Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by aminulive: 12:10pm
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk reveals that the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom escaped death on Friday after encountering a poisonous snake during a routine inspection.

Ortom was inspecting the flooding at River Guma area of the state when he sighted the reptile. Eyewitnesses say he defied protocol and lunged at the snake with his walking stick and killed it.

Snake bites are very common in the area as government officials reveal that the administration has been treating peasant farmers of snake bites for over twenty years.

Photos below;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/02/benue-governor-ortom-kills-poisonous-snake-routine-inspection-photos/

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by menmen20100: 12:11pm
Oh Lord. Benue people which way? SMH

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by heendrix(m): 12:14pm
atom is that now your duty

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by nic2wao: 12:37pm
This man has fore sight that was why he provided his people with a simple machine which is amplibious earlier.
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Afeezation(m): 12:58pm
Hmmm this life sha and some of we human being are to kill first before snake, May God Be With Us.
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:59pm
So when will he kill the herdsmen.?

7 Likes

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Omeokachie: 1:03pm
Chai! Ortom killed a python.

4 Likes

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by abokibuhari: 1:06pm
Omenka governor


Like omenka like Benue governor

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:17pm
Wondering why this is not on the front page yet!
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:42pm
The snake for bite the idiot
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Nukualofa: 2:44pm
The man just did the Job of Buratai the snake Charmer while
the nnotorious citizen from the state here called omenka has not deem it fit to donate #100 for Benue relief while he promised to do this

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by aminulive: 3:04pm
lalasticlala
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by mrbillz(m): 3:12pm
Looks like an eel undecided
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by NwaObinkita: 3:48pm
sad

I can't help looking at the awful colour combination of the Wheelbarrow governor.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:49pm
I even think say na python e kill
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:49pm
.
modelmike7:
Wondering why this is not on the front page yet!
.

We the elders predicted this less than 3 hours ago!!
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Keneking: 3:49pm
Is that the governor's best?
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:49pm
My LALA

Ortom Lala is very very disappointed in you for killing an earthworm and called it a snake.mtchwwww

if you see the way i rushed to this post to see the snake.sighs

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 3:50pm
That his cap of many colors sef. I hate that cap.

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 3:50pm
Na wa oooo! The governor just killed an indigene of his state grin

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by BiggyBamBam: 3:50pm
He should be a Hunter and not a Governor. grin grin grin
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:52pm
Jungle governor.is dat a tread on lizard?









THAT SHOULD BE HIS SECOND PROJECT FOR HIS STATE.POOR PERFORMING GOVERNOR

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Amadiboy1(m): 3:52pm
This one na snake...

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by kalananta(m): 3:52pm
grin grin grin
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:53pm
He picked not killed

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by uwammebi: 3:53pm
hmmm!
dike!
action governor!
keep killing snakes while herdsmen kill ur people, u hear?

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 3:53pm
Is that a road or a lake ?

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 3:54pm
This your topic shoulda been

Governor Samuel Ortom Picks Up A Dead Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos)

#

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Jolar101(m): 3:55pm
And that is achievement

Over 50 years Nigerians are still not hold their true haters(politicians/political office holders) accountable.

Nigeria is is still fools at over 50 years.
Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:55pm
What's going on in Benue please ? As if they have travelled back in time because I am not understanding this governor even snake Na de small one him fit kill

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by sod09(m): 3:56pm
Where's the snake
That small thing, crazy bloggers said he escaped death

1 Like

Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Kills A Snake During Inspection At River Guma (Photos) by Franco93: 3:58pm
How lalasticlala moves snake thread to front-page.

