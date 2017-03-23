Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" (14709 Views)

She says about 100 cars parked just to beg her not to commit suicide, while some concerned fans started transferring money to her to take care of her problems.



Why tell them you are owning someone when obviously, you are not?! 3 Likes

I think I be to relocate to lagos and try this too....I like that transfer of money part 23 Likes 1 Share

Serious joke 2 Likes

So making call near that place don turn business now, i dey go there straight. 17 Likes

But don't fall there by mistake.

If no b how country b kind govt wey dey now, wetin concern other Nigerians concern who dey commit suicide.. Everybody now dey hold d nxt pesin responsible for how things dey now so nobody is dying and going anywhere especially via suicide 3 Likes

Na copy and paste joke sha

oleee





Someone cannot play with you again? Obviously she's just making a joke.

Extremely insensitive joke. Suicide is not a laughing matter.

They said this is the number that was killing people.



They called me six times but I didn't pick. 3 Likes

Very stuuuuuupid joke which I don't find funny!













I pray she wouldn't be a victim of chronic depression or lose her loved one through suicide

Extremely insensitive joke. Suicide is not a laughing matter.





Thank you.

Susan Peters is a vacuous troglodyte!

Attention seeker

Stale Joke that has flooded Facebook.



She copied it 1 Like

Expensive joke .......

#NewTrend

chimo they started transferring money to ur acct??na so Nigeria eazi reach??abi u be offspring of Lie Mohammed ni?

Ewu, what's funny in this? 1 Like

Anty u can lie o 5 Likes

Why na

see big lying joke. how I wan put am sef

I don't find this funny



people are depressed and committing suicide and someone is using it to crack one joke that's not even funny



I nor blame una 3 Likes