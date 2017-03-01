₦airaland Forum

Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by LatestAmebo: 10:30pm On Mar 23
So while watching 2face Idibia's wedding anniversary surprise video, Maheeda was spotted at the restaurant. Turns out it was our very own nudist, Maheeda and her Swedish husband on a date at the same restaurant.

She looked very happy to witness the surprise 2Face gave Annie Idibia..She later posted a video with the couple...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR_mz5Chonq/

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/maheeda-and-her-hubby-spotted-in-2face.html

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by LatestAmebo: 10:30pm On Mar 23
dem plan am?
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by wahles(m): 10:34pm On Mar 23
Okk#
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by LatestAmebo: 10:37pm On Mar 23
cheesy
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by IamAirforce1: 10:37pm On Mar 23
wow

Good to know
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by poshestmina(f): 10:42pm On Mar 23
Is that a baby bump i'm seeing on Annie ?
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
Kennitrust:
That meheeda, no make sense at all grin


I bet she make sense pass your babe.... If you have any.







Her husband no mind

1 Like

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by soberdrunk(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
This Maheeda fine sha!!
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Bishop1monte(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Running of the thread
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Kennitrust: 11:31pm On Mar 23
That meheeda, no make sense at all grin
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Chai OP
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by ThugCheetah(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Oh noo cry

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by burkingx(f): 11:32pm On Mar 23
grin

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by KingSarzy: 11:32pm On Mar 23
And xo
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Alleviating: 11:32pm On Mar 23
cool
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by RealHaute: 11:32pm On Mar 23
Everybody go to bed before I count to three. Stubborn Nairalanders. angry

2 Likes

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by weedtheweeds: 11:33pm On Mar 23
See, my take on this Tuface's anniversary is being overly hyped. Selling the motion of a blissful marriage seems far to me. I believe the happy ever after of a thing is too artificial. If they spend this much time playing love in the open air, what's then left in the marriage? i love Tuface, but i just don't see this as a thing yet. All these kind shine shine love day wash quick abeg. Make una go inside go enjoy una marriage. Tuface should be operating at a bigger level now instead of seeking cheap relevance.
I do not know Maheeda let alone her hubby.

3 Likes

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Tazdroid(m): 11:33pm On Mar 23
Irrelevant celeb.... Is that possible?
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by 0b10010011: 11:34pm On Mar 23






How come she is putting-on cloths!

Weird!



Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by steric58(m): 11:34pm On Mar 23
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Victornezzar(m): 11:34pm On Mar 23
lol
G for Goat
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Tazdroid(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
burkingx:
grin
NA LIVER FAILED ME ABI? Who tish dat pesin pidgin? grin
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by DollarAngel(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
Maheeda wey no blow by going nak**

1 Like

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Tazdroid(m): 11:37pm On Mar 23
poshestmina:
Is that a baby bump i'm seeing on Annie ?
probably the aftermath of eba and egusi grin

2 Likes

Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by smithsydny(m): 11:38pm On Mar 23
Sleep dey worry me
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Ada9103(f): 11:41pm On Mar 23
Awwwhhh..... Sweet
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by sprado(m): 11:41pm On Mar 23
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:41pm On Mar 23
soberdrunk:
This Maheeda fine sha!!


She sabi make up
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by Damilolababy(f): 11:42pm On Mar 23
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by SirWere(m): 11:42pm On Mar 23
Which kind of useless mod just keep pushing Nonsense to FP
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:43pm On Mar 23
Kennitrust:
That meheeda, no make sense at all grin


Mumu ... Dem fence your eyes?
Re: Maheeda And Her Husband Spotted In 2face And Annie's Surprise Anniversary Video by publicenemy(m): 11:44pm On Mar 23
DollarAngel:
Maheeda wey no blow by going nak**


She is probably Richer than your father and surely more popular than ur family.

