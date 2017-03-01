₦airaland Forum

Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Cambells: 10:16pm On Mar 25

The Nigerian army has debunked reports of an alleged murder of one Mr. George by soldiers of 174 battalion in Ikorodu.

This was noted in a statement released on saturday by the director Army Public Relations army Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

It reads;

'The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to media reports and photograph of the corpse of one Mr. George of Ogijo, Ogun State, allegedly “murdered” by troops of 174 Battalion Ikorodu. The story and the photograph were ostensibly shared by one Mr. Kenny Abel Adesanya through his twitter handle. However, investigation have confirmed that the allegation is not true, rather it was figment of Mr. Adesanya’s imagination borne out of mischief, hatred for the Nigerian Army and attempt to divert attention from those that committed the dastardly act.

For the avoidance of doubt, the location where the incident took place, Ogijo, is in Ogun State and 174 Battalion does not have any deployment there, neither do any of our troops patrol the area.

To further buttress this fact, a team was despatched to Ogijo Divisional Police Station, Ogun State, to investigate the matter. It was confirmed that the incident dates back to 8th March 2017, one Mr. George (now late), was threatened by the son of his landlady that he will invite his soldier friends to come and beat him for failing to pay his rent which was long overdue. On the said day, the tenant was taken from the compound by three young men and beaten up. The case was reported to Ogijo police station. The parties involved were arrested and their statements taken.

Thereafter, the police wanted to charge the matter to court for which the tenant and the landlady opted for out of court settlement. The young men who carried out the beating were neither arrested nor their identity ascertained by the police. The police claimed the landlady son said he used his friends. The case was however treated as assault and discharged. No report was sent to the military authorities because no soldier was involved.

On 24th March 2017, the said tenant Mr. George died in his house and his corpse was taken to the frontage of the landlady who quickly reported to the Ogijo Police Station. She was arrested and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary. The son of the landlady who is currently at large, is being hunted by the police authority.

Consequently, we wish to call on Mr. Adesanya all other persons that shared the story and the media to understand that Mr. George was not murdered by any soldier, let alone those serving in 174 Battalion and should correct this erroneous impression. Additionally, Mr Adesanya should render an unreserved apology to 174 Battalion in particular and the Nigerian Army, over this false allegation, failure of which would attract legal action against him.
We would like to seize this opportunity to advise that the media and indeed people to always cross check their facts before publication, posting on the web or broadcast.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations


Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by casaso: 10:23pm On Mar 25
i knew they would deny n secretly punish the soldier ..na their format b that

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by romancelanders: 10:23pm On Mar 25
summary
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by exlinkleads(f): 10:24pm On Mar 25
ndi ara


dem go agree before


unknown soldier ------ na him do am ---unknown soldiers - IN FELA VOICE

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by juliusocean(m): 10:25pm On Mar 25
Na so
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by tosyne2much(m): 10:25pm On Mar 25
Which story we wan come believe now?
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm On Mar 25
HMMM
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by ALAYORMII: 10:25pm On Mar 25
Expected
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by rasazee(m): 10:25pm On Mar 25
i just weak for all dis stories
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Celestyn8213: 10:25pm On Mar 25
OK tell us the truth... Una own version
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by link2ok22: 10:26pm On Mar 25
Ok
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by sakalisis(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
Hmm
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by smithsydny(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
Nah there way nah... Them must coverage up
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by martynz50(m): 10:27pm On Mar 25
exlinkleads:
ndi ara


dem go agree before


unknown soldier ------ na him do am ---unknown soldiers - IN FELA VOICE
sharaap dia
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by phantomBBT: 10:27pm On Mar 25
Army and denial be like 5 and 6 grin

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by sorry1(m): 10:28pm On Mar 25
if they could deny video footage killing protesting ipob ,this one without video will be far too easy to deny na.

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by publicenemy(m): 10:28pm On Mar 25

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by presido997(m): 10:29pm On Mar 25
God knows best
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by publicenemy(m): 10:29pm On Mar 25
Fake news everywhere... Especially on NL.
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by myfantasies(f): 10:29pm On Mar 25
D nigerian army nd denying r like bread and butter
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by burkingx(f): 10:30pm On Mar 25
angry

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by ovokooo: 10:30pm On Mar 25
Must the army deny everything. Are they saying they're saints? If there was no video of the crippled guy that was beaten mercilessly by them in Anambra, they would have said that one too did not happy.

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by IpobExposed: 10:30pm On Mar 25
V
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Arsenalholic(m): 10:30pm On Mar 25
They will ALWAYS deny it! I didn't expect anything less. They are beginning to sound like a broken record.

I have seen these guys (including the police) do a truckload of sh#t and covered it up. The Nigerian security forces are heartless and inhumane and it's so sad it makes you want to cry.

if you are reading this and you are a youth, just know that you are not safe. Yes, a drunk id1ot decked in a uniform and welding a gun can decide to snuff out your life in a hair's breath. This is the reality we now face in Nigeria.

But we can change this. Let's turn up the heat on them with the social media. Stop making stupid comments like "If police slap you, you go know say soldier na your friend". What nonsense? In saner climes, a force man do not have the right to "deal with" a citizen - that's the job of a police.

If we don't raise our voices against the nonsense going on now, only God knows how it's going to affect us (and ours) soon.

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by maticanto(m): 10:32pm On Mar 25
martynz50:
sharaap dia


Don't you or relative will soon be victim of this wicked act....

Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by xjiggy: 10:33pm On Mar 25
Na so person dey take buy wahala for himself. You don twitt story finish , a whole Brigadier General say na lie, make u apologize or dem go sue you. This na almighty Gbege. Mine own na to comment jèjé. I no dey write story because I no get power for yawa
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by xjiggy: 10:35pm On Mar 25
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Jabioro: 10:41pm On Mar 25
Which version be this now.. Abi na the latest one be this version
Re: Reports Of Alleged Murder Of Man By Soldiers In Ikorodu Not True - Nigerian Army by Pavarottii(m): 10:42pm On Mar 25
myfantasies:
D nigerian army nd denying r like bread and butter
Asin; " The case was reported to Ogijo police station. The parties involved were arrested and their statements taken.

Thereafter, the police wanted to charge the matter to court for which the tenant and the landlady opted for out of court settlement. The young men who carried out the beating were neither arrested nor their identity ascertained by the police."

First u say, they were arrested, later u say they were neither arrested nor their identity ascertained.

It shows its total false and army officials carried out d acts.

