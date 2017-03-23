₦airaland Forum

Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 7:18am
Actress Susan Peters narrated the scenario she experienced after coming down her car to answer a call along 3rd Mainland Bridge.

She says about 100 cars parked just to beg her not to commit suicide, while some concerned fans started transferring money to her to take care of her problems.

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/susan-peters-see-what-happened-when-i.html

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Jadonjack(m): 7:22am
Why tell them you are owning someone when obviously, you are not?!

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by bankyblue(m): 7:23am
I think I be to relocate to lagos and try this too....I like that transfer of money part

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by seunlayi(m): 7:23am
Joke
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Freethought(m): 7:24am
Serious joke

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Came: 7:29am
So making call near that place don turn business now, i dey go there straight.

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by ministeriallist: 7:30am
Came:
So making call near that place don turn business now, i dey go there straight.
But don't fall there by mistake. grin

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Nbote(m): 7:47am
If no b how country b kind govt wey dey now, wetin concern other Nigerians concern who dey commit suicide.. Everybody now dey hold d nxt pesin responsible for how things dey now so nobody is dying and going anywhere especially via suicide

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Nbote(m): 7:48am
If no b how country b kind govt wey dey now, wetin concern other Nigerians concern who dey commit suicide.. Everybody now dey hold d nxt pesin responsible for how things dey now so nobody is dying and going anywhere especially via suicide. Na copy and paste joke sha
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by TheArticleNG(m): 7:51am
lol
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:53am
bankyblue:
I think I be to relocate to lagos and try this too....I like that transfer of money part
cheesy oleee


Jadonjack:
Why tell them you are owning someone when obviously, you are not?!
Someone cannot play with you again? Obviously she's just making a joke.

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Idydarling(f): 8:33am
hehehehe
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by napoleon77(m): 10:00am
CEOJAMIENAIJA:
Actress Susan Peters narrated the scenario she experienced after coming down her car to answer a call along 3rd Mainland Bridge.

She says about 100 cars parked just to beg her not to commit suicide, while some concerned fans started transferring money to her to take care of her problems.

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/susan-peters-see-what-happened-when-i.html


Lalasticlala missyb3 fynestboi

Extremely insensitive joke. Suicide is not a laughing matter.

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by geostrata(m): 10:06am
angry
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Evaberry(f): 10:06am
this olosho is here again
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by MrTypist: 10:06am
They said this is the number that was killing people.

They called me six times but I didn't pick.

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:06am
Very stuuuuuupid joke which I don't find funny!






I pray she wouldn't be a victim of chronic depression or lose her loved one through suicide
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by berrystunn(m): 10:06am
Ok
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by dee02(m): 10:07am
napoleon77:


Extremely insensitive joke. Suicide is not a laughing matter.


Thank you.
Susan Peters is a vacuous troglodyte!

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Donkaz(m): 10:07am
see tori

Attention seeker
we have seen you.

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by DTalented(m): 10:07am
really?

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by xynerise(m): 10:07am
Stale Joke that has flooded Facebook.

She copied it

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by comelyJummy(f): 10:08am
Expensive joke .......
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by unclezuma: 10:08am
#NewTrend
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Drsheddy(m): 10:08am
J
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by banjeezay(m): 10:08am
chimo they started transferring money to ur acct??na so Nigeria eazi reach??abi u be offspring of Lie Mohammed ni?
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by fuckerstard: 10:08am
Ewu, what's funny in this?

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Naughtytboy: 10:08am
Anty u can lie o

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by shortgun(m): 10:08am
Evaberry:
this olosho is here again
Why na
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Kakamorufu(m): 10:08am
see big lying joke. how I wan put am sef
Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Talk2Bella(f): 10:08am
I don't find this funny

people are depressed and committing suicide and someone is using it to crack one joke that's not even funny

I nor blame una

Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by calabaman(m): 10:08am
Kinda dry.

Don't find it funny making jest about a serious issue.

Is this what humanity has turned to?

