|How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Accipetex(m): 9:56pm On Mar 26
Happy mother's Sunday
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by menix(m): 10:23pm On Mar 26
U have got a nice Volvo as part of ur inheritance, Congratz ooo..
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by AkinPhysicist: 11:03pm On Mar 26
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by MrEgbegbe(m): 11:03pm On Mar 26
Kids
This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs
Excuse me Mr. Kolomental, are you related to Kemi Olunloyo ??
Bob risky elder brother
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by AkinPhysicist: 11:04pm On Mar 26
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by lonelydora(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
Is that Volvo still working?
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Lazyreporta(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
menix:
U cannot make heaven bro
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by AkinPhysicist: 11:04pm On Mar 26
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by CuteCeo: 11:04pm On Mar 26
menix:
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Smart41(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
Idiot!
Meanwhile bae is coming today!
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Praizvictor(m): 11:04pm On Mar 26
Clap for Yourself
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by botad(m): 11:05pm On Mar 26
Somebody should call his dad!
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by hardywaltz(m): 11:05pm On Mar 26
Na so e dey start
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by VickyRotex(f): 11:05pm On Mar 26
wetin I no go see for this life.
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Lazyreporta(m): 11:06pm On Mar 26
botad:
Wat Na...
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by seankay(m): 11:06pm On Mar 26
Should have been "Gay Nairalander rocking his mother's outfit for mother's day"
Awon eyan Bobrisky
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by NCANChairman(m): 11:06pm On Mar 26
Full names and Tribe please
Ncan Chairman
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Divay22(f): 11:06pm On Mar 26
Iffa hear say na you wear go church....nice though
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by yedidiah(m): 11:06pm On Mar 26
menix:in a few years from now, that bro can make more than 50m from that Volvo in auction.
The guy reminds me of what use to do many years ago.
Mothers are just something else....
But God loves us better
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Olanrefront3355: 11:06pm On Mar 26
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by idu1(m): 11:06pm On Mar 26
menix:
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by obinna222: 11:06pm On Mar 26
menix:
Damn, that was mean.
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by botad(m): 11:07pm On Mar 26
I thought you are bad before but when I read the comment the second time, I conclude in me that you are badder!!!
menix:
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by MrTypist: 11:07pm On Mar 26
Is that dude doubtful of his sexuality?
Let us call Bobrisky to confirm.
By the way you've got a nice vintage car behind you.
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Pasidon(m): 11:07pm On Mar 26
Dude needs help...... He needs a better hobby..
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Amathylee(m): 11:07pm On Mar 26
menix:wickedest.......chai
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by EXCUSEme2: 11:07pm On Mar 26
Nice one.........
E no easy to be MAMA....... Mothers una too much
#TEAM EFENATION
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Divay22(f): 11:07pm On Mar 26
Smart41:i swear to God,that thing will fall
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by Ifexladon: 11:08pm On Mar 26
After today,u go still remember ur mom? no b baeeee tru out
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by chukwuibuipob: 11:08pm On Mar 26
iranu abasha
|Re: How A Nairalander Celebrated The Mother's Sunday by ajalawole(m): 11:09pm On Mar 26
MrEgbegbe:bad belle
