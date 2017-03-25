Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) (12068 Views)

Source; Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN interacting with one of the site food Vendors, Mrs Folake Emmanuel during the minister ‘s inspection tour of the National Housing Programme site in the Akinyele Area of Oyo State on Day Two of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South West Zone on Friday 24, March 2017.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/fashola-spotted-chilling-at-mama-put.html 1 Like

brf Is working,but light no day 15 Likes 2 Shares

Humility. 1 Like









It's surprising how the poster above will castigate Fayose for the same action but call Fashola's own "humility".





Humility. Fayose effects.It's surprising how the poster above will castigate Fayose for the same action but call Fashola's own "humility". 34 Likes 3 Shares

see flexing

one of the best hand of this government



Thank you fashola 8 Likes 2 Shares

? Stop telling lies against me.



Fayose effects.







It's surprising how the poster above will rain curses on Fayose for the same action but call Fashola's own "humility".





Rain curses on Fayose? Stop telling lies against me. 1 Like

Rain curses on Fayose ? Stop telling lies against me.



You mean you​don't castigate Fayose and such antics? You mean you​don't castigate Fayose and such antics? 7 Likes

Actually fashola is working. Coz I remember during the hot whether which we are now in, the was always power shortages with excuses being our dams are dry. But presently, although not perfect power supply is comparatively better. 16 Likes 1 Share

Simple..... Weldon fash





You mean you​don't castigate Fayose and such antics? Don't have time for Fayose antics or whatever. Meanwhile, Fashola was pictured sitting down and not eating so don't see any similarities in them both. 7 Likes

Don't have time for Fayose antics or whatever. Meanwhile, Fashola was pictured sitting down and not eating so don't see any similarities in them both.



I can wager he's probably plotting how to demolish the entire place​ going by his antecedents. I can wager he's probably plotting how to demolish the entire place​ going by his antecedents. 1 Like 1 Share

Fayose is your role model 1 Like





I can wager he's probably plotting how to demolish the entire place​ going by his antecedents. SMH for you. 1 Like

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN interacting with one of the site food Vendors, Mrs Folake Emmanuel during the minister ‘s inspection tour of the National Housing Programme site in the Akinyele Area of Oyo State on Day Two of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South West Zone on Friday 24, March 2017.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/fashola-spotted-chilling-at-mama-put.html i wouldn't surprise if this man become Nigeria president one day i wouldn't surprise if this man become Nigeria president one day 2 Likes

fayose syndrome 1 Like

He visited Fayose in Ekiti just once and he has started visiting mama put! Fayose, influencer aiye 5 Likes

But he's not eating there na, before he has diarrhea.

Ok

brf Is working,but light no day

Inside which cave you dey live?



We dey get light for 18-20hrs everyday. Inside which cave you dey live?We dey get light for 18-20hrs everyday. 3 Likes

Humility. But Fayose is a tout.. Your brain is paining you. But Fayose is a tout.. Your brain is paining you.

I don't trust him



Don't like him



Don t value him



He's not a people person.







Lost all respect for him after the tarrif hike



Yet no power supply



He's still considering another hike 2 Likes

Mean while, in other news:



I am hungry right now

Minister of darkness in high and low places 2 Likes 1 Share

