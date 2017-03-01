₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by LatestAmebo: 10:30pm On Mar 23
So while watching 2face Idibia's wedding anniversary surprise video, Maheeda was spotted at the restaurant. Turns out it was our very own nudist, Maheeda and her Swedish husband on a date at the same restaurant.
She looked very happy to witness the surprise 2Face gave Annie Idibia..She later posted a video with the couple...
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by LatestAmebo: 10:30pm On Mar 23
dem plan am?
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by wahles(m): 10:34pm On Mar 23
Okk#
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by LatestAmebo: 10:37pm On Mar 23
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by IamAirforce1: 10:37pm On Mar 23
wow
Good to know
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by poshestmina(f): 10:42pm On Mar 23
Is that a baby bump i'm seeing on Annie ?
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
Kennitrust:
I bet she make sense pass your babe.... If you have any.
Her husband no mind
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by soberdrunk(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
This Maheeda fine sha!!
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Bishop1monte(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Running of the thread
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Kennitrust: 11:31pm On Mar 23
That meheeda, no make sense at all
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Chai OP
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by ThugCheetah(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Oh noo
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by burkingx(f): 11:32pm On Mar 23
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by KingSarzy: 11:32pm On Mar 23
And xo
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Alleviating: 11:32pm On Mar 23
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by RealHaute: 11:32pm On Mar 23
Everybody go to bed before I count to three. Stubborn Nairalanders.
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by weedtheweeds: 11:33pm On Mar 23
See, my take on this Tuface's anniversary is being overly hyped. Selling the motion of a blissful marriage seems far to me. I believe the happy ever after of a thing is too artificial. If they spend this much time playing love in the open air, what's then left in the marriage? i love Tuface, but i just don't see this as a thing yet. All these kind shine shine love day wash quick abeg. Make una go inside go enjoy una marriage. Tuface should be operating at a bigger level now instead of seeking cheap relevance.
I do not know Maheeda let alone her hubby.
3 Likes
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Tazdroid(m): 11:33pm On Mar 23
Irrelevant celeb.... Is that possible?
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by 0b10010011: 11:34pm On Mar 23
How come she is putting-on cloths!
Weird!
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by steric58(m): 11:34pm On Mar 23
Good evening everyone please I have some questions to ask about about Ago Are I will be relocating soon, I couldn't get better answer on Google pleaee kindly signify if you don live for this town or still living there thanks a lot
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Victornezzar(m): 11:34pm On Mar 23
lol
G for Goat
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Tazdroid(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
burkingx:NA LIVER FAILED ME ABI? Who tish dat pesin pidgin?
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by DollarAngel(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
Maheeda wey no blow by going nak**
1 Like
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Tazdroid(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
poshestmina:probably the aftermath of eba and egusi
2 Likes
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by smithsydny(m): 11:38pm On Mar 23
Sleep dey worry me
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Ada9103(f): 11:41pm On Mar 23
Awwwhhh..... Sweet
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by sprado(m): 11:41pm On Mar 23
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:41pm On Mar 23
soberdrunk:
She sabi make up
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Damilolababy(f): 11:42pm On Mar 23
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by SirWere(m): 11:42pm On Mar 23
Which kind of useless mod just keep pushing Nonsense to FP
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:43pm On Mar 23
Kennitrust:
Mumu ... Dem fence your eyes?
|Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:44pm On Mar 23
DollarAngel:
She is probably Richer than your father and surely more popular than ur family.
