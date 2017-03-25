₦airaland Forum

Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:55am
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN interacting with one of the site food Vendors, Mrs Folake Emmanuel during the minister ‘s inspection tour of the National Housing Programme site in the Akinyele Area of Oyo State on Day Two of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South West Zone on Friday 24, March 2017.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/fashola-spotted-chilling-at-mama-put.html

1 Like

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:55am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by sod09(m): 9:56am
brf Is working,but light no day angry

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:57am
Humility.

1 Like

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 10:02am
Fayose effects.



It's surprising how the poster above will castigate Fayose for the same action but call Fashola's own "humility".


madridguy:
Humility.

34 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by informant001: 10:03am
see flexing
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:04am
one of the best hand of this government

Thank you fashola

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:08am
Rain curses on Fayose ? Stop telling lies against me.

SmartchoicesNG:
Fayose effects.



It's surprising how the poster above will rain curses on Fayose for the same action but call Fashola's own "humility".


1 Like

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 10:09am
madridguy:
Rain curses on Fayose ? Stop telling lies against me.

You mean you​don't castigate Fayose and such antics?

7 Likes

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by Saifullah01: 10:13am
Actually fashola is working. Coz I remember during the hot whether which we are now in, the was always power shortages with excuses being our dams are dry. But presently, although not perfect power supply is comparatively better.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by princemillla(m): 10:15am
Simple..... Weldon fash
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:15am
Don't have time for Fayose antics or whatever. Meanwhile, Fashola was pictured sitting down and not eating so don't see any similarities in them both.

SmartchoicesNG:

You mean you​don't castigate Fayose and such antics?

7 Likes

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 10:17am
madridguy:
Don't have time for Fayose antics or whatever. Meanwhile, Fashola was pictured sitting down and not eating so don't see any similarities in them both.

I can wager he's probably plotting how to demolish the entire place​ going by his antecedents.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:26am
Fayose is your role model

1 Like

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:26am
SMH for you.

SmartchoicesNG:

I can wager he's probably plotting how to demolish the entire place​ going by his antecedents.

1 Like

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by yashau(m): 10:34am
dainformant:
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN interacting with one of the site food Vendors, Mrs Folake Emmanuel during the minister ‘s inspection tour of the National Housing Programme site in the Akinyele Area of Oyo State on Day Two of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South West Zone on Friday 24, March 2017.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/fashola-spotted-chilling-at-mama-put.html
i wouldn't surprise if this man become Nigeria president one day

2 Likes

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:49am
fayose syndrome

1 Like

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by admax(m): 10:49am
He visited Fayose in Ekiti just once and he has started visiting mama put! Fayose, influencer aiye grin

5 Likes

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by olasarah: 10:49am
angry
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by eyinjuege: 10:50am
But he's not eating there na, before he has diarrhea.
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by siraj1402(m): 10:50am
Ok
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 10:50am
cool cool
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by Ijaya123: 10:51am
sod09:
brf Is working,but light no day angry

Inside which cave you dey live?

We dey get light for 18-20hrs everyday.

3 Likes

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by okonja(m): 10:51am
grin grin
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by ajoskele(m): 10:51am
madridguy:
Humility.
But Fayose is a tout.. Your brain is paining you.
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by coldsummer: 10:51am
I don't trust him

Don't like him

Don t value him

He's not a people person.



Lost all respect for him after the tarrif hike

Yet no power supply

He's still considering another hike

2 Likes

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by solid3(m): 10:51am
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by typingmaster: 10:52am
I am hungry right now grin grin
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:52am
Minister of darkness in high and low places grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by edugiddy007: 10:52am
Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:53am
Nonsense

