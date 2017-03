Sai Baba Buhari is the best and can never be compared to Jonathan.





Now see how the Boko haram members are running everyday because Buhari is in control.



I keep telling people like Liepods if u want to terrorize wait for Jonathan to come so u can terrorize very well.

IPOB caused terrorism by ordering the mass killing of innocent Hausa men in Igbo land.



But Buhari says a capital NO to terrorism

Buhari is the best.

APC is the best.

Even in your dreams don't ever vote PDP

They will only kill steal and destroy.

PDP is cursed. Jonathan allowed terrorist to kill our children





Sai Baba



We love u Buhari