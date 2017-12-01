₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 11 December 2017
Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by dainformant(m): 4:43pm
Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has handed over to the First Teenage Governor, Miss Joy Ezechikamnayo at the Government House Umuahia ,in the maiden edition of 'Abia One day Governor'. Performing her first assignment, Her Excellency Miss Joy declared 12th of December Abia Teenage day.
The SS3 student and senior prefect of Intellectual Giants Christian Academy, Umuahia was joined by members of her executive council drawn from all the LGAs of Abia State.
Governor Joy emerged as top performer after a rigorous essay competition that lasted over a week and she is currently attending a leadership retreat with members of her cabinet.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by dainformant(m): 4:43pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by dainformant(m): 4:44pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by boss01: 4:44pm
Issokay
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Paperwhite(m): 4:46pm
.Odiegwu.Anatakwa the money.Beautiful and brainy.Igbo kwenu! Nwa police a bu something else.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Ezenwammadu(m): 4:48pm
Use today to loot enough money to last you forever. Give your father every contract that is giveable
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Northernonyenku(m): 4:54pm
We joke too much in dis country..
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:55pm
Copy Copy Governor....Must You Copy Everything Lagos Does?
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by LilSmith55(m): 4:57pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:00pm
Weldone brainy
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by mightykay(m): 5:01pm
See this people that developed Lagos now copying Lagos, these region is externally doomed
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by PDJT: 5:06pm
Mr. Ikpeazu, pay government workers, teachers and pensioners their entitlements. That’s the least expected of any head of government. I know you’re empowered by fraudulent Nigeria, but assuming you’re still a Christian remember Christmas is a fortnight today.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by igbodefender: 5:14pm
mightykay:You are not serious
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by robosky02(m): 5:24pm
issorite
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by crackerspub: 5:25pm
sweet babe, still unriped
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by OrestesDante(m): 5:25pm
mightykay:
∆ I hate this level of Savagery... It is just too much... ∆
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Sirpaul(m): 5:25pm
buh i taught they developed lagos how come they are just doing this?......
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by jericco1(m): 5:25pm
congrats to her.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by fpeter(f): 5:26pm
Paperwhite:
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by afbstrategies: 5:26pm
You are lucky he didn't make a statue of the young girl. Please don't let the girl make mistake and visit Imo Governor
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by easyfem: 5:26pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by PDF020: 5:26pm
LMAOOOOO THIS COUNTRY NA JOKE
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Adams08: 5:27pm
SEE JOKE NA
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Gabbyayo(m): 5:27pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by HumbleGee(m): 5:27pm
jealousy will not kill somepeople here..congrats miss
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Spanner4(m): 5:27pm
That's my sister
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:27pm
.
Ezenwammadu:.
Can't stop laughing bro
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Francomekus(m): 5:27pm
hw will this boost the economy of Abia State. All this governors sef.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by smithsydny(m): 5:27pm
Am smiling sheeplessly
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Assumes Office As Governor Of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu Hands Over by Cassie74: 5:27pm
PDJT:
Thank you...last salary received was April.....smh
