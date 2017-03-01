Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors (23620 Views)

Umaru Musa Yar'adua With His Wife And Daughter / Musa Yar'adua With His Sons Umaru And Shehu Yar'adua: Throwback Photos / Buhari Is Not A Bad Guy - Late Musa Yar'adua (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The ones in uniform, Maryam is married to former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Nafisat got married to former Bauchi governor, Isa Yuguda while Zainab is the wife of former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari.



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/meet-late-musa-yaraduas-daughters-all.html See pictures of the daughters and son of late Nigerian president, Umaru Musa Yar'adua.The ones in uniform, Maryam is married to former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Nafisat got married to former Bauchi governor, Isa Yuguda while Zainab is the wife of former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari. 1 Like 1 Share

Fear Politics 23 Likes 2 Shares

They are beautiful 9 Likes



There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.



They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.



They aren't fanatics.



They smell nice,



They wear gold,



They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex



Finally,



Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....

There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty. There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.They aren't fanatics.They smell nice,They wear gold,They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sexFinally,Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty. 197 Likes 16 Shares

women=money

there's no money without women vice versa....

The first two look alike.

Lovely couple. 1 Like

make I see clearly make I see clearly 7 Likes

and you are here shouting flatino, afonja and haboki while the high and mighty in the society keep their dynasty going by marrying themselves. smh for NCAN Crew 11 Likes

Sometimes, rich's goes with the riches, while the poor goes with their level

broda, maka y did u decide 2 gbaa wukedii NwamaziNwaAro:



There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.



They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.



They aren't fanatics.



They smell nice,



They wear gold,



They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex



Finally,



Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....

There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty. broda, maka y did u decide 2 gbaa wukedii 2 Likes

Beauty

They are beautiful !

Money makes the world go round.

Political match-making. SMH 1 Like



They're all pretty. The son is handsome

Truth is :if they weren't ex presidents daughters the governors won't rush them like they did. Marrying for the name The one in the middle looks very much like her father.They're all pretty. The son is handsomeTruth is :if they weren't ex presidents daughters the governors won't rush them like they did. Marrying for the name

na political marriage? just thinking.... 2 Likes

The cycle just keeps on continuing

The rich will always associate with the rich.. ....well planned unions... ...#business marriages 6 Likes

I'm not Surprise, because their father was also a Former Nigerian President.. 1 Like

na wa o politics 1 Like

and dey are sharing d real d with other women legally and religiously....



nice one

NwamaziNwaAro:



There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.



They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.



They aren't fanatics.



They smell nice,



They wear gold,



They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex



Finally,



Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....

There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty. Hijab are for the poor Hijab are for the poor 13 Likes

Trustisaburden:

Political match-making. SMH

same thing indimi is good at







same thing indimi is good at

NwamaziNwaAro:



There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.



They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.



They aren't fanatics.



They smell nice,



They wear gold,



They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex



Finally,



Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....

There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty. Mutallab is not a poor boy that doesn't mean I don't support what you wrote here Mutallab is not a poor boy that doesn't mean I don't support what you wrote here 1 Like





B4 nko



Na Lalastilala dem for marry?



Birds of the same feathers... B4 nkoNa Lalastilala dem for marry?Birds of the same feathers... 1 Like

Na wa

Politicians children marry themselves in order to preserve their fathers stolen wealth.

leaders had since been playing matchmakers with their daughter for a very long time,...not surprised at all.

they are pretty

Building a new Nigeria where there is hope for a common man is our mandate. Join us in the New Nigeria Vanguard