Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by JamieNaij(m): 6:01pm
See pictures of the daughters and son of late Nigerian president, Umaru Musa Yar'adua.

The ones in uniform, Maryam is married to former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Nafisat got married to former Bauchi governor, Isa Yuguda while Zainab is the wife of former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari.

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/meet-late-musa-yaraduas-daughters-all.html

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Epositive(m): 6:12pm
Fear Politics cool

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Ashleydolls(f): 6:19pm
They are beautiful

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:44pm
angry
There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.

They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.

They aren't fanatics.

They smell nice,

They wear gold,

They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex

Finally,

Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....
There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty.

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by PrinzCarter(m): 6:49pm
women=money
there's no money without women vice versa....
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by eph123(f): 7:20pm
The first two look alike.
Lovely couple.

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Goldenheart(m): 7:20pm
shocked make I see clearly

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by johnreh: 7:20pm
and you are here shouting flatino, afonja and haboki while the high and mighty in the society keep their dynasty going by marrying themselves. smh for NCAN Crew

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Lakside1955: 7:20pm
Sometimes, rich's goes with the riches, while the poor goes with their level kiss
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by TINALETC3(f): 7:21pm
grin broda, maka y did u decide 2 gbaa wukedii grin
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by younghartz(m): 7:21pm
Beauty
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Flexherbal(m): 7:21pm
They are beautiful !
Money makes the world go round.
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Trustisaburden: 7:21pm
Political match-making. SMH

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by sanbells(f): 7:22pm
The one in the middle looks very much like her father.
They're all pretty. The son is handsome kiss
Truth is :if they weren't ex presidents daughters the governors won't rush them like they did. Marrying for the name
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Lagbaja01(m): 7:22pm
na political marriage? just thinking....

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by ItzTun3chi(m): 7:22pm
The cycle just keeps on continuing angry angry
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by shoyemiayodeji(m): 7:22pm
The rich will always associate with the rich.. ....well planned unions... ...#business marriages

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by SuperBlack: 7:22pm
I'm not Surprise, because their father was also a Former Nigerian President..

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Blessinzy(f): 7:22pm
na wa o politics

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Kaxmytex(m): 7:22pm
and dey are sharing d real d with other women legally and religiously....

nice one
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Michellekabod: 7:22pm
Hijab are for the poor

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by rozayx5(m): 7:22pm
Trustisaburden:
Political match-making. SMH

same thing indimi is good at



cool
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by UnknownT: 7:23pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
angry
There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.

They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.

They aren't fanatics.

They smell nice,

They wear gold,

They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex

Finally,

Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....
There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty.
Mutallab is not a poor boy that doesn't mean I don't support what you wrote here

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Mememan: 7:23pm
grin

B4 nko undecided

Na Lalastilala dem for marry?

Birds of the same feathers...

Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Aniwhyte(m): 7:23pm
Na wa
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by MrTypist: 7:24pm
Politicians children marry themselves in order to preserve their fathers stolen wealth.
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by dessz(m): 7:24pm
leaders had since been playing matchmakers with their daughter for a very long time,...not surprised at all.
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Alasi20(m): 7:24pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by skarz(m): 7:24pm
they are pretty
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by abumeinben(m): 7:24pm
grin
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by NNVanguard(m): 7:24pm
Building a new Nigeria where there is hope for a common man is our mandate. Join us in the New Nigeria Vanguard
Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by brainreset: 7:24pm
Ogini?
wetin be their position?
First, second or third lady?

Anyway....
E no consign me

