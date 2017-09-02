Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) (5524 Views)

Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk reveals that the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom escaped death on Friday after encountering a poisonous snake during a routine inspection.



Ortom was inspecting the flooding at River Guma area of the state when he sighted the reptile. Eyewitnesses say he defied protocol and lunged at the snake with his walking stick and killed it.



Snake bites are very common in the area as government officials reveal that the administration has been treating peasant farmers of snake bites for over twenty years.



Photos below;

Oh Lord. Benue people which way? SMH 7 Likes 1 Share

atom is that now your duty 1 Like

This man has fore sight that was why he provided his people with a simple machine which is amplibious earlier.

Hmmm this life sha and some of we human being are to kill first before snake, May God Be With Us.

So when will he kill the herdsmen.? 7 Likes

Chai! Ortom killed a python. 4 Likes

Like omenka like Benue governor 11 Likes 1 Share

Wondering why this is not on the front page yet!

The snake for bite the idiot

The man just did the Job of Buratai the snake Charmer while

the nnotorious citizen from the state here called omenka has not deem it fit to donate #100 for Benue relief while he promised to do this 3 Likes 1 Share

Looks like an eel





I can't help looking at the awful colour combination of the Wheelbarrow governor. I can't help looking at the awful colour combination of the Wheelbarrow governor. 1 Like 1 Share

I even think say na python e kill

Wondering why this is not on the front page yet! .



We the elders predicted this less than 3 hours ago!! We the elders predicted this less than 3 hours ago!!

Is that the governor's best?

Ortom Lala is very very disappointed in you for killing an earthworm and called it a snake.mtchwwww



if you see the way i rushed to this post to see the snake.sighs 1 Like

That his cap of many colors sef. I hate that cap. 1 Like

Na wa oooo! The governor just killed an indigene of his state 1 Like

He should be a Hunter and not a Governor.

Jungle governor.is dat a tread on lizard?



















THAT SHOULD BE HIS SECOND PROJECT FOR HIS STATE.POOR PERFORMING GOVERNOR 1 Like

This one na snake... 1 Like

He picked not killed 1 Like

keep killing snakes while herdsmen kill ur people, u hear? 1 Like

Is that a road or a lake ? 1 Like

This your topic shoulda been



Governor Samuel Ortom Picks Up A Dead Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos)



Over 50 years Nigerians are still not hold their true haters(politicians/political office holders) accountable.



Over 50 years Nigerians are still not hold their true haters(politicians/political office holders) accountable.

Nigeria is is still fools at over 50 years. And that is achievement

What's going on in Benue please ? As if they have travelled back in time because I am not understanding this governor even snake Na de small one him fit kill 1 Like

Where's the snake

That small thing, crazy bloggers said he escaped death 1 Like