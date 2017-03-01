₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Cambells: 10:16pm On Mar 25
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by casaso: 10:23pm On Mar 25
i knew they would deny n secretly punish the soldier ..na their format b that
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by romancelanders: 10:23pm On Mar 25
summary
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by exlinkleads(f): 10:24pm On Mar 25
ndi ara
dem go agree before
unknown soldier ------ na him do am ---unknown soldiers - IN FELA VOICE
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by juliusocean(m): 10:25pm On Mar 25
Na so
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by tosyne2much(m): 10:25pm On Mar 25
Which story we wan come believe now?
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm On Mar 25
HMMM
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by ALAYORMII: 10:25pm On Mar 25
Expected
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by rasazee(m): 10:25pm On Mar 25
i just weak for all dis stories
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Celestyn8213: 10:25pm On Mar 25
OK tell us the truth... Una own version
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by link2ok22: 10:26pm On Mar 25
Ok
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by sakalisis(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
Hmm
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by smithsydny(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
Nah there way nah... Them must coverage up
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by martynz50(m): 10:27pm On Mar 25
exlinkleads:sharaap dia
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by phantomBBT: 10:27pm On Mar 25
Army and denial be like 5 and 6
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by sorry1(m): 10:28pm On Mar 25
if they could deny video footage killing protesting ipob ,this one without video will be far too easy to deny na.
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by publicenemy(m): 10:28pm On Mar 25
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by presido997(m): 10:29pm On Mar 25
God knows best
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by publicenemy(m): 10:29pm On Mar 25
Fake news everywhere... Especially on NL.
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by myfantasies(f): 10:29pm On Mar 25
D nigerian army nd denying r like bread and butter
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by burkingx(f): 10:30pm On Mar 25
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by ovokooo: 10:30pm On Mar 25
Must the army deny everything. Are they saying they're saints? If there was no video of the crippled guy that was beaten mercilessly by them in Anambra, they would have said that one too did not happy.
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by IpobExposed: 10:30pm On Mar 25
V
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Arsenalholic(m): 10:30pm On Mar 25
They will ALWAYS deny it! I didn't expect anything less. They are beginning to sound like a broken record.
I have seen these guys (including the police) do a truckload of sh#t and covered it up. The Nigerian security forces are heartless and inhumane and it's so sad it makes you want to cry.
if you are reading this and you are a youth, just know that you are not safe. Yes, a drunk id1ot decked in a uniform and welding a gun can decide to snuff out your life in a hair's breath. This is the reality we now face in Nigeria.
But we can change this. Let's turn up the heat on them with the social media. Stop making stupid comments like "If police slap you, you go know say soldier na your friend". What nonsense? In saner climes, a force man do not have the right to "deal with" a citizen - that's the job of a police.
If we don't raise our voices against the nonsense going on now, only God knows how it's going to affect us (and ours) soon.
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by maticanto(m): 10:32pm On Mar 25
martynz50:
Don't you or relative will soon be victim of this wicked act....
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by xjiggy: 10:33pm On Mar 25
Na so person dey take buy wahala for himself. You don twitt story finish , a whole Brigadier General say na lie, make u apologize or dem go sue you. This na almighty Gbege. Mine own na to comment jèjé. I no dey write story because I no get power for yawa
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by xjiggy: 10:35pm On Mar 25
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Jabioro: 10:41pm On Mar 25
Which version be this now.. Abi na the latest one be this version
|Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Pavarottii(m): 10:42pm On Mar 25
myfantasies:Asin; " The case was reported to Ogijo police station. The parties involved were arrested and their statements taken.
Thereafter, the police wanted to charge the matter to court for which the tenant and the landlady opted for out of court settlement. The young men who carried out the beating were neither arrested nor their identity ascertained by the police."
First u say, they were arrested, later u say they were neither arrested nor their identity ascertained.
It shows its total false and army officials carried out d acts.
