Obituary Of Sholape Oladipupo Female Airforce Personnel Shot Dead By Her Lover / Oladipupo Solape Chilling With Her Boyfriend Before Her Death (Pictures) / Chief Security Officer Murdered In Calabar, Cross River State (Graphic Pics)

Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by dainformant(m): 4:54pm
Sholape Oladipupo, the pretty female Airforce personnel murdered by her jealous lover, Airman AB Kalu, has been laid to rest on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The deceased who was fondly called Shomzy by her friends, was buried at the Air Force Cemetery, Ojo, Lagos State, after a Candle Night and Procession in her hometown of Badagry, a suburb of the state.

Recall that Shomzy who was an Air Provost at the Airforce base in Makurdi, was murdered by her lover Airman Kalu on the night of Saturday, March 12, after he shot her with his service rifle because she was dating other men including a Youth Corps member.

After killing her, Kalu who is now in detention, dropped a suicide note and shot himself but survived the attempted suicide.

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by dainformant(m): 4:55pm
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by madridguy(m): 4:55pm
Dear ladies, Run very fast from an abusive relationship and thank God that you are still alive and seek happiness in him.

RIP

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Tunami(m): 4:57pm
RIP

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by SalamRushdie: 4:57pm
RIP
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by HateU2(f): 5:01pm
You lost your life to the guy you loved, you kissed and make passionate love to undecided
and some eddiots will blame ladies that leave abusive relationships and marriages undecided
Better run now before they write RIP for ya. In fact, emotional abuse should not be tolerated PLUS I remember a popular eddiot here attacking a woman who celebrated her divorce. I am not surprised though, Some grew up loving the way their papa beat their mama undecided
RIP babe

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Keneking: 5:04pm
RIP

"After killing her, Kalu who is now in detention, dropped a suicide note and shot himself but survived the attempted suicide."
- He did not position the gun properly on his forehead undecided
-Did he sign the suicide note? Who was it addressed to ? God or the Youth Corper?

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by queencalipso(f): 5:14pm
Rest in peace girl, may the good lord grant you eternal rest. sad


Love and r/ship is not for the weak and feeble heart.. Kanu is a weak and defeated man that's why he killed her and tried to commit suicide. It will take him nothing but few days/weeks of pain to move on but he choose to take a life and condemn himself for life angry

But the girl no try. Anyway, the dead are innocent.

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Homeboiy: 5:15pm
Rip
I no won chop ban again

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Homeboiy: 5:16pm
queencalipso:
Rest in peace girl, may the good lord grant you eternal rest. sad


Love and r/ship is not for the weak and feeble heart.. Kanu is a weak and defeated man that's why he killed her and tried to commit suicide. It will take him nothing but few days/weeks of pain to move on but he choose to take a life and condemn himself for life angry

But the girl no try. Anyway, the dead are innocent.


ur last sentence got me a one week ban when d news first broke out
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by CastedDude: 5:18pm
rip to her

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Livinusc(m): 5:25pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by kestolove95(f): 5:38pm
If I talk now...dem go ban me
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by SexyNairalander: 6:23pm
booked
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by gratiaeo: 6:23pm
RIP
The death is wicked

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:24pm
Sympathy to the bereaved family. I hope they recover rapidly
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Flexherbal(m): 6:24pm
R I p
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by spartan117(m): 6:24pm
Rip
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by ExAngel007(f): 6:24pm
SAD

May God never let me encounter such jealous lover.

Rest in peace dear

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by AngelicBeing: 6:24pm
The bastard called Air force officer is a lunatic, he should be killed as well, no need to take him for trial, useless officer, women should be smart enough to see the handwriting on the wall, once you see / noticed a red flag of domestic violence / abuse in your relationship, it is time to take a quick walk away than to be killed by a useless bast.ard like these idio.t Rip to the young woman, sad
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:25pm
HateU2:
You lost your life to the guy you loved, you kissed and make passionate love to undecided
and some eddiots will blame ladies that leave abusive marriages undecided
RIP babe
it's just unfortunate when women suffer abuses from toxic relationships
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by youngberry001(m): 6:25pm
embarassed may her soul rest in peace!!



embarassed
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Setaje(f): 6:26pm
Makes me wonder the kind of people they recruit into the service.

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by cutedharmee(m): 6:27pm
RIP dearie....
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by delpee(f): 6:27pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace.

People should learn to run from aggressive partners before it's too late.

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Jajayi: 6:28pm
RIP
Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Firefire(m): 6:29pm
Ile aiye, ile asan.

Sun re oooooooooo cry

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by ufumes(m): 6:29pm
Life

Re: Burial Of Sholape Oladipupo, The Air Force Officer Murdered By Her Lover (Pic) by Pedekunle(m): 6:29pm
And this pretty girl was wasted. RIP

