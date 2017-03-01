Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) (32042 Views)

Read below what was shared by Uzuegbu Prosper on Facebook;



WHO WILL SPEAK FOR THE POOR GIRL....?



I am particularly and pathetically troubled and perturbed about the way and manner some people can be deliberately dreaded and cruel. Just for nothing. This is a story of a SS2 student of Ubomiri Girls' Secondary School, Miss Victoria by name, who was ruthlessly and wickedly planked by a Teaching Practice student from Alvan Ikeokwu Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.



According to this extremely pained student, she lamented how this young man had been disturbing and pestering her life for a long time ago since he was posted in the aforementioned school. He got the rare opportunity and committed this height of cruelty, when these students were writing their 2nd term exam, yesterday, 23rd March, 2017.



I was reliably informed that they (students) were busy writing exam having given a short time near to school dismissal. They were not satisfied with what they have put in paper. Particularly, he got to her and started dragging the answer sheet, and bantering words with the student. This is morally and socially unacceptable and condemnable.



"He has been disturbing and threatening me to be his lover, of which I wouldn't like to, owing to the fact that, I'm still a training child and student. I am extremely pained. I am emotionally and psychologically traumatized over this wickedness exhibited by someone who supposed to be my teacher, now turned to my tormentor", she bitterly complained.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/teacher-allegedly-brutalizes-ss2.html

Ok, we are in serious poo in this society we are living now 1 Like 1 Share

now the world is so fůcked



Hőez are so fůcking cheap,why not gö fùck some ôf dəm

Can you imagine?

This can only happened in bia-fraud land 11 Likes

Who do we believe? Teacher or student?



Worldwide, there are a lot of perverts and paedophiles out there...but there are opportunistic false accusers too.



But never forget, Karma does exist, if you do good / bad, you would get returns on your investment.



I was told of a School principal who specialized in deflowering his students, year in year out. Some of his students have become very successful...decades after, he remains a teacher.



11 Likes 1 Share

Pia ya amu.. castrate him 4 Likes







What's the works turning to



Perverts everywhere What's the works turning toPerverts everywhere

IPod call ur brother to order before he joins KANU in prison ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

why we dey employ perverts these days 1 Like

konji na idiot... adult dey pester SS2 pikin? 1 Like

some men are dogs

OMG

I don't completely believe her story 1 Like

The tragedies that should befall the wretch in the following order



1. Public flogging

2. Sacking

3. Hand over ceremony to the Police 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

Some men's dick need orientation like seriously

This is morally wrong. I remember one boy that was seconded to a school that i taught for teaching practice. This young boy decided to sleep with any small girl that caught his fancy until one of the girl who had a good family discipline decided to tell me; i had to talk sense into his head.

Outside this one, some male corp members take it as a point of duty to sleep with as many female students as possible. 2 Likes

poo that's my home town mehn was is happening















Amauburu Ubomiri in mbaitoli L G A

Please who see Kemen last, i suspect him already

Mad people all around. When knacking turn Do or Die?

Something has to be done fast to the teacher....he need some hot slaps from Bash Ali







It has finished for dis kwantry.. Haba

Report d idiot to his supervisor maybe when he get an f in his 6unit course he won't malfunction again

Owerri?

I fear who no fear dem.



Young lady,Sorry.....but u know where to take this up and make sure appropriate sanctions are meted out.Once u take this up the school authorities or threaten via the Police,he will personally ask for transfer.

Wish U Well.

Allegation should be investigated and if sustained the guy should be rusticated by the institution and handed over to the police for prosecution but if the girl be lying then she should be expelled from her school which will be forced to pay damages to the teaching practice student.