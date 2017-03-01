₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Igboblog: 10:07pm On Mar 30
Former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiyi, yesterday, said that Late Gen. Sani Abacha, was not the corrupt leader he was said to be and that the concept of “Abacha Loot” was a media creation.
He made excuses for Nigerian funds stashed in foreign countries by the Gen. Abacha government, saying that it was because of the challenges the nation had with Western countries, at the time.
He spoke during a public presentation of his book, “Vindication of Abacha” which represents a spirited attempt to present Late Gen. Abacha in good light, in Abuja.
Gen. Bamayi noted that President Mohammadu Buhari was part of the Abacha government which was why foreign governments were reluctant to listen to him on the request to return funds stashed abroad by the Abacha regime.
He said, “If you remember, we had problem in Sierra Leone and Liberia under Abacha government and it was money realised under Abacha regime that we used to buy weapons and ammunition to help them fight. I am happy the former minister of finance said the money was not looted but things happen and when things happen like that and you are not here to defend yourself rumours will just be flying.
“I am not holding brief for Abacha but I would not be in a position to know if money was looted. What I know is that things do happen and I know that Abacha did very well for the country. If we see him from the bad aspect, we should also look at his good aspect and remember him for the good things he did for the country. That is why I said Abacha loot is a media creation”.
Also speaking, former Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, who was Chairman of the occasion, urged the federal government to make public, the status of the Abacha loot by telling Nigerians how much has been recovered, how much left.
He said that the several coups and counter coups after his administration were for reasons other than the unity of the nation.
http://ndigboblog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/nothing-like-abacha-loot-it-is-media.html?m=1
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by sekundosekundo: 10:09pm On Mar 30
ok
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Kutis2030(m): 10:14pm On Mar 30
See dis one
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by nepapole(m): 10:30pm On Mar 30
Abacha my guy...I remember those days. Miss u man. Continue to rest in peace or pieces.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by micfoley: 10:59pm On Mar 30
There is this meme with the message ' to slap you just dey hungry me '.
Someone should help me with it.......
Cos it's needed here
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by hucienda: 11:06pm On Mar 30
Heck!
Afterall ...
"Abacha never stole" - Buhari
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Nukualofa: 11:18pm On Mar 30
The North is the most corrupt region in Nigeria.
Show me any leading northern Politician that has been convicted.
Some Idiots call Ibori a theif forgetting that Ibori, Tinubu, OUK, Abacha are the biggest thief waiting to buy their way to heaven
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Nukualofa: 11:20pm On Mar 30
A senile Buhari even believes Abacha is a Saint.
Stupidity and Northern elites are tailored from same cloak
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by DocHMD: 11:50pm On Mar 30
The same Abacha that budgetted a paltry 2 million naira for all the roads in the SE while stashing billions of dollars in foreign countries. Onitsha-owerri road was just a dilapidated one-lave road and people died everyday on that road.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by AceRoyal: 12:02am
He didn't loot,he only helped us save for the rainy day.He's not corrupt,northerners are never corrupt!
Southerners are thieves and most corrupt.e.g GEJ the most "corrupt" president in the history of Nigeria.- Presidency and BMC crew.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by iykofias(m): 12:09am
Northerners always shielding their own, God abeg bless that indian girl any where she dey
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by xoxo001(m): 12:11am
Are you trying to tell us now that all the recovered money were saved into Abacha's foreign account for our future use? well don sir!
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by effty(m): 12:22am
micfoley:
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by hysteriabox(m): 2:14am
Ya ubangiji
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by sinistermind(m): 3:28am
All hail the Northern Saints... Obasanjo and GEJ destroyed Nigeria; failing to state the major role the northerners played in destroying the country before these men.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by alignacademy(m): 6:15am
Igboblog:
Perhaps even this denial is a media creation
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by rozayx5(m): 6:56am
sinistermind:
whenever i hear people say GEJ destroyed Nigeria i just laugh
Nigeria has been rotting slowly since amalgamation, it was not designed to work
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by MisterGrace: 7:07am
The source is questionable and not up to standard. Cheap bloggers.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Flyingngel(m): 9:13am
I doubt the authenticity of this story, but if it is true and i happen to meet that man; believe me na death sure pass.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Biafman: 9:46am
What is wrong with what that idiot said? Is it any much bad with what your illiterate Daura President said, yet you all namas supported him to becoming your president?
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by ItsMeAboki(m): 10:15am
DocHMD:
Pls stop lying, Abacha created the PTF under which more was money was budgeted and spent on southern road constructions than in the the north - though he and Buhari who headed the PTF at the time were both northerners - the records are still out there, you can check them.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Icecomrade: 11:02am
Finally we now know
That media prints money
That media opens accounts abroad
That media transfers money abroad.
That media freezes accounts.
That media asks for refund
That media spends the returned funds.
Well done Bamaiyi
We hear u
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by jzaina(f): 11:03am
believe this at your own peril
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by hakeem4(m): 11:04am
So abacha didn't steal ?
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by SalamRushdie: 11:04am
11 dollars per barrel , severe international sanctions and economic blockade yet this short man grew the Nigerian economy consistently for years at 4 percent per annum , pegged the naira at it's most consistent of 22 naira to a dollar, not a single inflation during his govt instead prices fell, he fixed more Nigerian road than any govt till date using the PTF, the only head of state that didn't execute and single coup plotter .. His major Sins where his authoritarian nature and refusal to hand over democratic power to Abiola and for that the Yorubas can never forgive him... as a young military officer my father was saved by General Abacha from a firing squad for an offence he knew nothing about even though my dad was of Christian extract and even reinstated him , as a young officer my dad had already built houses yet at that time Abacha a full general didn't own a house ..I know this because he called my dad and asked him if he had a house an my dad said yes all officers have houses now and talk which led Abacha to commenced the building of his first house as an officer . Somehow this man Abacha has fallen on the wrong side of history.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by DollarAngel(m): 11:04am
May that soak away you call mouth be shut up or down, sometimes I don't even know what to say, when I see frivolous, jargon, unintelligent talk like this, what an unfortunate country we find ourselves. Until the day we embrace and face the truth nothing will ever change
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by androidroot: 11:04am
micfoley:
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by olamilekside2: 11:04am
that his corruption tag "Loot"
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:05am
Animal
You better keep kwayet while you enjoy your loot. Idiot COAS
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by Hemanwel(m): 11:05am
Northerners are celebrating their own thief - Abacha;
Westerners are celebrating their own thief - Tinubu;
And you say Deltans should not celebrate their own too - Ibori and Tompolo.
Bro, your hypocrisy is irredeemable!
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by eleojo23: 11:05am
This is a ploy to divert the loot to private pockets when it recovered since it doesn't exist.
Nobody asks questions about something that doesn't exist.
|Re: Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" by odogwu2007(m): 11:06am
And the money returned and the ones yet to be returned are all also media creation iikwa?
