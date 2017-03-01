₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by Cambells: 6:10pm
The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje today paid a visit to the former governor of Lagos state and APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.
Governor Ganduje is in Lagos to attend the Annual Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium to mark his birthday which will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 10am.
Photos below;
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by Cambells: 6:12pm
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 6:15pm
Recognition of Jagaban is the beginning of wisdom.
Dino Melaye took pictures at Bourdillon and thought that was the end. Ask him how far
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by Splinz(m): 6:16pm
The Jagaban himself! The man that plays his games professionally, whether in thievery or political clouts, give it to him!
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:18pm
Seen
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:19pm
Wailers will be why always Jagaban?
Long live PDP's greatest nightmare
Long live the Password of Nigeria politics
Happy many returns the Chief President maker.
3 Gbosa for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by triplewisdom: 6:20pm
Why the deep bow from Tinubu? Servitude or respect?
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:26pm
And they say this man is irrelevant in the scheme of events...hmmm, I pity them all.
Jagaban and Obj remains the iroko in the jungle of politics of this Nation!
Re: Bola Tinubu Receives Umar Ganduje In Lagos (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:53pm
(0)
