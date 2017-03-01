₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:10pm
One of veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson's daughters, chef Leelee is set to walk down the aisle with her heartthrob, Ugochukwu later on this month.
Chef Leelee who recently got engaged and pictured above with her mum, will be tying the knots traditionally on the 31st of March while her white wedding follows a week later, April 8th.
See more photos of the pretty bride-to-be after the cut.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/veteran-actress-liz-bensons-daughter.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:10pm
lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Sammypope4all(m): 2:16pm
Ewwwww. That resemblance. Fine geh though. As she pose for that bed Ehn, she go sabi ........
13 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by buchai: 2:19pm
how come your mother looks younger than you? anyway congratulations.
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 2:32pm
the mama fyn,pass her..
87 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Beremx(f): 2:39pm
Liz Benson still beautiful.
Happy married life to her daughter
4 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by eightsin(m): 3:00pm
Liz... My crush
3 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by engrMikemd(m): 3:00pm
Angeleena:I agree
8 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:45pm
Not as fine as the mum. Why?
Ugochukwu. ..Ugochukwu. ...Ugochukwu. ..how many times did I call you? I hope it is not the mother you want to stylishly get close to?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Nutase(f): 5:49pm
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by couragekebs: 7:10pm
Just 2 simple questionz.
(1) Was she engaged by her mother?
(2) does it mean Ugochukwu no dey snap pics?
Chef leelee abi weeleeweelee, try gain small weight. Haba. Personally, i'll choose ur mum over u honesty. Big ups to Aunty Lizzy jare
2 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:53pm
Liz Benson looks more beautiful than the daughter, even at her age of 50+
But the goodnews is that the gal doesn't have grilled plantain (AKA Bolé) hands like the one below
11 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:53pm
Ugly
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:54pm
liz benson,nigeria's greatest actress and most versatile actor of all time
6 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Drabrah(m): 7:54pm
Dunno I it's this woman beauty I admire or her simplicity!
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 7:54pm
Rock ladies
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 7:55pm
See cheekbone
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by pepperandsalt(m): 7:56pm
why the ring no dey for her engagement finger?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by GenBloodykiIler: 7:56pm
Beremx:Hehehehehehe Beremx
politics don tire my madam
na aproko sure pass now
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 7:56pm
if the guy tell me b4 he propose to the girl, I would have advise him to go for the Mother.....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by tk4rd: 7:57pm
LIZ BENSON WILL NEVER FADE..
..
EVIL MEN 1&2.
SINS OF THE FATHER
4 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by tetula123(m): 7:57pm
based on the second picture, babe go Sabi Mouth Action o..
1 Like
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by nkemjacob2(m): 7:57pm
na adopted pikin..dis kind child no fit be liz benson daughter
2 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by jasysandra(f): 7:58pm
Beautiful mother and daughter
Haters abeg leave the cheek bone alone
It's sexy
1 Like
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by bobbybrown007(m): 7:58pm
on my birthday that is when she wants to get married? She no dae fear oooooooo. Well sha dat is the dae i will fix my mar rage on the day of my birthday or my wife to be birthday.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by kkboy: 7:58pm
That name , chef Leelee e get as ebi. Congrats in any case.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 7:58pm
Hmmmm!!!!
Her poses in the last 3 pictures.... She go sabi bedroom gymnastics wella oooooo!
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Sinfulsaint(m): 8:02pm
Her mom is more beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by ngwababe: 8:02pm
Congrats dear!
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:03pm
Lovely Nails!
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by aieromon(m): 8:04pm
Liz Benson is and remains my only crush for life.
Age gracefully Ma.
2 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 8:05pm
I love Liz Benson, her beauty is evergreen. Even after all these years she still looks stunning.
1 Like
