by xynerise(m): 9:13am
Cutehector:
And it is not even funny
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by SirMichael1: 9:16am
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by Cutehector(m): 9:23am
xynerise:I dey tell u
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by yusasiv(m): 9:44am
xynerise:
u don't knw yet? it is being used to cover up their weaknesses
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by xynerise(m): 9:45am
yusasiv:
I noticed
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by ammyluv2002(f): 9:45am
Op, you're very correct! It should be rated
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by oluwayimika123: 11:19am
I concur
it's very worrisome my lil cuzins now
BRO YiNKA BOBO
HOW IS U
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by softwerk(f): 11:19am
And to think that another Jenifa is warming up in the BBNaija house could be a complete disaster
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by geostrata(m): 11:19am
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by chynie: 11:19am
is that really how Ibadan people Speak?
if yes how come i have not heard anyone say they are ''yorubatic/yorubalistic''
But if is Igbos all the Afonjas will be shouting ''igbotic people''
Afonjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj they can form eeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by Tazdroid(m): 11:19am
No one takes ratings seriously in this country. Some don't even know what the ratings mean so the problem goes both ways-the film censorship board and the viewers
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by DLondonboiy: 11:20am
I tried watching that shiit once, in all honesty, I couldn't understand what they were saying..
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by dessz(m): 11:20am
no be only kids ohhhh..
I remember my friend ask me : Dessz how are u.
me: I is does well.
it kinda just rolled of my tongue
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by pharmadoctor(m): 11:20am
Entertainment over Knowledge
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by Beremx(f): 11:20am
What is wrong in you Op? Is it your business?
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by YonkijiSappo: 11:20am
Is this OP okay? hahaha
so it should be rated, because Jenifa speaks with an accent?
Go siddon jare.
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by Tazdroid(m): 11:20am
vizkiz:True, even if the rating says "ADULTS ONLY ABEEEG!!", some parents and guardians would still be negligent in allowing kids to watch and get addicted to
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by odimbannamdi(m): 11:20am
There is a whole lot of truth in this post.
There is a whole lot of truth in this post.
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by sirwilson(m): 11:20am
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by Amipego: 11:21am
Seen. Next pls
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by neocortex: 11:21am
It is your failure as a parent if your child can't speak correct english
not Jenifer's diary's fault.
Many of us was watched pidgin, broken and mixed indigenous
language movies while growing up and that didn't impair our ability
to speak and understand standard english.
A child with broad perspectives on language use and accent trumps
a monolinguist robotic english speaker any day.
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by AgentCocoa: 11:21am
True.
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:21am
We that have grammatical intelligence see where we eat.
While Jenifer is shooting movies in London.
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by DorisK(f): 11:21am
Am I the only one in Nigeria who doesn't watch Jenifer's diaries?
|Re: Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion by burkingx(f): 11:22am
