John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by donaldeke: 9:26pm
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, John Tallen and husband to former Minister of Science and Technology, Pauline Tallen has died.

Daily Trust gathered that the late Tallen died Tuesday morning in Abuja.

John Tallen, it was gathered from sources close to the family has been ill for some time now.

It will be recalled that his wife, who was the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen had said last year that she decline an ambassadorial nomination so she could take care of her ailing husband.

The family is yet to issue a statement on the death.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/pauline-tallen-losses-husband-john-tallen/191102.html

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Inception(m): 9:30pm
embarassed
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by odiereke(m): 9:31pm
RIP sir

1 Like

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by pbethel: 9:38pm
So sorry
It's well

1 Like

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by alonzoiv(m): 10:08pm
RIP. Now that he's dead, will the woman be available for the ambassadorial job she earlier rejected?

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by emmadaji: 10:10pm
Rest in peace
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by henrystevo11(m): 10:10pm
.
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by masterkraft18: 10:10pm
Jesus oh Rip oh



Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Biddypearl(f): 10:10pm
RIP
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Tundellinium(m): 10:11pm
Eeyah! Accept our sympathy ma. May his soul R.I.P

1 Like

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by alfredo4u(m): 10:11pm
Accept my condolence......

May his soul rest in peace....
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by RALPHOW(m): 10:11pm
Sir RIP
WHAT A GOOD WIFE, HER FAMILY FIRST.

1 Like

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Abilitee(m): 10:12pm
so bad...death is just the only destiny that Equalize every man. dats why we ought to Live right.
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:13pm
RIP Sir....
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by augustine: 10:14pm
May his soul flourish in paradise.
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by blackaxe78: 10:14pm
cry

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Nellybank(m): 10:14pm
Why him die?

Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:15pm
alonzoiv:
RIP. Now that he's dead, will the woman be available for the ambassadorial job she earlier rejected?
e don fly her na
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by eleko1: 10:15pm
sad see as the man look like the ousted former Gambia president Yaya jammed. It is well
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by maigida511(m): 10:16pm
RIP sir.. she's indeed an example of a companion for not accepting d appiontment,due to d fact dat she needs to take care of her husband,not all those slaying queens on fb and Ig who would chose to pursue deir ambitions dan taking care of d home.
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Hafeezson(m): 10:17pm
I'm confuse oo is the dead husband ex governor or the live wife be ex governor? Anywhere RIP to the dead
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Doriana2(f): 10:19pm
RIP! Guess she will accept the position now.
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by chuksjuve(m): 10:21pm
everybody will die, its only matter of when, where and how..
A life fully lived for God is a fulfilled life.
RIP to the dead... comfort to the family..
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by Lighthouseman: 10:23pm
rip
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by opalu: 10:27pm
Rip
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm
Hmmm
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by chiboysic: 10:32pm
RIP[quote][/quote]
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by lailo: 10:33pm
waste of ambassadorial slot last last
Re: John Tallen Is Dead!! (Pauline Tallen's Husband Dies) by paskyboy: 10:38pm
RIP

