Stats: 1,870,954 members, 3,764,558 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos)
|Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by aminulive: 12:10pm
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk reveals that the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom escaped death on Friday after encountering a poisonous snake during a routine inspection.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/02/benue-governor-ortom-kills-poisonous-snake-routine-inspection-photos/
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by menmen20100: 12:11pm
Oh Lord. Benue people which way? SMH
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by heendrix(m): 12:14pm
atom is that now your duty
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by nic2wao: 12:37pm
This man has fore sight that was why he provided his people with a simple machine which is amplibious earlier.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Afeezation(m): 12:58pm
Hmmm this life sha and some of we human being are to kill first before snake, May God Be With Us.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:59pm
So when will he kill the herdsmen.?
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Omeokachie: 1:03pm
Chai! Ortom killed a python.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by abokibuhari: 1:06pm
Omenka governor
Like omenka like Benue governor
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:17pm
Wondering why this is not on the front page yet!
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:42pm
The snake for bite the idiot
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Nukualofa: 2:44pm
The man just did the Job of Buratai the snake Charmer while
the nnotorious citizen from the state here called omenka has not deem it fit to donate #100 for Benue relief while he promised to do this
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by aminulive: 3:04pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by mrbillz(m): 3:12pm
Looks like an eel
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by NwaObinkita: 3:48pm
I can't help looking at the awful colour combination of the Wheelbarrow governor.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:49pm
I even think say na python e kill
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:49pm
.
modelmike7:.
We the elders predicted this less than 3 hours ago!!
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Keneking: 3:49pm
Is that the governor's best?
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:49pm
My LALA
Ortom Lala is very very disappointed in you for killing an earthworm and called it a snake.mtchwwww
if you see the way i rushed to this post to see the snake.sighs
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 3:50pm
That his cap of many colors sef. I hate that cap.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 3:50pm
Na wa oooo! The governor just killed an indigene of his state
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by BiggyBamBam: 3:50pm
He should be a Hunter and not a Governor.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:52pm
Jungle governor.is dat a tread on lizard?
THAT SHOULD BE HIS SECOND PROJECT FOR HIS STATE.POOR PERFORMING GOVERNOR
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Amadiboy1(m): 3:52pm
This one na snake...
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by kalananta(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:53pm
He picked not killed
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by uwammebi: 3:53pm
hmmm!
dike!
action governor!
keep killing snakes while herdsmen kill ur people, u hear?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 3:53pm
Is that a road or a lake ?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 3:54pm
This your topic shoulda been
Governor Samuel Ortom Picks Up A Dead Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos)
#
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Jolar101(m): 3:55pm
And that is achievement
Over 50 years Nigerians are still not hold their true haters(politicians/political office holders) accountable.
Nigeria is is still fools at over 50 years.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:55pm
What's going on in Benue please ? As if they have travelled back in time because I am not understanding this governor even snake Na de small one him fit kill
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by sod09(m): 3:56pm
Where's the snake
That small thing, crazy bloggers said he escaped death
1 Like
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Franco93: 3:58pm
How lalasticlala moves snake thread to front-page.
