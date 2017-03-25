₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 04:30 PM
Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 11:34am
For those arguing the fact that the department of geography in the Ahmadu Bello University can never be under the Faculty of Arts, please read below. I wasn't paid to write this or in any way related to Dino, i made the research myself to for clarify things.
The Department of Geography, Ahmadu Bello University started on September 26th 1962 using the classrooms formerly used in teaching ‘A’ Level Geography at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology. The first two lecturers were M.B. Thorp and M. Mortimore from Liverpool and Leeds respectively. Prof H.A. Moisley joined the Department as the first Professor of Geography in 1963 from the University of Glasgow and was later joined by P.N. Hore as a Senior Lecturer with a Ph.D from the University of London. By the time the first class of undergraduates moved into part III of the degree programme in October 1964, there were four academic staff in the department. The staff strength has grown to 26 academic staff, 6 technologists, 3 library staff, 7 secretarial staff and a driver.
The Departmental Library is the largest Geography Departmental Library in the country. The Department also has a comprehensive map Library.
Staff-Student relation is friendly and undergraduates run the socially and academically active National Association of Geography Students (NAGS), A.B.U Chapter.
Geography Department was under the Faculty of arts and Social Sciences offering the degree of B.A (Honours) and B.Sc (Honours) in geography respectively. Presently, the department is under the Faculty Science offering only B.Sc in Geography. Apart from the undergraduate degree, the department offers Postgraduate Diplomas in GIS and Rural Development respectively and Masters of Science in Geography, GIS, Transport Management, Population and Demographic studies, Rural Development and Environmental Management respectively. We also offer Ph.D in Geography and Rural Development.
These courses have made the Department a haven of postgraduate students that are eager to attain the training and have been tremendously relevant in all spheres of their endeavours.
Below is the chronological arrangement of those that have headed the Department from 1963 to date.
1. Prof. H.A. Moisley (1963-1965)
2. Prof. E.S. Simpson (1965-1967)
3. Prof. P.N. Hore (1967-1979)
4. Prof. K.O. Ologe (1979-1988; 1989-1990)
5. Prof E.O Oladipo (1990-1992)
6. Prof. J.A Ariyo (1992-1996)
7. Prof. D.O. Ogbonna (1988-1989; 1996-2000)
8. Dr A.L. Bello (2000-2002)
9. Prof. M. Mamman (2002-2006)
10. Prof. E.O. Iguisi (2006-2010)
11. Dr. O.F. Ati (2010-2012)
12. Dr. I.J Musa (2012-Date)
Source: https://geography.abu.edu.ng/About/history.html
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 11:36am
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by Chuksonyeike: 11:38am
Sowore don buy market
Sowore don buy market
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by CivilianJTF(m): 11:40am
with 5billion
Chuksonyeike:with 5billion
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 11:42am
Oyingbo market
Chuksonyeike:Oyingbo market
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by timawoku(m): 11:43am
Lessons learnt from dino's saga:
1) If you are in sch or any institution and you hold any position, do your best to ensure your integrity; you just don't know what your mess up can cost you in future
2)If you stay in a glass house don't throw stones
3)If you dropped out of sch or you are out with a fake cert., my friend find a way to go back and have a genuine degree, it might just come back to hunt you and leave your lungs out of breath. If dino comes out clear on this, it wld only mean he got genuine degree
4)Don't over hype yourself, waec is sufficient to be a senator, talkless of a degree in geography,unijos,etc, why add harvard and Lse? Na beans? These schs don't just produce graduates but also a complete gentleman/lady (like SLS) which we all know is a yang to dino
5)You don't fight a media that has lot of political backing and expect to win...who told you sowore is the owner of sr? He is just a puppet in the hands of puppeteer.
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 11:44am
CivilianJTF:I just hope Sahara doesn't go bankrupt after this season film
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by Chuksonyeike: 11:44am
I hope Tinubu will assist Sowore in offsetting his debts
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 11:45am
King of space booking
timawoku:King of space booking
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 11:46am
And his wife the he wants to puck
Chuksonyeike:And his wife the he wants to puck
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by CivilianJTF(m): 11:48am
Beta be, else the end of Sahara Reporters
Chuksonyeike:Beta be, else the end of Sahara Reporters
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by Jabioro: 11:48am
What are trying to say.. you engaged yourself in arguments at the same time defeated your argument by thyself.. Then and now, or when Melaye graduated. Read what you wrote and see where you dribbled yourself into ..
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by SalamRushdie: 11:49am
God please let this be the end of Sahara reporters
God please let this be the end of Sahara reporters
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by Homeboiy: 11:51am
I will be watching the game as it goes
I will be watching the game as it goes
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by CivilianJTF(m): 11:53am
What is this one saying
Jabioro:What is this one saying
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by Davidblen(m): 11:53am
dis sahara reporters have mind
dis sahara reporters have mind
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by CivilianJTF(m): 11:53am
Sahara don offend you before?
SalamRushdie:Sahara don offend you before?
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by CivilianJTF(m): 11:54am
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by avadella(f): 12:06pm
This is getting interesting...
Dino Versus Sahara Reporters
Episode 1... Dino did not graduate from ABU
Episode 2... Dino stole television and was impeached
Episode 3... The school graduated him forcefully to allow peace reign.
Episode 4... Dino's certificate is not genuine, as it's indicating faculty of arts
Episode 5... ABU geography was initially under faculty of law
Coming Episode...
Episode 6...Dino collected his #5bn from Sahara Reporters
Episode 7... sahara reported entered debts...
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by avadella(f): 12:08pm
Wow, bless you
timawoku:Wow, bless you
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by Jabioro: 12:09pm
CivilianJTF:Read and digest what the OP wrote.. I find out where he shot himself by the foot
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 12:09pm
True talk
True talk
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 12:10pm
I am sure you are watching all these from DSTV
avadella:I am sure you are watching all these from DSTV
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by HottestFire: 12:10pm
Oga park very well, Dino has skeleton in his cupboard, no be only Sahara go join this lawsuit, remember say na Punch carry this news. Dino has no case against Sahara..ABU didn't give that statement of result.
5 Likes
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 12:15pm
Quote the very part let's see
Jabioro:Quote the very part let's see
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 12:16pm
You might be right
HottestFire:You might be right
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by mandarin: 12:29pm
The question is, when did ABU begin its B.Sc Geography program? Is it possible to be admitted to that respectable institution with that sort of Waec result? If so, then ABU should be reclassified as a poor university.
Let the school come out with a position else, it will continue as a media war
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 12:29pm
ademasta:I am sure you read this part very well@ jabioro
Meaning some might have B.Sc in Geography while some B.A in Geography....
So tell me how and where I shot myself in the leg.
Quote the very part let's see
Jabioro
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by cktheluckyman: 12:31pm
HottestFire:Until ABU denies the statement of result sowore is in hot soup.This might be the end of Sahara reporters
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by ademasta(m): 12:32pm
mandarin:You are right... We need to know when it started awarding B.Sc in Geography to ascertain where Dino falls according to his graduation in 1998 or 1999
Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by avadella(f): 12:33pm
Hot banga soup
cktheluckyman:Hot banga soup
|Re: Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts by doctokwus: 1:04pm
Jabioro:The Op is a mighty disgrace,as have many here been doing.
Meanwhile somebody posted evidence that as far back as 1991,he was issued B.sc geography from same ABU.So Melaye that claimed he graduated 2000,suddenly singlehandedly changed his department to be under Arts!
Trust SR,their job has been made easy.Just get hold of someone that graduated same yr Dino claimed and see if that persons degree also reads B.A Geography!!
