The SS3 student and senior prefect of Intellectual Giants Christian Academy, Umuahia was joined by members of her executive council drawn from all the LGAs of Abia State.



Governor Joy emerged as top performer after a rigorous essay competition that lasted over a week and she is currently attending a leadership retreat with members of her cabinet.



.Odiegwu.Anatakwa the money.Beautiful and brainy.Igbo kwenu! Nwa police a bu something else. .Odiegwu.Anatakwa the money.Beautiful and brainy.Igbo kwenu! Nwa police a bu something else. 37 Likes 3 Shares

Use today to loot enough money to last you forever. Give your father every contract that is giveable 52 Likes 4 Shares

We joke too much in dis country.. 59 Likes 9 Shares

Copy Copy Governor....Must You Copy Everything Lagos Does? 21 Likes 2 Shares

See this people that developed Lagos now copying Lagos, these region is externally doomed 13 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Ikpeazu, pay government workers, teachers and pensioners their entitlements. That’s the least expected of any head of government. I know you’re empowered by fraudulent Nigeria, but assuming you’re still a Christian remember Christmas is a fortnight today. 2 Likes 1 Share

See this people that developed Lagos now copying Lagos, these region is externally doomed You are not serious You are not serious 4 Likes

sweet babe, still unriped 1 Like

See this people that developed Lagos now copying Lagos, these region is externally doomed





∆ I hate this level of Savagery... It is just too much... ∆ 9 Likes

buh i taught they developed lagos how come they are just doing this?...... 1 Like

.Odiegwu.Anatakwa the money.Beautiful and brainy.Igbo kwenu! Nwa police a bu something else.





You are lucky he didn't make a statue of the young girl. Please don't let the girl make mistake and visit Imo Governor 7 Likes

jealousy will not kill somepeople here..congrats miss 2 Likes





Use today to loot enough money to last you forever. Give your father every contract that is giveable .

Can't stop laughing bro Can't stop laughing bro 4 Likes

hw will this boost the economy of Abia State. All this governors sef.

