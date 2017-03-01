Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buratai Leads FG Delegates To Sambisa Forest. Photos (15145 Views)

They have since left to Sambisa as directed by president Mohammadu Buhari.



Source; The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai is currently leading the federal government delegates to the vast Sambisa Forest to declare open this year's Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship in Borno. Hon Abdulkadir Rahis member representing Maiduguri federal constituency is pictured in Army uniform ready to join the executive Governor of Borno state Hon Kashim Shettima, the Hon minister for Defence, Distinguished senators and Hon Betara .They have since left to Sambisa as directed by president Mohammadu Buhari.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/chief-of-army-staff-leads-federal.html 2 Likes

Good move...





By the way, I thought Bubu wanted to visit Boko boys... Abi him don change his mind like APC change? 7 Likes







Bihari is really working... Is Sambisa "forest" now tiled with working Air conditioning units?Bihari is really working... 14 Likes

And they're taking selfie there. Where are the boko haram? 1 Like

1 Like

1 Like





Baba we see the body armour ooo...

It would have made more sense for president Buhari himself to lead this delegation but oga is not healthy enough for such trips. The irony is that he selfishly thinks he is fit enough to lead Nigeria well.



In the next election, if he runs, for him to get my vote, he will have to first successfully jug just 40metres of the Abuja national stadium. :-/ A task that he would fail woefully. So bubu just enjoy your remaining 2 years. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Once a soldier. Am always gona be a soldier

And who is that sweet woman behind him? Sh looks hot, me likes them hot mama's And who is that sweet woman behind him? Sh looks hot, me likes them hot mama's

Okay now, lets see how this ends up

good to know

Where is the forest?

i would love to build a house at sambisa forest 1 Like

safe exercise but watchout for those bobby trap those boko boys maybe hanging around

I did not see any forest. Sambisa lodge u mean? 1 Like

Jokers

Dem these ones (senators) go enter the real sambisa forest?! #yinmu



Makes me remember when we were young. After the house must have watched 'yoruba film' or 'igbo play' that had ghost and some other scary scenes in it, to run errands at night will become big problems.



If you are asked to go and bring something from, say, the kitchen, you'd pretend as if you are not frightened. But na the border (between parlour and kitchen) you go reach, pick beta race come back, cum talk sey u nor see wetin dem send you (you feeling like 'nor be me una go kobalise. Make ghost come appear toh me abi?!)



To the senators, I know it's fake but 'wehdone sirs' 6 Likes

see all the big Indian juju ring on their fingers hmmn 1 Like

Is sambisa forest now free from Boko haram members?

I thought buhari and aisha were slated to attend this expedition.



He chickened out like 2face. 2 Likes

Sambisa forest ko sambisa forest ni. Govt of lies and no certificates 2 Likes