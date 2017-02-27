₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 08:02 AM
|Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by LaideOyebade: 7:59am On Mar 25
From MissTechy blog:
Would you believe me if I told you that I haven’t slept since yesterday?
A certain video was supposed to go out today and I had to make sure it was deployed even when the odds were stacked against me. Anyway, the answer to the ‘Guess the phone’ challenge is obviously the Tecno PhonePad 3, Tecno’s 2017 attempt at a Smartphone and tablet hybrid. Do watch the unboxing video and let me know what you think.
TECNO PHONEPAD 3 UNBOXING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMW9DRpqHnQ
Would it be too much to ask that you share the video?
cc @lalasticlala
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by emeijeh(m): 8:01am On Mar 25
You noticed the free data sticker on the phone?!
It's on every new tecno phone , damn it.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by tman14: 8:05am On Mar 25
No it wouldn't be, especially if you do not have her consent.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by LaideOyebade: 8:09am On Mar 25
tman14:
Okay thanks, I made a post first before realizing that I didn't seek her consent.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by MissTechy(f): 8:22am On Mar 25
LaideOyebade:
It's not a problem.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by MissTechy(f): 8:22am On Mar 25
emeijeh:
Err, a lot of people might not know this, Plus I am not saying for my benefit but for those who don't know.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by emeijeh(m): 8:24am On Mar 25
MissTechy:Ok ma
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by LaideOyebade: 8:24am On Mar 25
MissTechy:
Thank you! The post has been remodified
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by adeolazzy: 1:41pm On Mar 25
Android 6.0 in 2017
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by koskilala: 9:05pm On Mar 25
emeijeh:
Getting the PhonePad 3 is like wearing your new cloth on Christmas day..priceless!!
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by Dolsky: 10:39pm On Mar 25
have u got d phonepad 3 already?
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:17am
Unbox it and show us the picture here
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by tetula123(m): 7:18am
nice one
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by Khrisfame(m): 7:19am
nice
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by ipobarecriminals: 7:21am
enuf of dis worthless/miserable Tecnos fone
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by busky101(m): 7:22am
2gb ram again Smh
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by henryobinna(m): 7:23am
nice,
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by sleek82(m): 7:24am
someone with a big finger would find it hard to use the finger print sensor
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by ShinyJay22(m): 7:24am
Cool specs for a tab...Nice one tecno
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by Justuceleague2: 7:26am
Good work
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by dingbang(m): 7:27am
I prefer laptops to phones.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by MrTypist: 7:30am
Nice job.
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by Nutase(f): 7:33am
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by Alexrayz(m): 7:36am
busky101:
I tire o for this year who those dat when phones have been making 3gig ram since 2013
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by KINGwax007(m): 7:42am
Finger print sensor is a copy from the new Nokia.
They rushed to release this crap because Nokia announced a finger print sensor at the side of their phone.
Yeye...
Nokia 8 is 6gig ram, biatch!!!
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by busky101(m): 7:48am
Alexrayz:the thing tire me, it's not as if they can't produce such phones yet, they just wanna reap Nigerians off for the mean time
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by adeolazzy: 7:49am
Misstechy God will bless you for this video you did on how to unlock your laptop with your smartphone fingerprint.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QM2Y4Ul70s
I used the presentation feature in my office ydai
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by armylord: 7:50am
huh
|Re: Misstechy unboxes the PhonePad 3! Tecno’s attempt at a Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid by armylord: 7:51am
dingbang:huh
Viewing this topic: easyfem, damoywizzy(m), Ridwanna(m), Nnedaddy2016(f), frugal(m), dapsoneh, CASTOSVILLA(m), Ujuhot(f), Youzed, JohnieWalker(m), yemaldo(m), ishaku4life2012(m), Bonejr(m), makapoda, soath(m), Horladan(m), EMILO2STAY(m), Durosure(m), iliyande(m), seunfly, Unekz(m), melayemi, Ay92(m), Soso990240(m), anochuks08(m), nwobiebuka(m), Andking, osazeeiyeks(m), Caleb5, lantessy(m), lexrichy(m), lapagegirl(f), oseka101(m) and 24 guest(s)
