Analogy of OPPRESSOR & FOOLISH CITIZENS.

(A case study of Nigeria citizens & their elected oppressors).

During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a

brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day,

Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken.

Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the

feathers of the live chicken off one by one.

The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores.

It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator

continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until

the chicken was completely Unclad.

After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad

chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket

and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and

started to throw it at the poor & hapless creature.

The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started

walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept

dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed

him and sat feeding from his feet.

Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party

leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".

"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up,

starve them and then leave them".

"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts

when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they

will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping

you".

"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that,

you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first

place."

Breath taking, isn't it ?

Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy

defending on social media.

Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the

same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is.

They are the same people who are responsible for their

predicaments.

Did you see the numbers of people that throng to Saraki's

House during this Sallah period to go collect peanuts?

People trooping to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Foundation offices to

collect branded One kilo bag of Rice & Noddles. Did you see

the number of people of all ages who troop out to welcome

Ex- convict James Ibori to South South!

Your guess is as good as mine.

Nigerians kill those they should defend and defend those

they should kill!

Pass to all your contacts & let your Political & Religion

Leaders read, understand & digest. 6 Likes 2 Shares