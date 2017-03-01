Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Accused Of Stealing Mother's Day Writeup (Photos) (6280 Views)

"I wrote mine from my heart, with tears in my eyes, write yours too" woman tells lady who stole her write-up



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHU2jUDwT4/?taken-by=lady_may_b



http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/lady-accused-stealing-mothers-day-write-up.html Lol... wonders shall never end, they are now stealing mother's day write up."I wrote mine from my heart, with tears in my eyes, write yours too" woman tells lady who stole her write-up

Lol

Copy copy... 1 Like

Lol. Everything about women = Attention + Drama. 3 Likes

She copy, copy mistake join.



Lavel ko, lava ni 6 Likes

that's what happens when a girl is an olodo. too dumb in the brain to think 1 Like

Untop say u won impress mama wey innocently no go read am?

She must be Oge Okoye's cousin. 17 Likes 1 Share

No be una say make we dey celebrate mother's day for facebook? Your mama dey with you for house wey you go wish am for there, na on top facebook wey she o go check na him you wan wish am happy's mother's day. Umu ogbanje. LolNo be una say make we dey celebrate mother's day for facebook? Your mama dey with you for house wey you go wish am for there, na on top facebook wey she o go check na him you wan wish am happy's mother's day. Umu ogbanje. 6 Likes 1 Share

In the spirit of mothers day 3 Likes

no noise on Fathers day but when it comes to mothers days we won't here word no noise on Fathers day but when it comes to mothers days we won't here word 1 Like 1 Share





Na music abi na movie script



Mother's day speech plagiarism





*good artists copy while great artists steal* Steal mother's day write up kwa?Na music abi na movie scriptMother's day speech plagiarism*good artists copy while great artists steal*

?? Someone cannot Do Copy and Paste in peace again?? 2 Likes

She liked the lines and used them.



Just that, she should have referenced her. 1 Like

People too get time sha

My dear copying is allowed. You copy until you copy her mother name join 1 Like

What is "Lavel of love"?

Women and their wahala sef

Hmmm.

How can I say I love my mother if I can't be original in expressing my heart felt emotions to her? I'd rather put a simple I love you mum, than that long stolen epistle. Shammmeeee 2 Likes



No creativity. Even to write something short and sweet for Mama. 1 Like

Tbillz:

Untop say u won impress mama wey innocently no go read am? i taya oooo,like their mums are on Ig or other social media. i taya oooo,like their mums are on Ig or other social media.

U copy write up and claim it as urs- Weldon Sir,

. It's a normal thing na. We copy each other in Nigeria.

Lol @lavel.. .. imagine copying without proof reading.

Fish brain babe

neoOduduwa:

She must be Oge Okoye's cousin. lol,

that was hilarious lol,that was hilarious 1 Like

Hahahaha....somebody hold me o



Nothing wey dem no go steal for this country



Reminds me of a writeup I wrote on my birthday from what happened to me days prior to that day then a Facebook friend copied it word for word on his birthday few weeks after. Something wey no happen to him o he copy everything, I just commented "happy birthday" on the post to make him know I saw it. Nothing wey dem no go steal for this countryReminds me of a writeup I wrote on my birthday from what happened to me days prior to that day then a Facebook friend copied it word for word on his birthday few weeks after. Something wey no happen to him o he copy everything, I just commented "happy birthday" on the post to make him know I saw it. 1 Like