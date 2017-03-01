Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ishaya Bamaiyi: "Nothing Like Abacha Loot, It Is A Media Creation" (3171 Views)

How Chief-Of-Army-Staff Buratai Spent His Sallah(pics / Former Chief-Of-Army-Staff, Minimah Hands Over To New COAS / Former Chief Justice’s Son Joins Terrorist Group ISIS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He made excuses for Nigerian funds stashed in foreign countries by the Gen. Abacha government, saying that it was because of the challenges the nation had with Western countries, at the time.

He spoke during a public presentation of his book, “Vindication of Abacha” which represents a spirited attempt to present Late Gen. Abacha in good light, in Abuja.



Gen. Bamayi noted that President Mohammadu Buhari was part of the Abacha government which was why foreign governments were reluctant to listen to him on the request to return funds stashed abroad by the Abacha regime.



He said, “If you remember, we had problem in Sierra ‎Leone and Liberia under Abacha government and it was money realised under Abacha regime that we used to buy weapons and ammunition to help them fight. I am happy the former minister of finance said the money was not looted but things happen and when things happen like that and you are not here to defend yourself rumours will just be flying.



“I am not holding brief for Abacha but I would not be in a position to know if money was looted. What I know is that things do happen and I know that Abacha did very well for the country. If we see him from the bad aspect, we should also look at his good aspect and remember him for the good things he did for the country. That is why I said Abacha loot is a media creation”.



Also speaking, former Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, who was Chairman of the occasion, urged the federal government to make public, the status of the Abacha loot by telling Nigerians how much has been recovered, how much left.



He said that the several coups and counter coups after his administration were for reasons other than the unity of the nation.



http://ndigboblog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/nothing-like-abacha-loot-it-is-media.html?m=1 Former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiyi, yesterday, said that Late Gen. Sani Abacha, was not the corrupt leader he was said to be and that the concept of “Abacha Loot” was a media creation.He made excuses for Nigerian funds stashed in foreign countries by the Gen. Abacha government, saying that it was because of the challenges the nation had with Western countries, at the time.He spoke during a public presentation of his book, “Vindication of Abacha” which represents a spirited attempt to present Late Gen. Abacha in good light, in Abuja.Gen. Bamayi noted that President Mohammadu Buhari was part of the Abacha government which was why foreign governments were reluctant to listen to him on the request to return funds stashed abroad by the Abacha regime.He said, “If you remember, we had problem in Sierra ‎Leone and Liberia under Abacha government and it was money realised under Abacha regime that we used to buy weapons and ammunition to help them fight. I am happy the former minister of finance said the money was not looted but things happen and when things happen like that and you are not here to defend yourself rumours will just be flying.“I am not holding brief for Abacha but I would not be in a position to know if money was looted. What I know is that things do happen and I know that Abacha did very well for the country. If we see him from the bad aspect, we should also look at his good aspect and remember him for the good things he did for the country. That is why I said Abacha loot is a media creation”.Also speaking, former Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, who was Chairman of the occasion, urged the federal government to make public, the status of the Abacha loot by telling Nigerians how much has been recovered, how much left.He said that the several coups and counter coups after his administration were for reasons other than the unity of the nation. 2 Likes

ok

See dis one

Abacha my guy...I remember those days. Miss u man. Continue to rest in peace or pieces.

There is this meme with the message ' to slap you just dey hungry me '.



Someone should help me with it.......

Cos it's needed here 4 Likes

Heck!



Afterall ...



"Abacha never stole" - Buhari 11 Likes 1 Share

The North is the most corrupt region in Nigeria.



Show me any leading northern Politician that has been convicted.





Some Idiots call Ibori a theif forgetting that Ibori, Tinubu, OUK, Abacha are the biggest thief waiting to buy their way to heaven 14 Likes 2 Shares

A senile Buhari even believes Abacha is a Saint.









Stupidity and Northern elites are tailored from same cloak 6 Likes 1 Share

The same Abacha that budgetted a paltry 2 million naira for all the roads in the SE while stashing billions of dollars in foreign countries. Onitsha-owerri road was just a dilapidated one-lave road and people died everyday on that road. 7 Likes 2 Shares



Southerners are thieves and most corrupt.e.g GEJ the most "corrupt" president in the history of Nigeria.- Presidency and BMC crew.

He didn't loot,he only helped us save for the rainy day.He's not corrupt,northerners are never corrupt!Southerners are thieves and most corrupt.e.g GEJ the most "corrupt" president in the history of Nigeria.- Presidency and BMC crew. 1 Like 2 Shares

Northerners always shielding their own, God abeg bless that indian girl any where she dey 1 Like 1 Share

Are you trying to tell us now that all the recovered money were saved into Abacha's foreign account for our future use? well don sir!

micfoley:

There is this meme with the message ' to slap you just dey hungry me '.



