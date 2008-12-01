₦airaland Forum

The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Kondomatic(m): 11:21am On Mar 23
FIRST WEEK AFTER HER HONEYMOON.

MONDAY:

Now home from honeymoon and settled in our new home.
It's fun to cook for Tim. Today I made an angel food cake and the recipe said, "Beat 12 eggs separately."

Well, I didn't have enough bowls to do that, so I had to borrow 12 bowls to beat the eggs in. The cake turned out fine though.

TUESDAY:

We wanted a fruit salad for supper. The recipe said, "Serve without dressing."

So I didn't dress. But Tim happened to bring a friend home for supper that night. They both looked so startled when I served them, I think it was the salad.

WEDNESDAY:

I decided to serve rice and found a recipe which said, `Wash thoroughly before steaming the rice."

So I heated some water and took a bath before steaming the rice. Sounded kind of silly in the middle of the day.

I can't say it improved the rice anyhow.

THURSDAY:

Today Tim asked for salad again. I tried a new recipe. It said, "Prepare ingredients, and then toss on a bed of lettuce one hour before serving."

I hunted all over the place for a garden and when I got one, I tossed my salad into the bed of lettuce and stood over there for over one hour so the dog would not take it.

Tim came over and asked if I felt all right. I wonder why? He must be stressed at work; I'll try to be supportive.

FRIDAY:

Today I found an easy recipe for cookies. It said, "Put all ingredients in a bowl and beat it."

Beat it I did, to my mum's place. There must have been something wrong with the recipe, because when I came back home again; it looked the same as when I left it.

SATURDAY:

Tim went shopping today and brought home a chicken. He asked me to dress it for Sunday.

I'm sure I don't know how hens dress for Sunday. I never noticed back on the farm, but I found an old doll dress and its little cute shoes. I thought the hen looked really cute. When Tim saw it, he started counting to ten. Either he was really stressed because of his work, or he wanted the chicken to dance.

When I asked him what was wrong he started crying and shouting out, "Why me? Why me?"


Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by mhizv(f): 12:14pm On Mar 23
smiley
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Kondomatic(m): 12:27pm On Mar 23
mhizv:
smiley
Do you slay? cheesy

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Filashade(f): 1:51pm On Mar 23
Lool this is jokes!!!

kiss kiss kiss
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by mhizv(f): 2:38pm On Mar 23
Kondomatic:
Do you slay? cheesy

nah.
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Kondomatic(m): 6:41am
mhizv:

nah.
Owk.

Oga lalasticlala join us laugh
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by uminem02(m): 8:13am
Lmao!!! Wish i was the friend that came over on tuesday

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Aderola15(f): 8:46am
Rotflmao cheesy grin cheesy grin grin cheesy grin cheesy grin cheesy


Tim ti wo one chance grin

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by tmanny1: 10:02am
hahahaha dem don come again
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by mykelmeezy: 10:02am
lol



is not asif i read ir shar

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by yourexcellency: 10:03am
next diary pls....
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by naughtyDiana: 10:04am
OK OK OK ladies now let's get INFORMATION!! girls Don suffer sha. I'm a slay mama, not a slay queen
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Japhet04(m): 10:04am
F
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by jeeqaa7(m): 10:04am
Slay girls be like I can't cook, my mom did not teach me, oloriburuku who taught you doggy style

grin grin grin

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Olanews: 10:04am
JENIFA'S DIARY PLS
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Nne5(f): 10:04am
lool
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by chronique(m): 10:04am
Lol. Slay queen must have been a blonde.

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by idbami2(m): 10:04am
Aigoo.. I no dey kuku undrstand this dayari gan.. Se she don dey run mad ni abi wetin?
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by kvvlin(f): 10:05am
this diary go sweet ooo... Booked. after work things
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by FengChui(m): 10:05am
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by egorov(m): 10:06am
Might be one of those IG twekers
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by timmycris(m): 10:06am
Watz d meanin of this baii
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Bugie16: 10:07am
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by dapizy02(m): 10:07am
OK, I don hear

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:07am
Praying Queen for Life

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Pavore9: 10:08am
A high blood pressure inducing wife! cheesy

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by LargeBreed(m): 10:08am
This is damn too funny. Couldn't help but laugh my arse out.

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by ALAYORMII: 10:09am
WTF is slay queen??

Slay used to mean to kill someone or something
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Sirheny007(m): 10:09am
Her illiteracy level is very obvious despite the seeming intelligence... undecided
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by DozieInc(m): 10:09am
Na this kind dey promote "WifeNotCook" on twitter.
I dey pity for the guy weh go enta the one chance.

Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Missmossy(f): 10:10am
Haha this is funny grin grin
Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by uyaha: 10:10am
