Hundreds of prospective JAMB candidates in Benue State today thronged the zonal office and destroyed windows and other valuables.



The candidates were protesting their inability to register at the centers earmarked for the exercise.



Towncrieronline.Net learned they felt the process was stressful, as they had to wait for two to three days at the banks to get the pin and then going to jamb was another frustration. To amplify their mood, they trooped to the Benue State Government House.



As shared by a Facebook user resident in Makurdi ...





SEASON OF PROTEST.



jamb don cast finally 4 Likes

Jamb registrar over to u

Jamb! frustrating lives from time unknown. 1 Like

It's worse in Calabar 1 Like

Sincerely that JAMB registrar deserves this!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile Benue state gov right now 2 Likes

Hmm ... see our leaders of tomorrow ... Whatever happened to decorum 1 Like

So obtaining Jamb form now is now a stressful thing to get in Benue state, this is what happens when the interest of the citizen means nothing to a clueless governor. Ortom is not the right person to run too, someone that doesnt value the life of his people will understand the importance of education for the youth. 3 Likes

Just to register ooo.. After, they will have to battle to get admission because of special lists and allocations..



Well, maybe you dont know, they are all helpless and Government dont even care

In dis recession , full of frustration, u come add d useless jamb process full of frustration ontop... Asin na to scater all jamb office

Sad

nuti:

Meanwhile Benue state gov right now 1 Like 1 Share

na oversabi dey do ths present jamb chairman 2 Likes

xqzytchyca:

jamb don cast finally the exam can never be properly organised for once, every year na scatter scatter. For common entrance exam the exam can never be properly organised for once, every year na scatter scatter. For common entrance exam

Nigeria education is really a disappointment

Here in lokoja banks were filled up. Jamb should settle this issue 1 Like

Nawa

Nawaoo. Una never enter uni, you don dey protest

Who are we to blame for this if not buhari? The useless man came in and destroyed everything for us.

He is bent on making everybody suffer.

Change change change......

Infamous change! 2 Likes

What position should he be?

91% out of 100%, the teacher give him 5th position out of 20 pupil in the class. is that propal.

Unical Centre Is Worst. I Pity The Candidates Who've Been Trying To Register For The Past Two Weeks. Whoever Designed The Current Registration Template Deserves To Be Flogged In Public. This Is Not Different From The NIS Wahala That Nigerians Collapsed, Some Died At The National Stadium

When did JAMB turned to this? Since sey don change Dibu Ojerinde. We ought to have gone pass this. Even when eyes were in the knee,JAMB reg wasn't this difficult not to talk of this digital age. One of the reason i hate this e-banking. Maybe Nigeria is nt yet ripe for this development 1 Like

Why are youth of these days so impatient? you have not gotten admission yet and you're this restive, what set of people future leaders are we going to produce, pls we can afford more of Dino Melayes

2mission:

Why are youth of these days so impatient? you have not gotten admission yet and you're this restive, what set of people future leaders are we going to produce, pls we can afford more of Dino Melayes I think u should visit one of the centers to see things for urself b4 typing this trash! I think u should visit one of the centers to see things for urself b4 typing this trash! 1 Like

Nawa oh!This man wan frustrate person life.