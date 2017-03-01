₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by rem44: 12:43pm
See the comment that got him invited by Senate http://www.nairaland.com/3711195/senates-action-childish-irresponsible-sagay
Is Nigerian senate anti-Buhari?Are they out to frustrate him?What is really happening?See screenshots below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/senate-hits-buhari-againinvites.html?m=1
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by madridguy(m): 12:43pm
Anyhow, I'm with Sai Baba till final whistle.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by CriticMaestro: 12:45pm
lemme see, or i have sawn
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by TheFreeOne: 12:49pm
Sagay is not helping this government at all with his volatile utterances.
He's part of those praise singers Sanusi accused of being Buhari undoing.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by yarimo(m): 12:49pm
Silly set of senators, so nigerians do not have the right to freedom of speech and expression in the constitution again ? Ethnic COMMETEE Ko tribal COMMETEE ni
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by TippyTop(m): 12:59pm
Sagay has reduced himself to the likes of charge and bail lawyer, he should be treated like one.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by cktheluckyman: 1:00pm
Prof Sagay is surely going down
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by OGAJosy: 1:08pm
ok
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Qmerit(m): 1:09pm
What some people don't know is that SURE we have separation of powers in executive, Judiciary and legislature. The same way you criticise the executives and expect it to take it by force whether you are right or not is same way legislature should bear and take it by force from people when the legislators re criticised. You can't be happy criticising only executive and want to enjoy freedom from being criticised... the senate should wake up to know that the era of don't talk to the senate whether good or bad has long past..... So they should come to NL and beginning to invite majority of us who criticise them on a daily basis.... Rogues in Agbada... who don't know party differences in sharing formula. Budget that would ve direct/indiret impart to the common man/woman in the streets are still not pass since NOV..2016.. what a shame...
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by triplewisdom: 1:10pm
Epic and aptly put, "Itse Sagay doesn't thrive in peaceful environment".
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Pieromania: 1:12pm
These SINators are really becoming too arrogant these days,so anybody that expresses his right of freedom of speech is summoned to appear b4 them,can u imagine!
U see why i said Nigeria isn't too ripe for absolute democracy,cos giving these ppl right to act without executive interference will make them misbehave.I think they need Jonathan kind of treatment by locking pro saraki group out of the chamber and perfect his impeachment b4 he finds his way to the chamber and allow him go to court.This is the PMB they are calling tyrant,cn they try these nonsense with evn uncle clueless,nt to talk of Obj
Buhari really needs to bring out his other side,or else this guys are out to ground his government
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by OAUTemitayo: 1:12pm
I think this senators are mad. Inviting Itse Sagay for making his opinion known is nonsense.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by yeyeboi(m): 1:20pm
Apc and stupid dramas, anybody or government forces joining hands to collapse this country shall die in Jesus name
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by chchinedu(m): 1:21pm
Mad is an understatement
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by oponzi: 1:21pm
The war is on
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Keneking: 1:21pm
Next is Oby
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by mona1ene: 1:21pm
cktheluckyman:e go learn new thing
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by RichDad1(m): 1:22pm
[quote author=OAUTemitayo post=55065240]I think this senators are mad.
Inviting Itse Sagay for making his opinion known is nonsense.[/quote
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by burkingx(f): 1:22pm
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by shaddoww: 1:22pm
Soon they will summon all of us for nairaland too.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by luvinhubby(m): 1:22pm
Good for him, the man carry Buhari matter for him head.
The senate is an institution/arm of govt that deserves the respect of all.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Amebo1(m): 1:22pm
Who is Sagay sef? Let him go and sit down! What did he know?
A Prof and SAN thats advising the president to disobey rule of law!!!
He thinks he own Nigeria abi? Mtcheeeeww
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by ElsonMorali: 1:23pm
Senators think they are bigger than Nigeria ba?
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by nobsalis(f): 1:24pm
Wonders why APC controls senate is acting like an opposite to BUHARI's Government....:
well i don't blame Saraki and Co, i blame Buhari for saying he is ready to work with anybody, he asked for it and now he is getting it. If Buhari likes he should keep acting like nothing is happening until he wakes up one day and hear he himself has been impeached by d senate,...: Afterall dis is exactly d same "i don't care feeling" he exhibited before IBB overthrew his Government in d 80s.
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Jabioro: 1:24pm
Make the Sinators invite someone from nairaland.. to show their seriousness.. Anofia
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Tundellinium(m): 1:25pm
The continuous clash between the Legislators and Executives, is it a progression or regression in the Democracy of Nigeria? Any political analyst in house?
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Emu4life(m): 1:26pm
OUR SINATORS HAVE GONE MAD AGAIN
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by Fadatid: 1:26pm
Ok
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by jbkomo(m): 1:26pm
Season of invitation. Am expecting my own invitation too cos i just say " ur fada"
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by donbenz(m): 1:27pm
Where's Dino Melaye??
|Re: Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs by hotspec(m): 1:27pm
^^^d guy above me, I m here
