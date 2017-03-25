Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Certificate: ABU Department Of Geography Was Under Faculty Of Arts (3288 Views)

The Department of Geography, Ahmadu Bello University started on September 26th 1962 using the classrooms formerly used in teaching ‘A’ Level Geography at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology. The first two lecturers were M.B. Thorp and M. Mortimore from Liverpool and Leeds respectively. Prof H.A. Moisley joined the Department as the first Professor of Geography in 1963 from the University of Glasgow and was later joined by P.N. Hore as a Senior Lecturer with a Ph.D from the University of London. By the time the first class of undergraduates moved into part III of the degree programme in October 1964, there were four academic staff in the department. The staff strength has grown to 26 academic staff, 6 technologists, 3 library staff, 7 secretarial staff and a driver.



The Departmental Library is the largest Geography Departmental Library in the country. The Department also has a comprehensive map Library.



Staff-Student relation is friendly and undergraduates run the socially and academically active National Association of Geography Students (NAGS), A.B.U Chapter.



Geography Department was under the Faculty of arts and Social Sciences offering the degree of B.A (Honours) and B.Sc (Honours) in geography respectively. Presently, the department is under the Faculty Science offering only B.Sc in Geography. Apart from the undergraduate degree, the department offers Postgraduate Diplomas in GIS and Rural Development respectively and Masters of Science in Geography, GIS, Transport Management, Population and Demographic studies, Rural Development and Environmental Management respectively. We also offer Ph.D in Geography and Rural Development.



These courses have made the Department a haven of postgraduate students that are eager to attain the training and have been tremendously relevant in all spheres of their endeavours.



Below is the chronological arrangement of those that have headed the Department from 1963 to date.

1. Prof. H.A. Moisley (1963-1965)

2. Prof. E.S. Simpson (1965-1967)

3. Prof. P.N. Hore (1967-1979)

4. Prof. K.O. Ologe (1979-1988; 1989-1990)

5. Prof E.O Oladipo (1990-1992)

6. Prof. J.A Ariyo (1992-1996)

7. Prof. D.O. Ogbonna (1988-1989; 1996-2000)

8. Dr A.L. Bello (2000-2002)

9. Prof. M. Mamman (2002-2006)

10. Prof. E.O. Iguisi (2006-2010)

11. Dr. O.F. Ati (2010-2012)

12. Dr. I.J Musa (2012-Date)



Lessons learnt from dino's saga:

1) If you are in sch or any institution and you hold any position, do your best to ensure your integrity; you just don't know what your mess up can cost you in future

2)If you stay in a glass house don't throw stones

3)If you dropped out of sch or you are out with a fake cert., my friend find a way to go back and have a genuine degree, it might just come back to hunt you and leave your lungs out of breath. If dino comes out clear on this, it wld only mean he got genuine degree

4)Don't over hype yourself, waec is sufficient to be a senator, talkless of a degree in geography,unijos,etc, why add harvard and Lse? Na beans? These schs don't just produce graduates but also a complete gentleman/lady (like SLS) which we all know is a yang to dino

5)You don't fight a media that has lot of political backing and expect to win...who told you sowore is the owner of sr? He is just a puppet in the hands of puppeteer.

I hope Tinubu will assist Sowore in offsetting his debts 4 Likes 1 Share

What are trying to say.. you engaged yourself in arguments at the same time defeated your argument by thyself.. Then and now, or when Melaye graduated. Read what you wrote and see where you dribbled yourself into .. 2 Likes

God please let this be the end of Sahara reporters 2 Likes

I will be watching the game as it goes

dis sahara reporters have mind

dis sahara reporters have mind

This is getting interesting...

Dino Versus Sahara Reporters

Episode 1... Dino did not graduate from ABU

Episode 2... Dino stole television and was impeached

Episode 3... The school graduated him forcefully to allow peace reign.

Episode 4... Dino's certificate is not genuine, as it's indicating faculty of arts

Episode 5... ABU geography was initially under faculty of law



Coming Episode...

Episode 6...Dino collected his #5bn from Sahara Reporters

Episode 7... sahara reported entered debts...





Sowore don buy market

Oga park very well, Dino has skeleton in his cupboard, no be only Sahara go join this lawsuit, remember say na Punch carry this news. Dino has no case against Sahara..ABU didn't give that statement of result.

Read and digest what the OP wrote.. I find out where he shot himself by the foot Quote the very part let's see Quote the very part let's see

Oga park very well, Dino has skeleton in his cupboard, no be only Sahara go join this lawsuit, remember say na Punch carry this news. Dino has no case against Sahara..ABU didn't give that statement of result. You might be right You might be right 1 Like

The question is, when did ABU begin its B.Sc Geography program? Is it possible to be admitted to that respectable institution with that sort of Waec result? If so, then ABU should be reclassified as a poor university.

Let the school come out with a position else, it will continue as a media war 5 Likes 1 Share

Geography Department was under the Faculty of arts and Social Sciences offering the degree of B.A (Honours) and B.Sc (Honours) in geography respectively. Presently, the department is under the Faculty Science offering only B.Sc in Geography.



Until ABU denies the statement of result sowore is in hot soup.This might be the end of Sahara reporters

The question is, when did ABU begin its B.Sc Geography program? Is it possible to be admitted to that respectable institution with that sort of Waec result? If so, then ABU should be reclassified as a poor university.

You are right... We need to know when it started awarding B.Sc in Geography to ascertain where Dino falls according to his graduation in 1998 or 1999

Until ABU denies the statement of result sowore is in hot soup.This might be the end of Sahara reporters Hot banga soup Hot banga soup 2 Likes