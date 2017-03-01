₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by sixtuschimere: 6:43pm
Nigerian pilot, Ademilola Odujinrin, makes history as first African to fly the world solo.
A Nigerian pilot who works for Air Djibouti has become the first African pilot in history to fly solo around the world.
Ademilola “Lola” Odujinrin completed the final leg of his historic journey Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The pilot completed the entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nigerian-pilot-ademilola-odujinrin.html
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by sixtuschimere: 6:43pm
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by sarrki(m): 6:44pm
Omoluabi
Making us proud
proudly Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by rusher14: 6:44pm
Great stuff.
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by sarrki(m): 6:46pm
rusher14:
Will never depart out of our lives
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by doctimonyeka(m): 6:46pm
Wow..... Proud of you great man... Wishing you greater heights in life...
#proudly naija
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by ozoebuka1(m): 6:52pm
doctimonyeka:Were he to be in Nigeria, he would've probably been on nairaland supporting Dino and sarki..
God bless the day he/his parents left Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by MrRichy(m): 6:53pm
nice achievement....
shhhh.... the tribal people are coming
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by doctimonyeka(m): 6:56pm
ozoebuka1:lol... Don't give up just yet on Nigeria..
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by Flexherbal(m): 6:57pm
Nice one !
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by dotcomnamename: 7:00pm
RESPECT TO AFONJA.
But iPods right now
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by ozoebuka1(m): 7:01pm
doctimonyeka:I was told this Same thing while I was still in primary 6, but right now I've finished university and I'm still hearing the Same thing.
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by blackaxe78: 7:01pm
Omo Yoruba ni wa!
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by MusicPromota(m): 7:02pm
The President is working
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by Sijo01(f): 7:02pm
Afojan *whatever that means* making the oduduwa/brown roof Republic proud
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by jeromzy(m): 7:02pm
The flat heads will be angry about this new development..maybe the only flatino that would have fly a plane is locked up in kuje prisons.quote me and die
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by 989900: 7:02pm
I thought my cousin was going to be the first . . . Congrats bro.
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by coalcoal1(m): 7:03pm
good for him
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by burkingx(f): 7:03pm
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by emmanuel596(m): 7:03pm
Really
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by YonkijiSappo: 7:03pm
Yorubas are just naturally born Leaders.
We light up Africa.
Someone repeat after me... West side, is the best side!
We got this in the bag brothers. .... It will remain in the history books for guess how long...... FOR LIFE!
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by Explorers(m): 7:04pm
Nice one.
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by nairalandfreak: 7:04pm
Oodua
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by bethyz(f): 7:04pm
Good for him. Good Nigerians making us proud bad Nigerians giving us shame. CHANGE STARTS WITH YOU AND ME
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by Pchikaodili(m): 7:04pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by lazsnaira(m): 7:04pm
GOOD
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by smartty68(m): 7:05pm
Nigerians are the most intelligent/smart creature on earth. Kudos
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by omogidi234(m): 7:05pm
ozoebuka1:
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by policy12: 7:05pm
ozoebuka1:
Lol but bros u make sense. Proudly Afonja, Omooduwa always rep
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by watered(m): 7:05pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola, Makes History As First African To Fly The World Solo by SlimHan(f): 7:07pm
Congrat
I know some Nairalanders will still come here to shout "Afonja" and "Ipob"
