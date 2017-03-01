Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) (23519 Views)

Recall that Shomzy who was an Air Provost at the Airforce base in Makurdi, was murdered by her lover Airman Kalu on the night of Saturday, March 12, after he shot her with his service rifle because she was dating other men including a Youth Corps member.



After killing her, Kalu who is now in detention, dropped a suicide note and shot himself but survived the attempted suicide.



Dear ladies, Run very fast from an abusive relationship and thank God that you are still alive and seek happiness in him.



You lost your life to the guy you loved, you kissed and make passionate love to

and some eddiots will blame ladies that leave abusive relationships and marriages

Better run now before they write RIP for ya. In fact, emotional abuse should not be tolerated PLUS I remember a popular eddiot here attacking a woman who celebrated her divorce. I am not surprised though, Some grew up loving the way their papa beat their mama

RIP babe





"After killing her, Kalu who is now in detention, dropped a suicide note and shot himself but survived the attempted suicide."

- He did not position the gun properly on his forehead

-Did he sign the suicide note? Who was it addressed to ? God or the Youth Corper?







Love and r/ship is not for the weak and feeble heart.. Kanu is a weak and defeated man that's why he killed her and tried to commit suicide. It will take him nothing but few days/weeks of pain to move on but he choose to take a life and condemn himself for life



But the girl no try. Anyway, the dead are innocent. Rest in peace girl, may the good lord grant you eternal rest.Love and r/ship is not for the weak and feeble heart.. Kanu is a weak and defeated man that's why he killed her and tried to commit suicide. It will take him nothing but few days/weeks of pain to move on but he choose to take a life and condemn himself for lifeBut the girl no try. Anyway, the dead are innocent. 8 Likes 1 Share

queencalipso:

Rest in peace girl, may the good lord grant you eternal rest.





Love and r/ship is not for the weak and feeble heart.. Kanu is a weak and defeated man that's why he killed her and tried to commit suicide. It will take him nothing but few days/weeks of pain to move on but he choose to take a life and condemn himself for life



But the girl no try. Anyway, the dead are innocent.



The death is wicked 1 Like

Sympathy to the bereaved family. I hope they recover rapidly

May God never let me encounter such jealous lover.



The bastard called Air force officer is a lunatic, he should be killed as well, no need to take him for trial, useless officer, women should be smart enough to see the handwriting on the wall, once you see / noticed a red flag of domestic violence / abuse in your relationship, it is time to take a quick walk away than to be killed by a useless bast.ard like these idio.t Rip to the young woman,

HateU2:

You lost your life to the guy you loved, you kissed and make passionate love to

and some eddiots will blame ladies that leave abusive marriages

RIP babe it's just unfortunate when women suffer abuses from toxic relationships it's just unfortunate when women suffer abuses from toxic relationships

Makes me wonder the kind of people they recruit into the service. 3 Likes

People should learn to run from aggressive partners before it's too late. 1 Like

Sun re oooooooooo Ile aiye, ile asan.Sun re oooooooooo 2 Likes

