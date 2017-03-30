₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:39pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/30/jamb-candidates-in-makurdi-barricade-benue-state-government-house/
Hundreds of prospective JAMB candidates in Benue State today thronged the zonal office and destroyed windows and other valuables.
The candidates were protesting their inability to register at the centers earmarked for the exercise.
Towncrieronline.Net learned they felt the process was stressful, as they had to wait for two to three days at the banks to get the pin and then going to jamb was another frustration. To amplify their mood, they trooped to the Benue State Government House.
As shared by a Facebook user resident in Makurdi ...
SEASON OF PROTEST.
Jamb candidates barricade Benue state Government House, insists they must see the Governor Hon Samuel Ortom.
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by xqzytchyca(f): 6:40pm
jamb don cast finally
4 Likes
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by pbethel: 6:54pm
Jamb registrar over to u
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by skillful01: 6:56pm
Jamb! frustrating lives from time unknown.
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Jackeeh(m): 7:20pm
It's worse in Calabar
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by last35: 7:20pm
Sincerely that JAMB registrar deserves this!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by IpobExposed: 7:20pm
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by nuti(m): 7:20pm
Meanwhile Benue state gov right now
2 Likes
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by coalcoal1(m): 7:21pm
Hmm ... see our leaders of tomorrow ... Whatever happened to decorum
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:21pm
So obtaining Jamb form now is now a stressful thing to get in Benue state, this is what happens when the interest of the citizen means nothing to a clueless governor. Ortom is not the right person to run too, someone that doesnt value the life of his people will understand the importance of education for the youth.
3 Likes
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by sapientia(m): 7:21pm
Just to register ooo.. After, they will have to battle to get admission because of special lists and allocations..
Well, maybe you dont know, they are all helpless and Government dont even care
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by weyab: 7:21pm
In dis recession , full of frustration, u come add d useless jamb process full of frustration ontop... Asin na to scater all jamb office
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:21pm
Sad
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by chinoify: 7:22pm
N
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:22pm
nuti:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Ramanto(m): 7:23pm
na oversabi dey do ths present jamb chairman
2 Likes
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Ndkings1(m): 7:23pm
G
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:23pm
xqzytchyca:the exam can never be properly organised for once, every year na scatter scatter. For common entrance exam
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Biggty(m): 7:24pm
Nigeria education is really a disappointment
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Badlizzy: 7:25pm
6j
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Desdola(m): 7:26pm
Here in lokoja banks were filled up. Jamb should settle this issue
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Atiku2019: 7:26pm
Nawa
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by beardlessdude(m): 7:26pm
Nawaoo. Una never enter uni, you don dey protest
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Ndkings1(m): 7:27pm
Who are we to blame for this if not buhari? The useless man came in and destroyed everything for us.
He is bent on making everybody suffer.
Change change change......
Infamous change!
2 Likes
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Sisqoman(m): 7:27pm
What position should he be?
91% out of 100%, the teacher give him 5th position out of 20 pupil in the class. is that propal.
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by www14691: 7:28pm
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by castrokins(m): 7:29pm
Unical Centre Is Worst. I Pity The Candidates Who've Been Trying To Register For The Past Two Weeks. Whoever Designed The Current Registration Template Deserves To Be Flogged In Public. This Is Not Different From The NIS Wahala That Nigerians Collapsed, Some Died At The National Stadium
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Articul8(m): 7:30pm
When did JAMB turned to this? Since sey don change Dibu Ojerinde. We ought to have gone pass this. Even when eyes were in the knee,JAMB reg wasn't this difficult not to talk of this digital age. One of the reason i hate this e-banking. Maybe Nigeria is nt yet ripe for this development
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by 2mission(m): 7:32pm
Why are youth of these days so impatient? you have not gotten admission yet and you're this restive, what set of people future leaders are we going to produce, pls we can afford more of Dino Melayes
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by sinaj(f): 7:35pm
2mission:I think u should visit one of the centers to see things for urself b4 typing this trash!
1 Like
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by Jasmine4(f): 7:35pm
Nawa oh!This man wan frustrate person life.
|Re: Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) by vanjos: 7:37pm
Is Governor Ortom the Jamb registrar or the government house is the jamb office?
Enough of square peg in the round hole.
