|Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by dre11(m): 9:36pm
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227358-presidency-speaks-senates-demand-magus-removal-efcc-boss.html
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by INTROVERT(f): 9:37pm
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Omagago(m): 9:38pm
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by mmb: 9:39pm
Magu, please step aside- Prof Dr. Dino Melaye
3 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by psucc(m): 9:43pm
We're about to have democracy as other arms of govt are up in arms against the Executive.
Buhari has no choice that to obey or hell go in for it
6 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by sdindan: 9:43pm
Up NEPA!
5 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by SmartchoicesNG: 9:46pm
I am yet to understand why Buhari is bent on heating up the polity.
All these hullabaloo are completely avoidable.
Maybe we should swear Osinbajo in as substantive President. While Buhari goes on a permanent leave with his kitchen cabinet.
8 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by plainol(m): 9:54pm
GOD, PLS GIVE US 10 SOWORES IN NIGERIA. 1 PER EACH STATE.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by plainol(m): 9:55pm
GOD, PLS GIVE US 36 SOWORES IN NIGERIA. 1 PER EACH STATE.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by profhezekiah: 9:56pm
Magu has bitten more than he can chew and d tyrant buhari is just a figure head under mammal Daura and abba kyla
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by jullty: 9:58pm
several of the 27 states of INEC lied about their state of Origin.. Oyo state, ogun, kwara, kogi etc lied about their state of origin..
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Young03: 9:58pm
Senate 3 - buhari 0
3 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by olasarah: 9:59pm
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:59pm
APC fighting APC
3 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Nasa28(m): 10:00pm
Lol
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Brianpat(m): 10:00pm
I wonder what Magu is still doing in EFCC, pls is he the only righteous person to chair the EFCC? pleeeees we don't want you resign, step aside or just...... disappear
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by luckman20(m): 10:00pm
Our Lord we have wronged our own souls in our dear Nigeria, please do intervene
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Scatterscatter(m): 10:00pm
Can someone tell me the main usefulness of the "House of Senate" sincerely I need to know of what use they re to the country
A House being presided by a person of a questionable character who even haVe an ongoing court case....like seriously!!! The house lack integrity and the moral standing to disqualify Magu.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by StainlessH(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Fuadeiza(m): 10:00pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Yksoul(m): 10:01pm
THE SENATE SHOULD BE RESPECTED IF THEY ARE NOT CORRUPT.THEY KNOW THEY ARE,MAGU SHOULD REMAIN,NO SHAKING.I PITY SENATE PRESIDO HE MIGHT DESTROY HIS POLITICAL CAREER
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by dhamstar(m): 10:02pm
next please
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Tundellinium(m): 10:02pm
I'm getting bored with all these Magu issue. Abeg remove him if you want and let's move forward.
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:03pm
Bh
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by IamAkinzy: 10:04pm
D Way Nigerian Senate kon dey Fear Magu now!! I. Wish Na so dem Fear God! Nigeria wud av been notin more less Dan d USA
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by Tyche(m): 10:05pm
These things are unavoidable
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by checkolatunji: 10:05pm
SmartchoicesNG:
Ayam not understanding
I believe the Magu guy don step on many toes
The guy na Baddoo Lee
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by tribalistseun: 10:05pm
Buhari is a foool
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by checkolatunji: 10:06pm
Brianpat:
Lie Lie no way
The guy most remain
3 Likes
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by AnanseK(m): 10:06pm
psucc:
A disappointed wailer - that Buhari is actually Alive and still the President.
|Re: Presidency Speaks On Senate’s Demand For Magu’s Removal As EFCC Boss by easyfem: 10:07pm
Brianpat:
Odeee
