John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by donaldeke: 9:26pm
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, John Tallen and husband to former Minister of Science and Technology, Pauline Tallen has died.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/pauline-tallen-losses-husband-john-tallen/191102.html
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Inception(m): 9:30pm
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by odiereke(m): 9:31pm
RIP sir
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by pbethel: 9:38pm
So sorry
It's well
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by alonzoiv(m): 10:08pm
RIP. Now that he's dead, will the woman be available for the ambassadorial job she earlier rejected?
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by emmadaji: 10:10pm
Rest in peace
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by henrystevo11(m): 10:10pm
.
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by masterkraft18: 10:10pm
Jesus oh Rip oh
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Biddypearl(f): 10:10pm
RIP
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Tundellinium(m): 10:11pm
Eeyah! Accept our sympathy ma. May his soul R.I.P
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by alfredo4u(m): 10:11pm
Accept my condolence......
May his soul rest in peace....
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by RALPHOW(m): 10:11pm
Sir RIP
WHAT A GOOD WIFE, HER FAMILY FIRST.
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Abilitee(m): 10:12pm
so bad...death is just the only destiny that Equalize every man. dats why we ought to Live right.
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:13pm
RIP Sir....
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by augustine: 10:14pm
May his soul flourish in paradise.
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by blackaxe78: 10:14pm
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Nellybank(m): 10:14pm
Why him die?
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:15pm
alonzoiv:e don fly her na
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by eleko1: 10:15pm
see as the man look like the ousted former Gambia president Yaya jammed. It is well
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by maigida511(m): 10:16pm
RIP sir.. she's indeed an example of a companion for not accepting d appiontment,due to d fact dat she needs to take care of her husband,not all those slaying queens on fb and Ig who would chose to pursue deir ambitions dan taking care of d home.
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Hafeezson(m): 10:17pm
I'm confuse oo is the dead husband ex governor or the live wife be ex governor? Anywhere RIP to the dead
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Doriana2(f): 10:19pm
RIP! Guess she will accept the position now.
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by chuksjuve(m): 10:21pm
everybody will die, its only matter of when, where and how..
A life fully lived for God is a fulfilled life.
RIP to the dead... comfort to the family..
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Lighthouseman: 10:23pm
rip
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by opalu: 10:27pm
Rip
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm
Hmmm
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by chiboysic: 10:32pm
RIP[quote][/quote]
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by lailo: 10:33pm
waste of ambassadorial slot last last
|Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by paskyboy: 10:38pm
RIP
