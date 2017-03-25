Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero (6223 Views)

Niger Delta people are set to celebrate the 46th birthday of embattled militant leader Tompolo.In the T-shirts they unveiled,they described him as a hero.What do you think?

I think this pple are delusional and gullible, someone that stole ur collective wealth. 7 Likes

profhezekiah:

But you celebrate Tinubu

Happy birthday Tompolo wullnp 8 Likes

Nukualofa:

Don't mind the hypocrite

Tompolo is alive and Balling somewhere while Buhari has made Hospital is Oza Room









Law of karma 14 Likes 2 Shares

...niger deltans celebrating THIEVES & IDIOTS ... first na ibori now tombolo... SMH.... well ... ...niger deltans celebrating... first na ibori now tombolo... SMH.... well ... 3 Likes

Nigeria is still the best country in the world...



Its only Nigeria we celebrate criminal, corrupt politicians, militant as long as #2000 will come out there...



Some people celebrating JAGABAN, JONATHAN, MILITANT AND all PDP AND APC POLICIANS despite the fact that his generation will not poor again and those celebrate him hardly get 2 meal in a day... Yet we call them our HERO,



When are we going to be wise? 3 Likes

Hero dey hide? What a coward hero!

Some people hero sha. 3 Likes

based on logistics we go celebrate m when EFE win BBN 1 Like

What is the definition of a hero?

Who him epp? Just thinking aloud

hehehe ... happy birthday Tompolo!



To the hypocrites:

You celebrate your thieves. They celebrate theirs. 4 Likes

If they could celebrate Tinubu and Obasanjo why can't we celebrate Tompolo and Ibori ? 11 Likes

One man mopol 3 Likes

Celestyn8213:

He helped his people

So? What's the problem?

You see why common sense is not common..

Flexherbal:

Oboy consult ur dictionary... U wanna hear it 4rm my mouth abi

Looks photo shop to me. ..





TOMPOLO IS GREATER THAN OUR AWOLOWO

TOMPOLO IS OUR HERO

I WILL LOVE TOMOPLO TO RULE US 6 Likes 1 Share

tompolo is very useful than most politicians in his constituency



happy birthday 1 Like 1 Share

the Ijaw nation respect this man even more than they do GEJ. He is said to be selfless, fearless and smart. If he was educated enough he could hv easily become governor of Delta state. 1 Like

For crying out loud!! What crazy inaugral lecture are they tryna give...oohh!! They want to recruit more millitants ba and lecture them how to operate

[color=#770077][/color]we celebrate thiefs in Nigeria lalasticlala come and see the people who have looted us dry and are still being celebrated.

Tinubu looted and Lagos is functioning but the people of Niger Delta looted it dry and they will later blame the president for thier misfortune

Awon werey oshi

I doubt if the oga even knows the meaning of "inaugural lecture", is Tompolo now a professor? 2 Likes

Happy birthday namesake 1 Like