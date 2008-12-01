₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Kondomatic(m): 11:21am On Mar 23
FIRST WEEK AFTER HER HONEYMOON.
http://vichekesho.blogspot.com.ng/2008/12/lovelys-life.html?m=1
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by mhizv(f): 12:14pm On Mar 23
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Kondomatic(m): 12:27pm On Mar 23
mhizv:Do you slay?
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Filashade(f): 1:51pm On Mar 23
Lool this is jokes!!!
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by mhizv(f): 2:38pm On Mar 23
Kondomatic:
nah.
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Kondomatic(m): 6:41am
mhizv:Owk.
Oga lalasticlala join us laugh
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by uminem02(m): 8:13am
Lmao!!! Wish i was the friend that came over on tuesday
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Aderola15(f): 8:46am
Rotflmao
Tim ti wo one chance
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by tmanny1: 10:02am
hahahaha dem don come again
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by mykelmeezy: 10:02am
lol
is not asif i read ir shar
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by yourexcellency: 10:03am
next diary pls....
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by naughtyDiana: 10:04am
OK OK OK ladies now let's get INFORMATION!! girls Don suffer sha. I'm a slay mama, not a slay queen
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Japhet04(m): 10:04am
F
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by jeeqaa7(m): 10:04am
Slay girls be like I can't cook, my mom did not teach me, oloriburuku who taught you doggy style
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Olanews: 10:04am
JENIFA'S DIARY PLS
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Nne5(f): 10:04am
lool
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by chronique(m): 10:04am
Lol. Slay queen must have been a blonde.
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by idbami2(m): 10:04am
Aigoo.. I no dey kuku undrstand this dayari gan.. Se she don dey run mad ni abi wetin?
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by kvvlin(f): 10:05am
this diary go sweet ooo... Booked. after work things
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by FengChui(m): 10:05am
Urgent Please - Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million with good engine, pls let the person sell it, it's none of my business.
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by egorov(m): 10:06am
Might be one of those IG twekers
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by timmycris(m): 10:06am
Watz d meanin of this baii
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Bugie16: 10:07am
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by dapizy02(m): 10:07am
OK, I don hear
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:07am
Praying Queen for Life
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Pavore9: 10:08am
A high blood pressure inducing wife!
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by LargeBreed(m): 10:08am
This is damn too funny. Couldn't help but laugh my arse out.
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by ALAYORMII: 10:09am
WTF is slay queen??
Slay used to mean to kill someone or something
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Sirheny007(m): 10:09am
Her illiteracy level is very obvious despite the seeming intelligence...
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by DozieInc(m): 10:09am
Na this kind dey promote "WifeNotCook" on twitter.
I dey pity for the guy weh go enta the one chance.
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by Missmossy(f): 10:10am
Haha this is funny
|Re: The Diary Of A Slay Queen Who Just Got Married by uyaha: 10:10am
Now Playing - Pepper them Gang by Olamide
