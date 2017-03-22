Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Grammatical Intelligence: Jenifa's Diary Not For Kids- My Opinion (5341 Views)

Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires / Fan Corrects Empress Njamah's Grammatical Error, Actress Replies / ‘why I’m Tired Of Jenifa’s Diary’ – Actress, Funke Akindele Reveals (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Before fans of Funke Akindele start throwing plastic chairs at me, take a seat and read carefully.





Is Jenifa's Diary rated PG? If no, then the problem starts from the censor board.



Originally, Jenifa's accent could be traced to the Ibadan people in Oyo state but she really exaggerated , but that is not the point though.



My point is, people who already know the right grammar to use may not be a victim of this but people especially children who are still learning The English language should not be viewing that movie.



I heard a little girl speaking exactly like Jenifa. She was telling another kid "Joe, ava? and he replied "I is fine". Think of the damage it will cause to their English speaking ability on the long run.



Jenifa's Diary is not for school children but people watch it with kids around and you know kids learn things fast and if they know it, it is hard for them to forget it.



My advice is, don't watch Jenifa's Diary around kids.



Your insult is welcomed. 36 Likes 7 Shares

OP,

Nic One!



I think PG isn't just about sexuality and shooting guns.



You've put up a nice writeup 31 Likes 1 Share

it should be rated PG20

Op has got a valid point...these are parental duties. They (parents) are responsible for whatever their kids watch on TV 23 Likes 2 Shares

yusasiv:

it should be rated PG20

Seriously.



The worst is, even mature ladies now emulate Jenifa's accent. Very dumb Seriously.The worst is, even mature ladies now emulate Jenifa's accent. Very dumb 31 Likes 2 Shares

Lol yes is pronounced as Yelx

Cutehector:

Lol yes is pronounced as Yelx

And it is not even funny And it is not even funny 13 Likes

.

xynerise:





And it is not even funny I dey tell u I dey tell u 2 Likes

xynerise:





Seriously.



The worst is, even mature ladies now emulate Jenifa's accent. Very dumb

u don't knw yet? it is being used to cover up their weaknesses u don't knw yet? it is being used to cover up their weaknesses 19 Likes 1 Share

yusasiv:





u don't knw yet? it is being used to cover up their weaknesses

I noticed I noticed

Op, you're very correct! It should be rated

I concur



it's very worrisome my lil cuzins now



BRO YiNKA BOBO

HOW IS U 6 Likes 1 Share

And to think that another Jenifa is warming up in the BBNaija house could be a complete disaster 7 Likes 1 Share

is that really how Ibadan people Speak?

if yes how come i have not heard anyone say they are ''yorubatic/yorubalistic''



But if is Igbos all the Afonjas will be shouting ''igbotic people''



Afonjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj they can form eeeeeeeeeeeee 6 Likes 3 Shares

No one takes ratings seriously in this country. Some don't even know what the ratings mean so the problem goes both ways-the film censorship board and the viewers





I tried watching that shiit once, in all honesty, I couldn't understand what they were saying.. I tried watching that shiit once, in all honesty, I couldn't understand what they were saying.. 5 Likes



I remember my friend ask me : Dessz how are u.

me: I is does well.

it kinda just rolled of my tongue no be only kids ohhhh..I remember my friend ask me : Dessz how are u.me: I is does well.it kinda just rolled of my tongue

Entertainment over Knowledge

What is wrong in you Op? Is it your business? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Is this OP okay? hahaha



so it should be rated, because Jenifa speaks with an accent?



Go siddon jare.

vizkiz:

Op has got a valid point...these are parental duties. They (parents) are responsible for whatever their kids watch on TV True, even if the rating says "ADULTS ONLY ABEEEG!!", some parents and guardians would still be negligent in allowing kids to watch and get addicted to 1 Like

There is a whole lot of truth in this post.



Check out my profile for lovely men loafers 1 Like

.

Seen. Next pls

It is your failure as a parent if your child can't speak correct english

not Jenifer's diary's fault.



Many of us was watched pidgin, broken and mixed indigenous

language movies while growing up and that didn't impair our ability

to speak and understand standard english.



A child with broad perspectives on language use and accent trumps

a monolinguist robotic english speaker any day. 7 Likes 1 Share

True.

We that have grammatical intelligence see where we eat.

While Jenifer is shooting movies in London. 17 Likes 1 Share

? Am I the only one in Nigeria who doesn't watch Jenifer's diaries 9 Likes