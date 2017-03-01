₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,179 members, 3,437,981 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 06:13 PM

Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) (10073 Views)

Tonto Dikeh: "I Left My Husband, He Has Not Called To Check Up On Our Son" / Toyin Aimakhu And First Ladies Of Kebbi & Edo In A Selfie / MUST SEE!! Meet The Masquerade That Looks Like An Ex Governor (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 2:29pm
Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.

It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.


She wrote about that in her lovely photo:

YOU can't bury A seed..
WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24


https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by lofty900(m): 2:49pm
Mtchww

3 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 2:56pm
Dazzle ke?..she be footballer?..na only one person i knw say dey dazzle wella...na messi

5 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by chimdi101: 5:10pm

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by realGURU(f): 5:11pm
Mhm
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by olasarah: 5:11pm
This one na news,?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by obynocute(m): 5:11pm
kul

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by fidet1(m): 5:12pm
This thing reach front page with only 7 comments.

Mods una do well.

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 5:12pm
Op, so for your eyes now this one na Dazzle?? Na him make Bigchurch follow another woman go. grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by bunchyproject(m): 5:12pm
CEOJAMIENAIJA:
Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.

It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.


She wrote about that in her lovely photo:

YOU can't bury A seed..
WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24


https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html


No wahala
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 5:12pm
The guy in suit don chop turkey wella grin grin grin

Even his skull is fat wink

A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by harizonal123(m): 5:12pm
lofty900:
Mtchww
See the cure here

5 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 5:12pm
*yawns* next
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Kenneth205(m): 5:12pm
Cool cool
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Codedworld1: 5:13pm
Sooooo.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by ALVA001: 5:13pm
So Quick. Fishing for a northern replacement for Mr Churchill. I hear say them cassava for their they big well well.

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by awoo47: 5:14pm
All these paint girls are wasting cry cry nd white house for OAU don turn black u cannot epp undecided dere is god oo embarassed embarassed undecided
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by speezyWears: 5:14pm
all this faketresses,

Oloshos on the low.

God will expose all of you.

Awon oniranu gbogbo angry
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 5:14pm
Nice
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by BBBlaze: 5:14pm
Its koko baby again!...


*in other news*

dem say d husband don come back to her...TRUE OF FALSE?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by policy12: 5:15pm
All na packaging joor.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:16pm
keep soaring dear

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 5:18pm
JustinSlayer69:
The guy in suit don chop turkey wella grin grin grin

Even his skull is fat wink

A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Luiz1: 5:19pm
This To..to Dick..e matter self I tire una o....e no dey do una...?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 5:19pm
Oh she has taken over her husband’s job?
CEOJAMIENAIJA:
Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.

It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.


She wrote about that in her lovely photo:

YOU can't bury A seed..
WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24


https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html


Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by dessz(m): 5:19pm
how is this cos from the comments I can see no one gives a fuÇk.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by wizzywisdom(m): 5:19pm
After the Ghana police eye opener, Tonto became silent about the husband being a bad person. She think the truth will never come out

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by botad(m): 5:21pm
Make we fry noodles?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Donjazzy12(m): 5:23pm
CEOJAMIENAIJA:
Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.

It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.


She wrote about that in her lovely photo:

YOU can't bury A seed..
WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24


https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html


She looks like a witch
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by kabawa: 5:24pm
JustinSlayer69:
The guy in suit don chop turkey wella grin grin grin

Even his skull is fat wink

A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him

Oh boy I've started suspecting you grin
You know Clifford orji grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Zeusc(m): 5:24pm
Sum stuffs need 2 be shun coz dey are irrelevant
Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by cococandy(f): 5:25pm
Her hair wrap kiss

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Rachel Bakam Debunks Punch Publication About Fashanu On Her Ex Husband / Nadia And Micheal Essien / Photo: See How A Mother Dressed To Visit Son In School

Viewing this topic: Ra88, oloyeagbaakin(m), tulasco, safzor92, Opharhe, sharliz(f), Tunrie(f), Zealoy(m), quest003, donfrosh, Pweezy(m), costandi(m), Gorgeousolasco(f), yemluc, passwelle, eazylifer(m), xtervaganza(m), obataokenwa(m), Billyonaire, mhiztaNexy(m), Trustluv(f), olida, Papertrail11(m), ollah2, vayne(m), princechiemekam, prixm, kcddon, cosmatika(m), iyke649(m), pgidex(f), nwadiuko1(m), IgboTyphoon, kayaina, neweraomo, tonyot(m), charlesremigius(m), prescar14, Blazed(m), peejaylemmy(f), aiibee(f), mancol(m), ekestic1976, Afro3, easiest(m) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.