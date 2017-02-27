Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid (2594 Views)

Would you believe me if I told you that I haven’t slept since yesterday?



A certain video was supposed to go out today and I had to make sure it was deployed even when the odds were stacked against me. Anyway, the answer to the ‘Guess the phone’ challenge is obviously the Tecno PhonePad 3, Tecno’s 2017 attempt at a Smartphone and tablet hybrid. Do watch the unboxing video and let me know what you think.



TECNO PHONEPAD 3 UNBOXING





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMW9DRpqHnQ



Would it be too much to ask that you share the video?



You noticed the free data sticker on the phone?!





It's on every new tecno phone , damn it.

No it wouldn't be, especially if you do not have her consent.

Android 6.0 in 2017

Getting the PhonePad 3 is like wearing your new cloth on Christmas day..priceless!! Getting the PhonePad 3 is like wearing your new cloth on Christmas day..priceless!!

have u got d phonepad 3 already?

Unbox it and show us the picture here

nice one







enuf of dis worthless/miserable Tecnos fone enuf of dis worthless/miserable Tecnos fone 1 Like

Smh 2gb ram againSmh





someone with a big finger would find it hard to use the finger print sensor

Cool specs for a tab...Nice one tecno

Good work

I prefer laptops to phones.

Nice job.

busky101:

2gb ram again Smh





I tire o for this year who those dat when phones have been making 3gig ram since 2013 I tire o for this year who those dat when phones have been making 3gig ram since 2013

Finger print sensor is a copy from the new Nokia.



They rushed to release this crap because Nokia announced a finger print sensor at the side of their phone.



Yeye...



Nokia 8 is 6gig ram, biatch!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QM2Y4Ul70s





I used the presentation feature in my office ydai Misstechy God will bless you for this video you did on how to unlock your laptop with your smartphone fingerprint.I used the presentation feature in my office ydai

huh