Yerima is chief speaker of the group, who issued a notice to the Igbos to quit the 19 northern states.



He has now denied reports that he is on the run and insists he has nothing to fear.



In an interview with Punch, Yerima said, “I did not go into hiding and will never go into hiding. We need to put the record straight.



“For now, nobody is looking for me and I am ready to submit myself if I am called. I am not a joker. Nobody is looking for me and I am not hiding anywhere from anybody. I am in my village, I am a Nigerian. If anybody looks for me, I will submit myself. I am not above the law. I am not on the run.”



He once again insisted that the Igbos should leave Nigeria.



“Why should I go into hiding? I have a name, I have a face. I am not faceless.



“I am not hiding anywhere. Why should I hide? Where did I go wrong? Somebody wants to go and I said, ‘go, you’re free to go’. What is wrong about it?



“You cannot be in our country and begin to clamour for another country. Go to your place and declare your own country, not in my zone. It is a simple language. I have not committed any offence,” Yerima added.



lol .. so he even had to give the police permission first? dis country ehn 12 Likes

Arewas are not chest beating cowards, ready to take the bull by the horns. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Illiterate old man claiming youth... 9 Likes 1 Share

osibanjo wont make u a hero 10 Likes

After hiding for weeks he is nw coming out to show is ugly face 5 Likes





Thunder gba gbue gi there idiot! AlmajiriThunder gba gbue gi there idiot! 11 Likes

LionDeLeo:

Arewas are not chest beating cowards, ready to take the bull by the horns.

You are right, seeing the way they chased the yelobas out of mile 12 to ogbomosho forest confirms your statement. You are right, seeing the way they chased the yelobas out of mile 12 to ogbomosho forest confirms your statement. 58 Likes 2 Shares

Hausa man no dey care, they have OGA IG for top. 1 Like

the day a new nation will be born - Biafra my beloved country!

Up Nnamdi Kanu!

Up Rep Of Biafra!!!! Someone should use remote control and fast forward the days abeg. I can't wait for 1st octoberthe day a new nation will be born - Biafra my beloved country!Up Nnamdi Kanu!Up Rep Of Biafra!!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

AS IF THEM GO EVEN ARREST YOU 4 Likes

Take it or leave it, that Declaration he coordinated has left the Biafrians gasping for breath, it has taken the shine out of the whole thing. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Any action that will bring down this failed stagnant entity called Nig is a welcome development. 7 Likes

Such audacity. 1 Like

I didn't see a big deal, your request got a soft landing. Leave north go back to Biafra. You people are complaining. Nobody need war, we don't need you anymore. You call us illiterates, we remains silent, you call us parasites we remains silent. OK, you said you want to go we obliged. And why crying? 22 Likes 2 Shares

AbuMaryam1:

I didn't see a big deal, your request got a soft landing. Leave north go back to Biafra. You people are complaining. Nobody need war, we don't need you anymore. You call us illiterates, we remains silent, you call us parasites we remains silent. OK, you said you want to go we obliged. And why crying? they've no where to go, most of them will flood Lagos and Port Harcourt if you send them out. they've no where to go, most of them will flood Lagos and Port Harcourt if you send them out. 23 Likes

who need ur arrest or who ur arrest help...should have known that Igbo's ain't moved by ur statement if not osibanjo,falana and co making u popular... that's even in advantage to igbos ,hasten up so that can lead to the secession easily 2 Likes





They yaff fall my hands.



