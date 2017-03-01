₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by JamieNaij(m): 6:01pm
See pictures of the daughters and son of late Nigerian president, Umaru Musa Yar'adua.
The ones in uniform, Maryam is married to former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Nafisat got married to former Bauchi governor, Isa Yuguda while Zainab is the wife of former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari.
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Epositive(m): 6:12pm
Fear Politics
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Ashleydolls(f): 6:19pm
They are beautiful
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:44pm
There's a clear difference with rich Muslim girls with class.
They don't wear dirty full length hijabs like those ones we see at Gariki Okigwe.
They aren't fanatics.
They smell nice,
They wear gold,
They associate freely (shake, hug) with the opposite sex
Finally,
Poverty makes Muslims fanatics....
There's a thin line between radical Islam and poverty.
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by PrinzCarter(m): 6:49pm
women=money
there's no money without women vice versa....
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by eph123(f): 7:20pm
The first two look alike.
Lovely couple.
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Goldenheart(m): 7:20pm
make I see clearly
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by johnreh: 7:20pm
and you are here shouting flatino, afonja and haboki while the high and mighty in the society keep their dynasty going by marrying themselves. smh for NCAN Crew
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Lakside1955: 7:20pm
Sometimes, rich's goes with the riches, while the poor goes with their level
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by TINALETC3(f): 7:21pm
broda, maka y did u decide 2 gbaa wukedii
NwamaziNwaAro:
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by younghartz(m): 7:21pm
Beauty
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Flexherbal(m): 7:21pm
They are beautiful !
Money makes the world go round.
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Trustisaburden: 7:21pm
Political match-making. SMH
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by sanbells(f): 7:22pm
The one in the middle looks very much like her father.
They're all pretty. The son is handsome
Truth is :if they weren't ex presidents daughters the governors won't rush them like they did. Marrying for the name
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Lagbaja01(m): 7:22pm
na political marriage? just thinking....
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by ItzTun3chi(m): 7:22pm
The cycle just keeps on continuing
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by shoyemiayodeji(m): 7:22pm
The rich will always associate with the rich.. ....well planned unions... ...#business marriages
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by SuperBlack: 7:22pm
I'm not Surprise, because their father was also a Former Nigerian President..
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Blessinzy(f): 7:22pm
na wa o politics
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Kaxmytex(m): 7:22pm
and dey are sharing d real d with other women legally and religiously....
nice one
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Michellekabod: 7:22pm
NwamaziNwaAro:Hijab are for the poor
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by rozayx5(m): 7:22pm
Trustisaburden:
same thing indimi is good at
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by UnknownT: 7:23pm
NwamaziNwaAro:Mutallab is not a poor boy that doesn't mean I don't support what you wrote here
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Mememan: 7:23pm
B4 nko
Na Lalastilala dem for marry?
Birds of the same feathers...
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Aniwhyte(m): 7:23pm
Na wa
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by MrTypist: 7:24pm
Politicians children marry themselves in order to preserve their fathers stolen wealth.
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by dessz(m): 7:24pm
leaders had since been playing matchmakers with their daughter for a very long time,...not surprised at all.
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by Alasi20(m): 7:24pm
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by skarz(m): 7:24pm
they are pretty
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by abumeinben(m): 7:24pm
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by NNVanguard(m): 7:24pm
Building a new Nigeria where there is hope for a common man is our mandate. Join us in the New Nigeria Vanguard
|Re: Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors by brainreset: 7:24pm
Ogini?
wetin be their position?
First, second or third lady?
Anyway....
E no consign me
