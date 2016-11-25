Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) (10189 Views)

Suleman filed a N1 billion suit on Stephanie Otobo, who claimed she had amorous relationship with him that resulted to pregnancy.



Now the Canadian based singer has reacted in a trending footage released today..



Here are some of the things she said in the video



“Apostle Suleiman is Desperate, I will come After You Legally. You are not a man of God, You are not a pastor, you are an ordinary man and I have seen your unclothedness, you are an agbero a rat. I have placed a curse on you. I cannot be scared of you, It would not be well with you untill you speak the truth".



Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMKIzMZLRJY



Jesus did not file a billion silver denarius suit against the Pharisees when they accused him of casting out demons by Beelzebub. 24 Likes





If she is saying the truth that she had a baby for Suleman, Oya let us do the DNA test.



We could also do a polygragh test. if she isn't ready to do any scientific investigation and just running her mouth from Canada, can lalasticlala do the needful and transfer to jokes section PLEASE ? Why do they always go to London,USA or Canada to stay and cause troble in Nigeria?If she is saying the truth that she had a baby for Suleman, Oya let us do the DNA test.We could also do a polygragh test. if she isn't ready to do any scientific investigation and just running her mouth from Canada, can lalasticlala do the needful and transfer to jokes section PLEASE ? 25 Likes

Why do they always go to London,USA or Canada to stay and cause troble in Nigeria?



If she is saying the truth that she had a baby for Suleman, Oya let us do the DNA test.



We could also do a polygragh test. if she isn't ready to do any scientific investigation and just running her mouth from Canada, can lalasticlala do the needful and transfer to jokes section PLEASE ?

Did you at any point during dis scandal hear that she had a baby for the "apostle"?? You just want to comment...



I think data is too cheap dis days.. Did you at any point during dis scandal hear that she had a baby for the "apostle"?? You just want to comment...I think data is too cheap dis days.. 49 Likes













You can't win against Religious leaders in Nigeria. The masses do not want the truth. They never have. They want illusions and happy endings.



They protect the accuser but victimize the "victim".











She's fighting a losing battle. This drama never endYou can't win against Religious leaders in Nigeria. The masses do not want the truth. They never have. They want illusions and happy endings.They protect the accuser but victimize the "victim".She's fighting a losing battle. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Auntie better start providing real solid and authentic evidence to back up your claims or you better start borrowing 1 billion



As for the nudes 14 Likes 2 Shares

For once, she covered herself up.



Stephanie please repent..... Jesus is coming soon







Btw, stephanie's outfit reminds me of this woman

So bringing her mum never silenced her. 2 Likes 1 Share

Did you at any point during dis scandal hear that she had a baby for the "apostle"?? You just want to comment...



I think data is too cheap dis days.. 1 Like



I don't understand oo. Wia u raped?



In as much as I don't like any mog I find dis whole buraha very boring!

Go to d court and iron out ur ish! And who ever is lying should pay!

Shikena She said she was abused so she is speaking upI don't understand oo. Wia u raped?In as much as I don't like any mog I find dis whole buraha very boring!Go to d court and iron out ur ish! And who ever is lying should pay!Shikena 2 Likes







Stop bordering us with this love affair gone sour please. Who even caresStop bordering us with this love affair gone sour please. 6 Likes

Did you at any point during dis scandal hear that she had a baby for the "apostle"?? You just want to comment...



I think data is too cheap dis days..

She said she is pregnant for him. She said she is pregnant for him.

For this girl to be this bold about her accusations, something is not right somewhere.



Why are people getting defensive and quoting me? Was a simple observation and we are all entitled to express our opinions 7 Likes 2 Shares

This Girl seem sure of what she's saying ...can someone try lusen to her ? 3 Likes 1 Share

Young lady, go to court and leave social media alone. Goddamit. 8 Likes 1 Share

N1Billion Suit!!! Chisos!



My candid advice to Otobo, in your own interest, you better start providing nude pictures as evidence or start touring the whole America (both North & South) including Europe for confirm olosho parole to gather the N1Billion.



My candid advice o. 7 Likes

I believe her 3 Likes 1 Share

For once, she covered herself up.



Stephanie please repent..... Jesus is coming soon

Canada is cold na unlike this hellish Nigerian weather. Canada is cold na unlike this hellish Nigerian weather. 2 Likes

I still blame Sule, I know he fvcked the babe but as a public figure before doing such he should have signed nondisclosure agreement with all the olosho he's fvcking so anyone that spill the bean knows how much she's coughing out. Cos I wonder how someone would pay as high as $3-5k and this is what he gets 3 Likes

If dere's 1 tin i've learnt frm Oyedepo is nt resorting to social media to exchange words with pple... Even if dis allegatn isn't true, suleman has brought himself so low!!! 5 Likes 1 Share