|Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by ebosie11(f): 9:52pm
Here is a photo of statue of APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a bridge he commissioned today in Lagos.The bridge was named after him
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/tinubu-commissions-road-named-after-him.html
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by HQuadreal(m): 9:56pm
Jagaban Babu Himself.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by holytribe(m): 10:14pm
Well deserved for the jagaban borgu himself, the Lion of bourdillon. But in what location is the bridge located?
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by botad(m): 10:16pm
This statue and name "Jagaban" will cause wahala among some shallow minded "muntulas" now.
Just wait and see!!!
Jagaban Borgu!!! Baba, igba Odun, odun kan ni o!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by iamnicer: 10:16pm
LAGOS godfather
LAGOS jagaban
STRONG man
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by dessz(m): 10:16pm
nice
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:16pm
TWALE BABA
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by tuscani: 10:16pm
Gold
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by mccoy47(m): 10:17pm
But dis guy's influence ehh.
It's mind boggling
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by jimi4us: 10:17pm
very shameful A BIG THIEF AND A COCAINE DEALER THAT SHOULD BURN IN HELL FIRE
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by Articul8(m): 10:17pm
All for one man. Ok!
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by momodub: 10:17pm
Na soo
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by pqako: 10:17pm
Jagaban the Don
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by 2npe(m): 10:18pm
The bridge is at where
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by naijalander: 10:18pm
Where is the bridge?
ebosie11:
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by starmehigh: 10:18pm
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by kolajoo(m): 10:18pm
At poster above me Deris God.
Jagaban my role model
In other word; Ladies don't feel too big when guys ask you to give them your contact, 98% of them won't call you, its just their hubby.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by almarthins(m): 10:18pm
Criminal
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by EasternActivist: 10:19pm
Celebrating mediocrity...
Spits on the statue
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by YonkijiSappo: 10:19pm
EasternActivist:
Spit on this head first.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by Neyo230(m): 10:19pm
Akanbi omo olodo ide.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by 2npe(m): 10:19pm
Senior man
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by izzou(m): 10:19pm
I don't like tinubu or apc. But one thing I love about him is the fact that he has a lot of balls. And this is needed not only in politics, but life in general.
I never see the bridge ohh,@op
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by kingvectorv(m): 10:20pm
Who him epp
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by tunapawizzy: 10:20pm
[size=14pt] BOSSMAN [/size]
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by Jones4190: 10:20pm
Analogy of OPPRESSOR & FOOLISH CITIZENS.
(A case study of Nigeria citizens & their elected oppressors).
During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a
brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day,
Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken.
Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the
feathers of the live chicken off one by one.
The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores.
It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator
continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until
the chicken was completely Unclad.
After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad
chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket
and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and
started to throw it at the poor & hapless creature.
The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started
walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept
dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed
him and sat feeding from his feet.
Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party
leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".
"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up,
starve them and then leave them".
"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts
when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they
will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping
you".
"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that,
you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first
place."
Breath taking, isn't it ?
Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy
defending on social media.
Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the
same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is.
They are the same people who are responsible for their
predicaments.
Did you see the numbers of people that throng to Saraki's
House during this Sallah period to go collect peanuts?
People trooping to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Foundation offices to
collect branded One kilo bag of Rice & Noddles. Did you see
the number of people of all ages who troop out to welcome
Ex- convict James Ibori to South South!
Your guess is as good as mine.
Nigerians kill those they should defend and defend those
they should kill!
Pass to all your contacts & let your Political & Religion
Leaders read, understand & digest.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by chloride6: 10:20pm
very wrong move. how can you be making busts of people still alive.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by ZombieTERROR: 10:21pm
A new low for a man that owns half of Lagos
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by omenkaLives: 10:22pm
Jagaban of the Milky Way!!
You deserve it.
Doff my hat for you sir.
|Re: Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos by todayboy: 10:23pm
the statue looks weak like the president Buhari
ebosie11:
