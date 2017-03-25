₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by jonhemma11: 9:37pm
Niger Delta people are set to celebrate the 46th birthday of embattled militant leader Tompolo.In the T-shirts they unveiled,they described him as a hero.
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/niger-delta-people-set-to-celebrate.html?m=1
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by jonhemma11: 9:37pm
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by profhezekiah: 9:39pm
I think this pple are delusional and gullible, someone that stole ur collective wealth.
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 9:55pm
profhezekiah:But you celebrate Tinubu
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by cktheluckyman: 10:07pm
Happy birthday Tompolo wullnp
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by cktheluckyman: 10:07pm
Nukualofa:Don't mind the hypocrite
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:18pm
Tompolo is alive and Balling somewhere while Buhari has made Hospital is Oza Room
Law of karma
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by tobtap: 10:18pm
...niger deltans celebrating THIEVES & IDIOTS ... first na ibori now tombolo... SMH.... well ...
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by obembet(m): 10:18pm
Nigeria is still the best country in the world...
Its only Nigeria we celebrate criminal, corrupt politicians, militant as long as #2000 will come out there...
Some people celebrating JAGABAN, JONATHAN, MILITANT AND all PDP AND APC POLICIANS despite the fact that his generation will not poor again and those celebrate him hardly get 2 meal in a day... Yet we call them our HERO,
When are we going to be wise?
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Newbiee: 10:18pm
Hero dey hide? What a coward hero!
Some people hero sha.
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by jazinogold(m): 10:18pm
based on logistics we go celebrate m when EFE win BBN
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:19pm
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Flexherbal(m): 10:19pm
What is the definition of a hero?
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Celestyn8213: 10:19pm
Who him epp? Just thinking aloud
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by hucienda: 10:19pm
hehehe ... happy birthday Tompolo!
To the hypocrites:
You celebrate your thieves. They celebrate theirs.
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:19pm
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by kurajordan(m): 10:19pm
If they could celebrate Tinubu and Obasanjo why can't we celebrate Tompolo and Ibori ?
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Tpave(m): 10:20pm
One man mopol
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:20pm
Celestyn8213:He helped his people
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Sweetguy25: 10:20pm
So? What's the problem?
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Moreoffaith(m): 10:20pm
You see why common sense is not common..
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Chidexsco8448(m): 10:20pm
Flexherbal:Oboy consult ur dictionary... U wanna hear it 4rm my mouth abi
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by In2systemsTech(m): 10:21pm
Looks photo shop to me. ..
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by kingvectorv(m): 10:21pm
Ok na we are watching
In other News: http://www.yukhub.ga/141/see-photo-of-the-23-year-old-man-sentenced-to-death-for-stealing-android-phone
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by DollarAngel(m): 10:21pm
TOMPOLO IS GREATER THAN OUR AWOLOWO
TOMPOLO IS OUR HERO
I WILL LOVE TOMOPLO TO RULE US
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by pauljumbo: 10:22pm
tompolo is very useful than most politicians in his constituency
happy birthday
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by clefstone(m): 10:22pm
the Ijaw nation respect this man even more than they do GEJ. He is said to be selfless, fearless and smart. If he was educated enough he could hv easily become governor of Delta state.
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by smartkester: 10:22pm
For crying out loud!! What crazy inaugral lecture are they tryna give...oohh!! They want to recruit more millitants ba and lecture them how to operate
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Bishop1monte(m): 10:23pm
[color=#770077][/color]we celebrate thiefs in Nigeria lalasticlala come and see the people who have looted us dry and are still being celebrated.
Tinubu looted and Lagos is functioning but the people of Niger Delta looted it dry and they will later blame the president for thier misfortune
Awon werey oshi
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by soberdrunk(m): 10:23pm
I doubt if the oga even knows the meaning of "inaugural lecture", is Tompolo now a professor?
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by shibanbo(m): 10:23pm
Happy birthday namesake
|Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by pauljumbo: 10:24pm
Flexherbal:
loved by his people
