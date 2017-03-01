₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by stane007: 9:09am
A Kenyan woman has become an online sensation after she mistakenly posted a sexually explicit message on her WhatsApp prayer group.
The woman, first name Jacinta, shocked members of the ‘Novena prayer group’ with her post that stated she was recruiting members for live group sex to be performed in front of a couple at a house party.
The post indicated that the performer will be paid Sh5000 and shared the telephone number of a contact person.
“Looking for 5 guys who are comfortable having live sex in frontof a couple, payment is 5k. Its more of a house party, interested parties should inbox this number *********
latest 9am,” the post read.
One group member, irked by the post, asked fellow members to notify the lady that her requests did not correspond with the group.
“Someone please call this lady…am not in a position to have this kind of a conversation,”
On realizing her mistake, Jacinta quickly apologised for her post and urged the members to pray for the country.
“Hey sorry group members this was wrong post plz. It was posted wrongly am sorry but let’s pray for our country plz.”
“Please please am so sorry please.”
Her regrets, however, did not deter group members from sharing screenshots of the WhatsApp chat on social media.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/woman-causes-stirs-after-she-shared.html
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by SuperSuave(m): 9:12am
Hahahahah
"Let's pray for our country plz"
After yawa don gas! She dey serve two masters, e no easy jare
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Thisboysef(m): 9:20am
F*ck
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Bumbae1(f): 9:22am
Na so
Na dem yama pass dey hide behind prayer
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Guruboi(m): 9:22am
I dey come...
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by cerowo(f): 9:26am
'Lets pray 4 our country'
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Guruboi(m): 9:28am
Kenya again...?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Blackfire(m): 9:28am
Stupid girl living a fake life.. Pray for country, u better pray for yourself karishika.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by malikombi(m): 9:31am
It's easy now.
Let her serve a temporary ban, pay a fine and fast for forty days and forty nights.
Lobatan
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by RandomVic(m): 9:33am
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Sunnymatey(m): 9:38am
The Bible describe this type as "Wolve in sheep clothing".
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by REIIGN(m): 11:10am
Praise Jesus
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by ayodeyjie(m): 11:13am
Oleku; in brymo's voice
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by oseka101(m): 11:15am
Fake gist........
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by potbelly(m): 11:21am
Not surprised... Always Kenya
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by money121(m): 11:39am
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Phiniter(m): 11:39am
This story has appeared about 72 times on this front page
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Franchise21(m): 11:40am
Kasala don burst
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by BarakOkenny(m): 11:40am
Anything Kenyan =Nairaland top news.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by auleze39(m): 11:40am
gobe o
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by kennygee(f): 11:40am
Pray for our country indeed.
That lady is the next prayer point of that group.
Breeze done blow, fowl nyash haff open.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by tejpot(m): 11:40am
The group admin should discipline her by first telling her what she did wrong from the biblical perspective, discipline her by banning her from posting anything for a certain period.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by adorablepepple(f): 11:41am
, this is to show the great hypocrisy amongst many Christians. She is still saying "pls pray for our country "....
Before you quote me,Am a staunch believer of Christ
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by midehi2(f): 11:41am
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Goldenheart(m): 11:41am
Some one explain this to me....
Last time I checked, there use to be 6 pieces, 7 if u are lucky.
Truly we are living in the end time
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by alignacademy(m): 11:41am
"Observing the hypocrites"
A life of faith shouldn't be a double-dealing life.
She needs counselling though
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by Whoeppme: 11:41am
Lol
Either ways
Akpos we go pray after the life scene show
Abeg inbox the woman
Yeye tin
Praying and bleeping woman lol
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by doctor306: 11:41am
Awon werey Kenya
Been disgracing their self since 1992
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by chynie: 11:41am
Kenya the capital of weirdos
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by iukpe: 11:42am
Some members fit still call the number o!
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Shares Sex Post On Whatsapp Prayer Group by geozone: 11:42am
Afonjas and Flatinos no do rech this one at all una don see who pass una
