₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,302 members, 3,447,670 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 08:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B (2026 Views)
Stephanie Otobo's Press Conference Outfit Is Hot (Photos) / Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos / Apostle Suleman's Lawyer Threathens To Sue Sahara Reporters For N1 Billion (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 6:08pm
Apostle Johnson Suleman has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Stephanie Otobo and Sahara Reporters for defaming his character and image.
The embattled General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, filed a N1 billion suit on Stephanie Otobo, the lady who claimed she had a romantic relationship with him culminating in her pregnancy.
Joined in the suit as reported by the man of God's media team, is an online media publication, Sahara Reporters who first reported the case and has been in the forefront of publishing interviews by the Canada-based stripper who keeps maintaining her stance of being romantically involved with the Apostle Suleman.
Now, he has decided to deal with the situation by dragging Otobo and the media outfit to court for defamation of character over the sex scandal story.
In the suit #ID/ADR/347/2017 filed at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos, Apostle Suleman is also asking N1 billion from each for damages done to his reputation and has hired four lawyers, Chief Efe Akpofure (SAN), Erhabour O.I, Victor Idiapho and Emmanuel Usoh to represent him.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/apostle-johnson-suleman-sues-stephanie.html
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Tlaw01(m): 6:14pm
let's see where this leads
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Jabioro: 6:18pm
Na real Otodo drama...
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Kutis2030(m): 6:18pm
End time pastor
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Judasjudas(m): 6:18pm
if its members now ..they'll tell u allow God fight for u .. now ur taking ur case to mortal men to judge for u ..
smH ..
14 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Ronpet777(m): 6:19pm
This is super story!
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Emekus92(m): 6:20pm
now I know that d both of u r sick. where d Dam won c moni give u (Apostle).
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Googleus(m): 6:31pm
Dino 5 billion + Apostle Suleman 1 billion = 6 billion naira.....
Sawore, U are finish... U know nothing Nigeria John snow
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by dunkem21(m): 8:29pm
Zombies have pushed Sowore inside the pit ..
Apostle, abeg quash this case ..I'll be going to NASS to lie on the floor and beg Dino.
To err is human!
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Lacomus(m): 8:29pm
Sahara Kama is here
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by YonkijiSappo: 8:29pm
This Fraud parading himself as a "Man of God" is just wasting his time.
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by sanbells(f): 8:30pm
When this is finished. I hope that Sawore guy gets jailed. He's a disgrace to the media. He lacks media etiquette. He's subjective in his analysis because from the look of things, he was in full support of Stephanie Otobo and had already condemned the Apostle.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by iKnowevents(m): 8:30pm
Lol, no be small thing. Seems SR will have to enter into the biz of printing money.
A classy simple wedding event can be planned and executed with 805K... yes! Open the link for a breakdown
http://www.nairaland.com/3706288/simple-classy-wedding-total-expenses#54986214
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by last35: 8:30pm
After her mother knelt and begged you to forgive her?? What will Jesus do- malam sule elepon (scrotum) Blue.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by unclezuma: 8:30pm
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by emmyw(m): 8:30pm
hmmmm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by sakalisis(m): 8:30pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Vanpascore(m): 8:31pm
But i tot he said he had forgiven her
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by tspun(m): 8:31pm
Not serious yet did he think 1bn is 1mil.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by pweshboi(m): 8:31pm
Eleyi gidi Gan o... Apostle Suleman's followers right now
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by holluwai(m): 8:31pm
Sahara reporters lol
Make me self una.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by nNEOo(m): 8:31pm
Oya nau
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by evansjeff: 8:31pm
Sue that useless otobo and leave Sahara reporters for us, they only reported what otobo told them
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by teebaxy(m): 8:31pm
Naija the most interesting country in the world....no dulling moment
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by mykelmeezy: 8:31pm
5bn plus 1bn
sowore Don buy market shar
but apostu apostu na wetyn u do Stephanie be this
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by priceaction: 8:31pm
hahaha, we are now in the season of suing. Hope it is not because of recession , hence free money reduced drastically to maintain wealthy life style, then sr became a culprit, because me, i no understand all these sue sue sue.
Trust nigerian judges, this cases( bot apostle suleman and that of dino) will drag for more than 10 years. I can bet this, because they will deliberately delay the proceedings and the case. we are watching.
I am waiting for pastor david ibiyeomie to do same for kemi olunloyo. That one go faint straight...
