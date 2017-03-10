₦airaland Forum

Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by VibezNGdotcom: 2:46am
Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has revealed that he is yet to get over his girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson, after their much-publicised break-up in 2012.

Iyanya told the Nigerian media that he broke up with her to enable him concentrate on his music career.

"We broke up because we hardly had time for each other. I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make two million. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back."
He said he missed her terribly and was yet to get over her.

“It’s not easy losing a great and Beautiful woman like Yvonne. She was everything I have at that moment until I lose her."
However, he said he had done his best to move on.

Iyanya also revealed that what he missed most about Yvonne was her attitude during love-making and her constant messages and calls to him.

“Like our first day in bed. . She was like ‘Oh Yeah baby, I really love it’ and her late night and early morning messages and calls. I miss everything about her,” he said.


In a 2013 interview with Toolz on The Juice on Ndani TV, Yvonne said that Iyanya used and dumped her.

“Iyanya was very special and we had a thing but I guessed it was all a joke he had it all planned out. He knew what he was looking for and I guess he got it.”

According to the bubbly actress, the Ur Waist hit singer “had a lot of girls on his table it just didn’t work. I just heard a lot of things, he did a lot things. I feel it’s very disrespectful talking about him like that but it happened to me he can choose not to talk about it.”

Putting things bluntly, Yvonne disclosed that “We were in something [a relationship]...the lies were just too much.”


https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/i-miss-yvonne-nelson-terribly-iyanya-confesses.html

2 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ayesco202(m): 2:52am
Abeg, who knows how much they now sell a paint rubber of garri in the market

121 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by SuperSuave(m): 3:06am
“…we broke up because we hardly had time for each other. I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make two million. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back.”
God!!! I never had much respect for this guy but the emboldened triples my respect for him.

But how come He realized he has a goal after reaching her promise land cheesy

68 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by OrestesDante: 5:05am
SuperSuave:
God!!! I never had much respect for this guy but the emboldened triples my respect for him.

But how come He realized he has a goal after reaching her promise land cheesy

I tire!

6 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by IamAirforce1: 5:12am
Chop and clean mouth guy

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Came: 6:32am
You wan admit say she no like am before, make people say you no sabi, Why bring that in the first place, my friend go sitdon one place , the girl say you cheat, and you get A1 for lle.

4 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by jordyspices: 7:07am
No be only oh yea baby na u hear baby iyanya hit nd run driver

9 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by DIKEnaWAR: 7:54am
uzoclinton:
WETIN CONCERN ME


This picture doesn't fail to crack me up. Who took it? grin grin grin

6 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by uzoclinton(m): 7:55am
DIKEnaWAR:



This picture doesn't fail to cracking me up. Who took it? grin grin grin
wish I knew bro.... wish I knew

1 Like

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by utenwuson: 8:06am
Every man the knack?
Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by crackhouse(m): 10:24am
His present boyfriend right now

10 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Factfinder1(f): 1:51pm
Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by lovingyouhun: 1:52pm
Mumu boy tongue

2 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by adedayoa2(f): 1:52pm
The sex part is not true, if true, Iyanya is a sucker

2 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Polyphony(m): 1:52pm
o chim.
Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by sucess001(m): 1:52pm
ode!!

angry angry

Nigerian Ray J in tha building!!!


Wehdone Sir! grin grin grin


#justtosellalbum

2 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ademidedavid(m): 1:52pm
what is he trying tomake us feel abt him.....that hes gat it BIG abi? Its a lie joor even when u get the smallest tin babe go still tell u that baby u r the best, u r swit, i luv it, gif it to me etc just to encourage u....

6 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ask4double(m): 1:53pm
Why won't you miss a pretty girl like that? I guess you were blinded by the temporary fame you enjoyed. No more "All ma ladiez, Kukere..."

4 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by ngmgeek(m): 1:53pm
Real men move on after failed relationships and they don't sing like birds. After all the hype, someone may have lost a good woman.

Revealing the sex part is one thing women find disgusting. Real men move on bro! lipsrsealed

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Adaowerri111: 1:53pm
Overgrown baby

5 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Fabulocity(f): 1:53pm
It's a lie she's a virgin jorh tongue
Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Divay22(f): 1:54pm
She is beautiful
Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Phiniter(m): 1:54pm
After dismantling the poor girl's waist he now realizes he has to chase money chai grin

3 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by damola1: 1:54pm
gathering publicity for album using a girl that they are not together for over 5years.. fippa!

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by BlaQWolf: 1:54pm
ayesco202:
Abeg, who knows how much they now sell a paint rubber of garri in the market

Around 800 and 900 estimate.

2 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Ashleydolls(f): 1:54pm
Does he have to include the sex part? F*ckboys everywhere

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by dfrost: 1:55pm
angry
Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by BlaQWolf: 1:55pm
Ashleydolls:
Dies he have to include the sex part? F*ckboys everywhere

I tell you....was wondering if this isn't revealing just too much!

2 Likes

Re: Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts by Marty2020: 1:55pm
Will anything ever be private with celebrities?

1 Like

