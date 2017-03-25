₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,831 members, 3,439,871 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 08:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode (6790 Views)
Ambode's Acheivement In One Year In Commendable - Buhari / Swearing In Of Yahaya Bello As Governor Of Kogi State - Live Updates / Supreme Court Upholds The Election Of Okorocha As Governor (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by metroblogger: 6:34pm
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday lauded his predecessor in office and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola for his achievements during the eight years he spent as Governor of the State.
Governor Ambode, who spoke when he received Fashola and some top officials of the Ministry on a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja, described the visit as historic, adding that it was gratifying to receive the Minister for the first time at the Lagos House, Ikeja since he left office on May 29, 2015.
He said: “On behalf of the people of Lagos State, I would like to wholeheartedly welcome Mr. Babatunde Fashola, my predecessor and now Minister for Works, Power and Housing and especially back to the Alausa office where he actually left about 22 months ago.
“I want to say that this is a historic moment for us, notwithstanding that the Honourable Minister lives in Lagos, this is the first time he is stepping his feet into the Alausa premises and we need to honour him for that and say a big thank you for coming back home.”
Governor Ambode also lauded Fashola for serving the State meritoriously, saying that his administration improved on the template already laid down during the previous administration.
“We want to say that whatever it is that we have done in the last 22 months is just more or less a fall out of the great achievements the former governor had already put in place.
“We have decided that we would carry on with a sense of continuity in all the things that have been done. I had always said that what we wanted was this continuity of the last 18 years, but continuity with improvement and we are happy that all that has been done in the last 22 months is just a continuation of the template the former Governor left behind.
“We are happy that the sense of collaboration that we have expressed here is what we believe can carry whatever it is that Lagos stands for, moving forward. As you may be aware, Lagos is celebrating its 50 years of existence this year.
“The last 18 years has been so dramatic and historic in terms of the growth and development that we have seen in Lagos, commencing from 1999 when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into office and the eight good years spent by you and the two years we have done. So, obviously, there is a remarkable change between 1999 and now,” Governor Ambode said.
The Governor also pledged to expand the existing collaboration with the Federal Government, saying that it would not only benefit Lagosians, but Nigerians in general.
He assured that the requests made by the Minister in regard to Housing projects of the Federal Government and other road construction would be accelerated, while also expressing optimism that the debts owed Lagos would be refunded.
“I continue to say that we would support the Minister in every way that is possible, everything that we have actually talked about in terms of debt by the Ministry as it relates to projects, the Minister is actually more vast than me in these areas and in this agitations having done the same thing for eight years, obviously he is not somebody that we would want to convert to our passion or our request because he used to be part of what we have always asked for,” Ambode said.
Earlier, Fashola who described the visit as home-coming for him, said he had come with his team to Lagos as part of a nationwide project monitoring exercise to inspect the job done so far on Federal Government projects.
He assured that the Ministry had made representations to the Federal Executive Council on modalities to pay debts owed State Governments including Lagos State for rehabilitation of federal roads over the years, saying that the debts would be paid through bond instrument.
The Minister also expressed readiness to assist Lagos State power initiative, especially in the rural areas.
It would be recalled that Governor Ambode recently set machinery in motion to attain 24-hour power supply through generation of 3,000 megawatts of electricity by 2022.
SIGNED
HABIB ARUNA
CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY
MARCH 25, 2017
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/fasholas-acheivement-as-governor.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by kolaaderin: 6:41pm
Sure, we are all aware and we believe you are doing better now.
That is what governance should be all about, better successor. Tinubu tried, fashola was better and you are already showing sign of leaving Lagos as a better place than him, we pray your successor should be better too, we will never entertain mediocrity in Lagos.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Abbeyme: 6:43pm
Very commendable.
That you laud your predecessor is to show you can raise the benchmark..
9 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by ALAYORMII: 6:44pm
Politicians and oju aiye
1 Like
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by 247NaijaGossips: 6:44pm
The only governor that is working!!!
Meanwhile;
Unbelievable! Prostitute Dies During S*x With Her Client Only to Wake Up Inside Her Coffin...Shocking Details>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/25/unbelievable-prostitute-dies-during-sx-with-her-client-only-to-wake-up-inside-her-coffin-shocking-details/
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by uwebos: 6:44pm
ok, its commendable and you need to improve on it
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by HolyCraig: 6:45pm
Hello Ambode, continue this way and see Jimi Agbaje campaign for you come 2019!
