Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) (10073 Views)

Tonto Dikeh: "I Left My Husband, He Has Not Called To Check Up On Our Son" / Toyin Aimakhu And First Ladies Of Kebbi & Edo In A Selfie / MUST SEE!! Meet The Masquerade That Looks Like An Ex Governor (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.





She wrote about that in her lovely photo:



YOU can't bury A seed..

WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en







SOURCE: Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.She wrote about that in her lovely photo:YOU can't bury A seed..WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html 1 Like

Mtchww 3 Likes

Dazzle ke?..she be footballer?..na only one person i knw say dey dazzle wella...na messi 5 Likes

1 Like

Mhm

This one na news,? 3 Likes 1 Share

kul 1 Like

This thing reach front page with only 7 comments.



Mods una do well. 1 Like

Op, so for your eyes now this one na Dazzle?? Na him make Bigchurch follow another woman go. 1 Like 1 Share

CEOJAMIENAIJA:

Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.



It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.





She wrote about that in her lovely photo:



YOU can't bury A seed..

WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en







SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html





No wahala No wahala

The guy in suit don chop turkey wella



Even his skull is fat



A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him 3 Likes 1 Share

lofty900:

Mtchww See the cure here See the cure here 5 Likes

*yawns* next

Cool

Sooooo.

So Quick. Fishing for a northern replacement for Mr Churchill. I hear say them cassava for their they big well well. 2 Likes

nd white house for OAU don turn black u cannot epp dere is god oo All these paint girls are wastingnd white house for OAU don turn black u cannot eppdere is god oo





Oloshos on the low.



God will expose all of you.



Awon oniranu gbogbo all this faketresses,Oloshos on the low.God will expose all of you.Awon oniranu gbogbo

Nice

Its koko baby again!...





*in other news*



dem say d husband don come back to her...TRUE OF FALSE?

All na packaging joor.

keep soaring dear 1 Like

JustinSlayer69:

The guy in suit don chop turkey wella



Even his skull is fat



A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him



This To..to Dick..e matter self I tire una o....e no dey do una...?

CEOJAMIENAIJA:

Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.



It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.





She wrote about that in her lovely photo:



YOU can't bury A seed..

WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en







SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html





Oh she has taken over her husband’s job?

cos from the comments I can see no one gives a fuÇk. how is thiscos from the comments I can see no one gives a fuÇk.

After the Ghana police eye opener, Tonto became silent about the husband being a bad person. She think the truth will never come out 1 Like

Make we fry noodles?

CEOJAMIENAIJA:

Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.



It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.





She wrote about that in her lovely photo:



YOU can't bury A seed..

WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en







SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html





She looks like a witch She looks like a witch

JustinSlayer69:

The guy in suit don chop turkey wella



Even his skull is fat



A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him

Oh boy I've started suspecting you

You know Clifford orji Oh boy I've started suspecting youYou know Clifford orji

Sum stuffs need 2 be shun coz dey are irrelevant