Source; A Nigerian woman, Mrs. Elizabeth Abeni Okikiolu officially disowned her 53-year-old son identified as Oladimeji Okikiolu by placing an advert on a newspaper. According to her, she took this step because the son has consistently constituted nuisance and has been an embarrassment to her and her family...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-woman-disowns-her-53-year-old.html 1 Like

When u think u have seen it all... 5 Likes 1 Share

When at 53years man lack common wisdom, it is better to disowned such persons according to the advert.. is good for the safety of woman and other siblings.. 33 Likes 4 Shares

Jabioro:

When at 53years man lack common wisdom, it is better to disowned such persons according to the advert.. is good for the safety of woman and other siblings.. I concur. I concur. 7 Likes 1 Share

Never over pamper your child, else they grow to become big babies.



I am sure this guy did not start his excesses today, he has only grown from being a pampered baby to a monster. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Arysexy:

I'm sure d 53years afonja fool is living in his parent house at such age. Very peculiar trait. Have you taken your drugs today? Have you taken your drugs today? 42 Likes 3 Shares

53. My mum died at 50. My dad died almost ten years before that. Yet they trained us and even left an inheritance for us.

Don't even know who to blame here. Sometimes you raise a child well and they choose their own part.

This is not the end of this story, this guy must retaliate. 2 Likes

, Al D same, Dats nt d best tin 2 do Dose dat hv children complain abt dem while dose dat hv none cry, which do u prefer, Al D same, Dats nt d best tin 2 do

matrixme:



Have you taken your drugs today? I dnt think so...lolz

o re gidi...no be small I dnt think so...lolzo re gidi...no be small 3 Likes 1 Share

the paper looks old to me 1 Like

godfatherx:

Never over pamper your child, else they grow to become big babies.



I am sure this guy did not start his excesses today, he has only grown from being a pampered baby to a monster. Exactly my thoughts. Exactly my thoughts.

A clear case of the last straw breaking the camel's back

Okikiolu is a pain in the ass Okikiolu is a pain in the ass 2 Likes







This goes to show that family incorporated into business is not usually advisable



Train your children to be independent even if you have the whole money in this world!

53years old What is he going to teach his children



I mean what does he have that the children will fight for



SMH May God save us from irresponsible children. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN is much more appropriate abi na wetin consign me with the guyThis goes to show that family incorporated into business is not usually advisableTrain your children to be independent even if you have the whole money in this world!53years oldWhat is he going to teach his childrenI mean what does he have that the children will fight forSMH May God save us from irresponsible children. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Family drama



However, there are at least two sides to every story; I wonder what the man has to say... 4 Likes 1 Share

matrixme:



Have you taken your drugs today? Savage Savage

Jabioro:

When at 53years man lack common wisdom, it is better to disowned such persons according to the advert.. is good for the safety of woman and other siblings..

Arysexy:

I'm sure d 53years afonja fool is living in his parent house at such age. Very peculiar trait. What of your crime streaked brothers who kill eachother for half plot of land? What of your crime streaked brothers who kill eachother for half plot of land? 5 Likes

Arysexy:

I'm sure d 53years afonja fool is living in his parent house at such age. Very peculiar trait.



Why re u always hating your masters, Afonja?



Nobody has gone far in life hating his/her masters Why re u always hating your masters, Afonja?Nobody has gone far in life hating his/her masters 2 Likes

