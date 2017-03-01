₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Specialspesh: 3:44pm On Mar 23
A two-storey building under construction at Nkpokiti Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu collapsed this morning.
Although, there were no casualties but some of the workers who arrived at the site earlier sustained serious injuries.
The Enugu state commissioner for Capital Territory Development, Hon. Chidi Aroh, in a chat with journalists, said that his ministry would take full responsibility for the unfortunate incident.
He, however, said that no approval was given for construction work at the site.
Photos below;
Credits: Nnaji Michael Izuchukwu, Nobert Okonkwo
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/building-under-construction-collapses.html
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 3:46pm On Mar 23
Beautifully lady with no bone! How else will I describe a building with such expensive roofing materials with poor structural materials.
The owner should thank God that no life was lost, it would have been difficult to convince the people that it was not for a ritualistic purpose.
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by michiyke2003(m): 3:50pm On Mar 23
I pray for safety and protection against unwanted disaster and God in his loving kindness will always protect us from such disaster.
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by sasko(m): 3:56pm On Mar 23
.Nigerians with substandard materials
corruption left, right and centre
House wives are not left out, some greedy and dishonest ones inflate prices of their transaction to rub their husbands
building inspectors will rather have a kick back to make approval with out visiting the site
.
Govt officials will not award a contract without a certain percentage in their pocket
.
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Larwin(m): 4:20pm On Mar 23
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by metallisc(m): 4:28pm On Mar 23
sasko:
look at the picture very well and stop spewing nonsense!!
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Specialspesh: 8:11pm On Mar 23
Lalasticlala
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by tellwisdom: 8:32pm On Mar 23
Money wey dem suppose take buy cement, na em dem take do roof. Awon weyrey
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 11:21pm On Mar 23
Eyah!
Wasted funds..... Thank God there was no wasted life
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:22pm On Mar 23
E no beta as d house collapse now as dem still dey build am than when families move in and e come happen
Fake and unreliable building materials could be the cause
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by danemenike: 11:22pm On Mar 23
ThankGod nobody was hurt.
Causes of Building collapse
– Poor service delivery by supervising Engineer or contractors
– Sub-Standard Building Materials
– Illegal Conversion/Alterations/Additions to Existing Structures
– Structural Defects
– Inadequate inspection and monitoring units.
– Use of Inexperience Engineers
– Non-Compliance with Specifications/Standards by Developers/Contractors
– Natural factors i.e. earthquake, tsunami, flood
– Faulty Construction Methodology
– Dilapidating Structure
– Defective Reinforcements Design
The building shown by OP may have collapsed due to poor structural design and execution, this is because of the point of defect. There seems to be a long span beam which isn't properly supported whilst carrying additional slab load . That section of the building was not properly reinforced thus it collapsed. The state of ground floor shows that the foundation was properly reinforced. In conclusion, people should involve professionals when embarking on a building project, it will save you money, time and stress in the future.
Engr. Daniel(+234-703-762-9947)
Terrastone Shelters
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 11:22pm On Mar 23
Nawaooo
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:22pm On Mar 23
Use the right materials they won't listen now won't dey spend another money again
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by profmsboi(m): 11:22pm On Mar 23
Use Dangote cement, huna no go hear
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 11:23pm On Mar 23
They got their building materials from ABA....
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 11:23pm On Mar 23
castel428:
He dey form Falz the bad guy.
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by momodub: 11:24pm On Mar 23
Poorly structured
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by SageTravels: 11:24pm On Mar 23
Those girls will be like building collapsing was a Bae
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by ohil: 11:24pm On Mar 23
We already know is for rituals. Ladies beware retualsm has been digitalized.
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Bowwow11(m): 11:25pm On Mar 23
Nigeria like importing sub standard materials
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by uddeze(m): 11:26pm On Mar 23
what a waste of resources . Oya start all over... idiot! ( whoever is responsible )
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by castel428: 11:28pm On Mar 23
profmsboi:which one be 'huna'. Are you a stammerer?
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by chloride6: 11:29pm On Mar 23
Seems several columns on the first floor failed, surpassing the redundancy arrangement.
Bad material management and design come to mind especially iron rod, that thing is now costly so people are now doing magomago with that thing
Pity that guy, ministry dey come wooze the house soon. See fine roofing
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by alobright17(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
No approval was given at the site??yet the house has been roofed ,did they not noticed the building all this while?
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by eghuan1(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
But the authorities had already indicated on the wall that they should stop construction
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by DrObum(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Thank God oooo
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by sprado(m): 11:32pm On Mar 23
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
tellwisdom:hahahahayayayaya Lwkmdh make I no lie that stone coated roofing sheets cost, When we See The total wey go finish our Other site, sharpally nahim we port and decamp to using aluminium jejely. I pity The owner sha...
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
One bag of cement to produce 100 blocks.. Wat do u expect?
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by 0b10010011: 11:40pm On Mar 23
The contractor should be thrown into the lagoon
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by calculator123(m): 11:41pm On Mar 23
This is becoming unbecoming what shall it profit u to build a house so beautiful but lacks strength to even withstand it building stage....
Thank God it happened now..it would be more disastrous to occur when it has occupants...
|Re: 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) by dsenator: 11:43pm On Mar 23
The whole structure will now be demolished to be started all over again.Penny wise,pound foolish.
Thank God that no lives were lost.
