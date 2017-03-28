₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by tyokunbo(m): 4:49pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/28/man-who-terrorizes-lafia-abuja-highway-nabbed-at-north-bank-makurdi/
As shared by by a Facebook user, Armstrong ...
Nago and group Nabbed Criminal At North Bank.
In the early hours of yesterday youth in North Bank traced and got hold of one criminal who have been terrorizing the town especially Lafia- Abuja high way.
The apprehended criminal who was simply identify as Sati was tracked at Ronald myim filing station refiling the tank of a motorcycle which Nago and his group later discover to be a stolen one.
Members of the people around the scene where Sati was caught louded the efforts of Asema and group for arresting the criminal who many identify as one who has been terrorizing the area including Lafia-Abuja high way.
Asema Nago, Raymond Nago Asema, the Minda youth Ambassador after thorough investigation handed the criminal to men of Nigerian Police Force, headquarters in Makurdi.
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by hushshinani(m): 4:50pm
somebody's son...
his families are ashamed of him right now
..................................................................................
but the last pic looks like village family photo
..................................................................................
ftc thoh!!
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by fav444(f): 5:27pm
There are ways that seem right unto a man but the end thereof is death.
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by ALAYORMII: 6:14pm
Too many criminals in Nigeria
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by yinkakani(m): 6:14pm
Last picture tho looks like they're posing for an fyb photo
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:14pm
Chai,
This is SATI.
SATI is someone's boyfriend
Someone's brother
Someone's son
Someone's nephew
Someone's tenant
Someone's crush
Someone's debtor,
Someone's neighbor
Someone's colleague,
He is even probably on Nairaland too,
Sati could be anything in this life,
A doctor, a lawyer, a footballer, a banker, a YBNL artiste, a reality show contestant.
But he chose to make a living off road users
There he is
Sitting on the dust.
Say no to a life of crime
Because one day it will catch up with you...
And not only will crime make you sit on the dust
It will sit on your generation's destiny.
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Ihateafonja: 6:14pm
k
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by tblaq: 6:14pm
One person?
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Bashirfuntua(m): 6:15pm
d
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Chimaritoponcho: 6:15pm
That moment your phone is on 3% and ur boss posts a pic on Facebook and you type nice pics only for autocorrect to change it to "nice pigs" and ur phone goes off..my brother no need for explanations just goan start searching for anoda job
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by doctor306: 6:15pm
I seriously don't blame this guy cus if you see the rate of hunger on our streets you would forced to think of crime a street boy once told me that if I still I would die but if I don't I would still of hunger so what's the point of not being a their
If our government don't make the necessity available these boys would have no choice than to make the available(guns) necessary
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:15pm
I'm tired reporting to NCAN head office
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by simplyOJ(m): 6:16pm
He is lucky he is looking fresh. If he were caught in either Onisha or Lagos; by now, his name would have been changed to sorry.
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by GudluckIBB(m): 6:16pm
Nigga is not remorseful at all
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by rickyamos: 6:16pm
hmmm tiv boys
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by diqq(m): 6:17pm
na pesin pikin be this ooo...
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Ihateafonja: 6:18pm
Dem never mend dis 1 face....
Ps: e b like him win Award, this 1 they are surrounding him
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by BoombGodpikin: 6:18pm
They should have executed a jungle justice on him
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Doctor0071(m): 6:18pm
Why them come stand at his back, na all of them be criminal
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by olola4(m): 6:18pm
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by princechurchill(m): 6:18pm
A man without the opportunity to steal considers himself an honest man..
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by soberdrunk(m): 6:19pm
This guy doesnt look like someone that can "terrorize" my 16 year old nephew, so person like this will now 'come and say' he wants to rob me after everything way man don see??! 'Kole werk"!!!
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by yaqq: 6:20pm
see as hin pose 4 camera!
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by botad(m): 6:21pm
Fine boy! Dem never tamper with his body at all. God save you o no be Mushin dem catch you.
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Agbalanze(m): 6:22pm
Which of them is the criminal
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:23pm
Sad
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:23pm
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Celestyn8213: 6:24pm
everyday for the thief, one day for the nabbers
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Micah360(m): 6:25pm
Dis my Benue don't tire me sef
|Re: Criminal Who Terrorizes Lafia-Abuja Highway Nabbed At North Bank, Makurdi (pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:25pm
BoombGodpikin:anarchist