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by martineverest(m): 8:32pm
trobo dey sleep yanga go wake am.....apostle,u neva hear say more evidence are coming?...sahara be don dey forget about u
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Jengem: 8:32pm
Apostle fuccu fuccu
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by oviejnr(m): 8:32pm
Chaii, Where Sowore wan see N6Billion?? Sahara Reporters no even worth N300Million. Sowore right now
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by dyze: 8:32pm
Just forgive and move on.
Check my signature
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Ejimchiglo: 8:32pm
I thought he has forgiven her ,why court again?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B by Dyt(f): 8:32pm
Ghen ghen
Cheap Replica Dolce Gabbana Shoes,louis Vuitton Belts Fashion / Did Pastor Oyedepo Really Say This? / The Lord Our Companion
Viewing this topic: Knsley(m), patola080(m), sekem, goodnews777, Brazilian30, Toptipster, aflabos(m), ifashola(m), ntyce(m), real4life, SAM1979, Djzeez4reality(m), dheaven, osarenomaspecial, hanenyo, figgy, ediama(m), Babtossdan(m), futurewise11(m), Mayflowa(m), Jerry24kay(m), ADAMUdaCOWBOY, finicky(m), gaudyangel(f), cardeeree, emmyw(m), Abey23, new2012, kingLebron, folashade3272, yusuf01(m), nwabobo, shutupareyouGOD, lukaino(m), TheAlchemist, ojimboIV, Joseph4God(m), omoasero(m), Ugoerico(m), saintegs(m), GeneralJyds, jbravado(m), nobodysmanrob(m), Aityluv, Dilish007(m), omaolowo(m), agbangam, Charlesubong(m), Jung, unikprince(m), stinechykee, Eluala(m), fletcherA, Activityj(m), korel9, kinstar112, Onyema1(m), 3RNEST(m), prettyangel10(f), sheantip(m), jaysnow(m), kizolo(m), sammyuche(m), shewun001, Arrow24, gudnewzz25, Alex82(m), unclezuma, emmykingsok(m), betruthful, brushesz, kkuti(m), LastlyFREEDOM, kingdave(m), ExInferis(m), Musharraf, goldbim(f), skeendyke, UnknownT, emmchi(m), pgiddy(m), jbhill(m), givita, kobabe(m), kelz91(m), osumenyi, freeDR(m), ngng, abes(m), mescanap, AntiWailer, sanbells(f), carlcar2012(f), Oluwamuyeewa(m), Bowwow11(m), lumzybo, themonk, diasporaman(m), biozy(m), mezynaija(m), henry4dlord, graphiti, dyydxx, Samhetalks(m), samb4luv(m), idrisalomagold(m), demorichy, Richy4(m), Ceema1(f), cyclones(m), Fresia01(f), Chikebrain, freda506(f), code11(m), emvico(m), oribi(m), krispycash(m), Hopelect(m), agbademo(m), Smartuche, igho003, latosin, wakes(m), evansjeff, dermmy, whizfem(m), Tommy3750(m), adudu208(m), last35, kosisokosi48(m), BOLTON99, Rickyuzzy(m), Lucid1(m), Tochi93, afroluxpaint, tmgold007(f), donsteady(m), Amazondepth(m), RichardoTobinho, kaponeski(m), dunkem21(m), Sammypope4all(m), igwejay, Abbeyme, Astuteleader(m), JohnieWalker(m), joinnow, Efewestern, Trina0936(f), theSpark(m), feaz(m), edlion57(m), jaycool01(m), onyetrucks(m), Xzevian(m), eliyke(m), Ekpono1(m), Silentscreamer(f), Simeony007(m), mykelmeezy, onyii255, SmartchoicesNG, Gunnaz007, olatunji21(m), Jeffrey12(m), icemania, grandoworld, Ugofathersam, jimbson, cyrilamx(m), MrBen10(m), Adewunmibaba(m), Emmysky(m), phillips1959, Stanbic(m), Westmorland, macphilip, ChikaMaLaKai, ColonelDrake(m), AustinDBeloved(m), shammer, timobolof(m), hijodedios, dnoblest(m), haryourlar, agisanalyst(m), filterpaper234(m), tchidi066(f), kingdompropty, stanislaus67(m), gentlelarry(m), heternal, Mcowubaba, JUBILEE2000, femcent2, joewy02, Blacklister(m), 3Dimension, priceaction, khizzyblakes(m), Babanick, Sobolev, OgbeniSir, papiwater, odee36(m) and 265 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10