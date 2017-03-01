₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,302 members, 3,447,672 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 08:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions (3104 Views)
Yakubu Mahmood Visits Idris Over Wike's Audio (Photos) / Yusha'u Mahmood Abubakar Dies In Accident In Yobe / Zakari Hands Over To Mahmood Yakubu (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by sixtuschimere: 4:53pm
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has just been elected President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) at the Summit on 10 years of the sub-region's electoral experiences, holding in Cotonou, Republic of Benin. Nigeria got 10 votes to defeat its rival, Guinea, which received 4 votes.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/inec-chairman-prof-mahmood-yakubu.html
1 Like
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by eezeribe(m): 5:02pm
There are only two countries in West Africa... Nigeria and others.
I DEDICATE this FTC to our Neighbouring country whose initial letter is G.. I know her citizens with a population not up to a state in Nigeria,would be pained by this news.
But I have good news for you,we have large lagoons,Rivers and an ocean in Nigeria,that would comfortably swallow all of you,without over flowing their banks should the whole nation decide to jump inside.
6 Likes
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by TippyTop(m): 5:15pm
If he had conducted the election it would have been inconclusive or postponed.
Why did they not make him inconclusive chairman?
3 Likes
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by Flexherbal(m): 5:48pm
Congratulations to him!
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by AllHailBiafra: 6:02pm
eezeribe:Nigeria and others? if you follow the instructions below, you'd understand the beats of the song will change soon.
M-Mention
M-My
M-Monica
1 Like
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by DickDastardly(m): 6:47pm
INCONCLUSIVE ELECTIONS to spread all over WEST AFRICA
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by eyeview: 6:47pm
We all know he is just a figure head in Inec. They should have given the post to Amina Zakari(buhari's niece), we all know she is the one every one takes orders from
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by lovelyjay: 6:48pm
Alright do us proud
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by whitering: 6:48pm
y
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by Ppresh2017(f): 6:48pm
Good, but if you need extra income to combat recession see my signature
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by brainreset: 6:48pm
Brainreset is typing....
Modified...
eezeribe:Shhhh bros... No loud am
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by dolphinife: 6:48pm
TippyTop:
Sounding imbecilic dey always hungry you
1 Like
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by Fabulosdave01: 6:49pm
Always Nigeria. That shows we have potential to be a world power. We need sensible leaders.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by BUHARImyDOG: 6:49pm
inconclusive chairman
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by awa(m): 6:49pm
And yet we can't free, fair and credible election back home since APC took over leadership...
I just pray for this country Nigeria
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by Kylekent59: 6:49pm
Bbnaija 2017 now on nairabet. Hahaha
Just noticed that today . Kinda funny
Bisola
1.20
Efe
1.20
Debie-Rise
1.50
Tboss
1.60
Marvis
1.70
Bally
1.80
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by Dottore: 6:50pm
Ok
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by abumeinben(m): 6:50pm
eezeribe:
You're wrong bro.
There's China, Johannesburg, Kano, Africa, Lagos, Ajegunle, Okokomaiko, Nnewi.
There's Sambisa too
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by MrTypist: 6:50pm
Ok.
Wehdon!
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by whitering: 6:52pm
why Mr. inconclusive? what happened to our able Jega. God pls help Buhari.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by NNVanguard(m): 6:56pm
If only our political leaders know how much influence we wield in issues concerning Africa and their expectations from us, they won't be messing up.
That's why we in the New Nigeria Vanguard have taken up the mandate of building a strong, united and self sufficient New Nigeria.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by AnusOdourInhaler: 7:13pm
NNVanguard:Guy.. I want to join
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by NNVanguard(m): 7:21pm
AnusOdourInhaler:Am sending you a pm, pls check your mail.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by AnusOdourInhaler: 7:29pm
NNVanguard:Right away
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by madridguy(m): 7:35pm
Good news.
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by mejai(m): 7:54pm
each tym i try pronouncing d name, manhood comes out of my mouth. gosh!!!
|Re: Mahmood Yakubu Elected President ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions by Orpe7(m): 8:08pm
For a monent i thought the headline read "INEC chairman Manhood
(0) (Reply)
Shocking: President Jonathan's Poll Rating Reaches Alltime High / Saraki Is A Traitor / Inside The Most Dangerous Prison Where Guards Are Afraid To Enter
Viewing this topic: kzubyar, Edokpia, CaesarDon(m), Fayos1(m) and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12