Hi Nairalanders, I just thought I should share a few of Nairalanders pre-wedding photos



See how cute they are? The guy is (Flexherbal) MR FLEX Herbal Tea: VICOMO Research Laboratory and Herbal Therapy Nig. Ltd.



Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.



As we countdown to their wedding. here are some lovely pre-wedding photos of the lucky couple below.



All nairalanders are invited. 15 Likes 1 Share

Happy married life... 3 Likes

ook.. HML, hope the love will last, the storm will be calm and the marriage won't be a scam. 1 Like

Cute and beautiful....

Happy marriage life 1 Like

You ain't serious about that right [b]You ain't serious about that right 4 Likes

mr herbal give us venue in benin

I swear to appear there or I go search for ur office

Divay22:

You ain't serious about that right for real no joke for real no joke

Handsome guy 4 Likes

Good one

SlayHER:

Handsome guy

Thank boss! Thank boss! 1 Like

Divay22:

You ain't serious about that right Why not?! All tradi-medical practitioners in Edo State will be there life and direct including my humble self CEO Imastex Group. The producer of imastex herbal tea for men and snail farm. Why not?! All tradi-medical practitioners in Edo State will be there life and direct including my humble self CEO Imastex Group. The producer of imastex herbal tea for men and snail farm.

na wa , so them done dey sell black foundation now

lalasticlala put in fp pls

. hml 1 Like

Where is d picture 1 Like









SlayHER:

Handsome guy No chill No chill 1 Like

I'm still waiting for the pictures

Its nice, God bless ur Union, ,,, No cheating o once you say I DO

THis girl no dey fear.... you marry FLEXherbal

Bumbae1:



No chill

Is that really you? Is that really you?

Wish u well in addi bro

shey the groom use charcoal do powder ni?

cos me I'm not understanding o



Nice pics all the same

You two look perfect together and your wife's smile is heavenly. As you embark on this journey of no retreat nor surrender,may this smile never depart from your faces. You shall give birth to children(12,which is a perfect number...lol) and the resources to take care of them shall be very much handy....In Jesus' name. AMEN! You two look perfect together and your wife's smile is heavenly. As you embark on this journey of no retreat nor surrender,may this smile never depart from your faces. You shall give birth to children(12,which is a perfect number...lol) and the resources to take care of them shall be very much handy....In Jesus' name. AMEN! 2 Likes

Flexherbal:



Thank boss! send me one free herbal tea in celebration of this blissful union, will u ??

congrats send me one free herbal tea in celebration of this blissful union, will u ??congrats 2 Likes

cute lady

Kentura:

ook.. HML, hope the love will last, the storm will be calm and the marriage won't be a scam.

Dont hope, KNOW that the marriage will last,the storm will be really calm.... Dont hope, KNOW that the marriage will last,the storm will be really calm.... 1 Like

congratulations sir. This flexherbal guy wey get solution to every problem. Mrs flex go hear am for the other room.congratulations sir.

Congratulations

Cute lady, charcoal black husband.