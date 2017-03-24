Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) (13660 Views)

Light Goes Off As Fashola Climbs Podium To Give Speech At Eko Hotel (Photos) / Onyeka Onwenu: "They Worked Against Me As Director-General Because I'm An Igbo" / NBC Director-general, Emeka Mba, Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





SOURCE: Dr. Joe Abah, the Director General pf the , Bureau of Public Service Reforms, goes off on a female troll inviting him to a live chat. He has since deleted his response.SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/director-general-bureau-public-service-reforms-goes-off-lady-inviting-live-chat/ 1 Like

Lol... Y is he calling upon a Yoruba god na... 1 Like

End time ladies / Girls 1 Like

ifex370:

Lol... Y is he calling upon a Yoruba god na... Amadioha na Yoruba god? Are you from another planet?



Why even bringing "Yoruba" name into this? Amadioha na Yoruba god? Are you from another planet?Why even bringing "Yoruba" name into this? 76 Likes 5 Shares

softtouch2:



Amadioha na Yoruba god? Are you from another planet?



Why even bringing "Yoruba" name into this?





Amadioha isn't youruba











You won't blame me sha.. Am not into idolatry Amadioha isn't yourubaYou won't blame me sha.. Am not into idolatry 35 Likes 1 Share

This is really funny but I no trust Guys o..don't be surprise the dude go don dm the olosho after posting this comment .. 8 Likes

ifex370:







Amadioha isn't youruba











You won't blame me sha.. Am not into idolatry

You aren't into idolatry indeed... but you recognized AMADIOHA You aren't into idolatry indeed... but you recognized AMADIOHA 65 Likes 4 Shares

Lmao. This guy is active on twitter.



He no wan hear say you shoot bird, the mama fly 3 Likes

softtouch2:





You aren't into idolatry indeed... but you recognized AMADIOHA



From naija home videos na From naija home videos na 5 Likes

wonders shall never ended....so it is by force na to knack all this oloshos, stephaniolosho get plenty colleagues. . 2 Likes 1 Share

ok 6 Likes

BOOKED

Everybody don wise-up 9 Likes

Sharp man





He quickly rebuked the devil before Sahara reporter and keyamo use am make money









That devil is a liar 38 Likes

Hahahaa

That's a spam bot, a minister like that should be smart enough to ignore and block it, What kind of Degrees do Ministers In Nigeria have...WTF! 20 Likes 2 Shares

Na lie. E dey fear make the lady no be another Stephanie Otobo 2 Likes

softtouch2:



Amadioha na Yoruba god? Are you from another planet?



Why even bringing "Yoruba" name into this?



Learn to ignore chronic eediots. Learn to ignore chronic eediots. 5 Likes 1 Share

This is a typical response from a man with a clear conscience. Baba Sule and his Contempo should take note.

When your hands are clean, you will bark confidently not hide behind the shell of your wife or supporters 4 Likes 1 Share

Funny man...

Scam lol

this man mean ooo!!!! Lol Akwuna kwunathis man mean ooo!!!! Lol 4 Likes 1 Share

Big time Olosho, Stephanie Otobo's partner in crime. 4 Likes 1 Share

Some people are just weird in their ways. We may not know what transpired behind the scenes.

All those trolls can dey disturb person.

NOTE:they are cpa agents i think

Yinmu.





Like say na only him wife e dey nack. 2 Likes 1 Share

ifex370:

Lol... Y is he calling upon a Yoruba god na...

When did Amadioha become a Yoruba god? When did Amadioha become a Yoruba god? 1 Like





After knacking the girl properly, he's disowning her on social media



LolAfter knacking the girl properly, he's disowning her on social media

ifex370:

Lol... Y is he calling upon a Yoruba god na... 5 Likes

I no trust this man, why him sharply respond

HE SHOULDN'T HAVE DELETED HIS POST. THERE'S NOTHING SHAMEFUL ABOUT IT.