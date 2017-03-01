₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 10:47am
An allegation has been made by an SS2 student of Ubomiri Girls' Secondary School, Miss Victoria by name, who was beaten by a Teaching Practice student from Alvan Ikeokwu Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. According to reports, the teacher in question has been disturbing and pestering the girl for sex before committing the act.
WHO WILL SPEAK FOR THE POOR GIRL....?
I am particularly and pathetically troubled and perturbed about the way and manner some people can be deliberately dreaded and cruel. Just for nothing. This is a story of a SS2 student of Ubomiri Girls' Secondary School, Miss Victoria by name, who was ruthlessly and wickedly planked by a Teaching Practice student from Alvan Ikeokwu Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.
According to this extremely pained student, she lamented how this young man had been disturbing and pestering her life for a long time ago since he was posted in the aforementioned school. He got the rare opportunity and committed this height of cruelty, when these students were writing their 2nd term exam, yesterday, 23rd March, 2017.
I was reliably informed that they (students) were busy writing exam having given a short time near to school dismissal. They were not satisfied with what they have put in paper. Particularly, he got to her and started dragging the answer sheet, and bantering words with the student. This is morally and socially unacceptable and condemnable.
"He has been disturbing and threatening me to be his lover, of which I wouldn't like to, owing to the fact that, I'm still a training child and student. I am extremely pained. I am emotionally and psychologically traumatized over this wickedness exhibited by someone who supposed to be my teacher, now turned to my tormentor", she bitterly complained.
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 10:49am
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by dannybomb(m): 10:52am
Ok, we are in serious poo in this society we are living now
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by FvckShiT: 10:54am
now the world is so fůcked
Hőez are so fůcking cheap,why not gö fùck some ôf dəm
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 10:55am
Can you imagine?
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:02am
Nice ass!
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 11:14am
This can only happened in bia-fraud land
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 12:41pm
Who do we believe? Teacher or student?
Worldwide, there are a lot of perverts and paedophiles out there...but there are opportunistic false accusers too.
But never forget, Karma does exist, if you do good / bad, you would get returns on your investment.
I was told of a School principal who specialized in deflowering his students, year in year out. Some of his students have become very successful...decades after, he remains a teacher.
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by NetBizguy: 12:42pm
Pia ya amu.. castrate him
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by PqsMike: 12:42pm
What's the works turning to
Perverts everywhere
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 12:42pm
IPod call ur brother to order before he joins KANU in prison ooo
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by bado900: 12:42pm
why we dey employ perverts these days
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by manson85: 12:43pm
konji na idiot... adult dey pester SS2 pikin?
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by beejaybig: 12:43pm
some men are dogs
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 12:44pm
OMG
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by chimah3(m): 12:44pm
I don't completely believe her story
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:44pm
The tragedies that should befall the wretch in the following order
1. Public flogging
2. Sacking
3. Hand over ceremony to the Police
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Diamondqueen(f): 12:44pm
BiafranBushBoy:you're a pervert. Burn in hell.
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by shibanbo(m): 12:45pm
Some men's dick need orientation like seriously
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 12:45pm
This is morally wrong. I remember one boy that was seconded to a school that i taught for teaching practice. This young boy decided to sleep with any small girl that caught his fancy until one of the girl who had a good family discipline decided to tell me; i had to talk sense into his head.
Outside this one, some male corp members take it as a point of duty to sleep with as many female students as possible.
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:45pm
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 12:45pm
poo that's my home town mehn was is happening
Amauburu Ubomiri in mbaitoli L G A
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by jimi4us: 12:45pm
Please who see Kemen last, i suspect him already
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by seyizma(m): 12:45pm
Mad people all around. When knacking turn Do or Die?
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by Nuelton(m): 12:45pm
Something has to be done fast to the teacher....he need some hot slaps from Bash Ali
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by budosky(m): 12:45pm
It has finished for dis kwantry.. Haba
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by jide219(m): 12:45pm
Report d idiot to his supervisor maybe when he get an f in his 6unit course he won't malfunction again
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:45pm
Owerri?
I fear who no fear dem.
Young lady,Sorry.....but u know where to take this up and make sure appropriate sanctions are meted out.Once u take this up the school authorities or threaten via the Police,he will personally ask for transfer.
Wish U Well.
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by otokx(m): 12:46pm
Allegation should be investigated and if sustained the guy should be rusticated by the institution and handed over to the police for prosecution but if the girl be lying then she should be expelled from her school which will be forced to pay damages to the teaching practice student.
|Re: Teacher Assaults SS2 Student In Imo After Pestering Her For Sex (Photos) by holybabayo(m): 12:46pm
Bad Bad Bad if it is true. But I do not think a traumatize SS2 student can speak in such big vocabularies as your quote shows.
