Samuel Ogundipe





The Nigerian Senate is an arm of government that must be respected in any decision it takes in the course of exercising its powers as an independent institution, the presidency said

Tuesday.



The comment came in reaction to the decision of the upper legislative chamber to suspend consideration of his nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners in protest against Ibrahim Magu’s continued stay in office as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



The senators had declined to confirm Mr. Magu as substantive chairman of the anti-graft office after two requests by President Muhammadu Buhari.



The president sent a list of 27 nominees to the Senate last week.



The senators also protested alleged disrespect of the National Assembly by appointees of the president.



The Senate has been locked in prolonged supremacy battle with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and Comproller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali.



Mr. Lawal and Mr. Ali declined separate summons of the Senate last week, over issues bordering on alleged corruption and non-compliance official dress code, respectively.



But speaking in response to the lawmakers, President Buhari’s Senate liaison officer, Ita Enang, said the administration will respect the decision of the lawmakers and pursue dialogue with them.



“We will not question the power of the senators to take decision on how they want to conduct nomination hearings,” Mr. Enang told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday afternoon. “We will not go fighting with them”.



Instead, “we will listen to their grievances and reason along with them,” Mr. Enang said shortly after the Senate took the decision to protest Mr. Magu’s continued stay in office.



He declined to say if the president will now ask Mr. Magu to step aside, saying he will “not go into specifics.”



Shortly after rejecting Mr. Magu penultimate Wednesday, the senators urged the president to relieve the EFCC chief of his job and name a temporary replacement pending fresh nomination of a substantive chairman.



Today’s development marked the second time in recent months that the Senate would move to force the hands of the executive on national issues.



In November 2016, the senators threatened to boycott plenary to protest a prolonged delay in conducting re-run elections in Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission swiftly announced dates for the elections, which held the following month.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227358-presidency-speaks-senates-demand-magus-removal-efcc-boss.html

Magu, please step aside- Prof Dr. Dino Melaye 3 Likes

We're about to have democracy as other arms of govt are up in arms against the Executive.



Buhari has no choice that to obey or hell go in for it 6 Likes

Up NEPA! 5 Likes



I am yet to understand why Buhari is bent on heating up the polity.



All these hullabaloo are completely avoidable.



Maybe we should swear Osinbajo in as substantive President. While Buhari goes on a permanent leave with​ his kitchen cabinet.

GOD, PLS GIVE US 10 SOWORES IN NIGERIA. 1 PER EACH STATE. 28 Likes 2 Shares

GOD, PLS GIVE US 36 SOWORES IN NIGERIA. 1 PER EACH STATE. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Magu has bitten more than he can chew and d tyrant buhari is just a figure head under mammal Daura and abba kyla 2 Likes 2 Shares

several of the 27 states of INEC lied about their state of Origin.. Oyo state, ogun, kwara, kogi etc lied about their state of origin..

Senate 3 - buhari 0 3 Likes

APC fighting APC 3 Likes

Lol

I wonder what Magu is still doing in EFCC, pls is he the only righteous person to chair the EFCC? pleeeees we don't want you resign, step aside or just...... disappear 2 Likes 3 Shares

Our Lord we have wronged our own souls in our dear Nigeria, please do intervene 1 Like





Can someone tell me the main usefulness of the "House of Senate" sincerely I need to know of what use they re to the country

Hmmmm

THE SENATE SHOULD BE RESPECTED IF THEY ARE NOT CORRUPT.THEY KNOW THEY ARE,MAGU SHOULD REMAIN,NO SHAKING.I PITY SENATE PRESIDO HE MIGHT DESTROY HIS POLITICAL CAREER 5 Likes 1 Share

next please

I'm getting bored with all these Magu issue. Abeg remove him if you want and let's move forward.

Bh

I. Wish Na so dem Fear God! Nigeria wud av been notin more less Dan d USA D Way Nigerian Senate kon dey Fear Magu now!!I. Wish Na so dem Fear God!Nigeria wud av been notin more less Dan d USA 1 Like

These things are unavoidable

SmartchoicesNG:



I am yet to understand why Buhari is bent on heating up the polity.



All these hullabaloo are completely avoidable.



Maybe we should swear Osinbajo in as substantive President. While Buhari goes on a permanent leave with​ his kitchen cabinet.



Ayam not understanding



I believe the Magu guy don step on many toes



Ayam not understanding

I believe the Magu guy don step on many toes

The guy na Baddoo Lee

Buhari is a foool

Brianpat:

I wonder what Magu is still doing in EFCC, pls is he the only righteous person to chair the EFCC? pleeeees we don't want you resign, step aside or just...... disappear

Lie Lie no way



The guy most remain Lie Lie no wayThe guy most remain 3 Likes

psucc:

We're about to have democracy as other arms of govt are up in arms against the Executive.



Buhari has no choice that to obey or hell go in for it

A disappointed wailer - that Buhari is actually Alive and still the President.