₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,710 members, 3,445,954 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 12:46 AM

Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos (7376 Views)

A Nairalander Pre-wedding Picture After 12 Year Relationship / A Nairalander's Pre-wedding Pix That Broke The Net. / A Nairalander's Pre-Wedding Photos & Wedding Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:31pm On Mar 28
Hi Nairalanders, I just thought I should share a few of Nairalanders pre-wedding photos

See how cute they are? The guy is (Flexherbal) MR FLEX Herbal Tea: VICOMO Research Laboratory and Herbal Therapy Nig. Ltd.

Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.

As we countdown to their wedding. here are some lovely pre-wedding photos of the lucky couple below.

All nairalanders are invited.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Ladycloud(f): 3:46pm On Mar 28
Happy married life...

3 Likes

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Kentura(m): 3:46pm On Mar 28
ook.. HML, hope the love will last, the storm will be calm and the marriage won't be a scam.

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 3:53pm On Mar 28
Cute and beautiful....
Happy marriage life

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 3:54pm On Mar 28
CollinsWeGlobe:
Hi Nairalanders, I just thought I should share a few of Nairalanders pre-wedding photos

See how cute they are? The guy is (Flexherbal) MR FLEX Herbal Tea: VICOMO Research Laboratory and Herbal Therapy Nig. Ltd.

Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.

As we countdown to their wedding which will take place on 8th of April 2017 in Benin city. here are some lovely pre-wedding photos of the lucky couple below.

[/b]All nairalanders are invited.
[b]
You ain't serious about that right undecided

4 Likes

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Homeboiy: 4:02pm On Mar 28
mr herbal give us venue in benin
I swear to appear there or I go search for ur office
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:16pm On Mar 28
Divay22:
[b][/b]
You ain't serious about that right undecided
for real no joke
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by SlayHER(m): 4:36pm On Mar 28
Handsome guy grin

4 Likes

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by IMASTEX: 6:52pm On Mar 28
Good one
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 6:53pm On Mar 28
SlayHER:
Handsome guy grin

Thank boss!

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by IMASTEX: 7:04pm On Mar 28
Divay22:
[b][/b]
You ain't serious about that right undecided
Why not?! All tradi-medical practitioners in Edo State will be there life and direct including my humble self CEO Imastex Group. The producer of imastex herbal tea for men and snail farm.
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 7:14pm On Mar 28
CollinsWeGlobe:


See how cute they are? The guy is (Flexherbal) MR FLEX Herbal Tea: VICOMO Research Laboratory and Herbal Therapy Nig. Ltd.

Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.



God bless you!
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by CuteJude: 7:15pm On Mar 28
na wa , so them done dey sell black foundation now cry
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by jakandeola(m): 7:27pm On Mar 28
lalasticlala put in fp pls
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by ednut1(m): 10:44pm On Mar 28
. hml

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by paskyboy: 10:45pm On Mar 28
Where is d picture

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by masterkraft18: 10:45pm On Mar 28
NYC couple



Meet the Thick Igbo Girl Causing Commotion on Instagram with Her Massive Hips and Bum (Photos)

https://www.wapextra.com.ng/11508-meet-the-thick-igbo-girl-causing-commotion-on-instagram-with-her-massive-hips-and-bum-photos.html
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Bumbae1(f): 10:45pm On Mar 28
SlayHER:
Handsome guy grin
No chill grin

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by AMAUCHESKY: 10:46pm On Mar 28
I'm still waiting for the pictures
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Ezedon(m): 10:48pm On Mar 28
Its nice, God bless ur Union, ,,, No cheating o once you say I DO
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by chloride6: 10:48pm On Mar 28
THis girl no dey fear.... you marry FLEXherbal shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by chloride6: 10:49pm On Mar 28
Bumbae1:

No chill grin

Is that really you? shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by akoredebadru(m): 10:51pm On Mar 28
Wish u well in addi bro
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Alariwo2: 10:54pm On Mar 28
shey the groom use charcoal do powder ni?
cos me I'm not understanding o

Nice pics all the same
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Juliearth(f): 10:56pm On Mar 28
CollinsWeGlobe:
Hi Nairalanders, I just thought I should share a few of Nairalanders pre-wedding photos

See how cute they are? The guy is (Flexherbal) MR FLEX Herbal Tea: VICOMO Research Laboratory and Herbal Therapy Nig. Ltd.

Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.

As we countdown to their wedding. here are some lovely pre-wedding photos of the lucky couple below.

All nairalanders are invited.



You two look perfect together and your wife's smile is heavenly. As you embark on this journey of no retreat nor surrender,may this smile never depart from your faces. You shall give birth to children(12,which is a perfect number...lol) and the resources to take care of them shall be very much handy....In Jesus' name. AMEN!

2 Likes

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by ClassCaptain(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Flexherbal:

Thank boss!
send me one free herbal tea in celebration of this blissful union, will u ??
congrats

2 Likes

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
cute lady
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Juliearth(f): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Kentura:
ook.. HML, hope the love will last, the storm will be calm and the marriage won't be a scam.

Dont hope, KNOW that the marriage will last,the storm will be really calm....

1 Like

Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Omoluabi16(m): 10:59pm On Mar 28
This flexherbal guy wey get solution to every problem. Mrs flex go hear am for the other room. cheesy congratulations sir.
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by DankemzI(m): 11:02pm On Mar 28
Congratulations
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by TheEvilPriest(m): 11:04pm On Mar 28
Cute lady, charcoal black husband. angry
Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by okekekelechib(m): 11:06pm On Mar 28
flexherbal, I hope say d gal no b one of ur patients u cure staphylococcus wey no pay finish cus naso Iguedo goko cleanser take marry ooo. HML anyway.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Different Booties: Come Identify Urs Or Hers.. (photo) / Most Nairaland Girls Are Very Local And Unadventurous / After A 3some With Her I Am Falling For Her!!! Advice Needed

Viewing this topic: ChubbychummyICE(f), horciglowri(f), Willzz(m), FuckYou, Pmajor15(m), Yseone(m), chijike(m), isaacosas01(m) and 20 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.