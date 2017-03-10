₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,453 members, 3,451,036 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts (22123 Views)
Yvonne Nelson And John Dumelo Dressed As The Opposite Sex (picture) / Yemi Alade Poses With Yvonne Chakachaka / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by VibezNGdotcom: 2:46am
Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has revealed that he is yet to get over his girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson, after their much-publicised break-up in 2012.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/i-miss-yvonne-nelson-terribly-iyanya-confesses.html
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ayesco202(m): 2:52am
Abeg, who knows how much they now sell a paint rubber of garri in the market
121 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by SuperSuave(m): 3:06am
“…we broke up because we hardly had time for each other. I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make two million. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back.”God!!! I never had much respect for this guy but the emboldened triples my respect for him.
But how come He realized he has a goal after reaching her promise land
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by OrestesDante: 5:05am
SuperSuave:
I tire!
6 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by IamAirforce1: 5:12am
Chop and clean mouth guy
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Came: 6:32am
You wan admit say she no like am before, make people say you no sabi, Why bring that in the first place, my friend go sitdon one place , the girl say you cheat, and you get A1 for lle.
4 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by jordyspices: 7:07am
No be only oh yea baby na u hear baby iyanya hit nd run driver
9 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by DIKEnaWAR: 7:54am
uzoclinton:
This picture doesn't fail to crack me up. Who took it?
6 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by uzoclinton(m): 7:55am
DIKEnaWAR:wish I knew bro.... wish I knew
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by utenwuson: 8:06am
Every man the knack?
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by crackhouse(m): 10:24am
His present boyfriend right now
10 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Factfinder1(f): 1:51pm
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by lovingyouhun: 1:52pm
Mumu boy
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by adedayoa2(f): 1:52pm
The sex part is not true, if true, Iyanya is a sucker
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Polyphony(m): 1:52pm
o chim.
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by sucess001(m): 1:52pm
ode!!
Nigerian Ray J in tha building!!!
Wehdone Sir!
#justtosellalbum
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ademidedavid(m): 1:52pm
what is he trying tomake us feel abt him.....that hes gat it BIG abi? Its a lie joor even when u get the smallest tin babe go still tell u that baby u r the best, u r swit, i luv it, gif it to me etc just to encourage u....
6 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ask4double(m): 1:53pm
Why won't you miss a pretty girl like that? I guess you were blinded by the temporary fame you enjoyed. No more "All ma ladiez, Kukere..."
4 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ngmgeek(m): 1:53pm
Real men move on after failed relationships and they don't sing like birds. After all the hype, someone may have lost a good woman.
Revealing the sex part is one thing women find disgusting. Real men move on bro!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Adaowerri111: 1:53pm
Overgrown baby
5 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Fabulocity(f): 1:53pm
It's a lie she's a virgin jorh
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Divay22(f): 1:54pm
She is beautiful
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Phiniter(m): 1:54pm
After dismantling the poor girl's waist he now realizes he has to chase money chai
3 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by damola1: 1:54pm
gathering publicity for album using a girl that they are not together for over 5years.. fippa!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by BlaQWolf: 1:54pm
ayesco202:
Around 800 and 900 estimate.
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Ashleydolls(f): 1:54pm
Does he have to include the sex part? F*ckboys everywhere
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by dfrost: 1:55pm
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by BlaQWolf: 1:55pm
Ashleydolls:
I tell you....was wondering if this isn't revealing just too much!
2 Likes
|Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Marty2020: 1:55pm
Will anything ever be private with celebrities?
1 Like
Miley Cyrus B**bs & V*gin* On Display Inside Paper Magazine / Update;terry G Is Fine After The Accident / STRANGE PRACTICE : See Bridesmaids Flashing Their Butts In Wedding Photos
Viewing this topic: Jossy4u1, hafsatbaby(f), jasontrigga(m), Johnnycrash(m), sacredhearts, agwu123(m), Abujafinest(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), jossy874(m), hiphophomeland, adebolaojesanmi(m), Paskilo75, harry41, Asokobieke, oluwaahmed, almarthins(m), sacramento1212, KhunleOriade(m), lanightdavido(m), greatjoey, Phemour, zubby007(m), forandy(m), Mobsync(m), Pozzy(m), starlite1, suaveabbey(m), OneTeslim(m), Semmarich, tayoxx(m), hakeem4(m), dearie(m), nnemak(m), HisMajesty1(m), Amaso99(m), Milo96(m), Prettyvita(f), nuranasiru(m), Ncanpresident(m), Esinwaju, thirdi(m), tuak(f), Trina0936(f), stiggymode(m), GrandFinale2017(m), abah4real, joxxy01(m), beleza(f), chochopiro(m), dikeigbo2(m), sunnymornin1(m), CoolAmbience(m), CHEDIS10, brennyB, Chiefly(m), Wane2(m), Freak4achild, Juni4jay(m), dimssy(m), lawrence83, DMerciful(m), cashkid18(m), chidiogojessy(f), Kolabalogun(m), victorava(m), Valour5, adeloly, Tushed, themonk, teey2(f), ferdison(m), fairytale(f), wizjaybee(m), IamKingwise(m), opey1(f), Coolie89(m), oluwaseun63, nanannamdi(m), AmorleeNah(f), Lamiri, CheedyJ(m), seguno2, emoa2002(m), MayorTee00(m), eliwa47, engreo(m), frankgreat(m), BolaAdeyemo, soderican(m), bammo, toyota3(m), uzolexis(f), Spydamannn(m), Zico5(m), kollins3, rafhell(m), Chibenze(m), eedrees(m), RantiFadahunsi, ayodeyjie(m), toms55(m), Ifyjuli25(f), taayourty(m), whitedove(m), TYM1(m), kunlespeaks, Josephamstrong1(m), addictedwriter(m), apogeez(m), KissChrixx, prisomic(f), AbbeyvanPersie(m), boylova, Jime88, pastie(m), cubby4(f), horluwashegun(m), mike234, Afrocentric, verygudbadguy(m), mrvocalprowess(m), profchijindu(m), JBL316, Kendzyma, Nellybobo(m), hazzanovich(m), cstr151, Rokia2(f), Archmed, coolrose(m), toyad(m), Ufedo1, lightblazingnow(m), sdav, BrainBoulevard, Germaindefoe(m), edwindd, Rukky55, babacares, Aklipation(m), tibass(m), mayorwah98(m), atiku07(m), mazizitonene(m), 4ureyesonly, LeslieChow(m), signeddocuments, dljbd1(m), cuntento, AloyalNigerian(m), seanblaise(m), ursullalinda, NicoBaba(m), funmo(m), say4gunit(m), Prinyebabe(f), omoluka(m), cobsol(m), manover, yankeedude(m), demmy66, EROMS38(m), simplyhonest(m), ipobbigot7, Fendim(m), gugugugu, alabig, BankManager(m), Alawi1(m), gigfx(f), rocasmilatos(m), Izzystevens, scaujumic, FA13, AnifowoseAOA, CHARLOE(m), ebuka1511(m), Fglows(f), Ezyp(m), Nessy1(f), CplusJason(m), chigeorgina, benjanny, Adesammy01, unuerosharon, CACAWA(m), eliskelly, VickyRotex(f), saintjimmyth(m), ghostmist, omolola15(m), sweetrace(f), jieta, ethereal(f), etibaba(m), rajinet(m), Kidaakudz, Eldeethedon, boliswitpassprik(m), Chibydinho(m), CoCoLav(f), Edagentle(m), E2power3, Betty0, Ekakamba, Georgville(m), princessG35, diamondpepz(f) and 361 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20