|Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:55am
Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN interacting with one of the site food Vendors, Mrs Folake Emmanuel during the minister ‘s inspection tour of the National Housing Programme site in the Akinyele Area of Oyo State on Day Two of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South West Zone on Friday 24, March 2017.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/fashola-spotted-chilling-at-mama-put.html
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:55am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by sod09(m): 9:56am
brf Is working,but light no day
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:57am
Humility.
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 10:02am
Fayose effects.
It's surprising how the poster above will castigate Fayose for the same action but call Fashola's own "humility".
madridguy:
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by informant001: 10:03am
see flexing
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:04am
one of the best hand of this government
Thank you fashola
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:08am
Rain curses on Fayose ? Stop telling lies against me.
SmartchoicesNG:
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 10:09am
madridguy:You mean youdon't castigate Fayose and such antics?
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by Saifullah01: 10:13am
Actually fashola is working. Coz I remember during the hot whether which we are now in, the was always power shortages with excuses being our dams are dry. But presently, although not perfect power supply is comparatively better.
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by princemillla(m): 10:15am
Simple..... Weldon fash
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:15am
Don't have time for Fayose antics or whatever. Meanwhile, Fashola was pictured sitting down and not eating so don't see any similarities in them both.
SmartchoicesNG:
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 10:17am
madridguy:I can wager he's probably plotting how to demolish the entire place going by his antecedents.
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:26am
Fayose is your role model
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:26am
SMH for you.
SmartchoicesNG:
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by yashau(m): 10:34am
dainformant:i wouldn't surprise if this man become Nigeria president one day
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:49am
fayose syndrome
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by admax(m): 10:49am
He visited Fayose in Ekiti just once and he has started visiting mama put! Fayose, influencer aiye
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by olasarah: 10:49am
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by eyinjuege: 10:50am
But he's not eating there na, before he has diarrhea.
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by siraj1402(m): 10:50am
Ok
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 10:50am
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by Ijaya123: 10:51am
sod09:
Inside which cave you dey live?
We dey get light for 18-20hrs everyday.
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by okonja(m): 10:51am
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by ajoskele(m): 10:51am
madridguy:But Fayose is a tout.. Your brain is paining you.
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by coldsummer: 10:51am
I don't trust him
Don't like him
Don t value him
He's not a people person.
Lost all respect for him after the tarrif hike
Yet no power supply
He's still considering another hike
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by solid3(m): 10:51am
Mean while, in other news:
I saw my neighbour fighting his friend... When I heard what happened, I just weak. Some people can be very annoying sha. How would you borrow somebody's cloth and then slim fit it? ☹
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by typingmaster: 10:52am
I am hungry right now
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:52am
Minister of darkness in high and low places
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by edugiddy007: 10:52am
Have they add minister of "Mama Put" to the portfolio of the the working minister of power, works and housing? See Jesus tomb in Jerusalem reopens after $4m restoration. See Photos Here--> http://www.westernorbit.com/2017/03/25/jesus-tomb-in-jerusalem-reopens-after-4m-restoration-photos/
|Re: Fashola Chilling At A 'Mama Put' In Oyo During Inspection (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:53am
Nonsense
