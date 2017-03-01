Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / 2-Storey Building Collapses In Enugu, Construction Workers Escape Death (Photos) (5060 Views)

Although, there were no casualties but some of the workers who arrived at the site earlier sustained serious injuries.



The Enugu state commissioner for Capital Territory Development, Hon. Chidi Aroh, in a chat with journalists, said that his ministry would take full responsibility for the unfortunate incident.



He, however, said that no approval was given for construction work at the site.



Photos below;



Credits: Nnaji Michael Izuchukwu, Nobert Okonkwo



Beautifully lady with no bone! How else will I describe a building with such expensive roofing materials with poor structural materials.

The owner should thank God that no life was lost, it would have been difficult to convince the people that it was not for a ritualistic purpose. 3 Likes

I pray for safety and protection against unwanted disaster and God in his loving kindness will always protect us from such disaster. 1 Like

.Nigerians with substandard materials





corruption left, right and centre





House wives are not left out, some greedy and dishonest ones inflate prices of their transaction to rub their husbands





building inspectors will rather have a kick back to make approval with out visiting the site

Govt officials will not award a contract without a certain percentage in their pocket



look at the picture very well and stop spewing nonsense!! look at the picture very well and stop spewing nonsense!! 1 Like

Money wey dem suppose take buy cement, na em dem take do roof. Awon weyrey

Eyah!

Wasted funds..... Thank God there was no wasted life 2 Likes

E no beta as d house collapse now as dem still dey build am than when families move in and e come happen



Fake and unreliable building materials could be the cause 2 Likes

ThankGod nobody was hurt.



Causes of Building collapse

– Poor service delivery by supervising Engineer or contractors



– Sub-Standard Building Materials



– Illegal Conversion/Alterations/Additions to Existing Structures



– Structural Defects



– Inadequate inspection and monitoring units.



– Use of Inexperience Engineers



– Non-Compliance with Specifications/Standards by Developers/Contractors



– Natural factors i.e. earthquake, tsunami, flood



– Faulty Construction Methodology



– Dilapidating Structure



– Defective Reinforcements Design



The building shown by OP may have collapsed due to poor structural design and execution, this is because of the point of defect. There seems to be a long span beam which isn't properly supported whilst carrying additional slab load . That section of the building was not properly reinforced thus it collapsed. The state of ground floor shows that the foundation was properly reinforced. In conclusion, people should involve professionals when embarking on a building project, it will save you money, time and stress in the future.



Use the right materials they won't listen now won't dey spend another money again

Use Dangote cement, huna no go hear

They got their building materials from ABA....

which one be 'huna'. Are you a stammerer?

He dey form Falz the bad guy. He dey form Falz the bad guy.

Poorly structured

Those girls will be like building collapsing was a Bae 1 Like

We already know is for rituals. Ladies beware retualsm has been digitalized.

Nigeria like importing sub standard materials

what a waste of resources . Oya start all over... idiot! ( whoever is responsible )

Bad material management and design come to mind especially iron rod, that thing is now costly so people are now doing magomago with that thing



Pity that guy, ministry dey come wooze the house soon. See fine roofing Seems several columns on the first floor failed, surpassing the redundancy arrangement.Bad material management and design come to mind especially iron rod, that thing is now costly so people are now doing magomago with that thingPity that guy, ministry dey come wooze the house soon. See fine roofing

No approval was given at the site??yet the house has been roofed ,did they not noticed the building all this while?

But the authorities had already indicated on the wall that they should stop construction

Thank God oooo

Money wey dem suppose take buy cement, na em dem take do roof. Awon weyrey hahahahayayayaya Lwkmdh make I no lie that stone coated roofing sheets cost, When we See The total wey go finish our Other site, sharpally nahim we port and decamp to using aluminium jejely. I pity The owner sha... hahahahayayayaya Lwkmdh make I no lie that stone coated roofing sheets cost, When we See The total wey go finish our Other site, sharpally nahim we port and decamp to using aluminium jejely. I pity The owner sha...

One bag of cement to produce 100 blocks.. Wat do u expect? 1 Like

The contractor should be thrown into the lagoon

This is becoming unbecoming what shall it profit u to build a house so beautiful but lacks strength to even withstand it building stage....

Thank God it happened now..it would be more disastrous to occur when it has occupants...