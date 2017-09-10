Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dentist Shares Photo Of Phyno's Brown Teeth On Facebook, Advises The Rapper (14889 Views)

The Dentist shared pictures of Phyno’s “brown teeth”on his Facebook, and urged the singer to go for S&P and also whiten his teeth with Sodium Perborate.



Sunday says he doesn’t mean this as an insult, but an observation, and being the expert that he his, He just had to point it out.



His Facebook post reads..



“Ok, and I have to say this. This guy needs S&P and probably go for whitening with sodium perborate. Yes everyone mustn’t have white teeth, but as a celebrity, he needs one! No insult is meant here. just an observation. And its my profession. Bloggers, goan tell him…..”





Oga dentist, this is not how to sell your market, you should have inboxed him privately or something. After this kind of public ridicule, you think he'll come and patronize you? It's like this one wants to chop insultOga dentist, this is not how to sell your market, you should have inboxed him privately or something. After this kind of public ridicule, you think he'll come and patronize you? 53 Likes 1 Share

You are just too jobless and less busy Mr. Poor Dentist 35 Likes 2 Shares

blood of heaven is that a tooth? blood of heaven is that a tooth? 3 Likes

Oga dentist sample your white teeth nahhh. 5 Likes

Three topics with the same name and the one with zero comments makes FP?



Wehdone to the mods 8 Likes

make dis same doctor post him own teeth make we see 1 Like

Mumu dentist wey dey fond fame.

A dentist advising for teeth whitening is a shame to the profession..

In the long run, teeth whitenning bleaches and damages the enamel and leave the teeth open to any bacteria or plaque to Mayweather all your teeths from your mouth.



Now our days na so every tom dick and harry dey find social media fame.



Phyno makes me wana learn Igbo, i will destroy any1 dat tries to destroy him. #ihotago ? 8 Likes

Savage you are, chill you do not have







Wetin concern you with his teeth? 1 Like

Who send am





No jeweller has come to advise this half-wit on the gold-colored abomination he is wearing on his wrist.



No clothier offered unsolicited and redundant comments on his ugly brown blouse.



Why would you decide to embarrass someone simply because you have 30mb on your phone. Can you say this shìt to Phyno man to man without bottle landing on your bent head?!



Smfh! There are better ways to pass across professional advice. And since you are going about it the wrong way, you are obviously and will always be the wrong person to pass across the message. Cristiano Ronaldo of dentistry never talk, na Seyi Olofinjana dey give advice. Shiorr! How rude can one insignificant pleb get?!?!?No jeweller has come to advise this half-wit on the gold-colored abomination he is wearing on his wrist.No clothier offered unsolicited and redundant comments on his ugly brown blouse.Why would you decide to embarrass someone simply because you have 30mb on your phone. Can you say this shìt to Phyno man to man without bottle landing on your bent head?!Smfh! There are better ways to pass across professional advice. And since you are going about it the wrong way, you are obviously and will always be the wrong person to pass across the message. Cristiano Ronaldo of dentistry never talk, na Seyi Olofinjana dey give advice. Shiorr! 9 Likes 1 Share

Yeye dei smell.

So white teeth is now a benchmark in making money...

Go your house before Buhari pant go fall on you..

FTC.. ...... 1 Like

See teeth...oboy phino be like dragon 2 Likes

Lmao... Our dentist needs five minute attention. Mumu phyno too will come for him. Foolish people ff foolish people. 1 Like

Foolish and useless dentist. 5 Likes

Phyno ezege

is it ur business....... na busy body dey worry u 2 Likes

Seriously?!



LAWYERS in the house, please what do you have to say to what this DENTIST voiced out about the MUSICIAN?! 1 Like 1 Share



I no mind black teeth..owo ni koko joh Jobless Doc..I no mind black teeth..owo ni koko joh 1 Like

? Anyways I too need d S& P as an upcoming celebrity Dude just got popular using phyno teeth? Anyways I too need d S& P as an upcoming celebrity

Brown Teeth yet he is more popular than this White Teeth Doctor...

Brown Teeth yet he is by far richer than this white Teeth Doctor

Brown Teeth yet his name is on most Influential Nigerian Youths



God pls give me brown teeth