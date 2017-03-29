₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,111 members, 3,447,072 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend (13764 Views)
My Girlfriend Is A Sex Addict / Lady Exposes A Married Man Begging Her For Sex Online (photos) / 5 Sure Tools To Make Your Ex Begging To Come Back (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 8:58am
Hmmmm. Well i have known this girl liked me all along sha but i just decided not to say anything because i don't like her,not that she is not cute oo but i don't just feel for her. So just recently she has been saying stuffs about wanting to be my g.f.
I don't just understand her that even in my obvious show of lack of interest she still disturbs me. I don't want to enter out of pity and start hurting her feelings,because i really don't care for her.
Also,I don't want to reject her and also hurt her feelings. She is really a nice girl. It's funny a world that those who you like don't like you and the ones that you don't even care about are the ones who like you. Guys what do you think i should do,ladies pls have u been in such a situation before?
How did u cope. Thanks...
PS- Shoutout to those ladies who can let a guy know how they feel
12 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:01am
I don't know what to say but lemme call SmellingAnus, he's good at this
7 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by jonaifame22(f): 9:02am
I hope you won't regret dis later, having a girlfriend dis days is not that easy, a bird at hand is worth two In the bush.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by modelmike7(m): 9:03am
It takes two to tango
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by NCANChairman(m): 9:04am
Reject her and hurt her.
You'll thank me later
Meanwhile please gimme her name.
NCANChairman
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Aderola15(f): 9:06am
How do people beg?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by AlexCk: 9:11am
Aderola15:
'pls, can u be my gf?'
Mehn, sounds awkward when i said it out loud.
Dunno hw dey beg sha,
Op, epp abeg
1 Like
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 9:20am
Aderola15:
Aderola15:
Aderola15:lol... When u fall into deep love for someone,you will know how people beg
7 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 9:21am
jonaifame22:i have a g.f bro
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 9:22am
QueenSuccubus:lol... Oya smellinganus come and answer your call
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Nelgenius4me: 9:24am
OP, there is no need beating about the bush ,you can call the girl and state the obvious .I bet you it wouldn't be without a fight. Do not date a lady out of pity.
9 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tobianthony(m): 9:25am
The one you like won't send you ...the one you don't like will die for you .
# Morgan Freeman voice
12 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by jonaifame22(f): 9:31am
Indomixx:why not have another one for back up,it's not good to put all ur eggs in one basket
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by chidozeze(m): 9:54am
OP I will tell you to sit her down, then explains things by saying that you don't have feelings for her. Because it takes two to tango, if you insist in the relationship out of pity, very soon both of you will regret it.
1 Like
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 10:04am
.chidozeze:ya bro,thanks.. Can't date out of pity
cc:lalasticlala.
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 10:05am
tobianthony:exactly.... As in eh
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 10:06am
[quo.te author=Nelgenius4me post=55058153]OP, there is no need beating about the bush ,you can call the girl and state the obvious .I bet you it wouldn't be without a fight. Do not date a lady out of pity. [/quote] ya bro.... Thanks
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Aderola15(f): 10:10am
Indomixx:
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Aderola15(f): 10:12am
AlexCk:
Lmaooooooo
My brother, it's fvckin awkward oooo
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 10:16am
It's funny to how people give unrealistic advice.. Do they think it's easy to sit a lady down and make her realize you've been observing her green light and that you can't date her?. I mean, is it as easy as people are clamouring on this thread?
If MOST guys can lie about being single each time they meet a lady prettier than their girlfriends , do you think these same guys will tell a lady point and blank that they can't date her? Make we no dey deceive ourselves jawe
Lemme leave you all to display your hypocrisy on this thread
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by LeView1(f): 10:20am
Indomixx:
Tell her that. Case closed. Thread closed
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by LeView1(f): 10:21am
tosyne2much:
Why not? Why can't guys just say no? Is it some unwritten law?
10 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 10:33am
LeView1:My dear, it's not easy to say.. Hypocrisy apart, most of the guys advising the OP to do that won't even find it easy to do that
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Nickymezor(f): 10:54am
Ignore her chats/ msgs she wld get the msg
1 Like
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by SmellingAnus(m): 10:55am
QueenSuccubus:indomixx , it's better you friend zone/sister zone her because the hurt you will give to her if you date her out of pity will be worse than the hurt she will receive for sisterzoning her... It's simple, tell her that you see her more as a sister/friend and you dont want anything to spoil that including having a relationship with her.... If she insists, tell her to give you time cos you don't want to lose her friendship...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 11:03am
Nickymezor:I see!
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by CArt(m): 11:18am
Indomixx:
It is possible you don't admire her but only ur dick can tell better. Just let ur dick do the confirmation first.
1 Like
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by LeView1(f): 11:55am
tosyne2much:
Hmmm, still doesn't explain why but thanks
3 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 11:57am
tosyne2much:GOD bless you bro... They don't knw how difficult it is. The girl may just hate u for life
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by FvckShiT: 11:59am
oh please! Jûst fúçk her already
2 Likes
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 12:00pm
SmellingAnus:Thanks bro.....2chilled bottle of goldberg for u
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 12:02pm
Nickymezor:Tried dat method before,it did'nt work out. She will just call my battery faint
Imperfect Me...... / Its Better The Devil U Know Than The Angel U Dont Know, True? / Is It Advisable To Marry A Non Virgin Girl?
Viewing this topic: saviola77(m), HASSANAASIA(f), Curiouscat, twanson(m), Valvin, hatbricker(m), 0gbeni(m), Fkforyou(m), moralex(m), dogstyle007(m), cannanland(m), liveshady(f), uchihajt, Ayodejioak(m), ibrod7, Freshboi, egutexas(m), Lucasbalo(m), Profnedu(m), timoscholar(m), ikhuoria2(m), blueskies(f), idu1(m), CADA, jaiyejina(m), oyelove(m), kenp20(m), Oladelson(m), donmatin(m), ibbkiddsx, koldej(m), Maziebuka01(m), Opemipo011, Kimberlydavids(f), peter0071(m), Marcsolo1(m), polariss(m), NicheNaija, padiga047(m), steppins, chidibond(m), CBNIM, Jomesh20(m), Candyrain(m), stubornnn, janellemonae, TheEminentLaity, fish23(m), egedege1(m), moscyt(m), IwILLnOTdIE, Kith, enemercy01, tectonotimes, salsteve(m), HAD3S, 3283Abokination(m), Emmaesty(f), louken(m), SNOWCREAM(m), gabby1002(m), Afz9095(m), sunmarouk, Fairgodwin(m), alkhwarizm, biddieluvzyaho(f), awoo47, bluejeff(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), jide114(m), ADOGBEYI, oludollar(m), Ajibel(m), Elveera, SycophanticGoat, iconics, iamfrankoben, Raymysterio(m), femi4(m), JustinSlayer69, SETHWORLD, Indomixx, Mznaett(f), enigmagu1(m), kofianna(m), Mayflowa(m), lexaydfg(m), Arsenalholic(m), Iamoluwaslim(m), Penuelseun(m), Mekky2010, zzzzy, cryptic21(m), onepence, Toniaife(f), NevetsIbot, Gbengadaniel12, ghenghen23(m), TwerkingSquirrel(m), Kk4(m), Blazed(m), DankemzI(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5