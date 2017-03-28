Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seven Things I Noticed Concerning Dino Melaye's Certificate Scandal (7349 Views)

It has been reported that Dino melaye didn’t graduate from Ahmadu Bello Unibversity Zaria (ABU) as he claimed. He also claimed he’s a graduate of London school of Economics and student of Harvard University. The both higher institutions have come to deny the claims why ABU is yet to make a statement on Dino graduating from Geography department from the prestigious university.



Here are 7 things I have learnt from this Dino melaye certificate saga, and I believe you should also take a clue from this incident.



Most Nigerian Politicians are not loyal and care about the feelings of the masses: If a Nigerian politicians are not loyal to this country. They are not afraid of the masses or our feelings. They just do what they like and how they like it. If they really care, some of them won’t use dubious means, forged certificate to enter the seat of power. So most of them are not loyal.



Our lawmakers are mostly the first to break laws: Most of our law makers are the first to break laws in this country. They don’t respect the rule of law. They just find a way to cover up their flaws after abusing the laws.



NYSC photos shouldn’t be enough proof that one served: In this age and time when corruption and forgery is so easy in Nigeria, photos of you wearing NYSC uniform is not enough proof that one served because anyone can get the uniform and take a photo with it. So many Nigerian politicians have claimed that they served by showing us a photo of them on NYSC uniform. But how about showing us certificate rather than photo. Couple of children of rich Nigerian politicians don’t serve, and they will want to go into power years to come. Don’t be surprised that they will bring out photos of them on NYSC uniform that time.



It was reported that Davido served in Lagos from November 2015-october 2016. But during the orientation course he was far away outside Nigeria for a show. Years to come he go still tell you say him serve.



Keep records of your academic dealings and let them be genuine: We are in internet age, anything can be traceable. Not the age of yester years when getting information is difficult. Internet and Social media has made things easy. I have heard of people who keep their academic work records back in school, from their test scripts to others just to avoid future controversies. Because immediately you start climbing the ladder to greatness, people will start tracing your past. Having those records will help you tackle any educational controversy that comes your way.



I loved the way Former President Goodluck Jonathan handled his own when it was reported in the media that he never finished his PhD thesis. He just showed us his PhD results. Na so matter die down. But the records Dino is showing us are just contradicting themselves. Like, he said graduated in 2000 but claimed to go for his NYSC in 1999. The master project he showed us, he claimed he finished in 2015 but his supervisor’s signature was showing January 2017.



Laws and punishments are mostly meant for the poor people: If Dino would have been a poor man or a nobody he would have been thrown out of that senatorial position or arrested. ABU for don release statement long ago. But because he’s rich and powerful they kept mute. The Nigerian system is weird, it favours the rich and the powerful. With everything going on with Dino Melaye certificate saga, it’s obvious that there’s something fishy about it.



Nigerian Educational systems is in a big mess: Yes the Nigerian educational system is in a big mess. If it took within 24 hours to denounce Dino’s claims by Harvard and LSE that he never was once a student at the university, ABU which is a Nigerian university is not saying anything about it. It is easier to forge results in Nigeria without any verification. There are so many runs going on in our higher institutions. I heard of so many institutions that students have been studying for up to 3 years but yet to have a matriculation number.



Most Nigerian politicians parade themselves with Titles and things they are not: Nigerian politicians are always in the habit of showing off power. They parade themselves with titles they are not, e.g like MSc, msn, hsb and other sorts. It might interest you to note that most of these politicians forged their certificates and bought titles they didn’t earn. They will lie to us, and we bought the lies. Time has come when we have to verify very well about titles and academic records of our politicians before they contest for any position in this country.





Dino Maleye did not graduate, simple.



That the Vice-Chancellor said he graduated, is to save face and to a large extent, not let the world see the porous nature of the ABU, to prevent them from being the laughing stock of the Nigeria Academic Community.



I look forward to the Court Case.



The Court case, if eventually continued, will expose the duplicitous Character of the Vice-Chancellor. The Final Nail into his Coffin, will be his 1999 NYSC certificate, when he graduated in 2000. Maybe Dino is a TIME TRAVELER.



There are so many things wrong with this Dino Story.



