Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos
|Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:31pm On Mar 28
Hi Nairalanders, I just thought I should share a few of Nairalanders pre-wedding photos
See how cute they are? The guy is (Flexherbal) MR FLEX Herbal Tea: VICOMO Research Laboratory and Herbal Therapy Nig. Ltd.
Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow.
As we countdown to their wedding. here are some lovely pre-wedding photos of the lucky couple below.
All nairalanders are invited.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Ladycloud(f): 3:46pm On Mar 28
Happy married life...
3 Likes
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Kentura(m): 3:46pm On Mar 28
ook.. HML, hope the love will last, the storm will be calm and the marriage won't be a scam.
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 3:53pm On Mar 28
Cute and beautiful....
Happy marriage life
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 3:54pm On Mar 28
CollinsWeGlobe:[b]
You ain't serious about that right
4 Likes
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Homeboiy: 4:02pm On Mar 28
mr herbal give us venue in benin
I swear to appear there or I go search for ur office
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:16pm On Mar 28
Divay22:for real no joke
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by SlayHER(m): 4:36pm On Mar 28
Handsome guy
4 Likes
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by IMASTEX: 6:52pm On Mar 28
Good one
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 6:53pm On Mar 28
SlayHER:
Thank boss!
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by IMASTEX: 7:04pm On Mar 28
Divay22:Why not?! All tradi-medical practitioners in Edo State will be there life and direct including my humble self CEO Imastex Group. The producer of imastex herbal tea for men and snail farm.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 7:14pm On Mar 28
CollinsWeGlobe:
God bless you!
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by CuteJude: 7:15pm On Mar 28
na wa , so them done dey sell black foundation now
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by jakandeola(m): 7:27pm On Mar 28
lalasticlala put in fp pls
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by ednut1(m): 10:44pm On Mar 28
. hml
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by paskyboy: 10:45pm On Mar 28
Where is d picture
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by masterkraft18: 10:45pm On Mar 28
NYC couple
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Bumbae1(f): 10:45pm On Mar 28
SlayHER:No chill
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by AMAUCHESKY: 10:46pm On Mar 28
I'm still waiting for the pictures
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Ezedon(m): 10:48pm On Mar 28
Its nice, God bless ur Union, ,,, No cheating o once you say I DO
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by chloride6: 10:48pm On Mar 28
THis girl no dey fear.... you marry FLEXherbal
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by chloride6: 10:49pm On Mar 28
Bumbae1:
Is that really you?
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by akoredebadru(m): 10:51pm On Mar 28
Wish u well in addi bro
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Alariwo2: 10:54pm On Mar 28
shey the groom use charcoal do powder ni?
cos me I'm not understanding o
Nice pics all the same
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Juliearth(f): 10:56pm On Mar 28
CollinsWeGlobe:
You two look perfect together and your wife's smile is heavenly. As you embark on this journey of no retreat nor surrender,may this smile never depart from your faces. You shall give birth to children(12,which is a perfect number...lol) and the resources to take care of them shall be very much handy....In Jesus' name. AMEN!
2 Likes
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by ClassCaptain(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Flexherbal:send me one free herbal tea in celebration of this blissful union, will u ??
congrats
2 Likes
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
cute lady
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Juliearth(f): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Kentura:
Dont hope, KNOW that the marriage will last,the storm will be really calm....
1 Like
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by Omoluabi16(m): 10:59pm On Mar 28
This flexherbal guy wey get solution to every problem. Mrs flex go hear am for the other room. congratulations sir.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by DankemzI(m): 11:02pm On Mar 28
Congratulations
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by TheEvilPriest(m): 11:04pm On Mar 28
Cute lady, charcoal black husband.
|Re: Nairalander's Pre-wedding Photos by okekekelechib(m): 11:06pm On Mar 28
flexherbal, I hope say d gal no b one of ur patients u cure staphylococcus wey no pay finish cus naso Iguedo goko cleanser take marry ooo. HML anyway.
