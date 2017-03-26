Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday (4724 Views)

Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? / How Christmas Ought To Be Celebrated / Is Mary The Mother Of God? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Happy mother's Sunday 8 Likes

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo.. 42 Likes 1 Share



Kids



This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs



Excuse me Mr. Kolomental, are you related to Kemi Olunloyo ??



Bob risky elder brother 6 Likes

Is that Volvo still working?

menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo..

U cannot make heaven bro U cannot make heaven bro 4 Likes 1 Share

menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo..







Meanwhile bae is coming today! Idiot!Meanwhile bae is coming today! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Clap for Yourself

Somebody should call his dad!

Na so e dey start

wetin I no go see for this life. wetin I no go see for this life.

botad:

Somebody should call his dad!

Wat Na...

Wat Na...

Should have been "Gay Nairalander rocking his mother's outfit for mother's day"



Awon eyan Bobrisky 2 Likes

Full names and Tribe please



Ncan Chairman

Iffa hear say na you wear go church....nice though

menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo.. in a few years from now, that bro can make more than 50m from that Volvo in auction.



The guy reminds me of what use to do many years ago.



Mothers are just something else....

But God loves us better in a few years from now, that bro can make more than 50m from that Volvo in auction.The guy reminds me of what use to do many years ago.Mothers are just something else....But God loves us better

menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo.. 1 Like

menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo..

Damn, that was mean. Damn, that was mean.





menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo.. I thought you are bad before but when I read the comment the second time, I conclude in me that you are badder!!! 5 Likes





Let us call Bobrisky to confirm.



By the way you've got a nice vintage car behind you. Is that dude doubtful of his sexuality?Let us call Bobrisky to confirm.By the way you've got a nice vintage car behind you.

Dude needs help...... He needs a better hobby..

menix:

U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo.. wickedest.......chai wickedest.......chai

Nice one.........









E no easy to be MAMA....... Mothers una too much





#TEAM EFENATION



1 Like

Smart41:

Idiot!



Meanwhile bae is coming today! i swear to God,that thing will fall i swear to God,that thing will fall

After today,u go still remember ur mom? no b baeeee tru out

iranu abasha iranu abasha