Which transcript was sent to UNIABUJA?do 3rd Class Graduates go for straight Post-Graduate Degree's now?i mean how did somebody with 3 "O" Level WAEC credits end up as a Senator in Nigeria?



So KOGI STATE wants to tell me that it is this "ACADEMIC FRAUD" the best they have to offer?



I am starting to suspect that it is Aliens that live in Kogi State.



Abi no be them vote back Prince Abubakar Audu?even after looting the State to the ground? Same State that made somebody that was not even in the Country when an election was held, a Governor now? i started suspecting Dino was an illiterate when he openly boasted he will "FORCEFULLY" sleep with, and get REMI TINUBU Pregnant.

Dino and sowore + the senate are mad bt they only need nigerians to inform them

saraki's case is dieing ,dino's own will still die 2 Likes

Nigeria Sinathieves are law breakers. They make laws for the masses that they themselves won't abide by just like the Chief priest and Pharisees in the Bible.

Not in support of anybody but I'm trying to look at it from the Nigerian system below:



Harvard and LSE are two institutions in advanced societies where everything has gone digital and so could have debunked them in minutes while the Nigerian system I won't be surprised if some schools don't have their records online presently not to talk as far back as pre-2000 years



Lemme give you an instance.. I served between may 15 and April 16 and I can tell you in my local government then the previous sets files were housed in one open space just roofed and rain and sun get entrance into the place..



Imagine where the records are damaged, how will the local government be able to provide evidence is somebody served in that local government or not..



Probably Abu don't have the records both manual and online for the period under review and to stay clear of any controversy, they had to side the most powerful because I'm sure Sahara reporters won't do much compared to what Dino might do to them



That's my opinion and it may be 100% wrong though 2 Likes

One thing I now know about Nigerians is that they think they are so sharp but are some of the most stupid ppl on earth.



We are in recession because of a stupid govt, there is no light, buhari has no leadership capacity at all, we are almost in April but no 2017 budget, fulani hitmen are above the law and openly threatening to kill without consequence etc.....but Dino is trending.....



I am ashamed to say I am a Nigerian 14 Likes 1 Share

Nice write up

The game is over! What more do you expect? A country where thieves are kings! 1 Like

1) While Dino claimed to have graduated in 1999, the VC said; Dino graduated in 2000. Check !



2) While VC said Dino graduated in 2000, Dino said he served in 1999. Check!



3) Dino who schooled in Kaduna also served in Kaduna in 1999 before graduation in 2000. Check !



4) Dino claimed he did masters degree in Abuja Uni, Unijos , Harvard and London School of Economics all without original certificates. Check !



You know the sweet twist

Dino himself accepted he hasn't collected his original certificate 17yrs after the purported graduation.

Meaning, the best university in the world, Harvard & the prestigious London school of Economics gave Nigerian Dino Melaye admission into their Unis without original certificate of first degree.

Wow ! Blood of Moses !

Even Amadioha & Sango will be scared of Dino henceforth

Atiku2019:

But bro! how come u have several pics of atiku.... Abi ayam not understanding ooo But bro! how come u have several pics of atiku.... Abi ayam not understanding ooo

kiyosaki1:

But the facts speak for themselves. Can you be called up for service when you've not cleared all your academic backlogs? But the facts speak for themselves. Can you be called up for service when you've not cleared all your academic backlogs? 2 Likes

So if we crucify Dino for not graduating from ABU, what punishment will better suite Bubu who couldn't defend his WEAC Certificate Scandal without involving a league of lawyers and liars....







Should we hang him instead?? Cus his case is more criminal than what Dino is being accused of...





Imagine if Bubu had passed through the main gate of ABU, how much more would ABU VC rise to his defense even though he doesn't have a department....







Smh... 2 Likes

Buhari couldn't present WAEC certificate and you expect a senator to present his own? When a home owner jumps over the fence, visitors will hold party at the roof 3 Likes

kiyosaki1:

Why will he not believe the source? And why should he believe the highest authority's word of mouth without proof?



