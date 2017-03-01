₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Freshvibesblog(m): 3:26pm
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who is currently in a deep marriage chaos just shared a cryptic quote about physical and verbal abusers. Apparently, she’s throwing a subtle shade at her estranged husband calling him a psychopath.
The quote reads, “Most of us were taught to identify physical and verbal abuse, but with psychopaths, the abuse is not so obvious.You likely won’t even understand that you were in an abusive relationship until long after it’s over. Through personalised and idealisation and subtle devaluation, a psychopath can effectively erode the identity of any chosen target.From an outsider’s perspective, you will appear to have lost it, while the psychopath calmly walks away, completely unscathed. Psychopath free.“
This comes after her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill, released evidence to refute many of his ex-wife’s claims.
The businessman’s brother, Tokunbo, in a recent interview, says he once witnessed Tonto Dikeh in “one of her moods”. According to him, she slapped her husband and began to destroy things in their home.
The actress had alleged in a separate interview that her husband subjected her to physical abuse providing evidence of this on her Instagram account.Churchill however refuted her claim insisting that he has never laid hands on a woman, adding that Dikeh was out to destroy his image.
See post below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNnM6ODlZ6/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en
http://www.freshvibesblog.com/2017/03/im-free-from-psychopaths-nollywood.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by IamAirforce1: 3:27pm
Try and be free from drugs too
That way, you will be fine.
I'm talking from experience.
40 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Davash222(m): 3:35pm
.
IamAirforce1:Yes, say no drugs!!
Except weed.
13 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by WeNoGoDie: 3:36pm
I'm totally inclined to believe Churchill.
His side of the story makes a lot of sense.
I can't believe a woman who startled the social media with claims her husband bought exotic cars and expensive gifts for her and suddenly turned around to tell everyone that none of those things were true.
If she lied in the first story she will certainly lie in the second story and in any other story.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Behira(f): 3:37pm
IamAirforce1:hmmmm
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by CplusJason(m): 3:54pm
IamAirforce1:You talk as if you're a lengendary drug baron and even better than Pablo Escobar when it comes to taking hard drugs.
Calm down airforce1, your experience with N200 codine is irrelevant.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by IamAirforce1: 3:56pm
CplusJason:Dont take my opinion to heart
And be a gentleman for once.
8 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by sEGXY2(m): 3:57pm
You become your own bane when you project your insecurities on other people
No ma'am you ain't free from a psychopath, you're the psychopath
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by DickDastardly(m): 4:01pm
sEGXY2:Yes ... indeed she is
5 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by GreatChizzy(f): 4:01pm
Tonto again?
I so hate her pretence..
She can lie for Africa
4 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by chchinedu(m): 4:01pm
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by winkmart: 4:01pm
u dey crwaze, when u dey chop money,him be KING KONG....now hes a PSYCHO
GUYS....this a lesson for you....after spending for these girls...they call u evil names behind you...SHINE YOU EYE AND SPEND FOR YOUR SISTERS.
IF U NEED TO FPUCK....get a friend with benefit or better still a young undergraduate girl that will not task u...girls in COLLEGES OF EDUCATION ARE OKAY....
follow my advise at ur own risk
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by yourexcellency: 4:02pm
You think it's easy to marry into OBJ's family. You never see anything. If Baba grab you penren...
1 Like
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by poki01: 4:02pm
You never start
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by 0b10010011: 4:02pm
Would have made an Honorary 3rd class in the university if I could read and understand the long epistle above me.
Can someone please help with summary in two sentences?
Also, is "Psychopaths" a Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa word? And what's the meaning.
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by spartan117(m): 4:03pm
Our celebrities should learn to be more responsible, they are setting bad examples 4 d up coming generation.
Pls dis is not America look at how d marriage system in dat country has almost completely collapsed. We should learn 2 copy d positives 4rm d west and not d negatives
2 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Goldenheart(m): 4:03pm
Nollywood n their bs
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by MrTypist: 4:03pm
Who is now the psychopath in this scenerio?
When you were busy calling him king Kong,
travelling to France to go and lock your love with a padlock.
Flaunting iPhone and jewelries.
You didn't call him a psychopath then o.
Now wey Churchill don lick your plate clean and has moved to the next one, you're complaining.
1 Like
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by SalamRushdie: 4:03pm
CplusJason:
but why
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by paskyboy: 4:03pm
You lost it from the very day you brought your marriage to the media to entertain people, Marriage issues or challenges should be discussed among Counselors, Spiritual guider, Parents or your Models not On Instagram or Media
6 Likes
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by oponzi: 4:03pm
you are smart ma.
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Vorpal: 4:03pm
sEGXY2:
Your first line is so true.
1 Like
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by SlimBrawnie(f): 4:03pm
I really thought she had changed
No fire without smoke
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by wizzywisdom(m): 4:05pm
Are u divorce or not? That's what I wanna know
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by nunamyeong(m): 4:05pm
e be like say lala dey crush on tonto dike.... cos i no understand again
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by onyetunge(m): 4:05pm
yeye dey smell.
1 Like
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by WINDSOW(m): 4:06pm
Sometimes life issues are undefined. I cant believe Tonto Dike, who was love struck with her estranged hubby could in turn be worse than foes. A man she once acclaimed to be her all and all now is her worst nightmare. I give up!!!
1 Like
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Bants(m): 4:06pm
Tiwa shld run away from Teebillz too a man that needs to change should be given time
|Re: I’m Free From Psychopaths – Tonto Dikeh by Ashleydolls(f): 4:07pm
We all know your husband is a psychopath. Find a way to deal with it and stop posting everything on social media. Social media has caused more havoc to your marriage, not everyone deserve to know what's going on in your life
2 Likes
