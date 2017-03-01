Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh (9401 Views)

The quote reads, “Most of us were taught to identify physical and verbal abuse, but with psychopaths, the abuse is not so obvious.You likely won’t even understand that you were in an abusive relationship until long after it’s over. Through personalised and idealisation and subtle devaluation, a psychopath can effectively erode the identity of any chosen target.From an outsider’s perspective, you will appear to have lost it, while the psychopath calmly walks away, completely unscathed. Psychopath free.“



This comes after her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill, released evidence to refute many of his ex-wife’s claims.



The businessman’s brother, Tokunbo, in a recent interview, says he once witnessed Tonto Dikeh in “one of her moods”. According to him, she slapped her husband and began to destroy things in their home.



The actress had alleged in a separate interview that her husband subjected her to physical abuse providing evidence of this on her Instagram account.Churchill however refuted her claim insisting that he has never laid hands on a woman, adding that Dikeh was out to destroy his image.



Try and be free from drugs too



That way, you will be fine.



I'm talking from experience. 40 Likes

IamAirforce1:

Try and be free from drugs too

That way, you will be fine.

I'm talking from experience. Yes, say no drugs!!

Except weed.









































Except weed. Yes, say no drugs!!Except weed. 13 Likes

I'm totally inclined to believe Churchill.

His side of the story makes a lot of sense.



I can't believe a woman who startled the social media with claims her husband bought exotic cars and expensive gifts for her and suddenly turned around to tell everyone that none of those things were true.



If she lied in the first story she will certainly lie in the second story and in any other story. 44 Likes 2 Shares

IamAirforce1:

Try and be free from drugs too

That way, you will be fine.

I'm talking from experience. hmmmm hmmmm

IamAirforce1:

Try and be free from drugs too



That way, you will be fine.



I'm talking from experience. You talk as if you're a lengendary drug baron and even better than Pablo Escobar when it comes to taking hard drugs.



Calm down airforce1, your experience with N200 codine is irrelevant. You talk as if you're a lengendary drug baron and even better than Pablo Escobar when it comes to taking hard drugs.Calm down airforce1, your experience with N200 codine is irrelevant. 37 Likes 1 Share

CplusJason:

You talk as if you're a lengendary drug baron and even better than Pablo Escobar when it comes to taking hard drugs.



Calm down airforce1, your experience with N200 codine is irrelevant. Dont take my opinion to heart

And be a gentleman for once. 8 Likes

You become your own bane when you project your insecurities on other people



No ma'am you ain't free from a psychopath, you're the psychopath 21 Likes 2 Shares

sEGXY2:

You're become your own bane when you project your insecurities on other people



No ma'am you ain't free from a psychopath, you're the psychopath Yes ... indeed she is Yes ... indeed she is 5 Likes

?













I so hate her pretence..

She can lie for Africa Tonto againI so hate her pretence..She can lie for Africa 4 Likes

u dey crwaze, when u dey chop money,him be KING KONG....now hes a PSYCHO





GUYS....this a lesson for you....after spending for these girls...they call u evil names behind you...SHINE YOU EYE AND SPEND FOR YOUR SISTERS.





IF U NEED TO FPUCK....get a friend with benefit or better still a young undergraduate girl that will not task u...girls in COLLEGES OF EDUCATION ARE OKAY....



follow my advise at ur own risk 6 Likes 1 Share

You think it's easy to marry into OBJ's family. You never see anything. If Baba grab you penren... 1 Like

You never start









Would have made an Honorary 3rd class in the university if I could read and understand the long epistle above me.





Can someone please help with summary in two sentences?



Also, is "Psychopaths" a Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa word? And what's the meaning.









Our celebrities should learn to be more responsible, they are setting bad examples 4 d up coming generation.

Pls dis is not America look at how d marriage system in dat country has almost completely collapsed. We should learn 2 copy d positives 4rm d west and not d negatives 2 Likes

Nollywood n their bs Nollywood n their bs

Who is now the psychopath in this scenerio?



When you were busy calling him king Kong,



travelling to France to go and lock your love with a padlock.



Flaunting iPhone and jewelries.





You didn't call him a psychopath then o.



Now wey Churchill don lick your plate clean and has moved to the next one, you're complaining. 1 Like

CplusJason:

You talk as if you're a lengendary drug baron and even better than Pablo Escobar when it comes to taking hard drugs.



Calm down airforce1, your experience with N200 codine is irrelevant.

but why but why

You lost it from the very day you brought your marriage to the media to entertain people, Marriage issues or challenges should be discussed among Counselors, Spiritual guider, Parents or your Models not On Instagram or Media 6 Likes

you are smart ma.

sEGXY2:

You're become your own bane when you project your insecurities on other people



No ma'am you ain't free from a psychopath, you're the psychopath

Your first line is so true. Your first line is so true. 1 Like

I really thought she had changed



No fire without smoke

Are u divorce or not? That's what I wanna know

e be like say lala dey crush on tonto dike.... cos i no understand again

yeye dey smell. 1 Like

Sometimes life issues are undefined. I cant believe Tonto Dike, who was love struck with her estranged hubby could in turn be worse than foes. A man she once acclaimed to be her all and all now is her worst nightmare. I give up!!! 1 Like

Tiwa shld run away from Teebillz too a man that needs to change should be given time