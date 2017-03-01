Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B (2026 Views)

The embattled General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, filed a N1 billion suit on Stephanie Otobo, the lady who claimed she had a romantic relationship with him culminating in her pregnancy.



Joined in the suit as reported by the man of God's media team, is an online media publication, Sahara Reporters who first reported the case and has been in the forefront of publishing interviews by the Canada-based stripper who keeps maintaining her stance of being romantically involved with the Apostle Suleman.



Now, he has decided to deal with the situation by dragging Otobo and the media outfit to court for defamation of character over the sex scandal story.



In the suit #ID/ADR/347/2017 filed at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos, Apostle Suleman is also asking N1 billion from each for damages done to his reputation and has hired four lawyers, Chief Efe Akpofure (SAN), Erhabour O.I, Victor Idiapho and Emmanuel Usoh to represent him.



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/apostle-johnson-suleman-sues-stephanie.html

let's see where this leads

Na real Otodo drama...

End time pastor 1 Like

if its members now ..they'll tell u allow God fight for u .. now ur taking ur case to mortal men to judge for u ..



smH .. 14 Likes

This is super story!

now I know that d both of u r sick. where d Dam won c moni give u (Apostle).

Dino 5 billion + Apostle Suleman 1 billion = 6 billion naira.....

Sawore, U are finish... U know nothing Nigeria John snow 2 Likes



Zombies have pushed Sowore inside the pit ..



Apostle, abeg quash this case ..I'll be going to NASS to lie on the floor and beg Dino.



To err is human! Zombies have pushed Sowore inside the pit ..Apostle, abeg quash this case ..I'll be going to NASS to lie on the floor and beg Dino.To err is human!

Sahara Kama is here

This Fraud parading himself as a "Man of God" is just wasting his time. 2 Likes

When this is finished. I hope that Sawore guy gets jailed. He's a disgrace to the media. He lacks media etiquette. He's subjective in his analysis because from the look of things, he was in full support of Stephanie Otobo and had already condemned the Apostle.









After her mother knelt and begged you to forgive her?? What will Jesus do- malam sule elepon (scrotum) Blue. 1 Like

1 Like

But i tot he said he had forgiven her 1 Like

Not serious yet did he think 1bn is 1mil.

Eleyi gidi Gan o... Apostle Suleman's followers right now 1 Like







Make me self una. Sahara reporters lolMake me self una.

Sue that useless otobo and leave Sahara reporters for us, they only reported what otobo told them

Naija the most interesting country in the world....no dulling moment

5bn plus 1bn







sowore Don buy market shar





but apostu apostu na wetyn u do Stephanie be this

hahaha, we are now in the season of suing. Hope it is not because of recession , hence free money reduced drastically to maintain wealthy life style, then sr became a culprit, because me, i no understand all these sue sue sue.

Trust nigerian judges, this cases( bot apostle suleman and that of dino) will drag for more than 10 years. I can bet this, because they will deliberately delay the proceedings and the case. we are watching.

I am waiting for pastor david ibiyeomie to do same for kemi olunloyo. That one go faint straight...

trobo dey sleep yanga go wake am.....apostle,u neva hear say more evidence are coming?...sahara be don dey forget about u

Apostle fuccu fuccu

Chaii, Where Sowore wan see N6Billion?? Sahara Reporters no even worth N300Million. Sowore right now

Just forgive and move on.



Check my signature

I thought he has forgiven her ,why court again? 1 Like