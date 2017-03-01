



Akuffo 26, was said to have used a vibrator to have carnal knowledge of the other woman at about 6pm on January 25, last year, at Ablekuma in Accra where both of them reside.



According to MyNewsGhana, Ms Queenie Akuffo, she was set free at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.



According to the prosecution, Queenie asked other witnesses around to leave the house and she locked her bedroom, but a 13-year-old witness went to peep through her (Queenie’s) window and saw her (Queenie) inserting the artificial male organ into the victim’s private part.



The victim’s brother, one Nana Sasu, reportedly saw the act and alerted her mother (the complainant).



They rushed to the aid of Janet and saw her lying n*ked in Queenie’s bedroom with vomit all over her body.bThe artificial organ was found on top of Queenie’s wardrobe while a video recording of the act was also found on her Infinix mobile phone.



Queenie, in her caution statement to the police they claim, admitted the offence. But the trial judge in delivering the judgement said the evidence adduced before her through out the trial points to the fact that the two ladies sexual encounter was by consent and not by any ill intention on the part of Queenie Akuffo, the accused. She thus set her free.







