Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Ms Queenie Akuffo, accused of having unnatural carnal knowledge and indecently assaulting her neighbour has regained her freedom after she was discharged and acquitted on Wednesday March 29, 2017.
Akuffo 26, was said to have used a vibrator to have carnal knowledge of the other woman at about 6pm on January 25, last year, at Ablekuma in Accra where both of them reside.
According to MyNewsGhana, Ms Queenie Akuffo, she was set free at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.
According to the prosecution, Queenie asked other witnesses around to leave the house and she locked her bedroom, but a 13-year-old witness went to peep through her (Queenie’s) window and saw her (Queenie) inserting the artificial male organ into the victim’s private part.
The victim’s brother, one Nana Sasu, reportedly saw the act and alerted her mother (the complainant).
They rushed to the aid of Janet and saw her lying n*ked in Queenie’s bedroom with vomit all over her body.bThe artificial organ was found on top of Queenie’s wardrobe while a video recording of the act was also found on her Infinix mobile phone.
Queenie, in her caution statement to the police they claim, admitted the offence. But the trial judge in delivering the judgement said the evidence adduced before her through out the trial points to the fact that the two ladies sexual encounter was by consent and not by any ill intention on the part of Queenie Akuffo, the accused. She thus set her free.
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Yeye news.....
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by Benjom(m): 7:54am
See as this pretty woman messed up, ehn?
Whether she's set free or not, the stigma is already there.
.
1 Like
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Nna mehn I taya...
Instead mk dem roll wt men, dem de do lesbianism up n down.
Benjom:
Nna mehn I taya...
Instead mk dem roll wt men, dem de do lesbianism up n down.
1 Like
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
rubbishing
rubbishing
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by Keneking: 10:53am
Akuffo 26, was said to have used a vibrator to have carnal knowledge of the other woman at about 6pm on January 25, last year, at Ablekuma in Accra where both of them reside.
Pictures or adonbelivt
2 Likes
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
despicable people
despicable people
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
E ku ori re o
E ku ori re o
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
She is ill, She needs help
She is ill, She needs help
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by eezeribe(m): 10:55am
If actually she did not force her... No problem.Everyone is free to express their sexuality.
Fornicators and masturbators would be the ones to always condemn Homosexuality,as if they are in anyway better.
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS THAT THIS LADY IS AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS THAT THIS LADY IS AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
See as she be like tonto lizard
See as she be like tonto lizard
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Abeg what is freed
Abeg what is freed
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by darfay: 10:56am
After you don fvck divk finish and you don born all the pikin wey God put for your womb finish you come deye
Claim lesbian
You must be an ignoramus I think
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
World pple
World pple
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by prettyboi1989(m): 10:57am
Some judges are just daft, so with the puke all over the victims body the mumu judge still thought the act was done with consent?
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by Philpham: 10:59am
Vibrators are better than dicks. It gives more pleasure. I don't blame the 2 women.
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by fatdick(m): 11:00am
S.tupid judge. As for the woman, nemesis will soon catch up with you.
They will leave my moniker and be chasing after vib.rators
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
E
E
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
Hmn
Hmn
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
were you there?
prettyboi1989:were you there?
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by maxiuc(m): 11:01am
Was the woman too powerful to over power her
They must have agreed to do the thing
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
ewww
ewww
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
See pretty woman o
See pretty woman o
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
That means lesbianism is legal in Ghana
That means lesbianism is legal in Ghana
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
|Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo) by prettyboi1989(m): 11:03am
richard870:i presume u didnt read the story before you mentioned me
"They rushed to the aid of Janet and saw her lying n*ked in Queenie’s bedroom with vomit all over her body.bThe artificial organ was found on top of Queenie’s wardrobe while a video recording of the act was also found on her Infinix mobile phone."
Re: Ghanaian Lesbian Woman Accused Of Sexually Molesting Her Neighbour Freed (photo)
