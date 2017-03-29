Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend (13764 Views)

Hmmmm. Well i have known this girl liked me all along sha but i just decided not to say anything because i don't like her,not that she is not cute oo but i don't just feel for her. So just recently she has been saying stuffs about wanting to be my g.f.



I don't just understand her that even in my obvious show of lack of interest she still disturbs me. I don't want to enter out of pity and start hurting her feelings,because i really don't care for her.



Also,I don't want to reject her and also hurt her feelings. She is really a nice girl. It's funny a world that those who you like don't like you and the ones that you don't even care about are the ones who like you. Guys what do you think i should do,ladies pls have u been in such a situation before?



How did u cope. Thanks...

I hope you won't regret dis later, having a girlfriend dis days is not that easy, a bird at hand is worth two In the bush. 7 Likes 1 Share

It takes two to tango

Reject her and hurt her.



You'll thank me later



Meanwhile please gimme her name.



How do people beg? 2 Likes 1 Share

'pls, can u be my gf?'



Mehn, sounds awkward when i said it out loud.



Dunno hw dey beg sha,

lol... When u fall into deep love for someone,you will know how people beg

i have a g.f bro

lol... Oya smellinganus come and answer your call

OP, there is no need beating about the bush ,you can call the girl and state the obvious .I bet you it wouldn't be without a fight. Do not date a lady out of pity. 9 Likes

The one you like won't send you ...the one you don't like will die for you .



# Morgan Freeman voice

why not have another one for back up,it's not good to put all ur eggs in one basket

OP I will tell you to sit her down, then explains things by saying that you don't have feelings for her. Because it takes two to tango, if you insist in the relationship out of pity, very soon both of you will regret it. 1 Like

ya bro,thanks.. Can't date out of pity

ya bro,thanks.. Can't date out of pity

The one you like won't send you ...the one you don't like will die for you .



exactly.... As in eh

lol... When u fall into deep love for someone,you will know how people beg

Lmaooooooo



Lmaooooooo

My brother, it's fvckin awkward oooo

It's funny to how people give unrealistic advice.. Do they think it's easy to sit a lady down and make her realize you've been observing her green light and that you can't date her?. I mean, is it as easy as people are clamouring on this thread?



If MOST guys can lie about being single each time they meet a lady prettier than their girlfriends , do you think these same guys will tell a lady point and blank that they can't date her? Make we no dey deceive ourselves jawe



Lemme leave you all to display your hypocrisy on this thread 13 Likes 1 Share

i have a g.f bro

Tell her that. Case closed. Thread closed

It's funny to how people give unrealistic advice.. Do they think it's easy to sit a lady down and make her realize you don't have feelings for her. I mean, is it that easy?

Why not? Why can't guys just say no? Is it some unwritten law?

My dear, it's not easy to say.. Hypocrisy apart, most of the guys advising the OP to do that won't even find it easy to do that

Ignore her chats/ msgs she wld get the msg 1 Like

indomixx , it's better you friend zone/sister zone her because the hurt you will give to her if you date her out of pity will be worse than the hurt she will receive for sisterzoning her... It's simple, tell her that you see her more as a sister/friend and you dont want anything to spoil that including having a relationship with her.... If she insists, tell her to give you time cos you don't want to lose her friendship...

I see!

It is possible you don't admire her but only ur dick can tell better. Just let ur dick do the confirmation first. 1 Like

My dear, it's not easy to say.. Hypocrisy apart, most of the guys advising the OP to do that won't even find it easy to do that

Hmmm, still doesn't explain why but thanks

GOD bless you bro... They don't knw how difficult it is. The girl may just hate u for life

oh please! Jûst fúçk her already 2 Likes

Thanks bro.....2chilled bottle of goldberg for u