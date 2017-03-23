₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 7:18am
Actress Susan Peters narrated the scenario she experienced after coming down her car to answer a call along 3rd Mainland Bridge.
She says about 100 cars parked just to beg her not to commit suicide, while some concerned fans started transferring money to her to take care of her problems.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/susan-peters-see-what-happened-when-i.html
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Jadonjack(m): 7:22am
Why tell them you are owning someone when obviously, you are not?!
3 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by bankyblue(m): 7:23am
I think I be to relocate to lagos and try this too....I like that transfer of money part
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by seunlayi(m): 7:23am
Joke
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Freethought(m): 7:24am
Serious joke
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Came: 7:29am
So making call near that place don turn business now, i dey go there straight.
17 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by ministeriallist: 7:30am
Came:But don't fall there by mistake.
23 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Nbote(m): 7:47am
If no b how country b kind govt wey dey now, wetin concern other Nigerians concern who dey commit suicide.. Everybody now dey hold d nxt pesin responsible for how things dey now so nobody is dying and going anywhere especially via suicide
3 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Nbote(m): 7:48am
If no b how country b kind govt wey dey now, wetin concern other Nigerians concern who dey commit suicide.. Everybody now dey hold d nxt pesin responsible for how things dey now so nobody is dying and going anywhere especially via suicide. Na copy and paste joke sha
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by TheArticleNG(m): 7:51am
lol
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:53am
bankyblue:oleee
Jadonjack:Someone cannot play with you again? Obviously she's just making a joke.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Idydarling(f): 8:33am
hehehehe
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by napoleon77(m): 10:00am
CEOJAMIENAIJA:
Extremely insensitive joke. Suicide is not a laughing matter.
32 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by geostrata(m): 10:06am
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Evaberry(f): 10:06am
this olosho is here again
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by MrTypist: 10:06am
They said this is the number that was killing people.
They called me six times but I didn't pick.
3 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:06am
Very stuuuuuupid joke which I don't find funny!
I pray she wouldn't be a victim of chronic depression or lose her loved one through suicide
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by berrystunn(m): 10:06am
Ok
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by dee02(m): 10:07am
napoleon77:
Thank you.
Susan Peters is a vacuous troglodyte!
8 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Donkaz(m): 10:07am
see tori
Attention seeker
we have seen you.
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by DTalented(m): 10:07am
really?
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by xynerise(m): 10:07am
Stale Joke that has flooded Facebook.
She copied it
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by comelyJummy(f): 10:08am
Expensive joke .......
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by unclezuma: 10:08am
#NewTrend
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Drsheddy(m): 10:08am
J
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by banjeezay(m): 10:08am
chimo they started transferring money to ur acct??na so Nigeria eazi reach??abi u be offspring of Lie Mohammed ni?
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by fuckerstard: 10:08am
Ewu, what's funny in this?
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Naughtytboy: 10:08am
Anty u can lie o
5 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by shortgun(m): 10:08am
Evaberry:Why na
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Kakamorufu(m): 10:08am
see big lying joke. how I wan put am sef
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by Talk2Bella(f): 10:08am
I don't find this funny
people are depressed and committing suicide and someone is using it to crack one joke that's not even funny
I nor blame una
3 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" by calabaman(m): 10:08am
Kinda dry.
Don't find it funny making jest about a serious issue.
Is this what humanity has turned to?
2 Likes