8 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by NoBetterNigeria: 6:45pm
Hahahaaa Politicians are confirmed prostitute
1 Like
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Elnino4ladies: 6:45pm
I thought they were fighting
1 Like
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by 0b10010011: 6:45pm
Eko o ni baje!
O baje ti!
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by admax(m): 6:45pm
Forget sentiments etc Tinubu has good brains around him, despite all he stole, Lagos is better under his tutelage.
Imagine what Bode George would have done if PDP had taken over control of Lagos.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Qmerit(m): 6:46pm
you can't even say it Lagosians know better.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Ajibel(m): 6:46pm
Hehehehe
Ambode, u don minit?
Eko o ni baje ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by TINALETC3(f): 6:47pm
Daddybright1986:
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by donvicky2007: 6:49pm
Continuity is the key to a good governance.
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Alasi20(m): 6:49pm
Confirm
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Semper247(m): 6:49pm
With this long epistle of urs, what lessons are we to learn? Summarize in not more than 2 sentences..
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by bukibabe: 6:50pm
Lagos is just lucky to have all these Gentlemen at the helm of affairs . I seriously feel very proud seeing these pictures and the perceived cooperation between these guys.... kudos to Asiwaju kudos to baba fash..weh done ambode
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Ermacc: 6:51pm
Oga why are you lying
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Vanpascore(m): 6:52pm
Lagos state is just blessed. Eko o ni baje
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by AnonyNymous(m): 6:53pm
Where are those saying there was enmity between them? Are you sure its not just sensational blogging/journalism that's been the problem all this while?
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by kenzysmith: 6:53pm
Is that why you are not doing anything just relaxing
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by danigbo(m): 6:53pm
Will BUHARI insist on MAGU ? Or will he allow the CABALS ...the wife complained about earlier have their way ?
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Justiceleague1: 6:55pm
Curren Gov Ambode is only commending past gov fashola.. Fashola is past gov o,NOT current gov. Afonja mumunis and muftaus who only 'read' pictures and read articles up-side-down and headlong,should take note and thank moi
up Ambo..
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by HonabFaj(m): 6:56pm
Continuity Equation
you achieve your aim instantly
Lagos is moving forward
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by three: 6:57pm
Some people's sole reason for voting APC/Ambode was so that 'Federal and State' would finally align by having same party at both ends.
I wonder how that's working out?
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by obafemee80(m): 6:57pm
Ambode has turned Epe town into a small London..
Went there recently and I was so impressed with the road construction projects going on there
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by AngelicBeing: 6:57pm
admax:Bode would have sold lagos off on e-bay, share the money with other PDP criminals and use the rest to chop amala, ogunfe and drink gulder with the rest
5 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Opakan2: 6:58pm
my only problem with Ambode is letting Igbos feel big in Lagos. what they could not try during Fashola's time
Imagine an igbo woman dragging LASG to court cos of monthly sanitation/environmental. And those ones too kept quiet
.
Do they want Lagos to be as dirty as Aba or what
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by Olasco93: 6:59pm
Fashola is exceptional in is own way. He's an achiever.
|Re: Fashola's Acheivement As Governor Commendable - Ambode by lordsharks(m): 7:00pm
Fashola tried wella
Yar’adua: Resign Now, Northern Reps Tell Akunyili / Is Nigeria's Problem Bad Leadership Or Weak "followership"? / Why Does The Whole Nigeria Tremble At The Hearing Of Igbo Secession?
Viewing this topic: naijaGhandi, babankd, youngice(m), drey22, festus001(m), last35, aladesuyi(m), Royale4727, Ademak, abtcraft123, Lakeshizu(m), stlouiz(m), Trueigbo, Familyfirst, olufemijason, freshcvvs, ebarzini(m), TruthNigeria(m), osayuwamwen(m), Emmyjune12(m), fakeprophet(m), package7(m), hilsocial(m), dreycomalfoy(m), orobski(m), kenny2pj(m), Day11(m), Respecter(f), Harbodunerine(m), Pesuzok(m), Bsmartt(m), AmMee(m), Sean012345 and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13