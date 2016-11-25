₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,364 members, 3,447,872 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 11:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) (10189 Views)
Apostle Johnson Suleman Sues Stephanie Otobo, Sahara Reporters For N1B / Stephanie Otobo’s Mother At Omega Fire Ministry To Beg Apostle Suleman (Pics) / Stephanie Otobo Released From Kirikiri Prison. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by dainformant(m): 10:01pm
Earlier today, it was reported that the ounder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has filed a lawsuit against his alleged mistress, Stephanie Otobo, and Sahara Reporters, for defaming his character and image at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos State.
Suleman filed a N1 billion suit on Stephanie Otobo, who claimed she had amorous relationship with him that resulted to pregnancy.
Now the Canadian based singer has reacted in a trending footage released today..
Here are some of the things she said in the video
“Apostle Suleiman is Desperate, I will come After You Legally. You are not a man of God, You are not a pastor, you are an ordinary man and I have seen your unclothedness, you are an agbero a rat. I have placed a curse on you. I cannot be scared of you, It would not be well with you untill you speak the truth".
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/stephanie-otobo-reacts-after-being-sued.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMKIzMZLRJY
See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3711789/apostle-johnson-suleman-sues-stephanie
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by dainformant(m): 10:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by dolphinife: 10:04pm
Just passing....no comment
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by Okuda(m): 10:04pm
Fp tinx
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:05pm
professional Asha.wooooo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by thesicilian: 10:05pm
Jesus did not file a billion silver denarius suit against the Pharisees when they accused him of casting out demons by Beelzebub.
24 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by OreMI22: 10:08pm
Why do they always go to London,USA or Canada to stay and cause troble in Nigeria?
If she is saying the truth that she had a baby for Suleman, Oya let us do the DNA test.
We could also do a polygragh test. if she isn't ready to do any scientific investigation and just running her mouth from Canada, can lalasticlala do the needful and transfer to jokes section PLEASE ?
25 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by onyii255: 10:19pm
OreMI22:
Did you at any point during dis scandal hear that she had a baby for the "apostle"?? You just want to comment...
I think data is too cheap dis days..
49 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by SirWere(m): 10:20pm
This drama never end
You can't win against Religious leaders in Nigeria. The masses do not want the truth. They never have. They want illusions and happy endings.
They protect the accuser but victimize the "victim".
She's fighting a losing battle.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by Ohammadike: 10:29pm
Auntie better start providing real solid and authentic evidence to back up your claims or you better start borrowing 1 billion
As for the nudes
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by emeijeh(m): 10:30pm
For once, she covered herself up.
Stephanie please repent..... Jesus is coming soon
Btw, stephanie's outfit reminds me of this woman
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by oviejnr(m): 10:36pm
Just passing by
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by AntiWailer: 10:36pm
So bringing her mum never silenced her.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by Oyind18: 10:37pm
onyii255:
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by mccoy47(m): 10:37pm
She said she was abused so she is speaking up
I don't understand oo. Wia u raped?
In as much as I don't like any mog I find dis whole buraha very boring!
Go to d court and iron out ur ish! And who ever is lying should pay!
Shikena
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by joey150(m): 10:37pm
Who even cares
Stop bordering us with this love affair gone sour please.
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by mployer(m): 10:37pm
onyii255:
She said she is pregnant for him.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by eph123(f): 10:38pm
For this girl to be this bold about her accusations, something is not right somewhere.
Modified:
Why are people getting defensive and quoting me? Was a simple observation and we are all entitled to express our opinions
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by kindnyce(m): 10:38pm
This Girl seem sure of what she's saying ...can someone try lusen to her ?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by SirJeffry(m): 10:38pm
Young lady, go to court and leave social media alone. Goddamit.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by deefrosh: 10:38pm
I thought we were done with this news? Let me go and 'drink yam'
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by botad(m): 10:38pm
N1Billion Suit!!! Chisos!
My candid advice to Otobo, in your own interest, you better start providing nude pictures as evidence or start touring the whole America (both North & South) including Europe for confirm olosho parole to gather the N1Billion.
My candid advice o.
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by OsitaJustice: 10:39pm
I really pity you otobo girl.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by Sammy25n(m): 10:39pm
I believe her
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by otokx(m): 10:39pm
emeijeh:
Canada is cold na unlike this hellish Nigerian weather.
