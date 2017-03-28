₦airaland Forum

"I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ijustdey: 3:34pm
A 17-year - old Boko Haram suspect said he was forced to kill 13 people in Chikingudu forest in Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno when he was held captive for three years by the insurgents.

The suspect was arrested by men of the Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp after he was sent on a mission by his Commander to spy on Maiduguri.

He said in Maiduguri that he was sent by the terrorists to assess the situation in Baga Road, Monday market and Customs market in Maiduguri, and report back.

He said, “I was kidnapped in Marte by the insurgents when they stormed the town in 2013 and they took us away to Chikungudu forest in Kalabalge local government area.

“ I was held captive for three years at Chikungudu . During those three years, I killed 13 people in separate locations.

“ First was at Chikungudu where we were held hostage by the Boko Haram. They forced us to kill people , especially when they returned from a mission.

“They said they were testing us and, therefore brought some people and asked me to kill five people.

“ I initially declined but they threatened to kill me, so I had no option but to kill them."

He said the insurgents later came with three other people and forced him to kill them.

He said, “ The second time was at a village called Burssari, they also brought five people and ask me to kill them, which I did.

“ I spent three years with the insurgents in Chikunguda and Kalabalge. Life for us was indeed terrible. We were trained to dismantle and repair AK 47 rifles . ”

He also said that more than 500 children of his age and others who were senior to him, were initiated as child soldiers in the Chukungudu forest by the insurgents.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the suspect was arrested near the Bakassi IDPs camp, Maiduguri, by men of the command.

Abdullahi said the suspect’s parents were identified as IDPs taking refuge at the camp.

“ The suspect will be handed over to the military for further investigation and profiling, ” he said .
( NAN)


http://punchng.com/i-killed-13-people-says-17-year-old-boko-haram-suspect/

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by profhezekiah: 3:35pm
Jesus just like dat

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Benjom(m): 3:37pm
Only you?! shocked

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by freeze001(f): 3:40pm
It's unfortunate he has had this kind of nasty experience. I hope Buratai will not be as stupid as he pronounced to recruit people like these into the armed forces. They need psychological evaluation, treatment and reintegration not further exposure to guns, uniform arrogance/power and violence.

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 3:45pm
@ 17, you have killed 13.

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by obembet(m): 4:32pm
What?


Kindly do this till the rest of your life

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by yourexcellency: 4:32pm
13 just like that. He sure deserves a national award from Buhari.

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 4:32pm
Children of War

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Rapsowdee01(m): 4:33pm
17 - 13

20 - x



Find x

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by botad(m): 4:33pm
You have killed 13 at your age? Dan hiska!!!

If he can dismantle and couple back AK 47 rifle at this age, Nigeria is in a big problem.

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Ezedon(m): 4:33pm
Buhari younger brother

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by falconey: 4:33pm
Na them them......

almajiri.

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by KHAYGOLD(m): 4:33pm
This is saddening.
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 4:34pm
Ok
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by AjalaJ(m): 4:34pm
The question is: Would they kill him in return? Answer: No.



Perfect Money/Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by paskyboy: 4:34pm
Good Employee, You really an hardworking and diligent worker, striving to meet his KRA/ Targets Annually
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:34pm
Forget 13 bullets in his chest Pls Mr soldier
I didn't read Sambisa in his story I only read chukungudu, is Sambisa a scam?

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 4:34pm
sad breeding terrorist is their trademarks there.Anyway,Aminu! come shine my shoes
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 4:35pm
Restructure or divide before this thing spread to other states like a Virus.

I have a feeling, if this is not stopped in less than 10years, all states will be experiencing exactly the same thing.


#Restructure OR Divide!

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by cardoctor(m): 4:35pm
Na wah o. God help us
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by fullstreets: 4:35pm
WehdoneSir.
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by eph123(f): 4:36pm
He also said that more than 500 children of his age and others who were senior to him, were initiated as child soldiers in the Chukungudu forest by the insurgents.

Boko haram needs to be tackled from the roots. How were these children recruited? Probably from large families who had no means to cater for them. Education needs to be enforced in the North, I think that is the first step.

BH could not have just kidnapped 500 children like that.

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by jagugu88li(f): 4:36pm
Give the boy food and listen to the story change.

Hungry=Senseless and Hallucination
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by zaboy: 4:37pm
El-Rufai was right! Nigerians are intellectually lazy.

None of the early posters read the content of the report.

Tragic

Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Justuceleague2: 4:37pm
Is his soul redeemable?
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Larrykaysail(m): 4:37pm
humm this is serious, this little boy must travel to God, if they let him go, he will end up being a strong criminal .
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by SageTravels: 4:37pm
Wonders Shall never end
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 4:39pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]what are
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ahizih(m): 4:39pm
After confessing he killed 13 people he is still a suspect, OK!
Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 4:39pm
Let him face a firing squad of 13 soldiers

