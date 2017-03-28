₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by DONSMITH123(m): 11:55am
Following reports of illegal recruitment exercise into the federal civil service, the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has given the nod to the dismissal of five directors at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:56am
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by talk2archy: 11:58am
y
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by mosbiod(m): 11:58am
lol...
Maybe one day Nigeria will be better...
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by paskyboy: 11:58am
Ehy
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by siraj1402(m): 11:58am
Nice one
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by Timbi: 11:58am
,
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by DONSMITH123(m): 11:58am
All five of them were reportedly appointed during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan in contravention to one of the public service rules that has to do with their age as at the time of recruitment.
What else can i say?
Nothing.
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by rozayx5(m): 11:58am
what a contradiction
while he extends the tenure of some perm sec who should have retired
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by NaijaNaWaa: 11:59am
Must everything be attributed to "President Buhari"? When did Nigeria become a monarchy? Haba!
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by AK481(m): 11:59am
T
|Re: Buhari Sacks Five PTAD Directors Over Illegal Recruitment by Heromaniaa: 11:59am