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by sotall(m): 10:39pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by Chanchit: 10:39pm
I still blame Sule, I know he fvcked the babe but as a public figure before doing such he should have signed nondisclosure agreement with all the olosho he's fvcking so anyone that spill the bean knows how much she's coughing out. Cos I wonder how someone would pay as high as $3-5k and this is what he gets
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by Abdhul(m): 10:39pm
SUPER GLUE IS NOW #70
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by erons20ddon(m): 10:39pm
If dere's 1 tin i've learnt frm Oyedepo is nt resorting to social media to exchange words with pple... Even if dis allegatn isn't true, suleman has brought himself so low!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) by mployer(m): 10:39pm
She should just post the nudes naa
What Will Happen To Those Who Have No Knowledge Of The Gospel ? / Who Is 'jewesun' In Odu Oyeku-meji And Owonrin So'gbe / Scientific Rationalism, Reason And Faith: Which Produces Systematic Knowledge?
Viewing this topic: stinechykee, samo123, onyedikachukwue(m), dimade1, kayultimate(m), ilynem(m), Zapence(m), Positiveminds(m), dammy4real13, ExplicitConnect(m), sloopyy, Hobat(m), Pistolx(m), siraj1402(m), hakeem4(m), deesmallz01, icubeguitar(m), urchhhhh, eakenbor, micstarboi, keenchiori(m), smudge2079, Max24, mjbaba, factwriter(m), Thessysol(m), nobleige, COvo(m), julian888(m), BiggyBamBam, chronique(m), EgunMogaji(m), Liftme(f), davies123, sphinx54, dragonking3, Muhlas(m), ChristisGod, reel14(m), EddyNumerouno(m), patrotic9gerian, YtivitissuP, Stephanie1235(f), gleaf, stopit, ebukahandsome(m), summerflame(m), tardell007(m), sugarydick, legendte(m), dadydee(m), fashbaba, geosunny01(m), Bamidele539, NORSIYK(m), purkeyklef(m), Baroque, birdmansoho, eddy1212(m), foxzy, chidextec, Bacelona(m), iambijo(m), Rankine(m), Leiman100(m), chidoozmega(m), Chicolee(f), ematob95(m), tajuhyena, felibrain, afosam4real(m), nnol(m), Neatboy(m), godfrey01, Goddys(m), farydah, Uzowee(m), Sandas11(m), onlineprof89(m), neptunes88(m), kemam(f), MKO3255, Evidenx(m), ibnquasale(m), toyota3(m), adewale24, bzion1, ApostleT, Abitol(m), warriking(m), felixomor, mesoprogress(m), Northmall(m), SirWere(m), karkinase(m), spinoff, bleedo44, vallyjohn, dominique(f), wawappl, theoptimist298, Abfayrouz, UgoNJNY(m), basisop(m), bboyZ, stam101(m), Gkemz(m), Joythah(m), bezimo(m), BankManager(m), stieyven(m), peace2all(m), Igwe2nero(m), Firefire(m), donplato(m), collinsobinna(m), babagydoz(m), Mayflowa(m), Phagyrhe(m), kally32(m), ItalianWine(f), mclaaro(f), engrpheleeks(m), engrelvis(m), stlarry001(m), nairaland20, glomercy(f), jerryunit48, favoritebuk(f), Realret70, dougivilla(m), Greatnets, crystar, MrFannySwindler, Ibukun338, Darkseid(m), quiverfull(m), Tundellinium(m), reginaeb, KyrianOkeke, personal59(m), sklinks(m), Farrydaddy, Gilbus1(m), Oluwtoying(m), torqque7(m), Max4rmafrica, deebaddest147(m), 01mcfadden(m), dayo20002002, Shiifi(m), JUBSAM, collinsoft(m), gabonsky, RossMehn, Mrfahaz(m), Nancy2016, amynah94(f), Alariwo2, zeniola, folusoga, paddymo, hopeofobike(f), Neyiok, Bwave, oruma19, distilledwalex(m), DIKEnaWAR, Ahmeddedon(m), Emaquel8(m), lordTK(m), Augustusbest, peacenaija and 233 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21