Low wit. Is this the best the north can present as their youth leader?They yaff fall my hands.Low wit. 2 Likes

AbuMaryam1:

I didn't see a big deal, your request got a soft landing. Leave north go back to Biafra. You people are complaining. Nobody need war, we don't need you anymore. You call us illiterates, we remains silent, you call us parasites we remains silent. OK, you said you want to go we obliged. And why crying?

can see greediness all over u...if u are a traveller,go to ph, owerri,anambara,Enugu and co,visit where they call amawusa,where housas leave in refuse bean called house ,then u move to kano,Kaduna and co,visit places like sabongeri where Igbos leave in mansion in ur land..I presume seeing all these make u greed..but don't worry,u are not gonna get there hard earned wealth easily... either u support referendum, they divide the country, or they keep on residing on ur land still propagating for Biafra can see greediness all over u...if u are a traveller,go to ph, owerri,anambara,Enugu and co,visit where they call amawusa,where housas leave in refuse bean called house ,then u move to kano,Kaduna and co,visit places like sabongeri where Igbos leave in mansion in ur land..I presume seeing all these make u greed..but don't worry,u are not gonna get there hard earned wealth easily... either u support referendum, they divide the country, or they keep on residing on ur land still propagating for Biafra 18 Likes 1 Share

Who try to arrest the guy is in trouble, this is not like the foolish Ipod KANU 5 Likes

hucienda:

lol .. so he even had to give the police permission first? dis country ehn I hope you got the message,?

You said you want to go and he has told you to go. Is that a crime? I hope you got the message,?You said you want to go and he has told you to go. Is that a crime? 1 Like

sunnysunny69:

Hausa man no dey care, they have OGA IG for top.



I.G of police is not Hausa I.G of police is not Hausa 4 Likes

chiscodedon:

who need ur arrest or who ur arrest help...should have known that Igbo's ain't moved by ur statement if not osibanjo,falana and co making u popular... that's even in advantage to igbos ,hasten up so that can lead to the secession easily

Mechionu dia!! Chestbeaters Oshin, u said u wanna leave, they say leave, now u say it's referendum. ...



Gerraheremehn.. Mechionu dia!! Chestbeaters Oshin, u said u wanna leave, they say leave, now u say it's referendum. ...Gerraheremehn.. 14 Likes

Masterclass32:

Such audacity. because he never commit any crime because he never commit any crime 1 Like

chiscodedon:





can see greediness all over u...if u are a traveller,go to ph, owerri,anambara,Enugu and co,visit where they call amawusa,where housas leave in refuse bean called house ,then u move to kano,Kaduna and co,visit places like sabongeri where Igbos leave in mansion in ur land..I presume seeing all these make u greed..but don't worry,u are not gonna get there hard earned wealth easily... either u support referendum, they divide the country, or they keep on residing on ur land still propagating for Biafra

Which one is referendum? Biafra agitations isn't from political class, your politicians are not ready for it as well as Nigerian politicians. We understand the tragic you people found yourself, hence, we opined the exit. In addition you can reject Naira as a currency, you can reject Nigerian banks, dont participate in elections, dont do business with Nigerians, relocate to Biafra in totality this will force the politicians to call for referendum. Did you sense it now? We don't need any fight or insult we want to help you leave Nigeria in peace.



NB: most of those doing trivial job there find out well they are Nijeriens. Which one is referendum? Biafra agitations isn't from political class, your politicians are not ready for it as well as Nigerian politicians. We understand the tragic you people found yourself, hence, we opined the exit. In addition you can reject Naira as a currency, you can reject Nigerian banks, dont participate in elections, dont do business with Nigerians, relocate to Biafra in totality this will force the politicians to call for referendum. Did you sense it now? We don't need any fight or insult we want to help you leave Nigeria in peace.NB: most of those doing trivial job there find out well they are Nijeriens. 10 Likes 1 Share

ok

Lol







Who will jail you....





You want to get small relevance...unfortunately even if you are jailed for 12years you won't be a quarter as revered as Nnamdi KANU.





Kunu-sipping, tuwo-eating, gworo-chewing barbaric pedophile. Who will jail you....You want to get small relevance...unfortunately even if you are jailed for 12years you won't be a quarter as revered as Nnamdi KANU.Kunu-sipping, tuwo-eating, gworo-chewing barbaric pedophile. 3 Likes 1 Share

Arrest him already..boko haram 2 Likes

History would recognize you for being responsible for IPOB brains' FACTORY RESET.



All they needed to start unity begging was the famous Kaduna Declaration



All of a sudden, it wasn't secession anymore but referendum 6 Likes