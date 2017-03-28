Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) (4850 Views)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, John Tallen and husband to former Minister of Science and Technology, Pauline Tallen has died.



Daily Trust gathered that the late Tallen died Tuesday morning in Abuja.



John Tallen, it was gathered from sources close to the family has been ill for some time now.



It will be recalled that his wife, who was the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen had said last year that she decline an ambassadorial nomination so she could take care of her ailing husband.



The family is yet to issue a statement on the death.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/pauline-tallen-losses-husband-john-tallen/191102.html

RIP. Now that he's dead, will the woman be available for the ambassadorial job she earlier rejected? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Eeyah! Accept our sympathy ma. May his soul R.I.P 1 Like

WHAT A GOOD WIFE, HER FAMILY FIRST. 1 Like

so bad...death is just the only destiny that Equalize every man. dats why we ought to Live right.

RIP sir.. she's indeed an example of a companion for not accepting d appiontment,due to d fact dat she needs to take care of her husband,not all those slaying queens on fb and Ig who would chose to pursue deir ambitions dan taking care of d home.

RIP! Guess she will accept the position now.

