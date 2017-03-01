₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by dainformant(m): 10:01am
A Nigerian woman, Mrs. Elizabeth Abeni Okikiolu officially disowned her 53-year-old son identified as Oladimeji Okikiolu by placing an advert on a newspaper. According to her, she took this step because the son has consistently constituted nuisance and has been an embarrassment to her and her family...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-woman-disowns-her-53-year-old.html
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by dainformant(m): 10:01am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by PapaNnamdi: 10:03am
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Theyveedo(m): 10:07am
When u think u have seen it all...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Jabioro: 10:12am
When at 53years man lack common wisdom, it is better to disowned such persons according to the advert.. is good for the safety of woman and other siblings..
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by DropShot: 10:13am
Jabioro:I concur.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by godfatherx: 10:14am
Never over pamper your child, else they grow to become big babies.
I am sure this guy did not start his excesses today, he has only grown from being a pampered baby to a monster.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by matrixme(m): 10:49am
Arysexy:Have you taken your drugs today?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Omojudy: 10:53am
53. My mum died at 50. My dad died almost ten years before that. Yet they trained us and even left an inheritance for us.
Don't even know who to blame here. Sometimes you raise a child well and they choose their own part.
This is not the end of this story, this guy must retaliate.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by TINALETC3(f): 10:53am
Dose dat hv children complain abt dem while dose dat hv none cry, which do u prefer , Al D same, Dats nt d best tin 2 do
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by burkingx(f): 10:53am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by dhtml18(m): 10:53am
na lie
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Deeypeey(m): 10:53am
matrixme:I dnt think so...lolz
o re gidi...no be small
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by MrMystrO(m): 10:54am
Is That so..
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by yomibelle(f): 10:54am
the paper looks old to me
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by bakila: 10:54am
godfatherx:Exactly my thoughts.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Tazdroid(m): 10:54am
A clear case of the last straw breaking the camel's back
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Goldenheart(m): 10:54am
Okikiolu is a pain in the ass
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:54am
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN is much more appropriate abi na wetin consign me with the guy
This goes to show that family incorporated into business is not usually advisable
Train your children to be independent even if you have the whole money in this world!
53years old What is he going to teach his children
I mean what does he have that the children will fight for
SMH May God save us from irresponsible children.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by tayoxx(m): 10:54am
This MA old gist naa
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by alignacademy(m): 10:54am
Family drama
However, there are at least two sides to every story; I wonder what the man has to say...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by enigmaticlion: 10:54am
matrixme:Savage
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by Tazdroid(m): 10:55am
Jabioro:
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:55am
H
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by bayinq25(m): 10:55am
Arysexy:What of your crime streaked brothers who kill eachother for half plot of land?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by burkingx(f): 10:55am
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by 0b10010011: 10:55am
Arysexy:
Why re u always hating your masters, Afonja?
Nobody has gone far in life hating his/her masters
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by YonkijiSappo: 10:56am
ss
|Re: Nigerian Woman Disowns Her 53-year-old Son Through Newspaper Advert. Photo by tallestobj(m): 10:57am
[quote author=0b10010011 post=54863377]
Why re u always hating your masters, Afonja?
Nobody has gone far in life hating his/her masters [/ i think you have taken the wrong drugs
