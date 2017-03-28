₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ijustdey: 3:34pm
A 17-year - old Boko Haram suspect said he was forced to kill 13 people in Chikingudu forest in Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno when he was held captive for three years by the insurgents.
http://punchng.com/i-killed-13-people-says-17-year-old-boko-haram-suspect/
1 Like
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by profhezekiah: 3:35pm
Jesus just like dat
4 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Benjom(m): 3:37pm
Only you?!
4 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by freeze001(f): 3:40pm
It's unfortunate he has had this kind of nasty experience. I hope Buratai will not be as stupid as he pronounced to recruit people like these into the armed forces. They need psychological evaluation, treatment and reintegration not further exposure to guns, uniform arrogance/power and violence.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by LionDeLeo: 3:45pm
@ 17, you have killed 13.
5 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by obembet(m): 4:32pm
What?
Kindly do this till the rest of your life
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by yourexcellency: 4:32pm
13 just like that. He sure deserves a national award from Buhari.
1 Like
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 4:32pm
Children of War
2 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Rapsowdee01(m): 4:33pm
17 - 13
20 - x
Find x
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by botad(m): 4:33pm
You have killed 13 at your age? Dan hiska!!!
If he can dismantle and couple back AK 47 rifle at this age, Nigeria is in a big problem.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Ezedon(m): 4:33pm
Buhari younger brother
6 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by falconey: 4:33pm
Na them them......
almajiri.
3 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by KHAYGOLD(m): 4:33pm
This is saddening.
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 4:34pm
Ok
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by AjalaJ(m): 4:34pm
The question is: Would they kill him in return? Answer: No.
Perfect Money/Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by paskyboy: 4:34pm
Good Employee, You really an hardworking and diligent worker, striving to meet his KRA/ Targets Annually
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:34pm
Forget 13 bullets in his chest Pls Mr soldier
I didn't read Sambisa in his story I only read chukungudu, is Sambisa a scam?
1 Like
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 4:34pm
breeding terrorist is their trademarks there.Anyway,Aminu! come shine my shoes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 4:35pm
Restructure or divide before this thing spread to other states like a Virus.
I have a feeling, if this is not stopped in less than 10years, all states will be experiencing exactly the same thing.
#Restructure OR Divide!
2 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by cardoctor(m): 4:35pm
Na wah o. God help us
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by fullstreets: 4:35pm
WehdoneSir.
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by eph123(f): 4:36pm
He also said that more than 500 children of his age and others who were senior to him, were initiated as child soldiers in the Chukungudu forest by the insurgents.
Boko haram needs to be tackled from the roots. How were these children recruited? Probably from large families who had no means to cater for them. Education needs to be enforced in the North, I think that is the first step.
BH could not have just kidnapped 500 children like that.
1 Like
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by jagugu88li(f): 4:36pm
Give the boy food and listen to the story change.
Hungry=Senseless and Hallucination
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by zaboy: 4:37pm
El-Rufai was right! Nigerians are intellectually lazy.
None of the early posters read the content of the report.
Tragic
2 Likes
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Justuceleague2: 4:37pm
Is his soul redeemable?
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by Larrykaysail(m): 4:37pm
humm this is serious, this little boy must travel to God, if they let him go, he will end up being a strong criminal .
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by SageTravels: 4:37pm
Wonders Shall never end
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 4:39pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]what are
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by ahizih(m): 4:39pm
After confessing he killed 13 people he is still a suspect, OK!
|Re: "I Killed 13 People" - 17-Year-Old Boko Haram Suspect (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 4:39pm
Let him face a firing squad of 13 soldiers
