Ufuomamamcdermott# "To all the hard working, sacrifice, unconditionally loving females taking care of and raising a child of their biological, adopted and otherwise. You are the reason life exists. You may never get an award plaque for all you do, but your children will surround your table and call you blessed, Thank you for being a super being.

Happy MothersDay to me and the millions of mothers worldwide".



Ufoma Ejenobor got married in 2010 and are blessed with two kids.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSF6pWJhZeg/?hl=en





Cute

Na so dis man take forget him country 11 Likes

adorable children

omo this oyibo don turn Urhobo man o 14 Likes

Yv

Just seeing beautiful things Just seeing beautiful things

Mothers love knows no boundaries

As it grows healthier each day,

Knows no reason as it is given unconditionally,

Knows no season as it

Transcends forever through eternity...



Happy Mothers day to all mothers around the world 5 Likes 1 Share

Na only actresses dey celebrate mother's day.



Actors no get mothers ni? 4 Likes

this children are soooo cute.... 3 Likes

All because of Marrying a foreigner she married an old man.

Black women dont get it at all 4 Likes

lovely kids,

the white man tho, lol

See fine children, somebody wee just be feeling proud 1 Like





But take note do not flaunt yhur husband on social media too much.. Before OLOSHOs take over.. CuteBut take note do not flaunt yhur husband on social media too much.. Before OLOSHOs take over.. 2 Likes

shevchenko:

All because of Marrying a foreigner she married an old man.

Black women dont get it at all Shut up and be happy for them.

Black men are renowned for marrying the leftovers of whites. Worry about that first. Shut up and be happy for them.Black men are renowned for marrying the leftovers of whites. Worry about that first. 17 Likes

Beautiful people... I love her caption

Wanna see mama piss and Jona standing in za oza room

shevchenko:

All because of Marrying a foreigner she married an old man.

Black women dont get it at all go marry your own oyinbo now go marry your own oyinbo now 5 Likes

shevchenko:

All because of Marrying a foreigner she married an old man.

Black women dont get it at all

While most of our black men who are marrying White women are marrying women of their mother's age! While most of our black men who are marrying White women are marrying women of their mother's age! 7 Likes 1 Share

Nice

So adorable

MrTypist:

Na only actresses dey celebrate mother's day.



Actors no get mothers ni? lol lol

They're all looking good.

Why did they blur the pix?

husband snatchers on the loose They blur the pix for fear of the onknow.husband snatchers on the loose 1 Like

The kids look soo different from the mother

if not for the kids, i tot she was posing with her dad.

Hian!!!

De man prick, I mean..I don even forget wetin I want tok

Ever seen a half caste kiddo that ain't adorable?





Pavore9:





While most of our black men who are marrying White women are marrying women of their mother's age! Na lie jor, na black man wey no get levels dey marry anything wey dem see.Educated and responsible black man dey marry white clean and responsible oyinbo