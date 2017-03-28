₦airaland Forum

Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by dre11(m): 9:36pm
Samuel Ogundipe


The Nigerian Senate is an arm of government that must be respected in any decision it takes in the course of exercising its powers as an independent institution, the presidency said
Tuesday.

The comment came in reaction to the decision of the upper legislative chamber to suspend consideration of his nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners in protest against Ibrahim Magu’s continued stay in office as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The senators had declined to confirm Mr. Magu as substantive chairman of the anti-graft office after two requests by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president sent a list of 27 nominees to the Senate last week.

The senators also protested alleged disrespect of the National Assembly by appointees of the president.

The Senate has been locked in prolonged supremacy battle with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and Comproller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

Mr. Lawal and Mr. Ali declined separate summons of the Senate last week, over issues bordering on alleged corruption and non-compliance official dress code, respectively.

But speaking in response to the lawmakers, President Buhari’s Senate liaison officer, Ita Enang, said the administration will respect the decision of the lawmakers and pursue dialogue with them.

“We will not question the power of the senators to take decision on how they want to conduct nomination hearings,” Mr. Enang told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday afternoon. “We will not go fighting with them”.

Instead, “we will listen to their grievances and reason along with them,” Mr. Enang said shortly after the Senate took the decision to protest Mr. Magu’s continued stay in office.

He declined to say if the president will now ask Mr. Magu to step aside, saying he will “not go into specifics.”

Shortly after rejecting Mr. Magu penultimate Wednesday, the senators urged the president to relieve the EFCC chief of his job and name a temporary replacement pending fresh nomination of a substantive chairman.

Today’s development marked the second time in recent months that the Senate would move to force the hands of the executive on national issues.

In November 2016, the senators threatened to boycott plenary to protest a prolonged delay in conducting re-run elections in Rivers State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission swiftly announced dates for the elections, which held the following month.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227358-presidency-speaks-senates-demand-magus-removal-efcc-boss.html
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by INTROVERT(f): 9:37pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by Omagago(m): 9:38pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by mmb: 9:39pm
Magu, please step aside- Prof Dr. Dino Melaye

3 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by psucc(m): 9:43pm
We're about to have democracy as other arms of govt are up in arms against the Executive.

Buhari has no choice that to obey or hell go in for it

6 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by sdindan: 9:43pm
Up NEPA!
5 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by SmartchoicesNG: 9:46pm

I am yet to understand why Buhari is bent on heating up the polity.

All these hullabaloo are completely avoidable.

Maybe we should swear Osinbajo in as substantive President. While Buhari goes on a permanent leave with​ his kitchen cabinet.

8 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by plainol(m): 9:54pm
GOD, PLS GIVE US 10 SOWORES IN NIGERIA. 1 PER EACH STATE.

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by plainol(m): 9:55pm
GOD, PLS GIVE US 36 SOWORES IN NIGERIA. 1 PER EACH STATE.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by profhezekiah: 9:56pm
Magu has bitten more than he can chew and d tyrant buhari is just a figure head under mammal Daura and abba kyla

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by jullty: 9:58pm
several of the 27 states of INEC lied about their state of Origin.. Oyo state, ogun, kwara, kogi etc lied about their state of origin..

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by Young03: 9:58pm
Senate 3 - buhari 0
Senate 3 - buhari 0

3 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by olasarah: 9:59pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:59pm
APC fighting APC
APC fighting APC

3 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by Nasa28(m): 10:00pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Brianpat(m): 10:00pm
I wonder what Magu is still doing in EFCC, pls is he the only righteous person to chair the EFCC? pleeeees we don't want you resign, step aside or just...... disappear

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by luckman20(m): 10:00pm
Our Lord we have wronged our own souls in our dear Nigeria, please do intervene

1 Like

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Scatterscatter(m): 10:00pm
Can someone tell me the main usefulness of the "House of Senate" sincerely I need to know of what use they re to the country

A House being presided by a person of a questionable character who even haVe an ongoing court case....like seriously!!! The house lack integrity and the moral standing to disqualify Magu.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by StainlessH(m): 10:00pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by Fuadeiza(m): 10:00pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Yksoul(m): 10:01pm
THE SENATE SHOULD BE RESPECTED IF THEY ARE NOT CORRUPT.THEY KNOW THEY ARE,MAGU SHOULD REMAIN,NO SHAKING.I PITY SENATE PRESIDO HE MIGHT DESTROY HIS POLITICAL CAREER

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by dhamstar(m): 10:02pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Tundellinium(m): 10:02pm
I'm getting bored with all these Magu issue. Abeg remove him if you want and let's move forward.
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:03pm
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by IamAkinzy: 10:04pm
D Way Nigerian Senate kon dey Fear Magu now!! lipsrsealed lipsrsealed I. Wish Na so dem Fear God! cool Nigeria wud av been notin more less Dan d USA cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by Tyche(m): 10:05pm
These things are unavoidable
These things are unavoidable
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by checkolatunji: 10:05pm
SmartchoicesNG:

I am yet to understand why Buhari is bent on heating up the polity.

All these hullabaloo are completely avoidable.

Maybe we should swear Osinbajo in as substantive President. While Buhari goes on a permanent leave with​ his kitchen cabinet.


Ayam not understanding

I believe the Magu guy don step on many toes

The guy na Baddoo Lee

1 Like

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate's Demand For Magu's Removal As EFCC Boss by tribalistseun: 10:05pm
Buhari is a foool
Buhari is a foool
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by checkolatunji: 10:06pm
Brianpat:
I wonder what Magu is still doing in EFCC, pls is he the only righteous person to chair the EFCC? pleeeees we don't want you resign, step aside or just...... disappear

Lie Lie no way

The guy most remain

3 Likes

Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by AnanseK(m): 10:06pm
psucc:
We're about to have democracy as other arms of govt are up in arms against the Executive.

Buhari has no choice that to obey or hell go in for it

A disappointed wailer - that Buhari is actually Alive and still the President.
Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by easyfem: 10:07pm
Brianpat:
I wonder what Magu is still doing in EFCC, pls is he the only righteous person to chair the EFCC? pleeeees we don't want you resign, step aside or just...... disappear




Odeee

