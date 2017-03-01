Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs (9727 Views)

Is Nigerian senate anti-Buhari?Are they out to frustrate him?What is really happening?See screenshots below





Source: See the comment that got him invited by Senate http://www.nairaland.com/3711195/senates-action-childish-irresponsible-sagay Is Nigerian senate anti-Buhari?Are they out to frustrate him?What is really happening?See screenshots belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/senate-hits-buhari-againinvites.html?m=1 1 Like

Anyhow, I'm with Sai Baba till final whistle. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Sagay is not helping this government at all with his volatile utterances.



He's part of those praise singers Sanusi accused of being Buhari undoing. 22 Likes 1 Share

Silly set of senators, so nigerians do not have the right to freedom of speech and expression in the constitution again ? Ethnic COMMETEE Ko tribal COMMETEE ni 32 Likes 1 Share

Sagay has reduced himself to the likes of charge and bail lawyer, he should be treated like one. 11 Likes 1 Share

Prof Sagay is surely going down 7 Likes

What some people don't know is that SURE we have separation of powers in executive, Judiciary and legislature. The same way you criticise the executives and expect it to take it by force whether you are right or not is same way legislature should bear and take it by force from people when the legislators re criticised. You can't be happy criticising only executive and want to enjoy freedom from being criticised... the senate should wake up to know that the era of don't talk to the senate whether good or bad has long past..... So they should come to NL and beginning to invite majority of us who criticise them on a daily basis.... Rogues in Agbada... who don't know party differences in sharing formula. Budget that would ve direct/indiret impart to the common man/woman in the streets are still not pass since NOV..2016.. what a shame... 8 Likes

Epic and aptly put, "Itse Sagay doesn't thrive in peaceful environment". 11 Likes 1 Share

These SINators are really becoming too arrogant these days,so anybody that expresses his right of freedom of speech is summoned to appear b4 them,can u imagine!

U see why i said Nigeria isn't too ripe for absolute democracy,cos giving these ppl right to act without executive interference will make them misbehave.I think they need Jonathan kind of treatment by locking pro saraki group out of the chamber and perfect his impeachment b4 he finds his way to the chamber and allow him go to court.This is the PMB they are calling tyrant,cn they try these nonsense with evn uncle clueless,nt to talk of Obj

Buhari really needs to bring out his other side,or else this guys are out to ground his government 10 Likes 1 Share

I think this senators are mad. Inviting Itse Sagay for making his opinion known is nonsense. 4 Likes

Apc and stupid dramas, anybody or government forces joining hands to collapse this country shall die in Jesus name 1 Like

Mad is an understatement 1 Like

The war is on 1 Like

Next is Oby 2 Likes

Prof Sagay is surely going down e go learn new thing e go learn new thing 1 Like

Soon they will summon all of us for nairaland too. 8 Likes

Good for him, the man carry Buhari matter for him head.



The senate is an institution/arm of govt that deserves the respect of all.

Who is Sagay sef? Let him go and sit down! What did he know?

A Prof and SAN thats advising the president to disobey rule of law!!!

He thinks he own Nigeria abi? Mtcheeeeww 1 Like

Senators think they are bigger than Nigeria ba?

Wonders why APC controls senate is acting like an opposite to BUHARI's Government....:



well i don't blame Saraki and Co, i blame Buhari for saying he is ready to work with anybody, he asked for it and now he is getting it. If Buhari likes he should keep acting like nothing is happening until he wakes up one day and hear he himself has been impeached by d senate,...: Afterall dis is exactly d same "i don't care feeling" he exhibited before IBB overthrew his Government in d 80s.

Make the Sinators invite someone from nairaland.. to show their seriousness.. Anofia 2 Likes

The continuous clash between the Legislators and Executives, is it a progression or regression in the Democracy of Nigeria? Any political analyst in house? 1 Like

OUR SINATORS HAVE GONE MAD AGAIN 3 Likes

Season of invitation. Am expecting my own invitation too cos i just say " ur fada" 2 Likes 1 Share

