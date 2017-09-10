₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by naijainform: 1:03pm
A Nigerian Dentist identified as Nebeokike Sunday on Facebook, has advised Nigerian Singer and Rapper, Phyno to whiten his teeth.
The Dentist shared pictures of Phyno’s “brown teeth”on his Facebook, and urged the singer to go for S&P and also whiten his teeth with Sodium Perborate.
Sunday says he doesn’t mean this as an insult, but an observation, and being the expert that he his, He just had to point it out.
His Facebook post reads..
“Ok, and I have to say this. This guy needs S&P and probably go for whitening with sodium perborate. Yes everyone mustn’t have white teeth, but as a celebrity, he needs one! No insult is meant here. just an observation. And its my profession. Bloggers, goan tell him…..”
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by GodivaChocolate(f): 6:11pm
It's like this one wants to chop insult
Oga dentist, this is not how to sell your market, you should have inboxed him privately or something. After this kind of public ridicule, you think he'll come and patronize you?
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by GreatUniben: 6:11pm
You are just too jobless and less busy Mr. Poor Dentist
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by smithsydny(m): 6:11pm
blood of heaven is that a tooth?
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by Robisky001: 6:11pm
Oga dentist sample your white teeth nahhh.
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by safarigirl(f): 6:12pm
Three topics with the same name and the one with zero comments makes FP?
Wehdone to the mods
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by pezeji(m): 6:12pm
make dis same doctor post him own teeth make we see
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by Trustme2(m): 6:12pm
Ok
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by Narldon(f): 6:12pm
Nebeokike
Typical IGBO Man
Marketing Strategy
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by martineverest(m): 6:12pm
Smh
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:12pm
Mumu dentist wey dey fond fame.
A dentist advising for teeth whitening is a shame to the profession..
In the long run, teeth whitenning bleaches and damages the enamel and leave the teeth open to any bacteria or plaque to Mayweather all your teeths from your mouth.
Now our days na so every tom dick and harry dey find social media fame.
Phyno makes me wana learn Igbo, i will destroy any1 dat tries to destroy him. #ihotago ?
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by SenorFax(m): 6:12pm
Savage you are, chill you do not have
Wetin concern you with his teeth?
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by Inception(m): 6:12pm
Who send am
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by ChiefSweetus: 6:12pm
How rude can one insignificant pleb get?!?!?
No jeweller has come to advise this half-wit on the gold-colored abomination he is wearing on his wrist.
No clothier offered unsolicited and redundant comments on his ugly brown blouse.
Why would you decide to embarrass someone simply because you have 30mb on your phone. Can you say this shìt to Phyno man to man without bottle landing on your bent head?!
Smfh! There are better ways to pass across professional advice. And since you are going about it the wrong way, you are obviously and will always be the wrong person to pass across the message. Cristiano Ronaldo of dentistry never talk, na Seyi Olofinjana dey give advice. Shiorr!
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by chrisbills74: 6:12pm
Yeye dei smell.
So white teeth is now a benchmark in making money...
Go your house before Buhari pant go fall on you..
FTC.. ......
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by koxi: 6:12pm
Hmm...
See teeth...oboy phino be like dragon
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by Profcamsey(m): 6:13pm
Lmao... Our dentist needs five minute attention. Mumu phyno too will come for him. Foolish people ff foolish people.
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by afroniger: 6:13pm
Foolish and useless dentist.
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by kmuroh: 6:13pm
Phyno ezege
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by marcel399(m): 6:13pm
is it ur business....... na busy body dey worry u
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by modelmike7(m): 6:13pm
Seriously?!
LAWYERS in the house, please what do you have to say to what this DENTIST voiced out about the MUSICIAN?!
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by yinxfun(m): 6:13pm
Jobless Doc..
I no mind black teeth..owo ni koko joh
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by kennyblaze007(m): 6:13pm
Dude just got popular using phyno teeth? Anyways I too need d S& P as an upcoming celebrity
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by NancyMathews(f): 6:13pm
Hmmm
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by abiodunalasa: 6:13pm
Brown Teeth yet he is more popular than this White Teeth Doctor...
Brown Teeth yet he is by far richer than this white Teeth Doctor
Brown Teeth yet his name is on most Influential Nigerian Youths
God pls give me brown teeth
|Re: Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper by Sirkelvin: 6:14pm
Ok
