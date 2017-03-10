Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyanya's First Sex With Yvonne Nelson: Singer Recounts (22123 Views)

Yvonne Nelson And John Dumelo Dressed As The Opposite Sex (picture) / Yemi Alade Poses With Yvonne Chakachaka / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has revealed that he is yet to get over his girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson, after their much-publicised break-up in 2012.



Iyanya told the Nigerian media that he broke up with her to enable him concentrate on his music career.



"We broke up because we hardly had time for each other. I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make two million. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back."

He said he missed her terribly and was yet to get over her.



“It’s not easy losing a great and Beautiful woman like Yvonne. She was everything I have at that moment until I lose her."

However, he said he had done his best to move on.



Iyanya also revealed that what he missed most about Yvonne was her attitude during love-making and her constant messages and calls to him.



“Like our first day in bed. . She was like ‘Oh Yeah baby, I really love it’ and her late night and early morning messages and calls. I miss everything about her,” he said.





In a 2013 interview with Toolz on The Juice on Ndani TV, Yvonne said that Iyanya used and dumped her.



“Iyanya was very special and we had a thing but I guessed it was all a joke he had it all planned out. He knew what he was looking for and I guess he got it.”



According to the bubbly actress, the Ur Waist hit singer “had a lot of girls on his table it just didn’t work. I just heard a lot of things, he did a lot things. I feel it’s very disrespectful talking about him like that but it happened to me he can choose not to talk about it.”



Putting things bluntly, Yvonne disclosed that “We were in something [a relationship]...the lies were just too much.”



https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/i-miss-yvonne-nelson-terribly-iyanya-confesses.html 2 Likes

Abeg, who knows how much they now sell a paint rubber of garri in the market 121 Likes 3 Shares

“…we broke up because we hardly had time for each other. I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make two million. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back.” God!!! I never had much respect for this guy but the emboldened triples my respect for him.



But how come He realized he has a goal after reaching her promise land God!!! I never had much respect for this guy but the emboldened triples my respect for him.But how come He realized he has a goal after reaching her promise land 68 Likes 1 Share

SuperSuave:

God!!! I never had much respect for this guy but the emboldened triples my respect for him.



But how come He realized he has a goal after reaching her promise land

I tire! I tire! 6 Likes

Chop and clean mouth guy 4 Likes 1 Share

You wan admit say she no like am before, make people say you no sabi, Why bring that in the first place, my friend go sitdon one place , the girl say you cheat, and you get A1 for lle. 4 Likes

No be only oh yea baby na u hear baby iyanya hit nd run driver 9 Likes

uzoclinton:

WETIN CONCERN ME



This picture doesn't fail to crack me up. Who took it? This picture doesn't fail to crack me up. Who took it? 6 Likes

DIKEnaWAR:







This picture doesn't fail to cracking me up. Who took it? wish I knew bro.... wish I knew wish I knew bro.... wish I knew 1 Like

Every man the knack?

His present boyfriend right now 10 Likes

Mumu boy 2 Likes

The sex part is not true, if true, Iyanya is a sucker 2 Likes

o chim.









Nigerian Ray J in tha building!!!





Wehdone Sir!





#justtosellalbum ode!!Nigerian Ray J in tha building!!!Wehdone Sir!#justtosellalbum 2 Likes

what is he trying tomake us feel abt him.....that hes gat it BIG abi? Its a lie joor even when u get the smallest tin babe go still tell u that baby u r the best, u r swit, i luv it, gif it to me etc just to encourage u.... 6 Likes

Why won't you miss a pretty girl like that? I guess you were blinded by the temporary fame you enjoyed. No more "All ma ladiez, Kukere..." 4 Likes





Revealing the sex part is one thing women find disgusting. Real men move on bro! Real men move on after failed relationships and they don't sing like birds. After all the hype, someone may have lost a good woman.Revealing the sex part is one thing women find disgusting. Real men move on bro! 11 Likes 1 Share

Overgrown baby 5 Likes

It's a lie she's a virgin jorh

She is beautiful

After dismantling the poor girl's waist he now realizes he has to chase money chai 3 Likes

gathering publicity for album using a girl that they are not together for over 5years.. fippa! 11 Likes 2 Shares

ayesco202:

Abeg, who knows how much they now sell a paint rubber of garri in the market

Around 800 and 900 estimate. Around 800 and 900 estimate. 2 Likes

Does he have to include the sex part? F*ckboys everywhere 12 Likes 3 Shares

Ashleydolls:

Dies he have to include the sex part? F*ckboys everywhere

I tell you....was wondering if this isn't revealing just too much! I tell you....was wondering if this isn't revealing just too much! 2 Likes