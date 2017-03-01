₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by CastedDude: 5:53pm
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai is currently leading the federal government delegates to the vast Sambisa Forest to declare open this year's Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship in Borno. Hon Abdulkadir Rahis member representing Maiduguri federal constituency is pictured in Army uniform ready to join the executive Governor of Borno state Hon Kashim Shettima, the Hon minister for Defence, Distinguished senators and Hon Betara .
They have since left to Sambisa as directed by president Mohammadu Buhari.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/chief-of-army-staff-leads-federal.html
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by CastedDude: 5:54pm
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by CastedDude: 5:58pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by TheSlyone2(m): 6:00pm
Good move...
By the way, I thought Bubu wanted to visit Boko boys... Abi him don change his mind like APC change?
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by decatalyst(m): 6:01pm
Is Sambisa "forest" now tiled with working Air conditioning units?
Bihari is really working...
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Ashleydolls(f): 6:02pm
And they're taking selfie there. Where are the boko haram?
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by omenkaLives: 6:11pm
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by olasarah: 6:15pm
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by unclezuma: 6:15pm
Baba we see the body armour ooo...
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by mars123(m): 6:15pm
It would have made more sense for president Buhari himself to lead this delegation but oga is not healthy enough for such trips. The irony is that he selfishly thinks he is fit enough to lead Nigeria well.
In the next election, if he runs, for him to get my vote, he will have to first successfully jug just 40metres of the Abuja national stadium. :-/ A task that he would fail woefully. So bubu just enjoy your remaining 2 years.
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 6:16pm
Once a soldier. Am always gona be a soldier
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by stonemind(m): 6:16pm
CastedDude:
And who is that sweet woman behind him? Sh looks hot, me likes them hot mama's
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:16pm
Okay now, lets see how this ends up
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by habex005(m): 6:17pm
good to know
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by pedel: 6:17pm
Where is the forest?
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by pauljumbo: 6:17pm
i would love to build a house at sambisa forest
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Bigframe: 6:17pm
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by stanway(m): 6:18pm
safe exercise but watchout for those bobby trap those boko boys maybe hanging around
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Desdola(m): 6:18pm
I did not see any forest. Sambisa lodge u mean?
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Jacksparr0w127: 6:18pm
Jokers
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by modsfucker: 6:18pm
Ashleydolls:
Does the background looks like forest to you?
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Greenbuoy(m): 6:19pm
Dem these ones (senators) go enter the real sambisa forest?! #yinmu
Makes me remember when we were young. After the house must have watched 'yoruba film' or 'igbo play' that had ghost and some other scary scenes in it, to run errands at night will become big problems.
If you are asked to go and bring something from, say, the kitchen, you'd pretend as if you are not frightened. But na the border (between parlour and kitchen) you go reach, pick beta race come back, cum talk sey u nor see wetin dem send you (you feeling like 'nor be me una go kobalise. Make ghost come appear toh me abi?!)
To the senators, I know it's fake but 'wehdone sirs'
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by thebestprice(m): 6:19pm
see all the big Indian juju ring on their fingers hmmn
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Ashleydolls(f): 6:19pm
modsfucker:they said sambisa
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by burkingx(f): 6:19pm
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by Punctual(m): 6:19pm
Is sambisa forest now free from Boko haram members?
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by MrTypist: 6:19pm
I thought buhari and aisha were slated to attend this expedition.
He chickened out like 2face.
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by AngelicBeing: 6:19pm
omenkaLives:Is allowed, they can do doggy, who cares , they are adult
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by mooremoney(m): 6:20pm
Sambisa forest ko sambisa forest ni. Govt of lies and no certificates
|Re: Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos by DeRuggedProf: 6:20pm
Rubbish
