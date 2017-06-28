₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Masterclass32: 9:24am
The Leader of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima has said he would submit himself for questioning if security agencies declare him wanted.
Yerima is chief speaker of the group, who issued a notice to the Igbos to quit the 19 northern states.
He has now denied reports that he is on the run and insists he has nothing to fear.
In an interview with Punch, Yerima said, “I did not go into hiding and will never go into hiding. We need to put the record straight.
“For now, nobody is looking for me and I am ready to submit myself if I am called. I am not a joker. Nobody is looking for me and I am not hiding anywhere from anybody. I am in my village, I am a Nigerian. If anybody looks for me, I will submit myself. I am not above the law. I am not on the run.”
He once again insisted that the Igbos should leave Nigeria.
“Why should I go into hiding? I have a name, I have a face. I am not faceless.
“I am not hiding anywhere. Why should I hide? Where did I go wrong? Somebody wants to go and I said, ‘go, you’re free to go’. What is wrong about it?
“You cannot be in our country and begin to clamour for another country. Go to your place and declare your own country, not in my zone. It is a simple language. I have not committed any offence,” Yerima added.
www.dailypost.ng/2017/06/28/igbo-quit-notice-ready-arrested-arewa-youth-leader-yerima/
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by hucienda: 9:26am
lol .. so he even had to give the police permission first? dis country ehn
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by LionDeLeo: 9:28am
Arewas are not chest beating cowards, ready to take the bull by the horns.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by kocvalour(m): 9:33am
Illiterate old man claiming youth...
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by slivertongue: 9:35am
osibanjo wont make u a hero
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by ojun50(m): 9:36am
After hiding for weeks he is nw coming out to show is ugly face
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by phlamesG(m): 9:37am
Almajiri
Thunder gba gbue gi there idiot!
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by obamabinladen(m): 9:39am
LionDeLeo:
You are right, seeing the way they chased the yelobas out of mile 12 to ogbomosho forest confirms your statement.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by sunnysunny69(m): 9:41am
Hausa man no dey care, they have OGA IG for top.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by paBuhari(m): 9:42am
Someone should use remote control and fast forward the days abeg. I can't wait for 1st october the day a new nation will be born - Biafra my beloved country!
Up Nnamdi Kanu!
Up Rep Of Biafra!!!!
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Yeligray(m): 9:47am
AS IF THEM GO EVEN ARREST YOU
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by GameGod(m): 10:24am
Take it or leave it, that Declaration he coordinated has left the Biafrians gasping for breath, it has taken the shine out of the whole thing.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by ESDKING: 10:35am
Any action that will bring down this failed stagnant entity called Nig is a welcome development.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Masterclass32: 11:45am
Such audacity.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by AbuMaryam1(m): 12:05pm
I didn't see a big deal, your request got a soft landing. Leave north go back to Biafra. You people are complaining. Nobody need war, we don't need you anymore. You call us illiterates, we remains silent, you call us parasites we remains silent. OK, you said you want to go we obliged. And why crying?
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by stonemasonn(m): 12:23pm
AbuMaryam1:they've no where to go, most of them will flood Lagos and Port Harcourt if you send them out.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by chiscodedon(m): 12:35pm
who need ur arrest or who ur arrest help...should have known that Igbo's ain't moved by ur statement if not osibanjo,falana and co making u popular... that's even in advantage to igbos ,hasten up so that can lead to the secession easily
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by PatriotTemidayo: 12:40pm
Is this the best the north can present as their youth leader?
They yaff fall my hands.
Low wit.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by chiscodedon(m): 12:47pm
AbuMaryam1:
can see greediness all over u...if u are a traveller,go to ph, owerri,anambara,Enugu and co,visit where they call amawusa,where housas leave in refuse bean called house ,then u move to kano,Kaduna and co,visit places like sabongeri where Igbos leave in mansion in ur land..I presume seeing all these make u greed..but don't worry,u are not gonna get there hard earned wealth easily... either u support referendum, they divide the country, or they keep on residing on ur land still propagating for Biafra
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:15pm
Who try to arrest the guy is in trouble, this is not like the foolish Ipod KANU
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:22pm
hucienda:I hope you got the message,?
You said you want to go and he has told you to go. Is that a crime?
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by FriendNG: 1:23pm
sunnysunny69:
I.G of police is not Hausa
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Paretomaster(m): 1:25pm
chiscodedon:
Mechionu dia!! Chestbeaters Oshin, u said u wanna leave, they say leave, now u say it's referendum. ...
Gerraheremehn..
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:26pm
Masterclass32:because he never commit any crime
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by AbuMaryam1(m): 1:37pm
chiscodedon:
Which one is referendum? Biafra agitations isn't from political class, your politicians are not ready for it as well as Nigerian politicians. We understand the tragic you people found yourself, hence, we opined the exit. In addition you can reject Naira as a currency, you can reject Nigerian banks, dont participate in elections, dont do business with Nigerians, relocate to Biafra in totality this will force the politicians to call for referendum. Did you sense it now? We don't need any fight or insult we want to help you leave Nigeria in peace.
NB: most of those doing trivial job there find out well they are Nijeriens.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by BroZuma: 1:59pm
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by TheAngry1: 1:59pm
ok
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by NLPsychologist: 1:59pm
Lol
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by NwaAmaikpe: 2:00pm
Who will jail you....
You want to get small relevance...unfortunately even if you are jailed for 12years you won't be a quarter as revered as Nnamdi KANU.
Kunu-sipping, tuwo-eating, gworo-chewing barbaric pedophile.
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by Oyindidi(f): 2:00pm
Arrest him already..boko haram
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by GeneralOjukwu: 2:00pm
History would recognize you for being responsible for IPOB brains' FACTORY RESET.
All they needed to start unity begging was the famous Kaduna Declaration
All of a sudden, it wasn't secession anymore but referendum
|Re: Igbo Quit Notice: I'm Ready To Be Arrested - Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima. by netoc65(m): 2:00pm
Omo...... He wan form Nnamdi Kanu
