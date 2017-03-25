₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 5:41am
- Sahara Reporters is obsessed 'by' me.
- They use me for marketing.
- When their profile and patronage is down, they use me to generate traffic.
- I'm running 'another' Masters Programme in the 'the same' university.
- It is not possible to run a Masters' programme in a university when you did not graduate from that university.
- This makes it my seventh (7th) Degree that I am 'doing'.
- I am also a graduate of the University of Abuja.
- I am also a graduate of London School of Economics and Political Science.
- I am also a graduate of Harvard University.
- The Course I'm pursuing now would make it my eighth (8th) Degree, not 7th degree.
Nigerian Senator at the center of a certificate scandal was recorded here publicly claiming he acquired degrees from Harvard university and the London School of Economics in the UK.
Both Harvard and LSE have debunked his claims with Harvard saying he only attended a one-week seminar in November 2016.
LSE responding to an email stating they had no such name on their records of graduates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqBfzhRFBkw
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 5:42am
The Ahmadu Bello University have come out to say that the statement of result of the embattled Senator is suspicious as she only offers B.Sc and not B.A to graduates of Geography as seen on his statement of result.
http://punchng.com/dino-melayes-certificates-scandal-deepens/
Did anyone notice the SoR says June 2000, whereas he claimed he went for service in 1999? If he couldn't go to camp with his statement of result, what did he go with, knowing full well that SoRs come out a little earlier than Certificates?
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by olasarah: 5:42am
Una do just dey lie anyhow
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by sarrki(m): 5:49am
He's a criminal
a certified forger
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 5:51am
Dear Sahara Reporters, since Harvard and the London School of Economics have both come out to say that Dino was never a student let alone a graduate of both schools, as he claimed, kindly beam your Searchlight towards the University of Abuja.
Ahmadu Bello University is on the brink of denying he graduated from there.
Who on God's earth would say Geography is in Faculty of Arts, if not Dino?
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by CplusJason(m): 5:54am
sarrki:What will you call your lord and saviour buhari then?
"A legendary criminal"
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by ngmgeek(m): 6:09am
Sad. So sad
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by rusher14: 6:11am
Dino is a school certificate holder at best.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by omenkaLives: 6:14am
Don't know if it is my phone that's faulty, but I couldn't hear any sound on the video..
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by femolacqua(m): 6:17am
Busted
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 6:19am
omenkaLives:I think you should turn up your volume and try again.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by cktheluckyman: 6:22am
Sanchez01:You are a terrible liar.The statement above is not credited to ABU.Stop been mischievous
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by izombie(m): 6:23am
Geography in Arts? Wow, this is like when i told someone that i was studying Law in IMT.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by LordIsaac(m): 6:23am
Nigeria....a dead parliamentary system!
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 6:31am
cktheluckyman:But the school released the 'statement of result to Punch. You don't say
Documents obtained exclusively by Saturday PUNCH through painstaking and thorough investigations showed that the embattled senator has a Bachelor of Arts certificate in Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:37am
Sanchez01:
Actually, the result did not emanate from the School, hence the trouble..for Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by seguno2: 6:40am
rusher14:
Assuming for a minute that you could be correct, does that mean that he is better than Buhari who has no school certificate?
The president could only hire 30 SANs paid from our taxes in the empty treasury he claimed to have inherited instead of simply asking the Nigerian Army to show us the certificate since he got into power. To make matters worse, the saintly Buhari resorted to bribing the judge handling the case.
What manner of hypocrisy?
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by datola: 6:43am
Dino is forming over confidence while his enemies are gathering convincing evidence.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by seguno2: 6:43am
femolacqua:
What does it mean to be a graduate of a school?
Would it include someone who attended a seminar there and someone who did one course for three months in summer?
Is that not true for Ambode who claims to be a graduate of Harvard university and Boston university?
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by DonLo: 6:44am
h
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Atiku2019: 6:44am
"Baddest" SaharaReporters
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by cktheluckyman: 6:47am
Sanchez01:You deserve to be banned for posting false information on nairaland and ascribing it to ABU.That is the highest form of mischief.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by rusher14: 6:49am
seguno2:
Your lengthy garble does not change the fact that the president's alma mater has on many occasions broadcast his O'level certificate which I'm sure you have seen but chosen to ignore.
In addition, an NDA graduate is the equivalent of a university graduate with even more life skills.
Lastly, even if for a minute we believe the president is without school certificate does that change the fact that Dino is a dimwit of no certification?
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 6:52am
NgeneUkwenu:I believe it does. Every media house have moles in institutions, within governments and so on. The document must have been the handiwork of their mole, someone who can easily reach something as this.
While the statement of result is obviously fake, it must have been concocted by Dino with the aid of an insider, which explains the stamp. And even if the stamp is a duplicate, they would have needed the original to make a replica.
While I cannot say that Dino's accomplice must have provided the SoR to Punch, I sure believe it didn't leak from Dino's camp.
The school must have been in custody of this forged copy, and knowing full well that it is, chose to stay mum over the issue even after promising that they would speak on the issue on Wednesday.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by ibedun: 6:54am
Dino is surely an Igbo man!
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by Sanchez01: 6:55am
cktheluckyman:I guess you are not justifying why they paid you to move from thread to thread defending the obvious?
You would have to try harder than this. It is rather interesting to see that you did not challenge the video or claim that the published statement of result is the product of SaharaReporters.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by seguno2: 6:56am
rusher14:
Why are you sharing FALSE and fake information on nairaland?
When did NDA commence undergraduate education for awarding degrees?
Maybe you also don't have school certificate and you are looking for others to join your group with Buhari?
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:57am
Sanchez01:
Dino himself must have submitted the documents to different government agencies before like INEC, National Assembly etc....from whence the Punch can scoope it..
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by cktheluckyman: 7:00am
Sanchez01:Dino Melaye lied in the video as he only attended seminars in this schools.
Sanchez01 lied in this thread because ABU did not release the statement he credited to them on this thread QED.But Dino Melaye is not on nairaland. The mods needs to ban Sanchez 01 for posting false information on nairaland
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by rusher14: 7:00am
seguno2:
http://www.nda.edu.ng/application/
It is evident you are an ignoramus.
The above is a little link to the NDA website.
Don't mention.
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by seguno2: 7:02am
izombie:
Why can't geography be in the Arts faculty at some point in the past?
You should not allow ignorance to make you say things that are untrue.
Google is just a click away.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?client=safari&hl=en-gb&ei=iQfWWLeaJYeyUf2ksdAP&q=geography+bachelor+of+arts&oq=geography+bachelor+of+&gs_l=mobile-gws-serp.1.1.0j0i22i30k1l4.2760.5846.0.7226.9.9.0.0.0.0.530.3967.4-8j1.9.0....0...1c.1.64.mobile-gws-serp..5.4.1854...41.7UuWBCJgRtk
|Re: Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" by cktheluckyman: 7:06am
rusher14:It is not even about NDA,it is about the prerequisite for the NDA.Buhari was not even qualified to enlist into the program to begin with. Just like Dino if he is found not to have his complete o level will lose all his other certificates.
