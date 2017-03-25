Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" (17579 Views)

- They use me for marketing.

- When their profile and patronage is down, they use me to generate traffic.

- I'm running 'another' Masters Programme in the 'the same' university.

- It is not possible to run a Masters' programme in a university when you did not graduate from that university.

- This makes it my seventh (7th) Degree that I am 'doing'.

- I am also a graduate of the University of Abuja.

- I am also a graduate of London School of Economics and Political Science.

- I am also a graduate of Harvard University.

- The Course I'm pursuing now would make it my eighth (8th) Degree, not 7th degree.



Nigerian Senator at the center of a certificate scandal was recorded here publicly claiming he acquired degrees from Harvard university and the London School of Economics in the UK.



Both Harvard and LSE have debunked his claims with Harvard saying he only attended a one-week seminar in November 2016.



LSE responding to an email stating they had no such name on their records of graduates.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqBfzhRFBkw - Sahara Reporters is obsessed 'by' me.- They use me for marketing.- I'm running 'another' Masters Programme in the 'the same' university.- This makes it my seventh (7th) Degree that I am 'doing'.- The Course I'm pursuing now would make it my eighth (8th) Degree, not 7th degree.Nigerian Senator at the center of a certificate scandal was recorded here publicly claiming he acquired degrees from Harvard university and the London School of Economics in the UK.Both Harvard and LSE have debunked his claims with Harvard saying he only attended a one-week seminar in November 2016.LSE responding to an email stating they had no such name on their records of graduates.





http://punchng.com/dino-melayes-certificates-scandal-deepens/



Did anyone notice the SoR says June 2000, whereas he claimed he went for service in 1999? If he couldn't go to camp with his statement of result, what did he go with, knowing full well that SoRs come out a little earlier than Certificates? The Ahmadu Bello University have come out to say that the statement of result of the embattled Senator is suspicious as she only offers B.Sc and not B.A to graduates of Geography as seen on his statement of result.Did anyone notice the SoR says June 2000, whereas he claimed he went for service in 1999? If he couldn't go to camp with his statement of result, what did he go with, knowing full well that SoRs come out a little earlier than Certificates?

Una do just dey lie anyhow 2 Likes

He's a criminal

He's a criminal

a certified forger





Ahmadu Bello University is on the brink of denying he graduated from there.



Dear Sahara Reporters, since Harvard and the London School of Economics have both come out to say that Dino was never a student let alone a graduate of both schools, as he claimed, kindly beam your Searchlight towards the University of Abuja.Ahmadu Bello University is on the brink of denying he graduated from there.Who on God's earth would say Geography is in Faculty of Arts, if not Dino?

sarrki:

He's a criminal



a certified forger What will you call your lord and saviour buhari then?





What will you call your lord and saviour buhari then?"A legendary criminal"

Sad. So sad

Dino is a school certificate holder at best.



7 Likes

Don't know if it is my phone that's faulty, but I couldn't hear any sound on the video..

Busted

omenkaLives:

I think you should turn up your volume and try again.

Sanchez01:

The Ahmadu Bello University have come out to say that the statement of result of the embattled Senator is suspicious as she only offers B.Sc and not B.A to graduates of Geography as seen on his statement of result.



You are a terrible liar.The statement above is not credited to ABU.Stop been mischievous

Geography in Arts? Wow, this is like when i told someone that i was studying Law in IMT.

Nigeria....a dead parliamentary system!

cktheluckyman:



You are a terrible liar.The statement above is not credited to ABU.Stop been mischievous But the school released the 'statement of result to Punch. You don't say

Documents obtained exclusively by Saturday PUNCH through painstaking and thorough investigations showed that the embattled senator has a Bachelor of Arts certificate in Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

But the school released the 'statement of result to Punch. You don't say

Sanchez01:



But the school released the 'statement of result to Punch. You don't say



Actually, the result did not emanate from the School, hence the trouble..for Dino

rusher14:

Dino is a school certificate holder at best.

Assuming for a minute that you could be correct, does that mean that he is better than Buhari who has no school certificate?

The president could only hire 30 SANs paid from our taxes in the empty treasury he claimed to have inherited instead of simply asking the Nigerian Army to show us the certificate since he got into power. To make matters worse, the saintly Buhari resorted to bribing the judge handling the case.

Assuming for a minute that you could be correct, does that mean that he is better than Buhari who has no school certificate?The president could only hire 30 SANs paid from our taxes in the empty treasury he claimed to have inherited instead of simply asking the Nigerian Army to show us the certificate since he got into power. To make matters worse, the saintly Buhari resorted to bribing the judge handling the case.What manner of hypocrisy?

Dino is forming over confidence while his enemies are gathering convincing evidence.

femolacqua:

Busted

What does it mean to be a graduate of a school?

Would it include someone who attended a seminar there and someone who did one course for three months in summer?

Is that not true for Ambode who claims to be a graduate of Harvard university and Boston university? What does it mean to be a graduate of a school?Would it include someone who attended a seminar there and someone who did one course for three months in summer?Is that not true for Ambode who claims to be a graduate of Harvard university and Boston university?

h

"Baddest" SaharaReporters

Sanchez01:



But the school released the 'statement of result to Punch. You don't say

You deserve to be banned for posting false information on nairaland and ascribing it to ABU.That is the highest form of mischief.

seguno2:





Assuming for a minute that you could be correct, does that mean that he is better than Buhari who has no school certificate?

