Chef Leelee who recently got engaged and pictured above with her mum, will be tying the knots traditionally on the 31st of March while her white wedding follows a week later, April 8th.



See more photos of the pretty bride-to-be after the cut.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/veteran-actress-liz-bensons-daughter.html One of veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson's daughters, chef Leelee is set to walk down the aisle with her heartthrob, Ugochukwu later on this month.

lalasticlala 2 Likes

Ewwwww. That resemblance. Fine geh though. As she pose for that bed Ehn, she go sabi ........ 13 Likes

how come your mother looks younger than you? anyway congratulations. 48 Likes 1 Share

the mama fyn,pass her.. 87 Likes 2 Shares

Liz Benson still beautiful.



Happy married life to her daughter 4 Likes

Liz... My crush 3 Likes

Angeleena:

the mama fyn,pass her.. I agree I agree 8 Likes

Not as fine as the mum. Why?



Ugochukwu. ..Ugochukwu. ...Ugochukwu. ..how many times did I call you? I hope it is not the mother you want to stylishly get close to? 24 Likes 1 Share

Just 2 simple questionz.

(1) Was she engaged by her mother?

(2) does it mean Ugochukwu no dey snap pics?

Chef leelee abi weeleeweelee, try gain small weight. Haba. Personally, i'll choose ur mum over u honesty. Big ups to Aunty Lizzy jare 2 Likes

Liz Benson looks more beautiful than the daughter, even at her age of 50+



But the goodnews is that the gal doesn't have grilled plantain (AKA Bolé) hands like the one below 11 Likes

Ugly

liz benson,nigeria's greatest actress and most versatile actor of all time 6 Likes

Dunno I it's this woman beauty I admire or her simplicity!

Rock ladies

See cheekbone

why the ring no dey for her engagement finger?

Beremx:

Liz Benson still beautiful.



Happy married life to her daughter Hehehehehehe Beremx

politics don tire my madam

na aproko sure pass now Hehehehehehe Beremxpolitics don tire my madamna aproko sure pass now

if the guy tell me b4 he propose to the girl, I would have advise him to go for the Mother..... 5 Likes 1 Share

LIZ BENSON WILL NEVER FADE..

..

EVIL MEN 1&2.

SINS OF THE FATHER 4 Likes

based on the second picture, babe go Sabi Mouth Action o.. 1 Like

na adopted pikin..dis kind child no fit be liz benson daughter 2 Likes





Haters abeg leave the cheek bone alone

It's sexy Beautiful mother and daughterHaters abeg leave the cheek bone aloneIt's sexy 1 Like

on my birthday that is when she wants to get married? She no dae fear oooooooo. Well sha dat is the dae i will fix my mar rage on the day of my birthday or my wife to be birthday.

That name , chef Leelee e get as ebi. Congrats in any case.

Hmmmm!!!!

Her poses in the last 3 pictures.... She go sabi bedroom gymnastics wella oooooo!

Her mom is more beautiful. 1 Like

Congrats dear!

Lovely Nails!

Liz Benson is and remains my only crush for life.



Age gracefully Ma. 2 Likes