A Nigerian pilot who works for Air Djibouti has become the first African pilot in history to fly solo around the world.



Ademilola “Lola” Odujinrin completed the final leg of his historic journey Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.



The pilot completed the entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Making us proud

proudly Nigeria 53 Likes 2 Shares

Great stuff. 1 Like

Great stuff.

Will never depart out of our lives Will never depart out of our lives 13 Likes 1 Share

Wow..... Proud of you great man... Wishing you greater heights in life...



#proudly naija 1 Like

Wow..... Proud of you great man... Wishing you greater heights in life...





#proudly naija Were he to be in Nigeria, he would've probably been on nairaland supporting Dino and sarki..



God bless the day he/his parents left Nigeria. Were he to be in Nigeria, he would've probably been on nairaland supporting Dino and sarki..God bless the day he/his parents left Nigeria. 18 Likes

nice achievement....



















shhhh.... the tribal people are coming 3 Likes 1 Share

Were he to be in Nigeria, he would've probably been on nairaland supporting Dino and sarki..



God bless the day he/his parents left Nigeria. lol... Don't give up just yet on Nigeria.. lol... Don't give up just yet on Nigeria.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one !

RESPECT TO AFONJA.



But iPods right now But iPods right now 20 Likes 5 Shares

lol... Don't give up just yet on Nigeria.. I was told this Same thing while I was still in primary 6, but right now I've finished university and I'm still hearing the Same thing. I was told this Same thing while I was still in primary 6, but right now I've finished university and I'm still hearing the Same thing. 6 Likes















Omo Yoruba ni wa!







17 Likes 3 Shares

The President is working

making the oduduwa/brown roof Republic proud Afojan *whatever that means*making the oduduwa/brown roof Republic proud 10 Likes

The flat heads will be angry about this new development..maybe the only flatino that would have fly a plane is locked up in kuje prisons.quote me and die 18 Likes

I thought my cousin was going to be the first . . . Congrats bro.

good for him

2 Likes

Really



We light up Africa.



Someone repeat after me... West side, is the best side!







We got this in the bag brothers. .... It will remain in the history books for guess how long...... FOR LIFE! Yorubas are just naturally born Leaders.We light up Africa.Someone repeat after me... West side, is the best side!We got this in the bag brothers. .... It will remain in the history books for guess how long...... FOR LIFE! 24 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one.

Oodua 4 Likes 1 Share

Good for him. Good Nigerians making us proud bad Nigerians giving us shame. CHANGE STARTS WITH YOU AND ME 2 Likes

GOOD

Nigerians are the most intelligent/smart creature on earth. Kudos 2 Likes

Were he to be in Nigeria, he would've probably been on nairaland supporting Dino and sarki..



God bless the day he/his parents left Nigeria.

Were he to be in Nigeria, he would've probably been on nairaland supporting Dino and sarki..



God bless the day he/his parents left Nigeria.

Lol but bros u make sense. Proudly Afonja, Omooduwa always rep Lol but bros u make sense. Proudly Afonja, Omooduwa always rep 3 Likes