Someone should help me with it.......

Cos it's needed here 5 Likes

Ya ubangiji

All hail the Northern Saints... Obasanjo and GEJ destroyed Nigeria; failing to state the major role the northerners played in destroying the country before these men. 2 Likes

Igboblog:

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiyi, yesterday, said that Late Gen. Sani Abacha, was not the corrupt leader he was said to be and that the concept of “Abacha Loot” was a media creation.



Gen. Bamayi noted that President Mohammadu Buhari was part of the Abacha government which was why foreign governments were reluctant to listen to him on the request to return funds stashed abroad by the Abacha regime.



He said, “If you remember, we had problem in Sierra ‎Leone and Liberia under Abacha government and it was money realised under Abacha regime that we used to buy weapons and ammunition to help them fight. I am happy the former minister of finance said the money was not looted but things happen and when things happen like that and you are not here to defend yourself rumours will just be flying.



“I am not holding brief for Abacha but I would not be in a position to know if money was looted. What I know is that things do happen and I know that Abacha did very well for the country. If we see him from the bad aspect, we should also look at his good aspect and remember him for the good things he did for the country. That is why I said Abacha loot is a media creation”.



Perhaps even this denial is a media creation Perhaps even this denial is a media creation 1 Like

sinistermind:

All hail the Northern Saints... Obasanjo and GEJ destroyed Nigeria; failing to state the major role the northerners played in destroying the country before these men.

whenever i hear people say GEJ destroyed Nigeria i just laugh





Nigeria has been rotting slowly since amalgamation, it was not designed to work whenever i hear people say GEJ destroyed Nigeria i just laughNigeria has been rotting slowly since amalgamation, it was not designed to work 5 Likes 1 Share

The source is questionable and not up to standard. Cheap bloggers.

I doubt the authenticity of this story, but if it is true and i happen to meet that man; believe me na death sure pass.

What is wrong with what that idiot said? Is it any much bad with what your illiterate Daura President said, yet you all namas supported him to becoming your president?

DocHMD:

The same Abacha that budgetted a paltry 2 million naira for all the roads in the SE while stashing billions of dollars in foreign countries. Onitsha-owerri road was just a dilapidated one-lave road and people died everyday on that road.

Pls stop lying, Abacha created the PTF under which more was money was budgeted and spent on southern road constructions than in the the north - though he and Buhari who headed the PTF at the time were both northerners - the records are still out there, you can check them. Pls stop lying, Abacha created the PTF under which more was money was budgeted and spent on southern road constructions than in the the north - though he and Buhari who headed the PTF at the time were both northerners - the records are still out there, you can check them. 1 Like



Finally we now know



That media prints money



That media opens accounts abroad



That media transfers money abroad.



That media freezes accounts.



That media asks for refund



That media spends the returned funds.



Well done Bamaiyi



We hear u





believe this at your own peril

So abacha didn't steal ?

11 dollars per barrel , severe international sanctions and economic blockade yet this short man grew the Nigerian economy consistently for years at 4 percent per annum , pegged the naira at it's most consistent of 22 naira to a dollar, not a single inflation during his govt instead prices fell, he fixed more Nigerian road than any govt till date using the PTF, the only head of state that didn't execute and single coup plotter .. His major Sins where his authoritarian nature and refusal to hand over democratic power to Abiola and for that the Yorubas can never forgive him... as a young military officer my father was saved by General Abacha from a firing squad for an offence he knew nothing about even though my dad was of Christian extract and even reinstated him , as a young officer my dad had already built houses yet at that time Abacha a full general didn't own a house ..I know this because he called my dad and asked him if he had a house an my dad said yes all officers have houses now and talk which led Abacha to commenced the building of his first house as an officer . Somehow this man Abacha has fallen on the wrong side of history.

May that soak away you call mouth be shut up or down, sometimes I don't even know what to say, when I see frivolous, jargon, unintelligent talk like this, what an unfortunate country we find ourselves. Until the day we embrace and face the truth nothing will ever change

micfoley:

There is this meme with the message ' to slap you just dey hungry me '.



Someone should help me with it.......

Cos it's needed here

that his corruption tag "Loot" that his corruption tag "Loot"

Animal



You better keep kwayet while you enjoy your loot. Idiot COAS

Northerners are celebrating their own thief - Abacha;

Westerners are celebrating their own thief - Tinubu;

And you say Deltans should not celebrate their own too - Ibori and Tompolo.



Bro, your hypocrisy is irredeemable!

This is a ploy to divert the loot to private pockets when it recovered since it doesn't exist.



Nobody asks questions about something that doesn't exist.