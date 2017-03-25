₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,028 members, 3,449,856 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 11:27 PM

Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero (6223 Views)

Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) / Omoyele Sowore Celebrates His 46th Birthday In Front Of Police Station (Pics) / Zahra Buhari Celebrates Aisha Buhari's 46th Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by jonhemma11: 9:37pm
Niger Delta people are set to celebrate the 46th birthday of embattled militant leader Tompolo.In the T-shirts they unveiled,they described him as a hero.

What do you think?


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/niger-delta-people-set-to-celebrate.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by jonhemma11: 9:37pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/niger-delta-people-set-to-celebrate.html?m=1

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by profhezekiah: 9:39pm
I think this pple are delusional and gullible, someone that stole ur collective wealth.

7 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 9:55pm
profhezekiah:
I think this pple are delusional and gullible, someone that stole ur collective wealth.
But you celebrate Tinubu

68 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by cktheluckyman: 10:07pm
Happy birthday Tompolo wullnp

8 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by cktheluckyman: 10:07pm
Nukualofa:
But you celebrate Tinubu
Don't mind the hypocrite

39 Likes 1 Share

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:18pm
Tompolo is alive and Balling somewhere while Buhari has made Hospital is Oza Room




Law of karma

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by tobtap: 10:18pm
cool cool ...niger deltans celebrating THIEVES & IDIOTS ... first na ibori now tombolo... SMH.... well ...

3 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by obembet(m): 10:18pm
Nigeria is still the best country in the world...

Its only Nigeria we celebrate criminal, corrupt politicians, militant as long as #2000 will come out there...

Some people celebrating JAGABAN, JONATHAN, MILITANT AND all PDP AND APC POLICIANS despite the fact that his generation will not poor again and those celebrate him hardly get 2 meal in a day... Yet we call them our HERO,

When are we going to be wise?

3 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Newbiee: 10:18pm
Hero dey hide? What a coward hero!
Some people hero sha.

3 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by jazinogold(m): 10:18pm
based on logistics we go celebrate m when EFE win BBN

1 Like

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:19pm
grin
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Flexherbal(m): 10:19pm
What is the definition of a hero?
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Celestyn8213: 10:19pm
Who him epp? Just thinking aloud
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by hucienda: 10:19pm
hehehe ... happy birthday Tompolo!

To the hypocrites:
You celebrate your thieves. They celebrate theirs.

4 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:19pm
angry grin
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by kurajordan(m): 10:19pm
If they could celebrate Tinubu and Obasanjo why can't we celebrate Tompolo and Ibori ?

11 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Tpave(m): 10:20pm
One man mopol

3 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Nukualofa: 10:20pm
Celestyn8213:
Who him epp? Just thinking aloud
He helped his people

9 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Sweetguy25: 10:20pm
So? What's the problem?
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Moreoffaith(m): 10:20pm
You see why common sense is not common..
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Chidexsco8448(m): 10:20pm
Flexherbal:
What is the definition of a hero?
Oboy consult ur dictionary... U wanna hear it 4rm my mouth abi

1 Like

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by In2systemsTech(m): 10:21pm
Looks photo shop to me. ..
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by kingvectorv(m): 10:21pm
Ok na we are watching

In other News: http://www.yukhub.ga/141/see-photo-of-the-23-year-old-man-sentenced-to-death-for-stealing-android-phone
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by DollarAngel(m): 10:21pm
TOMPOLO IS GREATER THAN OUR AWOLOWO
TOMPOLO IS OUR HERO
I WILL LOVE TOMOPLO TO RULE US

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by pauljumbo: 10:22pm
tompolo is very useful than most politicians in his constituency

happy birthday

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by clefstone(m): 10:22pm
the Ijaw nation respect this man even more than they do GEJ. He is said to be selfless, fearless and smart. If he was educated enough he could hv easily become governor of Delta state.

1 Like

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by smartkester: 10:22pm
For crying out loud!! What crazy inaugral lecture are they tryna give...oohh!! They want to recruit more millitants ba and lecture them how to operate grin
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by Bishop1monte(m): 10:23pm
[color=#770077][/color]we celebrate thiefs in Nigeria lalasticlala come and see the people who have looted us dry and are still being celebrated.
Tinubu looted and Lagos is functioning but the people of Niger Delta looted it dry and they will later blame the president for thier misfortune
Awon werey oshi
Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by soberdrunk(m): 10:23pm
I doubt if the oga even knows the meaning of "inaugural lecture", is Tompolo now a professor? angry

2 Likes

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by shibanbo(m): 10:23pm
Happy birthday namesake

1 Like

Re: Niger Delta Celebrates Tompolo's 46th Birthday, Unveils T-shirts, Calls Him Hero by pauljumbo: 10:24pm
Flexherbal:
What is the definition of a hero?

loved by his people

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Plagiarism: Sanusi Refused To Appear In Court / Ogun State Local Government Elections-updates / Anambra State Is The Richest State In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: OmoAje1, FakoMaybach1, dukebabaaduke(m), lekancaring(m), Dokitadotun, Factfinder1(f), amjustme2, babalonimi, kells4u, dnative(m), specimenG(m), willibounce1(m), lizzilicious, nkowaputa(m), bayoade(m), AreaFada2, mokaflex(m), Eazybay(m), castrokins(m), Noble11(m), nc201016(m), Bakbillz44(m), SirWahl1, Lakeland4321, Mouthgag, charliboy654(m), Stallione(m), sylolo(m), proudlyND(m) and 51 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.