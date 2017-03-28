Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) (14481 Views)

As shared by by a Facebook user, Armstrong ...



Nago and group Nabbed Criminal At North Bank.



In the early hours of yesterday youth in North Bank traced and got hold of one criminal who have been terrorizing the town especially Lafia- Abuja high way.



The apprehended criminal who was simply identify as Sati was tracked at Ronald myim filing station refiling the tank of a motorcycle which Nago and his group later discover to be a stolen one.



Members of the people around the scene where Sati was caught louded the efforts of Asema and group for arresting the criminal who many identify as one who has been terrorizing the area including Lafia-Abuja high way.



somebody's son...

his families are ashamed of him right now



but the last pic looks like village family photo

ftc thoh!! 10 Likes

There are ways that seem right unto a man but the end thereof is death. 2 Likes

Too many criminals in Nigeria

looks like they're posing for an fyb photo Last picture tholooks like they're posing for an fyb photo 9 Likes



Chai,

This is SATI.



SATI is someone's boyfriend

Someone's brother

Someone's son

Someone's nephew

Someone's tenant

Someone's crush

Someone's debtor,

Someone's neighbor

Someone's colleague,

He is even probably on Nairaland too,



Sati could be anything in this life,

A doctor, a lawyer, a footballer, a banker, a YBNL artiste, a reality show contestant.

But he chose to make a living off road users



There he is



Sitting on the dust.





Say no to a life of crime



Because one day it will catch up with you...



And not only will crime make you sit on the dust

k

One person?

d

I seriously don't blame this guy cus if you see the rate of hunger on our streets you would forced to think of crime a street boy once told me that if I still I would die but if I don't I would still of hunger so what's the point of not being a their



If our government don't make the necessity available these boys would have no choice than to make the available(guns) necessary

I'm tired reporting to NCAN head office 3 Likes

He is lucky he is looking fresh. If he were caught in either Onisha or Lagos; by now, his name would have been changed to sorry. 1 Like

Nigga is not remorseful at all 1 Like

hmmm tiv boys

na pesin pikin be this ooo...

Dem never mend dis 1 face....



Ps: e b like him win Award, this 1 they are surrounding him 2 Likes

They should have executed a jungle justice on him

Why them come stand at his back, na all of them be criminal

A man without the opportunity to steal considers himself an honest man..

This guy doesnt look like someone that can "terrorize" my 16 year old nephew, so person like this will now 'come and say' he wants to rob me after everything way man don see??! 'Kole werk"!!!

see as hin pose 4 camera!

Fine boy! Dem never tamper with his body at all. God save you o no be Mushin dem catch you.

Which of them is the criminal

Sad

yinkakani:

Last picture tho looks like they're posing for an fyb photo

everyday for the thief, one day for the nabbers

Dis my Benue don't tire me sef