The evidence on ground point to several lapses in educational history of the sinator that are too glaring to be ignored. Can someone who graduated in 2000 serve in 1999? Why will he not believe the source? And why should he believe the highest authority's word of mouth without proof?The evidence on ground point to several lapses in educational history of the sinator that are too glaring to be ignored. Can someone who graduated in 2000 serve in 1999? 4 Likes

ON YOUR POINT 1:



Ol boy, Dino melaye graduated from ABU Zaria! He was quite popular in the department of geography as well as within the "system" for his garrulous and wahala ways! I have friends who went to school with him and I also remember him from abu, in kaduna and from the era when he worked on marwas campaign for president since marwas son is my guy! This your abu porous and vc conspiracy theory makes no sense! Whether with 3rd, 4th of 5th class he attended ABU!







ON YOUR POINT 2:



Yes! 3rd class graduates can apply for masters degrees, enrol for pre masters or post graduate courses even to schools abroad! Sometimes all the school requires is a small display of your ability to comprehend and write materials related to the curriculum you are applying to study for! A degree is not a true determinant of an individuals brilliance and everyone knows our educational system is _fucked and the class of degree may not reflect an individuals true academic ability and unless you have been living under a rock somewhere on mars, in naija even with NO CLASS you can get a great job and also end up in influential positions with the right connects! This is not the USA!







ON YOUR POINT 3:





That one does not even make sense...so if I say "I need to slap you for posting such tripe this early morning" that would also make me an illiterate? Even though I don't give a _fuck about Dino there is no need to distort facts about his personal life in order to suit your disjointed narrative as you just did!



ON YOUR POINT 1:

Ol boy, Dino melaye graduated from ABU Zaria! He was quite popular in the department of geography as well as within the "system" for his garrulous and wahala ways! I have friends who went to school with him and I also remember him from abu, in kaduna and from the era when he worked on marwas campaign for president since marwas son is my guy! This your abu porous and vc conspiracy theory makes no sense! Whether with 3rd, 4th of 5th class he attended ABU!

ON YOUR POINT 2:

Yes! 3rd class graduates can apply for masters degrees, enrol for pre masters or post graduate courses even to schools abroad! Sometimes all the school requires is a small display of your ability to comprehend and write materials related to the curriculum you are applying to study for! A degree is not a true determinant of an individuals brilliance and everyone knows our educational system is _fucked and the class of degree may not reflect an individuals true academic ability and unless you have been living under a rock somewhere on mars, in naija even with NO CLASS you can get a great job and also end up in influential positions with the right connects! This is not the USA!

ON YOUR POINT 3:

That one does not even make sense...so if I say "I need to slap you for posting such tripe this early morning" that would also make me an illiterate? Even though I don't give a _fuck about Dino there is no need to distort facts about his personal life in order to suit your disjointed narrative as you just did!

Just get well soon!

Why will he not believe the source? And why should he believe the highest authority's word of mouth without proof?



In this case I can see someone trying to be holier than pope.The fact if I may ask you,how do you come by it ?I guess you painstakingly go out of your comfort zone to request it from NYSC and not someone that has scored to settle with the other

Why will he not believe the source? And why should he believe the highest authority's word of mouth without proof?



The evidence on ground point to several lapses in educational history of the sinator that are too glaring to be ignored. Can someone who graduated in 2000 serve in 1999? So you will rather believe it if he put it in black and white like SR So you will rather believe it if he put it in black and white like SR 1 Like

Uncle I know your above 18. plz goto the Court and Sue Dino. it seems like you have enough evidence. don't disturb us here. Uncle I know your above 18. plz goto the Court and Sue Dino. it seems like you have enough evidence. don't disturb us here. 1 Like

nonsense





the energy zombies are using to chase this dino saga





if they used it to request buhari waec certificate, he would be a goner by now 2 Likes

he is parading fake certificates period!

And those that have original certificate are still roaming about And those that have original certificate are still roaming about

he is parading fake certificates period! 1 Like

enough of this trash jare

Ok

School cert na President





Third class na senator





And we dey busy dey burn candles 2 Likes

DINO

@op u nail it but wait for critics and lovers of evil blow on u left and right.



He served in 1999 but graduated in year 2000,hmmm only in naija. Like u said if na poor man he for dey prison by now but he is powerful and rich.



He did Msc with third class degree Chai only in naija.



He study geography yet has only P8 in geography only in naija.



It took Harvard and Lse London hours to respond to an inquiry mail, but it took d vc to go to Senate and defend one student result only in naija. 2 Likes 1 Share

Since when does the vote of the masses count? Since when does the vote of the masses count?