|Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 2:29pm
Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely new photos as she met with wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu.
It seems her foundation is about to donate to the people of Kebbi State with Back to School project for students and Road construction.
She wrote about that in her lovely photo:
YOU can't bury A seed..
WE GROW #tontodikehfoundation #tontodikehfoundationbacktoschoolproject #tontodikehfoundationroadconstruction #tontodikeh #love @vugo24
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSBIwXYjRLn/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/-dazzles-in-new-photo-meets.html
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by lofty900(m): 2:49pm
Mtchww
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 2:56pm
Dazzle ke?..she be footballer?..na only one person i knw say dey dazzle wella...na messi
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by chimdi101: 5:10pm
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by realGURU(f): 5:11pm
Mhm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by olasarah: 5:11pm
This one na news,?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by obynocute(m): 5:11pm
kul
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by fidet1(m): 5:12pm
This thing reach front page with only 7 comments.
Mods una do well.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 5:12pm
Op, so for your eyes now this one na Dazzle?? Na him make Bigchurch follow another woman go.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by bunchyproject(m): 5:12pm
CEOJAMIENAIJA:No wahala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 5:12pm
The guy in suit don chop turkey wella
Even his skull is fat
A cannibal would lick his lips looking at him
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by harizonal123(m): 5:12pm
lofty900:See the cure here
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 5:12pm
*yawns* next
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Kenneth205(m): 5:12pm
Cool
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Codedworld1: 5:13pm
Sooooo.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by ALVA001: 5:13pm
So Quick. Fishing for a northern replacement for Mr Churchill. I hear say them cassava for their they big well well.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by awoo47: 5:14pm
All these paint girls are wasting nd white house for OAU don turn black u cannot epp dere is god oo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by speezyWears: 5:14pm
all this faketresses,
Oloshos on the low.
God will expose all of you.
Awon oniranu gbogbo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 5:14pm
Nice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by BBBlaze: 5:14pm
Its koko baby again!...
*in other news*
dem say d husband don come back to her...TRUE OF FALSE?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by policy12: 5:15pm
All na packaging joor.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:16pm
keep soaring dear
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 5:18pm
JustinSlayer69:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Luiz1: 5:19pm
This To..to Dick..e matter self I tire una o....e no dey do una...?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 5:19pm
Oh she has taken over her husband’s job?
CEOJAMIENAIJA:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by dessz(m): 5:19pm
how is this cos from the comments I can see no one gives a fuÇk.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by wizzywisdom(m): 5:19pm
After the Ghana police eye opener, Tonto became silent about the husband being a bad person. She think the truth will never come out
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by botad(m): 5:21pm
Make we fry noodles?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Donjazzy12(m): 5:23pm
CEOJAMIENAIJA:She looks like a witch
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by kabawa: 5:24pm
JustinSlayer69:
Oh boy I've started suspecting you
You know Clifford orji
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by Zeusc(m): 5:24pm
Sum stuffs need 2 be shun coz dey are irrelevant
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Meets Aisha Atiku Bagudu, Wife Of Kebbi State Governor (Photo) by cococandy(f): 5:25pm
Her hair wrap
1 Like
