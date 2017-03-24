₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,273 members, 3,438,223 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) (13660 Views)
Light Goes Off As Fashola Climbs Podium To Give Speech At Eko Hotel (Photos) / Onyeka Onwenu: "They Worked Against Me As Director-General Because I'm An Igbo" / NBC Director-general, Emeka Mba, Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Ovokoo: 5:21pm
Dr. Joe Abah, the Director General pf the , Bureau of Public Service Reforms, goes off on a female troll inviting him to a live chat. He has since deleted his response.
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/director-general-bureau-public-service-reforms-goes-off-lady-inviting-live-chat/
1 Like
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by ifex370(m): 5:22pm
Lol... Y is he calling upon a Yoruba god na...
1 Like
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by anuma1(m): 5:23pm
End time ladies / Girls
1 Like
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by softtouch2(m): 5:25pm
ifex370:Amadioha na Yoruba god? Are you from another planet?
Why even bringing "Yoruba" name into this?
76 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by ifex370(m): 5:28pm
softtouch2:
Amadioha isn't youruba
You won't blame me sha.. Am not into idolatry
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by ramdris(m): 5:29pm
This is really funny but I no trust Guys o..don't be surprise the dude go don dm the olosho after posting this comment ..
8 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by softtouch2(m): 5:35pm
ifex370:
You aren't into idolatry indeed... but you recognized AMADIOHA
65 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Grundig: 5:35pm
Lmao. This guy is active on twitter.
He no wan hear say you shoot bird, the mama fly
3 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by ifex370(m): 5:46pm
softtouch2:
From naija home videos na
5 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by dessz(m): 7:58pm
wonders shall never ended....so it is by force na to knack all this oloshos, stephaniolosho get plenty colleagues. .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by jimi4us: 7:58pm
ok
6 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by DollarAngel(m): 7:59pm
BOOKED
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Jalubarika(m): 7:59pm
Everybody don wise-up
9 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by EastGold(m): 7:59pm
Sharp man
He quickly rebuked the devil before Sahara reporter and keyamo use am make money
That devil is a liar
38 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by zicoraads(m): 7:59pm
Hahahaa
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Wingback: 7:59pm
That's a spam bot, a minister like that should be smart enough to ignore and block it, What kind of Degrees do Ministers In Nigeria have...WTF!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by yourexcellency: 7:59pm
Na lie. E dey fear make the lady no be another Stephanie Otobo
2 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by AntiWailer: 8:00pm
softtouch2:
Learn to ignore chronic eediots.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by weedtheweeds: 8:00pm
This is a typical response from a man with a clear conscience. Baba Sule and his Contempo should take note.
When your hands are clean, you will bark confidently not hide behind the shell of your wife or supporters
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Nma27(f): 8:00pm
Funny man...
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by kosh999: 8:00pm
Scam lol
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by raker300: 8:00pm
Akwuna kwuna this man mean ooo!!!! Lol
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Pearly255(f): 8:00pm
Big time Olosho, Stephanie Otobo's partner in crime.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 8:00pm
Some people are just weird in their ways. We may not know what transpired behind the scenes.
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by numerouno01(m): 8:00pm
All those trolls can dey disturb person.
NOTE:they are cpa agents i think
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by kilode100(f): 8:01pm
Yinmu.
Like say na only him wife e dey nack.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:01pm
ifex370:
When did Amadioha become a Yoruba god?
1 Like
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Targaeryian: 8:01pm
Lol
After knacking the girl properly, he's disowning her on social media
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 8:01pm
ifex370:
5 Likes
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by 2mission(m): 8:02pm
I no trust this man, why him sharply respond
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:02pm
HE SHOULDN'T HAVE DELETED HIS POST. THERE'S NOTHING SHAMEFUL ABOUT IT.
|Re: Joe Abah Blasts Lady Sexually Trying To Chat Him Up On Twitter (pic) by arsenic33(m): 8:02pm
ifex370:Hehehehe!!!!!!!! Bro u wan thief Amadioha take name Yoruba god wey never get name?
2 Likes
Guess Who Is Not Going To Be The Winner Of The Nobel For Litrature Tomorrow..... / Osun To Host 2013 Oodua World Children's Day / JIMI AGBAJE Or AMBODE? Who Is Best To Lead Lagos State Well
Viewing this topic: zig2ryme04, Syphax(m), Mophasa, lanremayo, scana042, Aliyeous(m), MeanChris(m), Busari132(m), IfeAanu, phetty(m), jaz(m), iamkunleajayi, omolakaka(m), obinon(m), ericxy(m), singlealone, tunji1(m), XclusiveDee(m), Diticonsult(m), ashjay001(m), paranorman(m), ijeshaboy, buske(m), yinkus204(m), etidy, Rapaltar(m), gbesky(m), Harrisonwo(m), Viking007(m), ochejoseph(m), phemi01(m), ocheezie, organza(m), Cybertext(m), ybalogs(m), Agimor(m), IAmNigerian, GeneralJyds, princeisah26(m), gonon, Joshchi(m), kesmiraAutos(m), zpakln, achiphet(m), YOUNGSTUNNA(m), Kolade9(m), Micheezy7(m), creg90210(m), WriteBoy, BENZINA, peepydelano(m), Bgorgeous, Scholes007(m), myking95(m), McGibson(m), deybhor(m), ozoneboy, engrpheleeks(m), johnok(m), baggylips(m), NeChErEnO1(m), pat1612(m), sunbodan(f), uplay(m), permit(f), victormartyn, Ezezima2012(m), Olubee22(f), Samdebest, Lucid1(m), Brown152(m), PenisCaP, andyanders, emmygzy(m), nurey(m), Coraje(m), Philawole(m), magicverify, african2, feoyewo, Wcole(m), Akinola0816(m), Kenako, rotlan(m), Chibuzobimdike, moonloved(f), richeazy(m), okims, Camillus92(m), sonflex, Moving4, ffo(m), Abmalcom(m), awa(m), Yinkaddd(m), Jerryojozy(m), preizton(m), salabscholar01(m), Obago1000, myrainbow(m), profstar(m), mexxmoney, frankie2K(m), en1gma12, drmat, jamesbanjo(m), adebammy, bigapplelass(f), obailala(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), benitwater(m), Hatrik(m), Afolabs101, Klexy007(m), padiga047, TD4real, martinnwani, lanre712, Optimist1998(m), ignatiusez, amtheone(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20