The president could only hire 30 SANs paid from our taxes in the empty treasury he claimed to have inherited instead of simply asking the Nigerian Army to show us the certificate since he got into power. To make matters worse, the saintly Buhari resorted to bribing the judge handling the case.

What manner of hypocrisy?

Your lengthy garble does not change the fact that the president's alma mater has on many occasions broadcast his O'level certificate which I'm sure you have seen but chosen to ignore.



In addition, an NDA graduate is the equivalent of a university graduate with even more life skills.



Lastly, even if for a minute we believe the president is without school certificate does that change the fact that Dino is a dimwit of no certification? 28 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:





Actually, the result did not emanate from the School, hence the trouble..for Dino I believe it does. Every media house have moles in institutions, within governments and so on. The document must have been the handiwork of their mole, someone who can easily reach something as this.



While the statement of result is obviously fake, it must have been concocted by Dino with the aid of an insider, which explains the stamp. And even if the stamp is a duplicate, they would have needed the original to make a replica.



While I cannot say that Dino's accomplice must have provided the SoR to Punch, I sure believe it didn't leak from Dino's camp.



I believe it does. Every media house have moles in institutions, within governments and so on. The document must have been the handiwork of their mole, someone who can easily reach something as this.While the statement of result is obviously fake, it must have been concocted by Dino with the aid of an insider, which explains the stamp. And even if the stamp is a duplicate, they would have needed the original to make a replica.While I cannot say that Dino's accomplice must have provided the SoR to Punch, I sure believe it didn't leak from Dino's camp.The school must have been in custody of this forged copy, and knowing full well that it is, chose to stay mum over the issue even after promising that they would speak on the issue on Wednesday.

Dino is surely an Igbo man!

cktheluckyman:



You deserve to be banned for posting false information on nairaland and ascribing it to ABU.That is the highest form of mischief. I guess you are not justifying why they paid you to move from thread to thread defending the obvious?



I guess you are not justifying why they paid you to move from thread to thread defending the obvious?You would have to try harder than this. It is rather interesting to see that you did not challenge the video or claim that the published statement of result is the product of SaharaReporters.

rusher14:

Your lengthy garble does not change the fact that the president's alma mater has on many occasions broadcast his O'level certificate which I'm sure you have seen but chosen to ignore.



In addition, an NDA graduate is the equivalent of a university graduate with even more life skills.



Lastly, even if for a minute we believe the president is without school certificate does that change the fact that Dino is a dimwit of no certification?

Why are you sharing FALSE and fake information on nairaland?

When did NDA commence undergraduate education for awarding degrees?

Why are you sharing FALSE and fake information on nairaland?When did NDA commence undergraduate education for awarding degrees?Maybe you also don't have school certificate and you are looking for others to join your group with Buhari?

Sanchez01:



I believe it does. Every media house have moles in institutions, within governments and so on. The document must have been the handiwork of their mole, someone who can easily reach something as this.



While the statement of result is obviously fake, it must have been concocted by Dino with the aid of an insider, which explains the stamp. And even if the stamp is a duplicate, they would have needed the original to make a replica.



While I cannot say that Dino's accomplice must have provided the SoR to Punch, I sure believe it didn't leak from Dino's camp.



The school must have been in custody of this forged copy, and knowing full well that it is, chose to stay mum over the issue even after promising that they would speak on the issue on Wednesday.

Dino himself must have submitted the documents to different government agencies before like INEC, National Assembly etc....from whence the Punch can scoope it..

Sanchez01:



I guess you are not justifying why they paid you to move from thread to thread defending the obvious?



You would have to try harder than this. It is rather interesting to see that you did not challenge the video or claim that the published statement of result is the product of SaharaReporters. Dino Melaye lied in the video as he only attended seminars in this schools.

Dino Melaye lied in the video as he only attended seminars in this schools.Sanchez01 lied in this thread because ABU did not release the statement he credited to them on this thread QED.But Dino Melaye is not on nairaland. The mods needs to ban Sanchez 01 for posting false information on nairaland

seguno2:





Why are you sharing FALSE and fake information on nairaland?

When did NDA commence undergraduate education for awarding degrees?

Maybe you also don't have school certificate and you are looking for others to join your group with Buhari?



http://www.nda.edu.ng/application/



It is evident you are an ignoramus.



The above is a little link to the NDA website.



Don't mention. 9 Likes 1 Share

izombie:

Geography in Arts? Wow, this is like when i told someone that i was studying Law in IMT.

Why can't geography be in the Arts faculty at some point in the past?

You should not allow ignorance to make you say things that are untrue.

Google is just a click away.





Why can't geography be in the Arts faculty at some point in the past?You should not allow ignorance to make you say things that are untrue.Google is just a click away.

https://www.google.co.uk/search?client=safari&hl=en-gb&ei=iQfWWLeaJYeyUf2ksdAP&q=geography+bachelor+of+arts&oq=geography+bachelor+of+&gs_l=mobile-gws-serp.1.1.0j0i22i30k1l4.2760.5846.0.7226.9.9.0.0.0.0.530.3967.4-8j1.9.0....0...1c.1.64.mobile-gws-serp..5.4.1854...41.7UuWBCJgRtk