|Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by patogist: 8:48am
Nollywood beautiful actress Ejenobor Ufoma shares photo of her 2 children and husband as she celebrate Mother's Day with a caption
Ufuomamamcdermott# "To all the hard working, sacrifice, unconditionally loving females taking care of and raising a child of their biological, adopted and otherwise. You are the reason life exists. You may never get an award plaque for all you do, but your children will surround your table and call you blessed, Thank you for being a super being.
Happy MothersDay to me and the millions of mothers worldwide".
Ufoma Ejenobor got married in 2010 and are blessed with two kids.
1 Like
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by axortedbabe(f): 10:05am
Cute
Na so dis man take forget him country
11 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by ellahzy(f): 10:10am
adorable children
omo this oyibo don turn Urhobo man o
14 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Japhet04(m): 1:41pm
Yv
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Divay22(f): 1:42pm
Just seeing beautiful things
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Sinfulsaint(m): 1:42pm
Mothers love knows no boundaries
As it grows healthier each day,
Knows no reason as it is given unconditionally,
Knows no season as it
Transcends forever through eternity...
Happy Mothers day to all mothers around the world
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by MrTypist: 1:43pm
Na only actresses dey celebrate mother's day.
Actors no get mothers ni?
4 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by kelvyn7(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by cubby4(f): 1:43pm
this children are soooo cute....
3 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by shevchenko(m): 1:44pm
All because of Marrying a foreigner she married an old man.
Black women dont get it at all
4 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by MrMontella(m): 1:44pm
lovely kids,
the white man tho, lol
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Mowoe(m): 1:44pm
See fine children, somebody wee just be feeling proud
1 Like
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Jodha(f): 1:49pm
Cute
But take note do not flaunt yhur husband on social media too much.. Before OLOSHOs take over..
2 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Backinfront(m): 1:50pm
shevchenko:Shut up and be happy for them.
Black men are renowned for marrying the leftovers of whites. Worry about that first.
17 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 1:50pm
Beautiful people... I love her caption
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Amipego: 1:50pm
Wanna see mama piss and Jona standing in za oza room
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 1:51pm
shevchenko:go marry your own oyinbo now
5 Likes
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Pavore9: 1:51pm
shevchenko:
While most of our black men who are marrying White women are marrying women of their mother's age!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Moving4: 1:54pm
Nice
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by cbright4real(f): 1:56pm
So adorable
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Memorykad(m): 1:59pm
MrTypist:lol
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by FRANKOSKI(m): 2:00pm
They're all looking good.
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by crackhouse(m): 2:03pm
Why did they blur the pix?
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by bigclem22: 2:08pm
They blur the pix for fear of the onknow. husband snatchers on the loose
1 Like
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by Kenshinmunac: 2:10pm
The kids look soo different from the mother
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by bigiyaro(m): 2:26pm
if not for the kids, i tot she was posing with her dad.
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by dayleke(m): 2:34pm
Hian!!!
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by QuitNotice(m): 3:02pm
De man prick, I mean..I don even forget wetin I want tok
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by toprealman: 3:06pm
Ever seen a half caste kiddo that ain't adorable?
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by psammy1122: 3:31pm
Na lie jor, na black man wey no get levels dey marry anything wey dem see.Educated and responsible black man dey marry white clean and responsible oyinbo
Pavore9:
|Re: Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) by gypsey(m): 3:35pm
Backinfront:is it by force to be happy for her? chai! Person no fit get opinion again, and NO! Black men do not marry old white women AFRICAN/NIGERIA men marry old white women and that doesn't justify it. Please don't bite my head off.
(0) (Reply)
