Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) (251 Views)

Rivers Rerun: Oyegun, Ganduje In Port-Harcourt For APC Rally (Photos) / Ganduje In Caterpillar, Commissions A Road Project (Photos) / Bola Tinubu Receives President Of Guinea, Alpha Condé, At Lagos Airport. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Go Down)





Governor Ganduje is in Lagos to attend the Annual Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium to mark his birthday which will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 10am.



Photos below;



Source: The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje today paid a visit to the former governor of Lagos state and APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.Governor Ganduje is in Lagos to attend the Annual Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium to mark his birthday which will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 10am.Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/bola-ahmed-tinubu-meets-with-governor.html

More Pics

Recognition of Jagaban is the beginning of wisdom.



Dino Melaye took pictures at Bourdillon and thought that was the end. Ask him how far 2 Likes

The Jagaban himself! The man that plays his games professionally, whether in thievery or political clouts, give it to him!

Seen





Long live PDP's greatest nightmare



Long live the Password of Nigeria politics



Happy many returns the Chief President maker.



3 Gbosa for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Wailers will be why always Jagaban?Long live PDP's greatest nightmareLong live the Password of Nigeria politicsHappy many returns the Chief President maker.3 Gbosa for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Why the deep bow from Tinubu? Servitude or respect?