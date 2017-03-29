₦airaland Forum

She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 8:58am
Hmmmm. Well i have known this girl liked me all along sha but i just decided not to say anything because i don't like her,not that she is not cute oo but i don't just feel for her. So just recently she has been saying stuffs about wanting to be my g.f.

I don't just understand her that even in my obvious show of lack of interest she still disturbs me. I don't want to enter out of pity and start hurting her feelings,because i really don't care for her.

Also,I don't want to reject her and also hurt her feelings. She is really a nice girl. It's funny a world that those who you like don't like you and the ones that you don't even care about are the ones who like you. Guys what do you think i should do,ladies pls have u been in such a situation before?

How did u cope. Thanks...
PS- Shoutout to those ladies who can let a guy know how they feel

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:01am
grin

I don't know what to say but lemme call SmellingAnus, he's good at this wink

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by jonaifame22(f): 9:02am
I hope you won't regret dis later, having a girlfriend dis days is not that easy, a bird at hand is worth two In the bush.

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by modelmike7(m): 9:03am
It takes two to tango
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by NCANChairman(m): 9:04am
Reject her and hurt her.

You'll thank me later

Meanwhile please gimme her name.

NCANChairman

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Aderola15(f): 9:06am
How do people beg? lipsrsealed

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by AlexCk: 9:11am
Aderola15:
How do people beg? lipsrsealed

'pls, can u be my gf?'

Mehn, sounds awkward when i said it out loud.

Dunno hw dey beg sha,
Op, epp abeg

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 9:20am
Aderola15:
How do people beg? lipsrsealed
Aderola15:
How do people beg? lipsrsealed
Aderola15:
How do people beg? -X
lol... When u fall into deep love for someone,you will know how people beg

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 9:21am
jonaifame22:
I hope you won't regret dis later, having a girlfriend dis days is not that easy, a bird at hand is worth two In the bush.


i have a g.f bro
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 9:22am
QueenSuccubus:
grin

I don't what to say but lemme call SmellingAnus, he's good at this wink
lol... Oya smellinganus come and answer your call
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Nelgenius4me: 9:24am
OP, there is no need beating about the bush ,you can call the girl and state the obvious .I bet you it wouldn't be without a fight. Do not date a lady out of pity.

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tobianthony(m): 9:25am
The one you like won't send you ...the one you don't like will die for you .

# Morgan Freeman voice

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by jonaifame22(f): 9:31am
Indomixx:
i have a g.f bro
why not have another one for back up,it's not good to put all ur eggs in one basket

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by chidozeze(m): 9:54am
OP I will tell you to sit her down, then explains things by saying that you don't have feelings for her. Because it takes two to tango, if you insist in the relationship out of pity, very soon both of you will regret it.

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 10:04am
.chidozeze:
OP I will tell you to sit her down, then explains things by saying that you don't have feelings for her. Because it takes two to tango, if you insist in the relationship out of pity, very soon both of you will regret it.
ya bro,thanks.. Can't date out of pity
cc:lalasticlala.
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 10:05am
tobianthony:
The one you like won't send you ...the one you don't like will die for you .

# Morgan Freeman voice
exactly.... As in eh
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 10:06am
[quo.te author=Nelgenius4me post=55058153]OP, there is no need beating about the bush ,you can call the girl and state the obvious .I bet you it wouldn't be without a fight. Do not date a lady out of pity. [/quote] ya bro.... Thanks
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Aderola15(f): 10:10am
Indomixx:
lol... When u fall into deep love for someone,you will know how people beg
cheesy tongue tongue

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Aderola15(f): 10:12am
AlexCk:


'pls, can u be my gf?'

Mehn, sounds awkward when i said it out loud.

Dunno hw dey beg sha,
Op, epp abeg

Lmaooooooo cheesy grin

My brother, it's fvckin awkward oooo lipsrsealed
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 10:16am
It's funny to how people give unrealistic advice.. Do they think it's easy to sit a lady down and make her realize you've been observing her green light and that you can't date her?. I mean, is it as easy as people are clamouring on this thread?

If MOST guys can lie about being single each time they meet a lady prettier than their girlfriends cheesy, do you think these same guys will tell a lady point and blank that they can't date her? Make we no dey deceive ourselves jawe

Lemme leave you all to display your hypocrisy on this thread

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by LeView1(f): 10:20am
Indomixx:
i have a g.f bro

Tell her that. Case closed. Thread closed

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by LeView1(f): 10:21am
tosyne2much:
It's funny to how people give unrealistic advice.. Do they think it's easy to sit a lady down and make her realize you don't have feelings for her. I mean, is it that easy?

Why not? Why can't guys just say no? Is it some unwritten law?

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 10:33am
LeView1:


Why not? Why can't guys just say no? Is it some unwritten law?
My dear, it's not easy to say.. Hypocrisy apart, most of the guys advising the OP to do that won't even find it easy to do that

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Nickymezor(f): 10:54am
Ignore her chats/ msgs she wld get the msg

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by SmellingAnus(m): 10:55am
QueenSuccubus:
grin

I don't know what to say but lemme call SmellingAnus, he's good at this wink
indomixx , it's better you friend zone/sister zone her because the hurt you will give to her if you date her out of pity will be worse than the hurt she will receive for sisterzoning her... It's simple, tell her that you see her more as a sister/friend and you dont want anything to spoil that including having a relationship with her.... If she insists, tell her to give you time cos you don't want to lose her friendship...

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by tosyne2much(m): 11:03am
Nickymezor:
Ignore her chats/ msgs she wld get the msg
I see!

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by CArt(m): 11:18am
Indomixx:
Hmmmm. Well i have known this girl liked me all along sha but i just decided not to say anything because i don't like her,not that she is not cute oo but i don't just feel for her. So just recently she has been saying stuffs about wanting to be my g.f. I don't just understand her that even in my obvious show of lack of interest she still disturbs me. I don't want to enter out of pity and start hurting her feelings,because i really don't care for her. Also,I don't want to reject her and also hurt her feelings. She is really a nice girl. It's funny a world that those who you like don't like you and the ones that you don't even care about are the ones who like you. Guys what do you think i should do,ladies pls have u been in such a situation before?. How did u cope. Thanks...
PS- Shoutout to those ladies who can let a guy know how they feel

It is possible you don't admire her but only ur dick can tell better. Just let ur dick do the confirmation first.

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by LeView1(f): 11:55am
tosyne2much:
My dear, it's not easy to say.. Hypocrisy apart, most of the guys advising the OP to do that won't even find it easy to do that

Hmmm, still doesn't explain why but thanks

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 11:57am
tosyne2much:
It's funny to how people give unrealistic advice.. Do they think it's easy to sit a lady down and make her realize you don't have feelings for her. I mean, is it that easy?
GOD bless you bro... They don't knw how difficult it is. The girl may just hate u for life
Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by FvckShiT: 11:59am
oh please! Jûst fúçk her already undecided

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 12:00pm
SmellingAnus:
indomixx , it's better you friend zone/sister zone her because the hurt you will give to her if you date her out of pity will be worse than the hurt she will receive for sisterzoning her... It's simple, tell her that you see her more as a sister/friend and you dont want anything to spoil that including having a relationship with her.... If she insists, tell her to give you time cos you don't want to lose her friendship...
Thanks bro.....2chilled bottle of goldberg for u

Re: She Has Been Begging To Be My Girlfriend by Indomixx: 12:02pm
Nickymezor:
Ignore her chats/ msgs she wld get the msg
Tried dat method before,it did'nt work out. She will just call my battery faint

