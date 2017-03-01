₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,398 members, 3,441,670 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 12:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) (6280 Views)
Seun Egbegbe: "I Was Accused Of Stealing IPhones & Beaten Up". Police Reacts / Majek Fashek Accuses Timi Dakolo Of Stealing His Song, Dakolo Replies / Blackface Accuses 2face Of Stealing His Song (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by akinlex(m): 9:50pm On Mar 26
Lol... wonders shall never end, they are now stealing mother's day write up.
"I wrote mine from my heart, with tears in my eyes, write yours too" woman tells lady who stole her write-up
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHU2jUDwT4/?taken-by=lady_may_b
http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/lady-accused-stealing-mothers-day-write-up.html
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by HungerBAD: 9:52pm On Mar 26
Lol
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 10:03pm On Mar 26
Copy copy...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by VolTOxic(m): 10:08pm On Mar 26
Lol. Everything about women = Attention + Drama.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Mille: 10:13pm On Mar 26
She copy, copy mistake join.
Lavel ko, lava ni
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by naughtyDiana: 10:23pm On Mar 26
that's what happens when a girl is an olodo. too dumb in the brain to think
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:37pm On Mar 26
Untop say u won impress mama wey innocently no go read am?
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by neoOduduwa: 10:37pm On Mar 26
She must be Oge Okoye's cousin.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by heryurh(m): 10:37pm On Mar 26
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 10:38pm On Mar 26
Lol No be una say make we dey celebrate mother's day for facebook? Your mama dey with you for house wey you go wish am for there, na on top facebook wey she o go check na him you wan wish am happy's mother's day. Umu ogbanje.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by thugcheetahh: 10:39pm On Mar 26
In the spirit of mothers day
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by goingape1: 10:39pm On Mar 26
akinlex:no noise on Fathers day but when it comes to mothers days we won't here word
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by MrTypist: 10:39pm On Mar 26
Steal mother's day write up kwa?
Na music abi na movie script
Mother's day speech plagiarism
*good artists copy while great artists steal*
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by kpukpuyenke: 10:39pm On Mar 26
Someone cannot Do Copy and Paste in peace again??
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:40pm On Mar 26
She liked the lines and used them.
Just that, she should have referenced her.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:40pm On Mar 26
People too get time sha
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by smartty68(m): 10:40pm On Mar 26
My dear copying is allowed. You copy until you copy her mother name join
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:40pm On Mar 26
What is "Lavel of love"?
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by JVgal(f): 10:42pm On Mar 26
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:43pm On Mar 26
Women and their wahala sef
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by chibuezearthur(m): 10:43pm On Mar 26
Hmmm.
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 10:44pm On Mar 26
How can I say I love my mother if I can't be original in expressing my heart felt emotions to her? I'd rather put a simple I love you mum, than that long stolen epistle. Shammmeeee
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by iyke926(m): 10:44pm On Mar 26
No creativity. Even to write something short and sweet for Mama.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by masseratti: 10:44pm On Mar 26
Tbillz:i taya oooo,like their mums are on Ig or other social media.
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:44pm On Mar 26
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 10:44pm On Mar 26
U copy write up and claim it as urs- Weldon Sir,
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 10:44pm On Mar 26
It's a normal thing na. We copy each other in Nigeria. .
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:45pm On Mar 26
Lol @lavel.. .. imagine copying without proof reading.
Fish brain babe
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Sincere4u(m): 10:45pm On Mar 26
neoOduduwa:lol,
that was hilarious
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:45pm On Mar 26
Hahahaha....somebody hold me o
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 10:46pm On Mar 26
Nothing wey dem no go steal for this country
Reminds me of a writeup I wrote on my birthday from what happened to me days prior to that day then a Facebook friend copied it word for word on his birthday few weeks after. Something wey no happen to him o he copy everything, I just commented "happy birthday" on the post to make him know I saw it.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) by sonnie10: 10:50pm On Mar 26
gurunlocker:That is the typo she was talking about
*level
my parents dont want me to get married now / Lioness Beats Down Her Mate When She Spots Him With Another Female (Pics) / Nigerian Couple Gives Birth To White Baby
Viewing this topic: BraveHeart72(m), Selwin256(m), Somatic(m), redsun(m), Ayblaize(m), ayamkhalifah(m), teel123(f), Galactico1(m), Rasmega(m), mohince(m), itsik(m), Sheluvet, slamstanlee(m), AbuadStudent(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21